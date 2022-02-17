Today is Thursday, Feb. 17, the 48th day of 2022. There are 317 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 17, 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.

On this date:

In 1815, the United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.

In 1863, the International Red Cross was founded in Geneva.

In 1864, during the Civil War, the Union ship USS Housatonic was rammed and sunk in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, by the Confederate hand-cranked submarine HL Hunley in the first naval attack of its kind; the Hunley also sank.

In 1897, the forerunner of the National PTA, the National Congress of Mothers, convened its first meeting in Washington.

In 1944, during World War II, U.S. forces invaded Eniwetok Atoll, encountering little initial resistance from Imperial Japanese troops. (The Americans secured the atoll less than a week later.)

In 1959, the United States launched Vanguard 2, a satellite that carried meteorological equipment.

In 1964, the Supreme Court, in Wesberry v. Sanders, ruled that congressional districts within each state had to be roughly equal in population.

In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon departed the White House with his wife, Pat, on a historic trip to China.

In 1988, Lt. Col. William Higgins, a Marine Corps officer serving with a United Nations truce monitoring group, was kidnapped in southern Lebanon by Iranian-backed terrorists (he was later slain by his captors).

In 1995, Colin Ferguson was convicted of six counts of murder in the December 1993 Long Island Rail Road shootings (he was later sentenced to a minimum of 200 years in prison).

In 2014, Jimmy Fallon made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden opened a White House summit on countering extremism and radicalization, saying the United States needed to ensure that immigrants were fully included in the fabric of American society to prevent violent ideologies from taking root at home.

Ten years ago: Congress voted to extend a Social Security payroll tax cut for 160 million workers and to renew unemployment benefits for millions more.

Five years ago: Over the strong objections of environmental groups, the Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Making his debut on the world stage, Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Germany, looking to reassure skeptical allies in Europe about U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump, who had made his “America First” mantra a centerpiece of his new administration.

One year ago: Nearly 1.9 million utility customers in Texas still had no power after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to heat homes, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts; a large swath of Texas was under yet another winter storm warning. Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, died at age 70, a year after he announced he had Stage Four lung cancer. Japan launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign, months after other major economies started giving shots. Officials said Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse.

The joining of the Hitler Youth with the German Protestant Youth has been proclaimed in a giant youth meeting in the Berlin Lustgarten, Feb. 17, 1937. (AP Photo)

Sally Rand dances on a beach in St. Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 17, 1936. (AP Photo)

The Dominion Monarch, the new British liner, said farewell to England on her Maiden Voyage to New Zealand. Built for the Shaw Savill and Albion Co., for service between England and New Zealand, she is the most powerful motor vessel in the world. She has been fitted out in the most luxurious manner possible, both in the passengers and crews quarters. The Dominion Monarch sailed from Gravesend, and called at Southampton to take on more passengers before setting out on her Maiden Voyage to Auckland, New Zealand. The Dominion Monarch, the new British luxury liner being towed out of Southampton, England, on Feb. 17, 1939, when she left England on her Maiden Voyage to New Zealand. (AP Photo)

Sally Rand’s nude rancherettes, mounted on sleek horses, had to tie on an extra bandanna when they joined in the big parade up San Francisco’s market street, Feb. 17, 1939, climaxing the fiesta which marked the opening of the Golden Gate International Exposition. The girls discard their bandannas and ten-gallon hats behind the glass corral fences surrounding Sally Rand’s nude ranch on Treasure Island, scene of the San Francisco World’s Fair which opens February 18. (AP Photo)

Ready for the advance men crouch low awaiting signal to leave cover, Feb. 17, 1942. (AP Photo)

Tea tasters sit at a round table to establish new standards for tea imports in New York City on Feb. 17, 1947. Seated from left are, J. Grayson Luttrell, president of the tea association of the United States and vice president of McCormick and Co., Inc., of Baltimore; Robert A. Lewis, Standard Brands, Inc., New York; George F. Mitchell, General Foods Corp., New York; Walter Hellyer, Hellyer and Co., Chicago; Paul Ahrens, Irwin-Harrison-Whitney, Inc., San Francisco; William Harrington, H.P. Thompson, Inc., New York; and Charles F. Hutchinson, supervising U.S. tea examiner, New York. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Dorinda Nicholson, right, a former resident of Hawaii, demonstrates the proper hand and hip movement of the hula to four members of a class she conducts in Kansas City, Mo. on Feb. 17, 1961. The pupils are from left, Buelah Sweet, Lynn McNabb, Sharon Carter and Joan Hopkins. Dorinda was “Hula Queen” of the University of Hawaii in 1954. She was awarded a trip to Hollywood, then came to Missouri to visit relatives and decided to stay. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

Johnny Whetzel, 6, of Bergton, Va., says goodbye from his iron lung to two University of Virginia Hospital nurses, Beverly Archer, center, and Peggy Moore, right, who cared for him during five months of treatment for polio in Charlottesville, Va., Feb. 17, 1961. Lt. Kay DeYoung, left, Air Force nurse, will accompany him by plane to Vanderbilt University School of Medicine hospital for further therapy. (AP Photo)

New York Yankees manager Yogi Berra, left, uses a baseball bat to make a point to Yankee regulars and rookies at the opening of spring training at Hollywood, Fla., Feb. 17, 1964. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Lew Alcindor, (Kareem Abdul Jabbar) New York City?s wonder of the high school hardwood circuit, basketball that is, runs through workout in preparation for tournament play, Feb. 17, 1965 in New York. The 7-foot-1 star has received numerous offers from colleges and even the pros say he?s one of the hottest players to come along since wilt chamberlain. He plays for power memorial high school. (AP Photo)

Technicians and officials inspect the aluminum covered Apollo 1 spacecraft after it was lowered from its booster at pad 34 at Cape Kennedy, Florida on Feb. 17, 1967. Astronauts Virgil Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee, lost their lives when a flash fire raced through the spacecraft on January 27. For the next several days the vehicle will be examined in detail by investigators probing to find out what caused the tragedy. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin/Pool)

British ice dancers Karen Barber and Nicky Slater during their compulsory dance part in the Olympic Games on Feb. 17, 1980 in Lake Placid. (AP Photo)

Ronald Sato, 6, and Matty Filippello, 8, studying model planes sent to the Kips Bay Boys Club sent to them by the Navy in New York, Feb. 17, 1942. With other members of the club the boys will construct similar models which will be used by the Navy to assist in the training of personnel. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

Horseplay mixes with calisthenics as Russian athletes limber up outside their Olympic Village dormitory before breakfast, Feb. 17, 1960, Squaw Valley, Calif . They have only left to get ready for the winter games starting. The athletes are unidentified. (AP Photo)

This aircraft, which was flown for the first time last month in France, is the flying saucer dream of Jean Grimaldi, a Normandy merry-go-round owner. It is equipped with two 28-horsepower motors which propel two horizontal and two vertical propellers, shown Feb. 17, 1962. The craft can take off like a plane or like a helicopter and has a forward speed of nearly 200 miles an hour. (AP Photo)

Artillery of the 173rd airborne brigade fires a series of concentrations from one jungle clearing in war zone DDD (25 miles northeast of Saigon) into another clearing to prepare the helicopter assault of a reconnaissance platoon on the souther bank of the song be river on Feb. 17, 1967. The empty cartridges are thrown by a gunner to the side while another shell is prepared for action. The artillery was lifted by cargo helicopters into D zone to support the paratroopers of the 173rd that were searching the jungle. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Architect Paolo Soleri rests in front of his 3-D Jersey, a cutaway model being placed on display at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, Feb. 17, 1970. Its his idea of a supersonic jetport and city that might be built on the mud flats of New Jersey across the Hudson River from New York City. The structure he suggests is not just a jetport but a city including hanging sunlit gardens, terminals and offices, hotels and theaters and dwellings for one million. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon wave goodbye from the doorway of a helicopter on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Feb. 17, 1972 as they leave for nearby Andrews Air Force Base to board the Spirit of ’76 for a flight which will take them to mainland China. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Nixon smiles as he takes in the vistas from the Great Wall near Beijing, during his groundbreaking trip to China, Feb. 21, 1972. (AP Photo)

Pop singer Bette Midler reacts to the cheers of the crowd as her motorcade moves through Harvard Square, Feb. 17, 1976, en route to Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding theatrical club where she was honored as their “Woman of the Year”. (AP Photo)

Workers are seen removing tramlines in the Piazza del Duomo in Florence, Italy, in this 1959 file photo. Florentines were voting Sunday, Feb. 17, 2008, in a referendum on new tram lines that have divided locals and art experts with plans to have trains rumble through the city’s historical center and past the medieval cathedral built by the likes of Giotto and Brunelleschi. (AP Photo/Torrini-fotogiornalismo, File)

Regulars and tourists raise mugs of ale to toast a century of good food and grog and no women at McSorley’s Old Ale House, a landmark bar in the Lower East Side section of Manhattan, New York, Feb. 17, 1954. Although the owner at the time was a woman, she could not cross the threshold because of the "no women" rule. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Chinese New Year is celebrated in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, Feb. 17, 1964, as a 50-foot dragon, symbol of benevolence, winds its way through the streets. The brightly decorated dragon was imported from Hong Kong for the celebration marking the Chinese year 4662. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

Helen Wills-Moody is shown in action during a mixed doubles match in Nice, France, on Feb. 17, 1926. Wills-Moody and her partner, the Swiss Aeschliman, were defeated by Suzanne Lenglen and Baron de Morpurgo. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 88. Actor Christina Pickles is 87. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 86. Actor Brenda Fricker is 77. Actor Becky Ann Baker is 69. Actor Rene Russo is 68. Actor Richard Karn is 66. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 59. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 59. TV personality Rene Syler is 59. Movie director Michael Bay is 58. Singer Chante Moore is 55. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 52. Actor Dominic Purcell is 52. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 52. Actor Denise Richards is 51. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 50. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 50. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 48. Country singer Bryan White is 48. Actor Kelly Carlson is 46. Actor Ashton Holmes is 44. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 43. Actor Jason Ritter is 42. TV personality Paris Hilton is 41. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 41. TV host Daphne Oz is 36. Actor Chord Overstreet is 33. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 31. Actor Meaghan Martin is 30. Actor Sasha Pieterse is 26.