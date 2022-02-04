Today is Friday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2022. There are 330 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 4, 1783, Britain’s King George III proclaimed a formal cessation of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War.

On this date:

In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.

In 1801, John Marshall was confirmed by the Senate as chief justice of the United States.

In 1861, delegates from six Southern states that had recently seceded from the Union met in Montgomery, Alabama, to form the Confederate States of America.

In 1913, Rosa Parks, a Black woman whose 1955 refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus to a white man sparked a civil rights revolution, was born Rosa Louise McCauley in Tuskegee.

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began a wartime conference at Yalta.

In 1974, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst, 19, was kidnapped in Berkeley, California, by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army.

In 1976, more than 23,000 people died when a severe earthquake struck Guatemala with a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In 1977, eleven people were killed when two Chicago Transit Authority trains collided on an elevated track.

In 1997, a civil jury in Santa Monica, California, found O.J. Simpson liable for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

In 1999, senators at President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial voted to permit the showing of portions of Monica Lewinsky’s videotaped deposition.

In 2004, the social networking website Facebook had its beginnings as Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched “Thefacebook.”

In 2020, thousands of medical workers in Hong Kong were on strike for a second day to demand that the country’s border with China be completely closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus; the territory reported its first death from the virus and the second known fatality outside China.

Ten years ago: Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney cruised to a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the 2011 Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award in a landslide. Florence Green, who had served with the Women’s Royal Air Force and was recognized as the last veteran of World War I, died in King’s Lynn, eastern England, at age 110.

Five years ago: The Justice Department appealed a judge’s order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s refugee and immigration ban, saying it was the “sovereign prerogative” of a president to admit or exclude aliens in order to protect national security. Running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis and quarterback Kurt Warner were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One year ago: Former President Donald Trump rejected a request from House Democrats that he testify under oath at his second Senate impeachment trial. A fiercely divided House tossed Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia off both of her committees, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories. A voting technology company, Smartmatic USA, sued Fox News, three of its hosts and two former Trump lawyers – Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell – for $2.7 billion, for allegedly conspiring to spread false claims that the company helped “steal” the presidential election. Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a new statewide mask order after the Republican-controlled Legislature repealed his previous mandate. (The state Supreme Court would strike down the mask mandate nearly two months later.)

J.C. Penney, right, stands with his son, Kimball, outside the White House after calling on President Herbert Hoover in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 1932. (AP Photo)

New York Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt shakes hands with captain J. A. Stevens, the American Olympic captain, at right, just before the start of the Olympic events at Lake Placid, N.Y., February 4, 1932. Gov. Roosevelt extended a formal welcome to 335 athletes from seventeen nations at the opening of the Winter Olympic games. (AP Photo)

Marchers arrive at City Hall in Richmond, Va., Feb. 4, 1933, to make their demands to the mayor for the relief of the unemployed. Abe Tompkins, right, leads the march. (AP Photo)

A group of Americans known as the Abraham Lincoln Brigade, returning from fighting fascists in Spain, pose with the flag and their mascot on the deck of the S.S. President Harding, Feb. 4, 1939. (AP Photo/Fred H. Mann)

The “Bunny Hug”, first presented by the original castles, Vernon and Irene, some quarter of a century past, has been revived and revised by Mario and Floria, Dance team currently appearing at the St. Regis Hotel Iridium Room, Feb. 4, 1945 in New York. In the heel and Toe movement, a rapid step, partners face front for eight counts. At left, Mario and Floria, at right: Irene and Vernon Castle. The “Bunny Hug” starts with left foot walk eight counts and kick back with bright legs at even balance on the eighth count. (AP Photo)

General view of a hockey game staged for the amusement of the military personnel at Nikko, Japan on Feb. 4, 1946. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Comedian Bob Hope, right, looks over a custom-designed $12,000 golf cart reflecting his distinctive profile with Harry Von Zell, left, and Barbara Eden during the Desert Golf Classic he is sponsoring at Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 4, 1970. The cart contains an instant replay device so that Hope can check his swing for flaws. (AP Photo)

Convicted murderer Charles Manson stares at the parole board in San Quentin, Calif., on Feb. 4, 1986. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Winnie Mandela, right, wife of African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela, left, arrive at the Johannesburg Supreme Court Monday, Feb. 4, 1991 in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Mrs. Mandela appeared on kidnapping and assault charges. (AP Photo/John Parkin)

Soldiers stationed at anti-aircraft, balloon and infantry posts gathered before a giant Army bomber somewhere in the Pacific Northwest while Father J.J. Dolan, right, first lieutenant and chaplain, conducted morning mass at a large airfield on Feb. 4, 1942. (AP Photo)

Section of Mexican troops stationed somewhere in Baja California, Mexico Feb. 4, 1942. (AP Photo)

Rebel Leader Fidel Castro stops to talk with a farmer on horseback as he tours the foothills of the Sierra Maestra on Feb. 4, 1959 in Manzanillo, Cuba during a tour of the eastern part of Cuba that was the cradle of the revolutionary government. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Two policemen remove an unidentified sit-in demonstrator from the Cleveland Board of Education building, Feb. 4, 1964. One-third of 50 demonstrators inside the building were hauled off in police wagons. They had obstructed stairways and corridors in an attempt to provoke arrests their leaders said would bring attention to their cause of full integration at three east side public schools of black pupils bused from a nearby grade school that is too overcrowded to accommodate them. (AP Photo/Julian C. Wilson)

Italian riot police, using for the first time special plastic shields, face strikers that blocked the main rail lines between Naples and Rome, at Fondi, on Feb. 4, 1969, to protest about a drop in the prices of food. (AP Photo)

Austria?s Chrisl Haas, right, ignites wide-mouthed shallow run symbolizing the 1976 Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1976 in Innsbruck during opening ceremonies. With her is Austria?s Josef Feismantl, who carried the Olympic flame into the Bergisel Stadium, where a capacity crowd of 65,000 was gathered. (AP Photo/F)

Sweden Team entering stadium for the 12th Winter Games at opening ceremony on Feb. 4, 1976.in Innsbsruck Austria (AP Photo)

An elderly woman and some children sit on a street in Guatemala City, on Feb. 5, 1976, after their home was destroyed in an earthquake. (AP Photo)

Actor Marlon Brando has taken on two jobs, acting and directing for his next picture, “One Eyed Jacks” a western which his company is producing. Brando is shown in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 4, 1959. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 1997, file photo, A large crowd gathers outside Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica, Calif., to hear the verdict in the wrongful-death civil trial against O.J. Simpson. Simpson was found liable in the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The return of O.J. Simpson to a Las Vegas courtroom next Monday, May, 13, will remind Americans of a tragedy that became a national obsession and in the process changed the country’s attitude toward the justice system, the media and celebrity. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt of New York extended a formal welcome to 335 athletes from seventeen nations at the opening of the Winter Olympic Games at Lake Placid, New York, Feb. 4, 1932. Roosevelt is shown shaking hands with Captain J.A. Stevens, the American Olympic captain, just before the start of the Olympic events. (AP Photo)

Judy Hollander, of New York, sits in her car and with the aid of a foil reflector and gets a face tan at the Daytona Speedway, Feb. 4, 1966, Daytona Beach, Fla. In background are some of the Ferrari cars which will participate in the 24 hours endurance race at the speedway beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday. Judys parked next to the pit area. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler is 93. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 91. Actor Gary Conway is 86. Actor John Schuck is 82. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 81. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 80. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 75. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 74. Actor Michael Beck is 73. Actor Lisa Eichhorn is 70. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 63. Actor Pamelyn Ferdin is 63. Rock singer Tim Booth is 62. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 61. Country singer Clint Black is 60. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 59. Actor Gabrielle Anwar is 52. Actor Rob Corddry is 51. Singer David Garza is 51. Actor Michael Goorjian is 51. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 50. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 49. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 47. Singer Natalie Imbruglia (em-BROO’-lee-ah) is 47. Rapper Cam’ron is 46. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 45. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 38. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 37. Actor Charlie Barnett is 34. Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 34. Actor Kyla Kenedy (cq) (TV: “Speechless”) is 19.