Today is Saturday, Feb. 19, the 50th day of 2022. There are 315 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On Feb. 19, 2008, an ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.

On this date:

In 1473, astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus was born in Torun, Poland.

In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr, accused of treason, was arrested in the Mississippi Territory, in present-day Alabama. (Burr was acquitted at trial.)

In 1878, Thomas Edison received a U.S. patent for “an improvement in phonograph or speaking machines.”

In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens.

In 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.

In 1959, an agreement was signed by Britain, Turkey and Greece granting Cyprus its independence.

In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford, calling the issuing of the internment order for people of Japanese ancestry in 1942 “a sad day in American history,” signed a proclamation formally confirming its termination.

In 1985, the British soap opera “EastEnders” debuted on BBC Television.

In 1986, the U.S. Senate approved, 83-11, the Genocide Convention, an international treaty outlawing “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” nearly 37 years after the pact was first submitted for ratification.

In 1997, Deng Xiaoping (dung shah-oh-ping), the last of China’s major Communist revolutionaries, died at age 92.

In 2003, an Iranian military plane carrying 275 members of the elite Revolutionary Guards crashed in southeastern Iran, killing all on board.

In 2019, President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to develop plans for a new Space Force within the Air Force, accepting less than the full-fledged department he had wanted.

Ten years ago: Three skiers were killed when an avalanche swept them about a quarter-mile down an out-of-bounds canyon at Stevens Pass, Washington, but a fourth skier caught up in the slide was saved by a safety device. Forty-four inmates were killed in a prison riot in Apodaca, northern Mexico.

Five years ago: Three former elite U.S. gymnasts, including 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” to say they were sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, a volunteer team physician for USA Gymnastics. (Nassar would be sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment.) Anthony Davis had an All-Star Game for the record books, scoring 52 points as the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 192-182 — the highest-scoring game in league history.

One year ago: Southern cities slammed by winter storms that left millions without power for days were dealing with water pipes ruptured by record-low temperatures; the breaks created a shortage of clean drinking water, shut down airports and left hospitals scrambling. The United States officially returned to the Paris climate accord; President Joe Biden told a virtual gathering of European leaders that the world “can no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change.” U.S. officials scrambled to reinforce the nation’s cyber defenses following a sweeping hack that may have exposed government and corporate secrets to Russia. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West in Los Angeles after 6 1/2 years of marriage.

The royal box containing Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, the Duke of Edinburgh and President Francisco Craveiro Lopes, and his wife Berta, of Portugal inside the Sao Carlos Opera House, in Lisbon, Portugal, on Feb. 19, 1957. The British royal couple were attending a gala performance in their honour, held on this the second day of their state visit to Portugal. (AP Photo)

During breaks in school hours children have every facility for playing, at the U.S. Wheelus air base in Libya, about seven miles east of the city of Tripoli on Feb. 19, 1959. Wheelus, named in memory of Lt. Richard Wheeler, an ATC pilot who was killed in Iran in 1945, is one of the largest bases outside the U.S., covering more than 3,000 acres, and with about 12,000 military and civilian personnel (including dependents) stationed there. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

A bullet from a .22 caliber bullet starts to burst from side of a balloon held by Dr. Harold E. Edgerton in his Stroboscopic Light Laboratory at MIT in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 19, 1959. An electronic photo flash invented and developed by Dr. Edgerton stopped the motion of bullet with a ½,000,000th of a second flash. Flash and camera were operated by sound of explosion picked up by microphone just below the balloon. Dr. Edgerton has been selected as the outstanding New England engineer of 1958 by the Engineering Societies of New England.(AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy is seated at party in his honor in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 19, 1962. (AP Photo)

Fierce gales which battered the coastal areas of Northern Germany caused inundation of huge areas of farmland and destruction in many cities. Thousands of people were made homeless when the raising water smashed the dikes and had to be evacuated. While the damage totals to some hundred million marks the death toll reached almost 200. The hardest-hit city was the nations biggest sea port Hamburg. In this image helicopters of the US-Army are parked at an emergency air port which was installed in a part in the city of Hamburg. The helicopters took part in the rescue operations and supplied people in the flooded areas with food and water in Hamburg, Germany on Feb. 19, 1962. (AP Photo/Peter Hillebrecht)

With the flood waters still swirling through the streets of Hamburg, Germany on Feb. 19, 1962, a police car submerged on the autobahn near the city can be seen, and in the background a heavy lorry and it’s trailer wheel deep in water that have been abandoned there because they could be recovered yet. (AP Photo)

Exterior view of laying tile in New York on Feb. 19, 1964. (AP Photo)

Toei artist practices coloring a Goldrake drawing at the companys Tokyo studio on Feb. 19, 1979. The Japanese cartoon series actually finished its highly successful domestic run some years ago. (AP Photo/GG)

A state trooper provides preventive protection as an anti-Klan heckler, right, points a finger and shouts at members of the Ku Klux Klan as they arrived at the Texas Capitol Saturday, Feb. 19, 1983. (AP Photo/Ted Powers)

Pez candy is proving as popular as it was over the past three decades, says officials of the Orange, Conn. company Feb 19, 1984. And while the dispenser characters from Zorro to Wonder Woman continues, Mickey Mouse is the most popular. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

Vucko the wolf, the symbol for the XIV winter Olympic Games in Sarajevo’s Yugoslavia, dances with Howdy the bear who will be the symbol for the next Winter Games, to be held on Calgary, Canada on Sunday, Feb. 19, 1984 at the closing ceremonies for the games in Sarajevo. The ceremony was held at Zetra Arena. (AP Photo)

People gather Tuesday laying flowers, lighting candles or just looking at the spot where Gregory D. Levey, 30, of Amherst, Mass., died after setting himself on fire at the Amherst Common in Amherst, Massachusetts, Monday, Feb. 19, 1991. Levey, a 1984 graduate of the University of Massachusetts, was the son of Boston Globe restaurants critic Robert Levey and the stepson of Globe columnist Ellen Goodman. (AP Photo/Janice Hartwell)

Republican presidential hopeful Patrick Buchanan holds a copy of the Manchester Union-Leader proclaiming his strong showing in his race for the Republican nomination against President Bush in Bedford, New Hampshire, Feb. 19, 1992. Buchanan took a surprising 40 percent of the vote. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Sen. John Glenn, D- Ohio, speaks at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum to talk about his flight as an astronaut, 25 years ago, with the spacecraft, Friendship 7, in the background. Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth, spoke at the museum in Washington on Feb. 19, 1987. (AP Photo/stf-Bob Daugherty)

Passing motorists celebrate after it was reported, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2008 in Miami’s Little Havana, that Fidel Castro had resigned as president of Cuba. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)

Canadian tourists, Guy Cruickshanks and his wife, Kathy, climb on top of their car to get a better look at O.J. Simpson’s Brentwood home Monday, Feb. 19, 1996 in Los Angeles. Earlier in the day, workmen placed additional fencing on top of the existing wall (left) to discourage curious passers-by from stopping at the residence. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

An Egyptian soldier behind the cover of a sandbank wall, looks across the waters of the blocked Suez Canal, on Feb. 19, 1971, at Israeli soldiers in full view on the Israeli held bank. (AP Photo/Laurent)

In this handout from the U.S. Navy, units of the U.S. Fifth Fleet prepare for the invasion of Iwo Jima, in the Volcano Islands, Feb. 19, 1945. Visible are LSTs and smaller landing craft, waiting to be hauled aboard transports further back, with heavy units of the fleet in the background. (AP Photo./U.S. Navy)

In this handout from the U.S. Navy, a great armada of Navy and Coast Guard vessels bring Marines ashore during the invasion of Iwo Jima, Feb. 19, 1945. The photo, taken by a Naval photographer, was flown back to the island of Guam wher it was transmitted by radio to San Francisco, Calif. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)

British actor Peter Sellers carries his 21-year-old wife, Swedish actress Britt Eklund over the threshold of his 16th century home at Elstead, Surrey, England, Feb. 19, 1964, after they were married. (AP Photo)

Cremating oven on the grounds of the former concentration camp at Dachau, Germany, Feb. 19, 1949. (AP Photo)

Canada’s Doug Lister, left, and goal keeper Mario Gosselin on the alert fighting off Sweden’s Leif Hakan Nordin during the Olympic ice hockey game for the bronze medal, Feb. 19, 1984 in Sarajevo. Sweden won 2-0 and bronze. (AP Photo/Wiley Price)

Cape flying, whip whistling, a cowboy in traditional dress of Hortobagy Prairie, in Hungary, exercises foals of famous Nonius breed of horses from Mezchegyes, on Feb. 19, 1962. (AP Photo)

The stern section of the ill-fated tanker S.S. Pendleton that cracked in two during yesterday’s storm, lies on a sandbar off the coast of Chatham, Mass, Feb. 19, 1952. The Coast Guard rescued 32 of the 33 persons aboard this section. (AP Photo)

British race car driver Capt. Malcolm Campbell is shown in his Napier-Campbell “Bluebird,” powered with a twelve-cylinder motor, after setting a new world’s record of 206.95602 miles per hour on the flat sands of Daytona Beach, Fla., Feb. 19, 1928. (AP Photo)

Destroyer HMS Anthony at Chatham Dockyard, England on Feb. 19, 1930 where it will undergo fitting for service in the Third Destroyer Flotilal of the Mediterranean Fleet which is to be reconstituted with destroyers of the new Acasta class. (AP Photo)

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler greets the crew of a man-of-war with a smile, in Germany, on Feb. 19, 1937. (AP Photo)

King Zog of Albanias sister, Princess Maxhide, left, and the Kings bride-to-be, Countess Geraldine Apponyi, at an officers ball in Tirana, on Feb. 19, 1938. (AP Photo)

February 19 is a red letter day that doesnt appear on the modern Chinese calendar. But older Chinese dont need a calendar to tell them when to celebrate their New Year, its on February 19. The younger generation prefer to observe the western on January 1. This picture was made in the heart of New Yorks Chinatown on New Years Day on Feb. 19, 1939. Pell-street, heart of New York Chinatown on February 19, New Years day with impressive array of flags adding gaiety to a thoroughfare always bright with cosmopolitan chatter. (AP Photo)

British troops anti-tank gunners in action in France on Feb. 19, 1940. The empty shells lying near the gun. The field piece is hidden in Brush entanglements. (AP Photo)

Carrying flags a group of women identifying themselves as representatives of various mothers organization picked the senate side of the capitol here on Feb. 19, 1941 in Washington. Protesting the pending British aid bill told by a captial police officer that picketing the captial was forbidden they moved over to the Plaza and knelt down in Prayer. (AP Photo)

Australian soldiers have their clothes hung from a wash line at a desert oasis somewhere in the Middle East while natives do the washing at an improved laundry, Feb. 19, 1941. (AP Photo)

U.S. Army Engineers, with native laborers, laying the metal landing-mats for a mile-long runway at an airport they are building in West Africa, Feb. 19, 1943. (AP Photo)

Hose still playing on the smouldering ruins of a block of offices at Queens Gate, Kensington, London, damaged during a raid on Feb. 19, 1944. (AP Photo)

In the Pacific theater of World War II, U.S. Marines hit the beach and charge over a dune on Iwo Jima in the Volcano Islands Feb. 19, 1945, the start of one of the deadliest battles of the war against Japan. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)

U.S. Marines invade the Japanese stronghold at Iwo Jima, Volcanic Island, on Feb. 19, 1945. The fourth division Marines dig foxholes, center, uncovering dead bodies, and await further orders. The Japanese pillbox-blockhouse, which was considered unconquerable, can be seen at center in the background. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)

Harry Berger, assisted by Marjorie Lobman, right, demonstrates the way they clock the movements of a sleeping person to determine the causes of strain on sleepwear at tension points, shoulders, waist and crotch, Feb. 19, 1947. The model is Harriet Bergman. (AP Photo)

U.S. left wing Weldon Olson, left, and Miroslav Vlach, Czechoslovakian Olympic hockey team left wing, battle for puck behind the nets in opening Olympic hockey battle, Feb. 19, 1960 in Squaw Valley. The United States team came from behind to win by a 7-5 score. (AP Photo)

Cassius Clay, young heavyweight fighter, thrusts his fist out, Feb. 19, 1964, as he tells a crowd at Surfside, Fla., how he’ll hit champion Sonny Liston in their upcoming bout at Miami Beach. Clay and his followers paid an unexpected visit to Liston’s Surfside camp. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin talks with Soleil Moon Frye on Wednesday, Feb. 19,1986 , who plays Punky Brewster on the NBC series, during break in taping of the show. Aldrin made a guest appearance to talk to the young star about the death of the seven astronauts on the space shuttle Challenger. (AP PhotoNick Ut)

Sylvester Stewart, who led Sly & the Family Stone to stardom in the late 1960s, appears in court in Los Angeles Feb. 19, 1987 where he was ordered held without bail on cocaine possession charges. Stewart, known to family fans as Sly Stone, was arrested when his bail bondsman turned him over to police. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

One of the biggest tobacco queue seen in England, Feb. 19, 1942. (AP Photo)

A bust of Lenin, herd of the Soviets in Holford Square, North London on Feb. 19, 1943, as it appeared on Feb. 4, 1943. It had been smeared with tar and otherwise damaged during the previous at night. The bust was placed on the site of a house where the communist once lived. The plaque at right was donated by an admirer. (AP Photo)

This is Iwo Jima on D-Day, Feb. 19, 1945. Fifth Division Marines fight their way up the sandy slope from the beach under mortar fire, with Mount Suribachi at left. (AP Photo)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the sandy beach stretching along the southeastern edge of Iwo Jima, extending north from Mt. Suribachi, bottom left is the targeted landing site of U.S. Marines on Feb. 19, 1945. The strategic Japanese base in the Pacific specifically the airfield which is an objective of U.S. forces is seen, below center, of smoke rising from a burning Japanese installation hit by Navy bombers during a strike prior to landing. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Smokey Robinson is 82. Actor Carlin Glynn is 82. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 80. Singer Lou Christie is 79. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 74. Actor Stephen Nichols is 71. Author Amy Tan is 70. Actor Jeff Daniels is 67. Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 66. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 65. Actor Ray Winstone is 65. Actor Leslie David Baker is 64. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 63. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 62. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 60. Singer Seal is 59. Actor Jessica Tuck is 59. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 58. Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 57. Actor Justine Bateman is 56. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 55. Actor Bellamy Young is 52. Rock musician Daniel Adair is 47. Pop singer-actor Haylie Duff is 37. Actor Arielle Kebbel is 37. Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 34. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 32. Actor Victoria Justice is 29. Actor David Mazouz (TV: “Gotham”) is 21. Actor Millie Bobby Brown is 18.