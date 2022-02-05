Today is Saturday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2022. There are 329 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, bringing to a close the third presidential trial in American history, though a majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. Just one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with the GOP and voted to convict.

On this date:

In 1811, George, the Prince of Wales, was named Prince Regent due to the mental illness of his father, Britain’s King George III.

In 1917, the U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.

In 1918, during World War I, the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was transporting about 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Irish Sea with the loss of more than 200 people.

In 1922, the first edition of Reader’s Digest was published.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to “pack” the nation’s highest court.

In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.

In 1973, services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for U.S. Army Col. William B. Nolde, the last official American combat casualty before the Vietnam cease-fire took effect.

In 1983, former Nazi Gestapo official Klaus Barbie, expelled from Bolivia, was brought to Lyon (lee-OHN’), France, to stand trial. (He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison — he died in 1991.)

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.

In 1994, white separatist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted in Jackson, Mississippi, of murdering civil rights leader Medgar Evers in 1963, and was immediately sentenced to life in prison. (Beckwith died Jan. 21, 2001 at age 80.)

In 2008, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, a guru to the Beatles who introduced the West to transcendental meditation, died at his home in the Dutch town of Vlodrop; he was believed to be about 90.

In 2014, CVS Caremark announced it would pull cigarettes and other tobacco products from its stores.

Ten years ago: Josh Powell, long identified as a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of his wife, Susan, set fire to his home in Graham, Washington, killing himself and his two sons, 7-year-old Charles and 5-year-old Braden, who had been brought there by a social worker for a supervised visit. Eli Manning and the Giants one-upped Tom Brady and the Patriots again, coming back with a last-minute score to beat New England 21-17 for New York’s fourth NFL title in Super Bowl XLVI (46).

Five years ago: Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history highlighted by a spectacular Julian Edelman catch that helped lift New England from a 25-point hole against the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory, 34-28, the first ever in overtime.

One year ago: The Supreme Court told California it couldn’t enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic; the justices declined to stop the state from barring singing and chanting at services. New York’s Yankee Stadium was opened as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site by officials trying to boost inoculation rates in surrounding Bronx neighborhoods hard hit by the pandemic. Christopher Plummer, who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, died at 91. Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks died at 67 after battling prostate and other cancers; he had beaten Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

The airship ‘Los Angeles’ passes the flagpole on the top of the Singer Building, centre left, in New York, on Feb. 5, 1927, during her trip from Lakehurst to New York. Picture taken from Brooklyn Bridge. (AP Photo)

J. Edger Hoover, chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, leaves the White House in Washington, Feb. 5, 1937, after lunching with Pres. Franklin Roosevelt. (AP Photo)

Britain’s King George VI accompanied by Queen Elizabeth reviewing the troops as they attended the dedication of the new west wing of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Aldershot, England on Feb. 5, 1939. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)



French sailors, trainees at the Naval Training Station, Norfolk, Va., in destroyer Escort program, as they march on review at the Naval Operating Base Parade grounds on Feb. 5, 1944. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

Scene from “the True Glory,” General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s film report of the conquest of Europe, distributed in this country by Columbia Pictures for the Office of War Information through the War Activities Committee. During a recent tour of the front, top ranking American general’s surveyed Dammago done to the city of Bastogno, Belgium. Lt. Gen. Odar Bradley. CG, Twelfth Army; Lt. Gen. George S. Patton, CG (right); General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander praiso the stubborn defenders of the city shown Feb. 5, 1945. (AP Photo)

People in the city of Peiping raise their clenched fists in a welcoming salute for Chinese Communist Forces entering the city after driving out the Nationalist Forces, Feb. 5, 1949. The center portrait behind them is of General Mao Zedong. (AP Photo)

Glenn H. Randall, noted horse trainer of North Hollywood, Calif., who specialized in training horses with bad habits for specialty work is shown here putting his Liberty Drill team of 8 Palomino’s through precision drill work in left and right oblique and hip stand on Feb. 5, 1955. Randall says this is the only act of its kind that works without harness or gimmicks and his only cues to the horses are by whip motions and words. Ninety days after training this act, five of the horses were never broke to ride, he had the precision drill team perfected. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

The Beatles, from front, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon, wave a Union Jack flag as they arrive from Paris at London Airport in London, England, on Feb. 5, 1964. (AP Photo/Victor Boynton)

Boxer Muhammad Ali speaks in Muhammad’s Mosque of Islam in Houston, Tex., Feb. 5, 1967, in his capacity as a preacher of the Muslim faith. (AP Photo)

Heavyweight boxer Jimmy Ellis works out in the Felt Forum at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 5, 1970. (AP Photo)

** ARCHIV ** Frank Zappa, lange Zeit exzentrischer Exponent der Popkultur, spielt am 5. Februar 1978 vor 7.000 begeisterten Zuschauern in Bern. Am 4. Dez. 2003 vor zehn Jahren starb der Buergerschreck und Polit-Clown, der avantgardistische Komponist und fulminante Gitarrist. (AP-PHOTO/str, Keystone) ** ZU UNSEREM KORR; NUR SCHWARZWEISS **

Terri Thompson, 11, leads her fourth grade class in a short prayer at the start of the day in a public school in the Dorchester section of Boston on Feb. 5, 1980. Massachusetts law requires teachers to ask the students if anyone would like to offer prayer for the class. Any student who does not wish to participate may leave the classroom. (AP Photo/Benoit)

Myrlie Evers, left, and her daughter Reena Evers-Everett celebrate the murder conviction of Bryon De La Beckwith, charged with the June 12, 1963, murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers, in this Feb. 5, 1994, photo at the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

Bonzo, a five-year-old chimpanzee appearing in a forthcoming Hollywood motion picture, sits atop the counter at a waiting room in Grand Central Terminal, New York City on Feb. 5, 1951 to congratulate and thank a train-caller, left, for getting the New York Centrals 20th Century Limited into New York. The Limited, on which Bonzo arrived, is one of the few trains to go through in spite of the railroad workers strike. Bonzo trainer Henry Craig, right, holds the chimp. The board in the rear lists scheduled arrival times of trains and cancellations. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

Hollywoods gorilla man, Steve Calvert, with comedian Bob Hope, with whom he appears in Here Come the Girls and “Road to Bali in Los Angeles, Calif., on on Feb. 5, 1953. (AP Photo/Ellis Bosworth)

Elissa Landi does her bit to lure sun-seekers to Miami Beach, Florida on Feb. 5, 1960 by holding up a personalized thermometer which shows a 78 degree temperature. (AP Photo)

Howard Fuller, founder of the Malcolm X Liberation University, says that despite financial problems he is making plans for another year of operation in Durham, N.C., Feb. 5, 1970. Above him is the likeness of the late black leader for whom the controversy school is named. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock)

Car, pictured at the Berkeley police department, Feb. 5, 1974, which Berkeley police believe was used in last night’s abduction of Patricia Campbell Hearst, the granddaughter of the late publisher William Randolph Hearst. Police spokesmen said the girl was blindfolded and thrown into the trunk of the automobile described in an all points bulletin as a white Chevrolet Impala. The car was found abandoned. (AP photo/Anthony Camerano)

Defense attorney Al Johnson, left, and F. Lee Bailey face a standing room only press conference, Feb. 5, 1976 in San Francisco’s Federal Building press room after the opening day of Patty Hearst’s bank robbery trial. The trial began on the second anniversary of Miss Hearst’s kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (AP Photo/Jim Palmer)

Egypts President Hosni Mubarak speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Feb. 5, 1982. (AP Photo/Edmonds)

Ohio Democratic Senator John Glenn sits in the cockpit of the plane he piloted to Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Va., near Washington, Feb. 5, 1983. Glenn, often mentioned as a presidential candidate in 1984, was arriving from Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

U.S. Marines reach up to the grasp sling carrying a wounded comrade who is lowered from a roof ledge in Hue, Vietnam, Feb. 5, 1968. The Marines were engaged in heavy fighting with Communist troops who continue to hold two thirds of the city. (AP Photo)

The use of incredibly tiny “Cryotrons” in place of tubes and transistors, in computer research was announced by MIT in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 5, 1957. Research engineer Dudley A. Buck, 29, who worked on the project for three years and holds the equivalent of the forty-odd tubes shown in the background, in the palm of his hand. Buck said today’s computers fill whole rooms but new scale digital computers can be condensed to a cubic foot. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

This Sunday, Feb. 5, 1865 photo made available by the Library of Congress shows President Abraham Lincoln in Washington. This image is last photo in the president’s last photo session during his life. (AP Photo/Library of Congress, Alexander Gardner)

Today’s Birthdays: Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 84. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 83. Actor David Selby is 81. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 81. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 80. Movie director Michael Mann is 79. Rock singer Al Kooper is 78. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 76. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 75. Actor Barbara Hershey is 74. Actor Christopher Guest is 74. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 74. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 63. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 61. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 60. Actor Laura Linney is 58. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 58. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 56. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 55. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 54. Singer Bobby Brown is 53. Actor Michael Sheen is 53. Actor David Chisum is 52. Country singer Sara Evans is 51. Country singer Tyler Farr is 38. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 35. Actor Alex Brightman is 35. Actor Henry Golding is 35. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 34. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 33. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 23.