Today is Tuesday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2022. There are 326 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 8, 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.

On this date:

In 1693, a charter was granted for the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg in the Virginia Colony.

In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.

In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.

In 1924, the first execution by gas in the United States took place at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City as Gee Jon, a Chinese immigrant convicted of murder, was put to death.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

In 1960, work began on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles.

In 1965, Eastern Air Lines Flight 663, a DC-7, crashed shortly after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport; all 84 people on board were killed. The Supremes’ record “Stop! In the Name of Love!” was released by Motown.

In 1968, three Black students were killed in a confrontation between demonstrators and highway patrolmen at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg in the wake of protests over a whites-only bowling alley.

In 1971, NASDAQ, the world’s first electronic stock exchange, held its first trading day.

In 1973, Senate leaders named seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal, including its chairman, Democrat Sam J. Ervin of North Carolina.

In 2007, model, actor and tabloid sensation Anna Nicole Smith died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 39 of an accidental drug overdose.

In 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old U.S. citizen who’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus had died on Feb. 5 in Wuhan; it was apparently the first American fatality from the virus.

Ten years ago: Washington state lawmakers voted to approve same-sex marriage.

Five years ago: The Senate confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general, 52-47, despite fierce Democratic opposition to the Alabama Republican over his record on civil rights and immigration. Britain’s House of Commons gave its final approval to a bill authorizing the government to start exit talks with the European Union, despite fears by opposition lawmakers that the U.K. was setting out on a rocky path to Brexit with a sketchy roadmap.

One year ago: In legal briefs filed on the eve of Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, lawyers for the former president insisted that he was not guilty of inciting a violent mob at the Capitol to try to overturn the election; prosecutors said Trump must be convicted for this “most grievous constitutional crime” even after leaving the White House. Anthony Sowell, 61, died in prison while awaiting execution for killing 11 women and hiding their remains in and around his Cleveland home. Mary Wilson, one of the original members of the 1960s Motown group the Supremes, died at her Nevada home at 76. Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer died in North Carolina at 77. Electric automaker Tesla said it had invested around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and planned to soon begin accepting the digital currency as payment.

The King and Queen, in regal splendor, are seen at the Mardi Gras carnival’s ball grand march Feb. 8, 1941. Her majesty, usually a debutante, wears an outfit that weighs up to 60lbs. with thousands of rhinestones that costs between $300 to $5,000 dollars. (AP Photo)

Red Army men in a firing line in the Stalingrad area on Feb. 8, 1943, hold their fire until the enemy is at close range a picture typifying the determination and alertness which has won the soviet forces their smashing victories. (AP Photo)

Alberto Varga, glorifier of the pin-up girl, works on small-scale drawings for the Broadway show “Mexican Hayride” in his Chicago studio on Feb. 8, 1944. A Varga drawing will become a mural on the largest painted sign on Broadway, atop the Winter Garden Theater. The sign will measure 157 by 30 feet. (AP Photo)

Winston S. Churchill, leader of the British conservative party, handshakes boxer Freddie Mills at Paddington Station in London on Feb. 8, 1950. Freddie was among the people gathered to see Churchill off to Cardiff. Churchill will address a mass meeting of 50,000 people at a Cardiff, Wales football ground as part of his election campaign. (AP Photo)

An Egyptian man sits on a stone bench in front of the entrance of the Temple of Abu Simbel in Egypt on Feb. 8, 1956. The porch is guarded by four 75-feet high statues of Ramses II. (AP Photo)

Beatle John Lennon, lights up a cigarette as he and his wife Cynthia arrive at London Airport Feb. 8, 1965 after their skiing holiday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. In a few days, Lennon and the three other Beatles start work on their second film as yet untitled in the Bahamas. ( AP Photo)

It cost Arnold Palmer, center, a penalty stroke when his drive landed in a lake on the 16th hole during the third round of the Bob Hope Desert Golf Classic at La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 8, 1969. After fishing out the ball, Palmer knocked an iron to the pin and dropped the putt for a par 4. He carded a 68 and has a three-day total of 214, eight strokes behind the leader. (AP Photo)

Ahmad Khomeini, son of Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, left, chats with unidentified American hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Feb. 8, 1980. The visit was part of a week-long celebration of the first anniversary of the Iranian revolution. (AP Photo)

The Olympic flame is lit during the opening ceremonies for the XIV Winter Olympics in Sarajevo’s Kosevo stadium Feb. 8, 1984. (AP Photo)

Manuel Azana, President of the Spanish Republic who has been staying at the little French village of Collonges-sous- Saleve, left Geneva for Paris. President Azana, right, with Rivas Cherif, his brother-in-law and ex-consul-general of Spain in Geneva, seen in their carriage on departure from Geneva for Paris, on Feb. 8, 1939. (AP Photo)

Swedish-born actress Anita Ekberg, warmly dressed like the spectators on a cool day, waves from the top of a 1906 model automobile (Digion Bouton) with which she took part in a motorized carnival cortege in Rapallo, Italy on Feb. 8, 1959. Miss Ekberg, who is the wife of British actor Anthony Steel, is in Italy studying the script of her part in star director Federico Fellini (La Strada) new movie La Dolce Vita (The Sweet Life). (AP Photo/Gino Calza)

The results of three-years of dismantling the temples of Abu Simbel in Egypt lie in a storage area behind the huge escarpment before being moved and re-assembled on higher ground. The temples are now represented by 950 chunks of stone, each weighing between 20 and 30 tons. All have been numbered and catalogued for the re-assembly project shown Feb. 8, 1966. (AP Photo)

A model wears an outfit from the spring/summer collection by French fashion designer Guy Laroche. Paris, Feb. 8, 1968. (AP Photo)

American figure skater Peggy Fleming competes in the 1968 Winter Olympics at Palais des Sports in Grenoble, Feb. 8, 1968. (AP Photo/Rider)

Philadelphia 76ers Wilt Chamberlain, (13), uses his height to advantage as he spins around San Diego Rockets Bert Acton (24), for a hook shot in the fourth period of their NBA game, part of a doubleheader at Boston Garden, Feb. 8, 1968. The 76ers coasted to an easy 125-103 win over the Rockets. Rockets Jim Barnett is at left. (AP Photo/A.E. Maloof)

Long Island Railroad commuters get in line to catch subway trains at the Woodside station, Feb. 8, 1973, in the Queens borough of New York. The Penn Central strike closed LIRR tracks into Penn Station, forcing LIRR commuters to use the subways in Queens and Brooklyn. The Penn Central strike affected about 50,000 commuters on the LIRR, which itself was struck earlier this year. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

The model is wearing a pink and violet printed, muslin dress and a violet, taffetas shawl during Fall-Winter Christian Dior show in Paris on Feb. 8, 1977. (AP Photo/Randy Taylor)

An Egyptian worker stands in front of the Sphinx in Giza, Egypt on Feb. 8, 1987. The Sphinx with the great pyramids in background. (AP Photo)

A boom surrounds the tanker American Trader Thursday, Feb. 8, 1990 in an effort to contain some of the 290,000 gallons of crude oil that spilled from the ruptured ship off Huntington Beach, California on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

Jean-Claude Killy (#4) and his French teammate Guy Perillat (#1) on victors rostrum after taking 1st and 2nd places respectively in the Olympic Mens Downhill Ski event at Chamrousse in Grenoble, France on Feb. 8, 1968. (AP Photo/Jacques Marqueton)

Yemenis play cards at an Aden cafe in South Yemen on Feb. 8, 1986 as life returned to normal in south Yemen following civil warfare which militant Marxist of the ruling Socialist party ousted President Ali Nasser Mohammed. (AP Photo)

The Duke of Edinburgh feeds a flock of penguins during a visit to the Antarctic, Feb. 8, 1957. (AP Photo)

British rock band the Beatles are shown during rehearsals on the set of the “Ed Sullivan Show” in New York, Feb. 9, 1964. On drums is Ringo Starr, bassist is Paul McCartney, left, and guitarist is John Lennon. (AP Photo)

Maj. George McNally, White House signal branch head, sits in front of the multiple control panel in President Truman’s new railroad communications car, delivered for service in Washington, Feb. 8, 1952. The panel with its maze of gadgets, controls radio broadcasts, radio photo transmissions, tape recordings of presidential speeches and incoming-outgoing teleprinter copy. Named the General Albert J. Myer, the special car resembles ordinary train cars from the outside. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

German dealers have agreed to refused to sell food to French and Belgians in Berlin, Feb. 8, 1923, as their part in the request by the Nationalists to show their protest for the invasion of the Ruhr. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 90. Broadcast journalist Ted Koppel is 82. Actor Nick Nolte is 81. Comedian Robert Klein is 80. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 79. Singer Ron Tyson is 74. Actor Brooke Adams is 73. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 69. Author John Grisham is 67. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 66. Actor Henry Czerny is 63. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 61. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 60. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 59. Actor Missy Yager is 54. Actor Mary McCormack is 53. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 52. Actor Susan Misner is 51. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 48. Actor Seth Green is 48. Actor Joshua Morrow is 48. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 45. Actor William Jackson Harper is 42. Actor Jim Parrack is 41. Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 40. Actor-comedian Cecily Strong is 38. Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 37. Hip-hop artist Anderson. Paak is 36. Actor Ryan Pinkston is 34. NBA star Klay Thompson is 32. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 32. Actor Karle Warren is 30.