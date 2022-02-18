Today is Friday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2022. There are 316 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 18, 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at the Daytona 500; he was 49.

On this date:

In 1564, artist Michelangelo died in Rome.

In 1885, Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published in the U.S. for the first time (after being published in Britain and Canada).

In 1970, the “Chicago Seven” defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).

In 1972, the California Supreme Court struck down the state’s death penalty.

In 1983, 13 people were shot to death at a gambling club in Seattle’s Chinatown in what became known as the Wah Mee Massacre. (Two men were convicted of the killings and were sentenced to life in prison; a third was found guilty of robbery and assault.)

In 1984, Italy and the Vatican signed an accord under which Roman Catholicism ceased to be the state religion of Italy.

In 1988, Anthony M. Kennedy was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1994, at the Winter Olympic Games in Norway, U.S. speedskater Dan Jansen finally won a gold medal, breaking the world record in the 1,000 meters.

In 2001, veteran FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen was arrested, accused of spying for Russia. (Hanssen later pleaded guilty to espionage and attempted espionage and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

In 2003, an arson attack involving two South Korean subway trains in the city of Daegu claimed 198 lives. (The arsonist was sentenced to life in prison, where he died in 2004.)

In 2016, in what was seen as a criticism of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Pope Francis said that a person who advocated building walls was “not Christian”; Trump quickly retorted it was “disgraceful” to question a person’s faith. (A Vatican spokesman said the next day that the pope’s comment was not intended as a “personal attack” on Trump.)

In 2020, President Donald Trump commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for political corruption; Blagojevich left prison hours later and returned home to Chicago. (Trump also issued pardons or clemency to former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, financier Michael Milken and a long list of others.)

Ten years ago: A star-studded funeral service was held for pop singer Whitney Houston at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, a week after her death at age 48. Syrian security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at thousands of people marching in a funeral procession that turned into one of the largest protests in Damascus since the 11-month uprising against President Bashar Assad began.

Five years ago: Norma McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym “Jane Roe” led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision that legalized abortion but who later became an outspoken opponent of the procedure, died in Katy, Texas, at age 69. Omar Abdel-Rahman, the so-called “Blind Sheik” convicted of plotting terror attacks in the United States in the 1990s, died at a federal prison in North Carolina where he was serving a life sentence; he was 78.

One year ago: Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who had flown with his family to a vacation in Mexico as his state dealt with a deadly winter storm that crippled the power grid, returned home a day later and described the trip as “obviously a mistake.” Bob Dole, a 97-year-old former longtime senator and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, said he’d been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. (Dole died in December 2021.) Health officials reported that life expectancy in the United States had dropped by one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths. Naomi Osaka stopped Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title in the Australian Open semifinals.

Part of the large crowd of servicemen and families give an enthusiastic welcome to the returned POWs who go past them in the bus taking them to the hospital at Clark Air Base, Philippines on Sunday, Feb. 18, 1973 after their arrival from Hanoi. (AP Photo)

Gene Simmons, the vampire figure of the rock group KISS extends his tongue prior to the group’s performance, Feb. 18, 1977 at the Hartford, Conn., Civic Center. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Two women waiting for a light on a Minneapolis downtown street corner pay no attention to a man dressed as a robot and handing out papers, Feb. 18, 1977. The man, 43-year-old Mike Belchak, who calls himself “Freedom Man”, said he believes big corporations program people to be like robots and he calls for abolition of money so “everything and everybody will be free.” (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Paul McCartney at the pool in Montserrat, West Indies on Feb. 18, 1981. (AP Photo/Doug Jennings)

Paul McCartney alone on his rental home in Montserrat, West Indies on Feb. 18, 1981. (AP Photo/Doug Jennings)

Rock singer Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., during his opening show, Feb. 18, 1985. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson shows a severe look during his first work out in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 18, 1988. Tyson, who was welcomed by hundreds of photographers late Wednesday, has started his training to face Tony Tubbs here March 21 as his first title match outside the United States. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

A butcher serves a customer at the meat market in Prague, Czechoslovakia, Feb. 18, 1947. There is no shortage of meat, but it is still rationed nonetheless. (AP Photo)

Boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) stands in triumph after toppling Britain’s Beatles at his training camp in Beach, Fla., Feb. 18, 1964. The Beatles, left to right: John Lennon; Paul McCartney; George Harrison and Ringo Starr, were on Holiday in the resort after their American tour. Clay will meet heavyweight champion Sonny Liston in Miami Beach on Feb. 25. (AP Photo/NAP)

Boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) beats his chest in triumph after toppling Britain's Beatles at his training camp in Beach, Fla., Feb. 18, 1964. The Beatles, left to right: Paul McCartney; John Lennon; George Harrison and Ringo Starr, were on Holiday in the resort after their American tour. Clay will meet heavyweight champion Sonny Liston in Miami Beach on Feb. 25. (AP Photo/NAP)

A poor Romanian woman with her small food stock in a cellar in Bucharest, Romania around Feb. 18, 1931. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth looking at a doll held by the designer, Miss M. Davis, during her inspection of the British Industries Fair at the Olympia, London, on Feb. 18, 1937. (AP Photo)

Alice Cortez, 9, with her six-legged cat Kanita which she picked up on a Bronx street about 2 months ago, and which was later discovered to have six legs, the two extra legs being appended on to each of the cats rear legs, and are about 2 ½ inches long, shown Feb. 18, 1946. (AP Photo/John Lent)

While director Frank Capra laughs at left, Humphrey Bogart (right) and his wife Lauren Bacall, chat with young film actor Claude Jarman Jr. The group was among those present for the Photoplay award dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 18, 1948. (AP Photo/ Ed Widdis)

Children feed a pelican in Central Park in New York City, Feb. 18, 1949. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Carol Heiss, 16-year-old skater from Ozone Park, New York, performs for photographers after winning the women?s world figure skating championship at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on Feb. 18, 1956. Miss Heiss out pointed Olympic champion Tenley Albright to win the title. (AP Photo)

Tunisian volunteer, wearing bulky civilian clothes but holding a business-like looking rifle, guards a point on road from Tunis to Bizerte, site of a French military base on Feb. 18, 1958. It was one of six points where the road was blocked off February 18 by Tunisians angered by the air bombing of a village on the Algerian border by the French. (AP Photo/JP)

A multi-person bridesmaid’s gown made of paper is presented at a show of disposable fashions in New York City on Feb. 18, 1969. The four-person train-dress consists of a huge, scalloped sheet of yellow paper with four head holes and eight arm slits. (AP Photo)

Real danger at the nets as the tuna men from their perches, spear and hook the giants and bring them up. If a man loses his balance and falls into the Cell he faces almost certain death, during the annual fishing expedition, near Trapani, Sicily, Italy, on Feb. 18, 1939. (AP Photo)

Vapor, when properly used, often achieves a heavenly effect. Mr. Rotta is releasing vapor onto the set in Hollywood on Feb. 18, 1945. Steam passing through wooden containers of dry ice, forms the heavy vapor. The floor of the stage is kept chilled by tons of ordinary ice, so steam vapor would rise to more than 12 inches above the floor. (AP Photo)

Not only do the clothes get washed in the river at Tan-An, but Vietnamese youngsters are seen here bathing their buffaloes in a rice field just southwest of the city of Saigon on Feb. 18, 1951. (AP Photo/Levy)

General view of the interior of the Palais des Sports in Paris on Feb. 18, 1953 at the Communist organized meeting held there to protest against the death sentences passed on Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in the U.S. for espionage. (AP Photo/Gerard Yvon Cheynet)

Christian Diors new line — the A line — features narrow shoulders, high bust, small floating waistline and rounded hips is illustrated in this cotton organdy evening gown with a tiered skirt, worn by Mannequin Lia, Feb. 18, 1955. The new spring creation is called Childrens Fiesta. (AP Photo)

A mushroom cloud rises from the atomic test site at Nevada, Feb. 18, 1955. (AP Photo)

Speed skater Ken Henry circles the ice rink in front of the Ice Arena carrying the flame with which he lit to Olympic torch in front of the Tower of Nations at the formal opening of the Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 18, 1960, Squaw Valley, Calif. (AP Photo)

College students protesting the execution of Caryl Chessman pause on the San Francisco side of the Golden Gate Bridge during their protest march to San Quentin Prison, Feb. 18, 1960. The marchers dwindled in the first five miles from a traffic blocking 25 to 8, with 13 more miles to walk. They expected to be reinforced outside the prison gates for an all-night vigil on the eve of the eighth scheduled execution of Chessman. (AP Photo)

From left to right, slver medalist Joey Cheek of the United States, gold medalist Shani Davis of the United States and bronze medalist Erben Wennemars of the Netherlands smile during the flower ceremony after the men’s 1000 meter speedskating race at Oval Lingotto during the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Army nurses 1st Lt. Sharon Forman, left, of Antelope, Ore., and 2nd Lt. Roberta Steele of Tillamook, Ore., ride in a pedicab along a main street of Qui Nhon, a coastal town 270 miles northeast of Saigon, Feb. 18, 1966. Both serve at the Armys 85th evacuation hospital located in Qui Nhon. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

American actress Ginger Rogers, as ‘The Lady In The Moon’ in this scene from the production of Mame, at the Drury Lane Theatre, London, on Feb. 18, 1969, wears one of the 22 costumes she has for the show. (AP Photo/Staff/Dear)

Scottish born British Pop star Lulu and her husband Maurice Gibb one of the Bee Gees pop group, smile and wave to pop fans at Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, on Feb. 18, 1969, after at their wedding. (AP Photo/Staff/Kemp)

Demonstrators protesting contempt-of-court sentences against seven defendants at the Chicago conspiracy trial flee tear gas fumes after riot-equipped police and the demonstrators clashed outside the Seattle Federal Courthouse, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 1970. Police said they did not throw the tear gas. The fumes spread after rocks and other objects thrown by demonstrators smashed glass doors at the courthouse. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Yoko Ono is 89. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 83. Singer Irma Thomas is 81. Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 81. Actor Jess Walton is 76. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 75. Actor Sinead Cusack is 74. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 72. Singer Randy Crawford is 70. Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 69. Actor John Travolta is 68. Actor John Pankow is 67. Game show host Vanna White is 65. Actor Jayne Atkinson is 63. Actor Greta Scacchi is 62. Actor Matt Dillon is 58. Rock musician Tommy Scott (Space) is 58. Rapper Dr. Dre is 57. Actor Molly Ringwald is 54. Actor Sarah Brown is 47. Country musician Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion) is 47. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 45. Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 45. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 45. Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 42. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 40. Roots rock musician Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) is 34. Actor Shane Lyons is 34. Actor Sarah Sutherland is 34. Actor Maiara Walsh is 34.