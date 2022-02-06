Today is Sunday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2022. There are 328 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 6, 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II.

On this date:

In 1778, during the American Revolutionary War, the United States won official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.

In 1788, Massachusetts became the sixth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1815, the state of New Jersey issued the first American railroad charter to John Stevens, who proposed a rail link between Trenton and New Brunswick. (The line, however, was never built.)

In 1862, during the Civil War, Fort Henry in Tennessee fell to Union forces.

In 1899, a peace treaty between the United States and Spain was ratified by the U.S. Senate.

In 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Illinois.

In 1922, Cardinal Archille Ratti was elected pope; he took the name Pius XI.

In 1933, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called “lame duck” amendment, was proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.

In 1993, tennis Hall of Famer and human rights advocate Arthur Ashe died in New York at age 49.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Carl Wilson, a founding member of The Beach Boys, died in Los Angeles at age 51.

In 2000, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton launched her successful candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

In 2008, the Bush White House defended the use of the interrogation technique known as waterboarding, saying it was legal — not torture as critics argued — and had saved American lives.

Ten years ago: The U.S. closed its embassy in Syria and Britain recalled its ambassador to Damascus in a new Western push to get President Bashar Assad to leave power and halt the murderous grind in Syria.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump accused the media of deliberately minimizing coverage of the threat posed by the Islamic State group; the president did not immediately offer evidence to support his claim, made during the new commander in chief’s first visit to the headquarters of U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Irwin Corey, the wild-haired comedian and actor known for his improvisational riffs and nonsensical style, died in New York at age 102.

One year ago: The Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly to censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office issued revised guidelines for indoor church services after the Supreme Court lifted the state’s ban on indoor worship during the coronavirus pandemic but left in place restrictions on singing and chanting. George P. Shultz, who was President Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state as part of a long career in public service, died at his California home; he was 100. Peyton Manning, a quarterback who helped redefine offense in the 21st century, was among the former players elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Members of the U.S. Olympic teams march behind the American flag into the ski stadium in the snow during opening ceremonies of the IV Winter Olympic Games in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 6, 1936. There are 668 athletes participating from 28 nations. (AP Photo)

Babe Ruth, retired Yankees’ great, celebrates his 43rd birthday with his family, from left to right: daughters Dorothy, Julia, Ruth’s mother-in-law Carry Merritt, his wife Claire, and Ruth, Feb. 6, 1937, at their home in New York. Dog is unidentified. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Rose Lamartine Yates, one of the survivors of the famous women’s suffragette campaign of nearly thirty years ago in Great Britain, met with fellow campaigners on Feb. 6, 1939 at the Westminster Hotel, London to celebrate the twenty-first anniversary of their victory. Votes for women were granted in 1918. The gathering was attended by nearly 170 women, and a few men. Rose Lamertine-Yates who had more sticks and tomatoes thrown at her than any other speaker during four years of speaking on Wimbledon Common. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

These young Danish girls braved below freezing temperatures in Copenhagen to attend a charity event for the citys needy Feb. 6, 1941. (AP Photo)

Tanks of B Squadron, King George Vs Own 19th Lancers forming on Japanese positions in the hills of Arakan in Burma, Feb. 6, 1945. (AP Photo)



Snow falls on the wreck of a BEA Elizabethan Airliner which crashed on take-off at Munich, Germany, Feb. 6, 1958, killing 21 people, including seven members of the Manchester United football team. The Manchester United football team were returning from Yugoslavia where they had played a European Cup quarter final against Red Star Belgrade the day before. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden)

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, FEB. 2 ** FILE ** The first vehicle rolls out of a military transport plane as U.S. Army troops from Ft. Hood, Texas, arrive at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 1978. The Army detachment had been sent to assist in snow removal operations in Connecticut after a 24-hour blizzard hit the Northeast on Feb. 6. (AP Photo/Bob Child, file)

U.S. figure skating champion Tonya Harding is followed by media as she walks from an apartment in Beaverton, near Portland, Ore., to her truck on Feb. 6, 1994. The U.S. Figure Skating Association has announced Harding must face disciplinary proceedings for her alleged role in the attack on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)

Commuters, riding in a bus, look out as they pass by a subway station where an explosion took place in Moscow, Friday, Feb 6, 2004. An explosion tore through a subway car in the Moscow metro during morning rush hour Friday, killing 39 people and wounding more than 120 others in the deadliest terrorist blast to hit the capital since Russia launched its second war in Chechnya. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev)

The long assembly line at the Boulton Paul factory shows the planes under construction, somewhere in England, on Feb. 6, 1942. (AP Photo)

The 21st Annual Eating and Oratorical Contest, staged by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, was held in the Hotel Commodore in New York on Feb. 6, 1944. From left to right: Chip Royal, of AP; Fred Weatherly, of the Mirror; Arthur Patterson, of the Herald-Tribune; and John Drebinger, of The Times, do a skit The Bumming of Berlin.(AP Photo)

These natives watched in astonishment when they saw cartoon shorts in full color. Bewildered at first, they soon shrieked with laughter on Feb. 6, 1945. (AP Photo/Vinson F. Long)

Filipinos prepare graves in this cemetery on Luzon island in the Philippines on Feb. 6, 1945 for American soldiers of the 25th Division who were killed in action at San Manuel. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Sgt. John Greenstreet, the son of film actor, Sydney Greenstreet, handling bombs at the 20th Bomber Command in India on Feb. 6, 1945, where he is armament inspector. (AP Photo)

Barbara Ann Scott at St. Moritz, Switzerland on Feb. 6, 1948 during her gold medal performance. It was Canada’s first Olympic gold medal in figure skating.(AP Photo)

Patrice Munsel, Metropolitan Opera singer, has coffee poured for her by Philip Reed at the Mocambo in Los Angeles, Feb. 6, 1948. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

Image shows piles of waste on a New York City street on the third day of a strike by sanitation workers. Feb. 6, 1968. (AP Photo)

Thousands of Catholics staging a Civil Rights demonstration in Newry, Northern Ireland, march under protest banners on Feb. 6, 1972. The rally was in protest against the British Government’s policy of internment and against the shooting of 13 civilians in Londonderry on the previous Sunday. The rally proved peaceful and there was no confrontation with thousands of British troops drafted into the area. (AP Photo)

Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) holds up a live Alaska king crab as he tells a Washington news conference, he wants to extend the present 12-mile offshore territorial limit for foreign fishing fleets to 200 miles, Feb. 6, 1974. “Alaska has 30,000 jobs at stake in fishing and fishery-related industries and every year the problem gets more serious, and now is the time for strong action,” Stevens said. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)



A protesting farmer from Tifton, Ga., parking in the street on Monday, Feb. 6, 1979 in Washington while taking part in the tractor demonstration for higher farm prices. (AP Photo)

A pilot aboard an F-15 Eagle loaded with weaponry for Iraq, signals his crewmates before taking off from his base in Eastern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 1991. The Flyer and his squadron are from the 1st Tactical Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

First Lt. Gary D. Jackson of Dayton, Ohio, carries a wounded South Vietnamese Ranger to an ambulance Feb. 6, 1968 after a brief but intense battle with the Viet Cong during the Tet Offensive near the National Sports Stadium in the Cholon section of Saigon. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phuoc)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 91. Actor Mike Farrell is 83. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 82. Singer Fabian is 79. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 79. Actor Michael Tucker is 77. Producer-director-writer Jim Sheridan is 73. Actor Jon Walmsley is 66. Actor Kathy Najimy is 65. Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 65. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 65. Actor Barry Miller is 64. Actor Megan Gallagher is 62. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Country singer Richie McDonald is 60. Singer Rick Astley is 56. Rock musician Tim Brown (Boo Radleys) is 53. ABC News anchor Amy Robach is 49. Actor Josh Stewart is 45. Actor Ben Lawson is 42. Actor Brandon Hammond is 38. Actor Crystal Reed (TV: “Teen Wolf”) is 37. Actor Alice Greczyn is 36. Actor Anna Diop is 34. R&B singer/actor Tinashe is 29.