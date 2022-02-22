Today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2022. There are 312 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 22, 2021, the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On this date:

In 1630, English colonists in the Massachusetts Bay Colony first sampled popcorn brought to them by a Native American named Quadequina for their Thanksgiving celebration.

In 1732 (New Style date), the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.

In 1784, a U.S. merchant ship, the Empress of China, left New York for the Far East to trade goods with China.

In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.

In 1959, the inaugural Daytona 500 race was held; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.

In 1967, more than 25,000 U.S. and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Junction City, aimed at smashing a Vietcong stronghold near the Cambodian border. (Although the communists were driven out, they later returned.)

In 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)

In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.

In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)

In 2010, Najibullah Zazi, accused of buying beauty supplies to make bombs for an attack on New York City subways, pleaded guilty to charges including conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction. (Zazi faced up to life in prison but spent nearly a decade after his arrest helping the U.S. identify and prosecute terrorists; he was given a 10-year sentence followed by supervised release.)

In 2016, the City Council of Charlotte, North Carolina, voted 7-4 to pass a new law allowing transgender people to choose public bathrooms that corresponded to their gender identity.

In 2020, Bernie Sanders scored a resounding win in Nevada’s presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats’ front-runner.

Ten years ago: Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum swapped accusations about health care, spending earmarks and federal bailouts in the 20th debate of the roller-coaster race for the Republican presidential nomination, held in Mesa, Arizona. Two Marine Corps helicopters collided over a remote section of the California desert during a nighttime exercise, killing seven Marines.

Five years ago: The Trump administration lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity. Most of the Dakota Access pipeline opponents abandoned their protest camp ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land. A shooting at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, left one man dead and two others wounded; witnesses said a man yelled, “Get out of my country” before opening fire on two Indian nationals who worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin. (The gunman was sentenced to life in prison for murder, attempted murder and hate crimes.)

One year ago: In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor. Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against the founder and CEO of MyPillow, saying that Mike Lindell falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election; the company had filed similar lawsuits against Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell. State lawmakers gave final approval to a bill to end capital punishment in Virginia, a state that had executed more people in its history than any other. Poet, publisher and bookseller Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who helped launch and perpetuate the Beat movement, died in San Francisco at age 101.

The flag shown Feb. 25, 1932, was hung up in the room where the American colony of Zurich celebrated Washington Day, Feb. 22. The painted middle piece shows George Washington crossing the Delaware River to meet General Lafayette on his return from Europe (AP Photo/H. Leuenberger)

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, salutes officers and troops as he leaves the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 22, 1937, where he had laid a wreath during the National Day of Heroes celebrations. (AP Photo)

With the approval of his Majesty the King, Lord Thomas Rowallan, has accepted the invitation of the Council of the Boy Scouts, Association, to become Chief Scout in succession to the late Lord Somers. The announcement of this appointment on February 22, coincides with the birthday of the founder and First Chief Scout of the movement, Lord Baden-Powell. Lord Rowallan taking the Scout salute from, left to right, Patrol Leaders, Alan Brooking and Jim Browne and King Scout Derek Prior, attached to Boy Scout headquarters, in London on Feb. 22, 1945. (AP Photo)

Passersby watch as a man spins dough in the air to make a pizza pie in a Times Square pizzeria in New York City, Saturday, Feb. 22, 1958. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Mardi Gras revelers gather at St. Charles Street as Rex, King of Carnival, makes his way aboard his float through the crowd Feb. 22, 1966, in New Orleans La. An estimate of a million people lined the streets for the festivities. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

U.S. hockey team members sitting on the bench watch the action on the ice during last minutes of semifinal game with U.S.S.R. at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., Friday night, Feb. 22, 1980. Coach Herb Brooks is at left, behind player number 10. (AP Photo)

The Colonial costumes are authentic but the dance was borrowed from a later era as Ada Dodrill of Larchmont, N.Y. (left) and Katherine King, of Alexandria, Va., do their versions of the Charleston, at the Washington Birthday party of the Virginia State Society in Washington, Feb. 22, 1952. The ladies are all students of Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia. Dressed in male and female costumes of colonial days the girls entertained guests at the party. (AP Photo)

Christian Diors new F line, which caused one irate editor to blast him for Dehumanizing women, includes this evening dress of flowing flame-colored chiffon, worn with a stole of matching material on Feb. 22, 1956. Softly draped sleeves leave the shoulders bare and produce a wing-like support for the long straight skirt. (AP Photo)

Comic actor Dick Van Dyke, right, looks on as actress Mary Tyler Moore walks by in Los Angeles, Feb. 22, 1962. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

Heavyweight challenger Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) lets out a howl as he steps to the box office Feb. 22, 1964 in Miami Beach, Fla. Ali and Sonny Liston will fight Tuesday night. (AP Photo)

A fortnight ago New York police battled to control the crowds who welcomed Liverpool pop group on arrival in New York. Here, at London Airport, on Feb. 22, 1964, British police manfully struggle to control fans who welcomed the Beatles on their return from United States. The crowd at the airport was estimated at 5,000, the largest ever. (AP Photo)

Two British Centurion tanks, first of a consignment for the Jordanian Army, are seen surrounded by soliders and civilians in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 22, 1969. The tanks arrived at Aquaba abroad a British freighter. (AP Photo)

Clinton Dill loads cartons of canned milk on to pallet at an Oakland warehouse for shipment to one of four Bay Area distribution points of the People in Need food program in Oakland, Calif., Feb. 22, 1974. Distribution points have been established in Oakland, San Francisco’s Hunter’s Point, East Palo Alto and Richmond. Thursday terrorist kidnapers of Patricia Hearst issued complex new demands including an additional $4 million in free food for the poor. (AP Photo)

File-In this Feb. 22,1977 file photo former New York Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson, wearing a ring commemorating the Yankees’ 1977 World Series victory, during the debut of a candy bar in New York. A lawyer says a replica 1977 World Series championship ring and a watch commemorating Reggie Jackson’s 400th home run have been returned to the baseball Hall of Famer at the direction of a federal judge in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)

Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., right, watches as his wife Joan Kennedy, cuts the first piece of birthday cake for the senator at a fund raiser, Thursday, Feb. 22, 1980, Boston, Mass. The cake was shaped in the form of the White House. Kennedy celebrates his 48th birthday Friday. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit)

The U.S. hockey team celebrates victory over Finland to win the gold medal, February 23, 1980, at the Winter Olympics, Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo)

American country-western singer Willie Nelson, center, sing a song during his first concert in Japan at the Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1984. On the road in Japan ? not again, but for the first time ? he plans to offer ?both standard and original jazz during a five-concert tour here. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)

People march outside a Barnes & Noble Bookstore in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1989 in protest of a decision store executives to remove copies of Salmon Rushdies The Satanic Verses store would become a target of violence after Irans Ayatollah Khomeini threatened all those associated with the book. (AP Photo/David Cantor)

Musician Little Richard, center, arrives at the 1989 Grammy Awards, Feb. 22, 1989, Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick UT)

American figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan, front, and Tonya Harding exit the ice after an Olympic practice session at Hamar Olympic Amphitheater, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 1994, Hamar, Norway. Women?s figure skating competition beings on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Iraqis walk past the damaged shrine following an explosion in Samarra, 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Baghdad, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2006. A large explosion Wednesday heavily damaged the golden dome of one of Iraq’s most famous Shiite religious shrines, sending protesters pouring into the streets. It was the third major attack against Shiite targets in as many days. (AP Photo/Hameed Rasheed)

Iraqis gather at the ruins of a Shrine in Samarra, 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Baghdad, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2006. A large explosion Wednesday heavily damaged the golden dome of one of Iraq’s most famous Shiite religious shrines, sending protesters pouring into the streets. It was the third major attack against Shiite targets in as many days. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Erik Menendez looks back at the gallery during prosecution closing arguments in the murder retrial of Menendez and his brother, Lyle, in the Van Nuys courthouse in Los Angeles, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 1996. The juries in the brothers? first trial deadlocked on verdicts in the case, in which the two have admitted killing their weathly parents in 1989. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool)

Lyle Menendez looks back at the spectators in the courtroom during final arguments in the second murder trial of Lyle and his brother Erik in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 22, 1996. For the second time in as many days, final arguments prompted a motion for mistrial based on the prosecutor?s suggestion there wasn?t enough evidence to show the brothers were abused by their parents. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

American paratrooper jumps with other buddies as U.S. forces unleashed the greatest ground-air assault of the Vietnam war, Feb. 23, 1967. The drive, ranging 50 to 75 miles northwest of Saigon, began Feb. 22 with a drop of about 700 paratroopers into blocking positions behind Viet Cong lines from Cambodia. The paratroopers took off from Bien Hoa airbase. (AP Photo)

actor and comedian Robin Williams reacts while being kissed by two members of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals at the Hasty Pudding Theater in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 22, 1989. Williams appeared at the theater to accept The hasty Pudding Man of the Year Award. (AP Photo/David Tenenbaum)

Fans of The Beatles gathered at London Airport in England on Feb. 22, 1964 as the pop group flew in from New York. Some 5,000 people welcomed the group. (AP Photo)

Horse drawn sleds carry elk meat at the top of Teton Pass in Wyoming, at an altitude of 8,429 feet, Feb. 22, 1935. They still have 20 miles to go before they reach the railroad in Victor, Idaho, where waiting freight trains will receive the food and take it to the needy. (AP Photo/H.G. Eisenhand)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 94. Actor James Hong is 93. Actor John Ashton is 74. Actor Miou-Miou is 72. Actor Julie Walters is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 72. Actor Ellen Greene is 71. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 70. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 67. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 63. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 59. Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 56. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 55. Actor Jeri Ryan is 54. Actor Thomas Jane is 53. TV host Clinton Kelly is 53. Actor Tamara Mello is 52. Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 51. Actor Jose Solano is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 50. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 49. Singer James Blunt is 48. Actor Drew Barrymore is 47. Actor Liza Huber is 47. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 43. Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 40. Actor Zach Roerig is 37.