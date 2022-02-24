Today is Thursday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2022. There are 310 days left in the year.

On Feb. 24, 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.

On this date:

In 1803, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.

In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.

In 1981, a jury in White Plains, New York, found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of “Scarsdale Diet” author Dr. Herman Tarnower. (Sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Harris was granted clemency by New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in December 1992.)

In 1986, the Supreme Court struck down, 6-3, an Indianapolis ordinance that would have allowed women injured by someone who had seen or read pornographic material to sue the maker or seller of that material.

In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.

In 1989, a state funeral was held in Japan for Emperor Hirohito, who had died the month before at age 87.

In 1993, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney resigned after more than eight years in office.

In 2002, the Salt Lake City Olympics came to a close, the same day Canada won its first hockey gold in 50 years (the U.S. won silver) and three cross-country skiers were thrown out of the games for using a performance-enhancing drug.

In 2008, Cuba’s parliament named Raul Castro president, ending nearly 50 years of rule by his brother Fidel.

In 2011, Discovery, the world’s most traveled spaceship, thundered into orbit for the final time, heading toward the International Space Station on a journey marking the beginning of the end of the shuttle era.

In 2015, the Justice Department announced that George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in a 2012 confrontation, would not face federal charges.

In 2020, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault involving two women. (Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.)

Ten years ago: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, in Tunisia for a conference on Syria, called Russia and China “despicable” for opposing U.N. action aimed at stopping the bloodshed caused by the Damascus regime’s crackdown on an anti-government uprising. Jan Berenstain, 88, who with her husband, Stan, wrote and illustrated the Berenstain Bears books, died in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.

Five years ago: Vice President Mike Pence assured the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas that he and President Donald Trump would work tirelessly on foreign and domestic issues important to the group, such as enacting business-friendly policies at home and supporting Israel abroad.

One year ago: The acting head of the Capitol Police acknowledged to a House panel that the department had intelligence warning of a “significant likelihood for violence” on Jan. 6 but said officers were not prepared for the insurrection that would follow. Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during what police described as an armed robbery; the singer offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs. (The dogs were recovered unharmed two days later; five people would be charged either with carrying out the attack or as alleged accomplices.) Palm Beach County defied Florida’s governor and refused to lower its flags for a day in honor of the late conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh; flags at the state Capitol and in the Town of Palm Beach were lowered.

Sir Winston Churchill gives his famous V sign as he leaves pier at Safi, Morocco on Feb. 24, 1959. Launch took him to yacht of Greek Shipping owner Aristotle Onassis which he boarded on February 19 for two-week Mediterranean cruise. (AP Photo)

Three of the thirteen Amish fathers charged with violating Pennsylvanias compulsory school law for refusing to send their children to a new school in Morgantown, Pennsylvania on Feb. 24, 1960. The fathers (not identified) claim the two-million dollar Twin Valley Junior-Senior High School at Honey Brook, Penn., is too worldly and distracting. They are shown at a hearing before a Justice of the Peace who postponed the hearing one week. (AP Photo/Sam Myers)

Beatles member George Harrison enjoys a drenching, he gets from prop men to make it appear as perspiration while making a movie in Nassau, Bahamas on Feb. 24, 1965. (AP Photo)

The Haute Coiffure Francaise association presented its new Spring-Summer 1965 line, which is reported to bring the first revolution in hairdos in 7 or 8 years. The new trend is noticeable for the short length of the hair, for its emphasis on combing on front and for its short neck. Models Peggy and Betty present two hairdos illustrating this new trend in Paris on Feb. 24, 1965. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)

Russell A. Larson, left, Massachusetts Institute of Technology project manager for the lunar module flight program, and David G. Hoag director of Apollo Group MIT Draper Lab, point to computer in lunar module model designed for a safer way to land men on the moon for Apollo 13 in Cambridge, Massachusetts Feb. 24, 1970. (AP Photo/J.Walter Green)

The Atlanta Braves opened spring training with the annual agony of limbering up exercises and lots of wind sprints at West Palm Beach, Fla., Feb. 24, 1977. A small crowd of fans were on hand early to greet a host of rookies and several early vets. (AP Photo/Bob Hannah)

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda talks in clubhouse meeting before taking field for opening of training for the National League champions, Feb.24 1979 in Vero Beach. (AP Photo)

Philippine military headquarters cheers at a radio announcement the President Ferdinand Marcos had left the country on Monday, Feb. 24, 1986 in Manila, Philippines. The palace denied the reports. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

Michael Jackson, holding his Grammy Legend award, gives his sister Janet Jackson a kiss backstage at the 35th annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 24 1993 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

Billy Idol, left, and B.B. King introduce the winners of the Best Hard Rock category, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, during the 35th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1993. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

U.S. Marines on guard at Guantanamo base in Cuba, overlooking the bay with mountains in background, 1962. (AP Photo)

King Amanullah Khan of Afghanistan walks in the streets of Berlin, Feb. 24, 1928, with his wife Queen Souriya. King Amanullah is on an official visit to Germany. (AP Photo)

Officers of the S P.C.A. officers demonstrating in the barn how cook-fights were staged near Goschen, New York on Feb. 24, 1930. Over a hundred people were arrested in America, and, after giving fictitious names and leaving behind 10 dollars for bail, were released after they were trapped in one of the biggest cock-fighting raids of recent years. Twenty State-troopers guided by three S.P.C.A. agents raided the century old Rogers Barn near Goschen, New York, where they found cock-fighting in full swing. (AP Photo)



This picture shows a barrier erected to keep back snowdrifts nearly covered by dust, Feb. 24, 1935, Colby, Ks. Piles of dust were scattered across Kansas and neighboring states when a storm subsided after blowing, while sun shone and the temperature was high. (AP Photo)

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler waves to a crowd from an open car as he leaves the ice skating stadium following pairs competition at the Winter Olympic Games in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 24, 1936. (AP Photo)

The Bale Dalai Lama Tibetan Leader Feb. 24, 1940. (AP Photo)

Nine American infantrymen taking a stance on a practice range in England, Feb. 24, 1944, from left to right are: T/5 John M. Dwyer, Potsdam, N.Y., Private Howard L. Fahrenholz, Hollis, Long Island, N.Y.; Pfc. Gordon A. Evans, Newark, N.J.; T/4 George Chon, Fords, N.J.; Pfc. Herbert Meseroll, Highland Park, N.J.; Sergeant Frank Quade, Maple Shade, N.J.; Pvt. Harry Offsey, Bronx, N.Y.; Private Ralph DeMarzo, Elmhurst, N.Y.; and Pfc. Ralph Johnson, Brooklyn, N.Y. (AP Photo/HWC)

Soldier volunteer tire workers line up with some of the huge bomber tires made at the U.S. Rubber Company plant in Los Angeles, Calif., Feb 24, 1945. The need for these tires is so great that overseas veterans were quick to volunteer for work at the plant on furlough time granted to them by the U.S. Army. They are paid regular salaries in addition to Army pay. (AP Photo)

President Harry S. Truman waves from his car, with William H. Hastie, governor of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Feb. 24, 1948, during a tour of St. Thomas. (AP Photo/John Rous)

Rosa Parks arrives at circuit court to be arraigned in the racial bus boycott, Feb. 24, 1956 in Montgomery, Ala. The boycott started last Dec. 5, when Mrs. Parks was fined for refusing to move to the black section of a city bus. (AP Photo)

Linda Kasabian, the state’s principal witness against Charles Manson and three women followers in the Tate-LaBiance murder case, walks to court Feb. 24, 1971, with chief prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi in Los Angeles. She was recalled to the stand in the penalty phase of the trial at the request of Manson’s attorney, Irving Kanarek. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

In a workout on Feb. 24, 1971 in West Palm Beach, Hank Aaron, took his turn in the batting cage and slammed many of the baseballs to the fence in left field. The Atlanta Braves working out harder than ever and hopes are high for a big season. (AP Photo)

A new vest is irritable enough, but how about a suit of straw. This is how shepherds in the northern parts of Portugal dress for their outdoor life, shown Feb. 24, 1937. They find straw most protective. (AP Photo)

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler paid a short visit to Nuremberg and inspected the plans and a model of the new Congress Hall which will be erected at Nuremberg for Nazi party congresses. Adolf Hitler examining the plans of the new party buildings, in Nuremberg, on Feb. 24, 1937. German architect, Professor Albert Speer, second right, looks at the drawings. (AP Photo)

United States soldiers now seeing service with the American Expeditionary Force in Northern Ireland, have taken over sentry posts since they arrived there. One soldier on guard watched by admiring children, Feb. 24, 1942. Two of the little fellows are barefoot. (AP Photo)

Martha Hill, left, uses a poster and a vegetable man to bring home her message to Dundee housewives at her consumer conservation booth in the West Dundee Village Hall in Dundee Township, Illinois on Feb. 24, 1942. Mrs. Clarence Jensen signs a pledge to avoid food waste. (AP Photo)

It is time for tea so this U.S. soldier and a British Wren find a table and talk over common interests, Feb. 24, 1942. He is one of the A.E.F. serving in Northern Ireland. (AP Photo)



Coon and wildcat furs are shown being cured by spreading flat on low tables, Feb. 24, 1945. Skunk and muskrat pelts are stripped whole from the animal and the fur side is left turned in. buyers at the auction judge the fur quality primarily from the condition of the skin. (AP Photo)

Within the next few days 14 bombed-out Lambeth families will move from air raid shelters to Loughborough Gardens, a circle of hutments which have been erected by American soldier at the corner of Loughborough Road and Minet Road, Lambeth. Some of the tenants who are to take over one of the huts making inquiries of the G.I.s in London, England, Feb. 24, 1945. (AP Photo)

Three of the Army nurses freed from Santo Tomas prison camp in Manila, P.I., walk from their plane after arriving in the U.S. at Hamilton Field, California on Feb. 24, 1945. From left to right: Lt. Inez V. McDonald, Tupelo, Miss.; Lt. Rosemary Hogan, of Chattanooga, Okla.; and Lt. Kathryn L. Dollason, of Eutawville, S.C. (AP Photo)

Lt. Edith W. Shacklette, Army nurse from St. Petersburg, Fla., was the first heroine of Bataan and Corregidor to put foot on American soil at Hamilton Field, California on Feb. 24, 1945 as the first plane — there were three — landed with a portion of the 68 Army nurses and one Red Cross worker. (AP Photo/Clarence Hamm)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 91. Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 88. Singer Joanie Sommers is 81. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 80. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 80. Actor Barry Bostwick is 77. Actor Edward James Olmos is 75. Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 75. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 72. Actor Debra Jo Rupp is 71. Actor Helen Shaver is 71. News anchor Paula Zahn is 66. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 66. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 64. Actor Mark Moses is 64. Actor Beth Broderick is 63. Actor Emilio Rivera is 61. Singer Michelle Shocked is 60. Movie director Todd Field is 58. Actor Billy Zane is 56. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 48. Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 47. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 45. Rock musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) is 39. Actor Wilson Bethel is 38. Actor Alexander Koch is 34. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Film: “Get Out”) is 33. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 31.