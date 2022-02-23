Today is Wednesday, Feb. 23, the 54th day of 2022. There are 311 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 23, 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.

On this date:

In 1685, composer George Frideric Handel was born in present-day Germany.

In 1822, Boston was granted a charter to incorporate as a city.

In 1836, the siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.

In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.

In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.

In 1942, the first shelling of the U.S. mainland during World War II occurred as a Japanese submarine fired on an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California, causing little damage.

In 1945, during World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised two American flags (the second flag-raising was captured in the iconic Associated Press photograph.)

In 1998, 42 people were killed, some 2,600 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed, by tornadoes in central Florida.

In 2007, a Mississippi grand jury refused to bring any new charges in the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was beaten and shot after being accused of whistling at a white woman, declining to indict the woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, for manslaughter.

In 2011, in a major policy reversal, the Obama administration said it would no longer defend the constitutionality of the Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law banning recognition of same-sex marriage.

In 2013, some 30 NASCAR fans were injured when rookie Kyle Larson’s car was propelled by a crash into the fence at Daytona International Speedway, and large chunks of debris flew into the grandstands.

In 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was fatally shot on a residential Georgia street; a white father and son had armed themselves and pursued him after seeing him running through their neighborhood. (Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of murder, aggravated assault and other charges and were sentenced to life in prison.)

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, speaking in Miami, sought to confront public anxiety over rising gasoline prices as he promoted the expansion of domestic oil and gas exploration, as well as the development of new forms of energy.

Five years ago: Seeking to tamp down growing unease in Latin America, President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, John Kelly, pledged during a visit to Mexico City that the United States would not enlist its military to enforce immigration laws and that there would be “no mass deportations.”

One year ago: Officials who were in charge of Capitol security at the time of the Jan. 6 riot told lawmakers that missed intelligence was to blame for the failure to anticipate the violent mob. Golfer Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median and rolled over several times on a steep road in suburban Los Angeles.

The 33rd International Eucharistic congress was held from February 3 to 7. Dennis Cardinal Daugherty of Philadelphia represented the Pope as papal legate. An aerial view of Children’s Day at the Manila Eucharistic Congress, on Feb. 23, 1937, showing white-robed masses of children surrounding the Eucharistic altar. (AP Photo)

These British sailors seem pretty glad to get an autograph from the Boss, Winston Churchill, first lord of the British admiralty, who mingled with men from the cruisers Ajax and Exeter during the celebration, Feb. 23, 1940 in London. Churchill (with cigar) was on hand to welcome home the men who helped drive the German pocked battleship, Admiral Graf Spee, to? suicide last December Off Uruguay. (AP Photo)

Taking a tip from the Finns, British troops are wearing white clothing as an effective camouflage as the winter retains its hold on the Western front in France. A party of white clad Tommies marching through deep snow in France on Feb. 23, 1940 after taking part in a snow drill. (AP Photo)

Dr. Carleton Coon measures Maurice Tillet’s head with calipers, Feb. 23, 1940. A pretty good egg…the nearest thing to what we suppose the Neanderthal man to have been,” stated Coon, a Harvard University anthropologist. (AP Photo)

Sally, Great Dane mascot for an RAF Spitfire base in Italy, Feb. 23, 1944, proudly eyes her six offspring held by Cpl. R. Pickering, of Ipswich, Suffolk, England. (AP Photo)

Leader of Britain’s Conservatives, Winston Churchill, holds the collar of a bulldog, outside his Woodford, Essex, headquarters on Feb. 23, 1950. The general elections will determine whether Churchill’s conservative forces oust the Labor Party from power. (AP Photo)

Margaret Mayer, 21, of Concord, Mass., is shown on the liner Vulcania before sailing from New York on Feb 23, 1952. She said that she would continue her hitch-hiking hobby in Europe during a 10-month stay and that she would debark at Palmero, Italy and would hitch-hike across Europe with a pack equipped with wheels. Mayer said that she has already hitch-hiked her way across the United States.(AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

Ethel Merman, the breezy star of Call Me Madam and numerous other Broadway stage hits, wows ’em even at home. The brassy-voiced songstress keeps in practice in her New York apartment on Feb. 23, 1953, her fancily landscaped French poodle, as a captive and captivated audience. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Artist Pablo Picasso leaves the museum in Antibes in the French Riviera, Feb. 23, 1957, after being made an honorary citizen of the town. Picasso has made Antibes his home for several years. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill, gives his famous “V” sign as he is taken out to “Christina O”, a luxury yacht owned by Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, along with his wife, Baroness Spencer-Churchil, whilst on holiday in Morocco. Feb. 23, 1959. (AP Photo)

Hiphugger bell-bottom pajama pants and matching bra top, designed for sleeping by Vanity Fair, are shown on Feb. 23, 1966 in New York City. The fabric is opaque nylon tricot in orange with white piping. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

This is a photo of Julian Bond and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. casting their ballots to fill Bond’s vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in Atlanta, Ga., on Feb. 23, 1966. Bond was refused his seat in congress because of his endorsement of a statement which charged th U.S. with committing aggression in Vietnam. (AP Photo)

Troops of the U.S. 196th Light Infantry Brigade leap from a helicopter into a landing zone close to the Cambodian border during operation Junction City, Feb. 23, 1967, the most massive offensive in the Vietnam War. (AP Photo)

Actor Peter O’Toole and actress Jodie Foster walk along the docks during the filming of the movie “Svengali” in New York, Feb. 23, 1982. The movie will air next season on CBS Television. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

President Franklin Roosevelt pointing to the southwest pacific area on a map in the White House Oval room, Washington on Feb. 23, 1942, President Roosevelt emphasized the effect of Far-away battles upon the American line. In his third fireside radio chat of the war on February 23, the President painted a picture of a world at war. Listeners had been asked to have reference maps at hand. (AP Photo)

Education of the Japanese evacuee children at the Granada, Colorado on Feb. 23, 1943. Relocation Center, is being carried on uninterruptedly in the community of 7,000 persons. The school system has 35 caucasian teachers whos salaries are from $1,260 to $2,000. The other are Japanese get the top war Relocation Authority $19 a month. Fuji Katayama, a Japanese teachers, is shown instructing her fourth grade class at the center. Mrs. Katayama is a University of California at Los Angeles graduate with a major in psychology.) (AP Photo/WAB)

They?re free at last, but the appearance of Lee Roger (left), 68, a retired Cavite Navy Yard employe, and John C. Todd, 63, a miner on Feb. 23, 1945, bears witness to the rigors of their life in the Japanese interment camp at Santo Tomas University, Manila, P.I. Rogers? weight dropped from 145 pounds to 90 during his internment and Todd?s from 178-102. This photo made by Life Photographer Carl Mydans for the wartime still picture pool. (AP Photo/Pool)

Florence Brown of the Department of Commerce, gives with an Oh, look what Ive got expression as she holds up a pair of lead impregnated atomic gloves at the leather exhibition in Washington, Feb. 23, 1954. The gloves are just the thing if you want to split an atom and have the $60 to pay for them. The jacket she is wearing is not atomic attire it is part of a leather suit costing $95. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

President John F. Kennedy pins the space agency Distinguished Service Medal on astronaut John Glenn at a ceremony in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Feb. 23, 1962. At center is Maj. Gen. Leighton Davis, commander Air Force Missile Test Center. (AP Photo)

The Beatles, from left Ringo Starr, John McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison, take a dip in the pool in Nassau, Bahamas on Feb. 23, 1965, with their clothes on while filming a movie. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Israeli actress Daliah Lavi, right, meets backstage with actress Carol Channing in New York, United States, on Feb. 23, 1965, after watching her perform in the Broadway musical, Hello, Dolly. Miss Channing holds a winking doll. Daliah is in New York for the Thursday opening of the movie, Lord Jim in which she stars. (AP Photo)

Dr. Timothy Leary, LSD advocate and champion of the Drop Out, Cop out, turn on crowd, drops in on student demonstration against Dow chemical Co. recruiters on the Syracuse University campus in Syracuse, Feb. 23, 1968. Arms outstretch the 47-year-old Leary, center, is surrounded by demonstrators as he chants Dow Shalt not kill! (AP Photo)

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, head of Operation Breadbasket, speaks at the Inland Daily Press Association luncheon in Chicago, Feb. 23, 1971. The Rev. Jackson spoke of a need for economic stability in the nation. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Spanish national police, loyal to the king and Constitution, keep crowds form entering the immediate area of the Cortes (Spanish parliament) in Madrid, Feb. 23, 1981 while inside the lower house about 150 armed Civil Guards hold the deputies hostage. (AP Photo/D. Ive)

America?s Kathy Miller meets with Elton John during a laurel wreath crowning ceremony by Britain’s Prince Michael of Kent at the London Guildhall of the Victoria Sporting Club?s International awards for valor in sports, Feb. 23, 1978. Kathy, 14, won the award for her fight back to the running track, after being in a coma for ten weeks following a car crash. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Members of a free speech group sell illegal publications in Warsaw, Feb. 23, 1989, during a demonstration against censorship and for opposition access to the state-controlled mass media in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A group of young para-military cadets march in a rally in support of U.S. troops in Operation Desert Storm in East Harlem, New York City on Saturday, Feb. 23, 1991. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Astronaut John Glenn and President John F. Kennedy inspect the Friendship 7, the Mercury capsule which Glenn rode in orbit. Kennedy presented Distinguished Service medal to Glenn at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Feb. 23, 1962. In background right is Vice President Lyndon Johnson. (AP Photo)

Students from East High School run across 13th east street during a student walkout Friday, Feb. 23, 1996, in Salt Lake City. The walkout, to protest the Salt Lake Board of Education’s decision earlier this week to ban all non-curricular clubs from secondary schools in the district, drew a crowd of 400 student protesters and another 100 onlookers. (AP Photo/Steve C. Wilson)

American figure skater Nancy Kerrigan gets congratulated by her coach Evy Scotvold following her performance in the women’s technical program at Hamar, Norway, Feb. 23, 1994. Kerrigan sits in first place following the technical portion of the program. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Ohio State University sprinter Jesse Owens, second from left, dashes to a new world’s record of 6.6 seconds in the 60-meter event in the semifinals of the National A.A.U. Indoor Track and Field Championships at Madison Square Garden in New York, Feb. 23, 1935. Owens’ record time was equaled in the final heat by Columbia’s Ben Johnson, who won the event. From left to right are: Sam Maniaci, Columbia; Owens; Hunter Russell, University of Illinois and Ralph Metcalfe, Marquette, the defending champion. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Today’s Birthdays: Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 79. Author John Sandford is 78. Actor Patricia Richardson is 71. Former NFL player Ed “Too Tall” Jones is 71. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 70. Singer Howard Jones is 67. Rock musician Michael Wilton (Queensryche) is 60. Country singer Dusty Drake is 58. Actor Kristin Davis is 57. Former tennis player Helena Sukova is 57. Actor Marc Price is 54. TV personality/businessman Daymond John (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 53. Actor Niecy Nash is 52. Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 51. Country singer Steve Holy is 50. Rock musician Lasse (loss) Johansson (The Cardigans) is 49. Film and theater composer Robert Lopez is 47. Actor Kelly Macdonald is 46. Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 44. Actor Josh Gad is 41. Actor Emily Blunt is 39. Actor Aziz Ansari is 39. Actor Tye White (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 36. Actor Dakota Fanning is 28.