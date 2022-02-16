Today is Wednesday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2022. There are 318 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

On this date:

In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson in Tennessee ended as some 12,000 Confederate soldiers surrendered; Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s victory earned him the moniker “Unconditional Surrender Grant.”

In 1918, Lithuania proclaimed its independence from the Russian Empire. (Lithuania, which was occupied by the Soviet Union, then Nazi Germany, then the Soviet Union again during World War II, renewed its independence in 1990).

In 1923, the burial chamber of King Tutankhamen’s recently unearthed tomb was unsealed in Egypt by English archaeologist Howard Carter.

In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.

In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Connecticut, on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.

In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.

In 1996, eleven people were killed in a fiery collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a Maryland commuter train in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In 1998, a China Airlines Airbus A300 trying to land in fog near Taipei, Taiwan, crashed, killing all 196 people on board, plus seven on the ground.

In 2001, the United States and Britain staged air strikes against radar stations and air defense command centers in Iraq.

In 2009, in Stamford, Connecticut, a 200-pound chimpanzee named Travis went berserk, severely mauling its owner’s friend, Charla Nash; Travis was shot dead by police.

In 2011, bookstore chain Borders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly a third of its stores. (Borders closed all of its remaining stores in September 2011.)

In 2019, the Vatican announced that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who served as archbishop of Washington, D.C., had been found guilty by the Vatican of sex abuse and had been defrocked; McCarrick was the highest-ranking churchman and the first cardinal to face that punishment as the church dealt with clerical sex abuse.

Ten years ago: A federal judge in Detroit ordered life in prison for “underwear bomber” Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, a Nigerian who had tried to blow up a packed Northwest jetliner. New York Times correspondent Anthony Shadid, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, died of an apparent asthma attack in Syria while reporting on the uprising against its president; he was 43. Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter died in West Palm Beach, Florida, at age 57.

Five years ago: In the first full-length news conference of his presidency, Donald Trump denounced what he called the “criminal” leaks that took down his top national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Trump named Alexander Acosta as his new choice for labor secretary, a day after Andrew Puzder abruptly withdrew. Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school to demonstrate how important they were to America’s economy, and many businesses closed in solidarity.

One year ago: A winter storm that left millions without power in record-breaking cold weather claimed more lives, including four family members who perished in a Houston-area house fire while using a fireplace to stay warm. FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of a stepped-up effort by the Biden administration to reach minority communities. Amy Cooper, the white woman who was arrested for calling 911 on a Black birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park, had her criminal case thrown out after completing a diversionary counseling program.

Scott Hamilton of Denver, Colo. concentrates at the start of his brilliant performance in the free skating event, in which he won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Feb. 16, 1984. (AP Photo)

Ekaterina Gordeeva and Sergei Grinkov of the Soviet Union skate to the music on their way to winning the gold medals during pair figure skating, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1988 in Calgary. (AP Photo/Steve Simon)

U.S. Army launch Rocket System fires rockets into Iraq from Saudi Arabian Desert, Feb. 16, 1991, during Operation Desert Storm. Operated by “B” Battery, 6th field Artillery, 1st Infantry Division. (AP Photo/Jordan)



Comic actress Lucille Ball, center, is cheered during her motorcade parade as the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 1988 Woman of the Year, in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 16, 1988. Lucy is escorted by Hasty Puddings Theatricals president Adrian Blake, right, and vice president Jon Tolins, both dressed in drag as is the Harvard group’s tradition. (AP Photo/Mike Kullen)

Photo shows a sledge party arriving with food and stores for the starving in Russia, February 16, 1922. (AP Photo)

Actress Marilyn Monroe makes a first stop on her four day Korean tour at the First Marine Headquarters on Feb. 16, 1954. She told newsmen that the cocktail dress was “the only one I brought over that is suitable for a show”. (AP Photo/Gene Smith)

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 1984 file photo, Bill Johnson of Van Nuys, Ca., speeds down the downhill course on Mount Bjelansnica near Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, at the Winter Olympic Games. Thirty years ago, Bill Johnson changed a Europe-dominated sport’s perception of American skiing. On Jan. 15, 1984, Johnsons wild ride in Wengen delivered a first U.S. men’s downhill victory in the 18th World Cup season. (AP Photo/Dieter Endlicher, File)

An unidentified shop assistant places a copy of Salman Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” onto a bookshelf in a London bookshop, Feb. 16, 1989. The shop had taken delivery of 20 copies in the morning and sold out in a few hours. The books author is presently in hiding under armed guard after Ayatollah Khomeini ordered his execution. (AP Photo/Tony White)

Wearing a captured Soviet army belt, a tough-looking Afghan guerrilla crouches against a wall pock-marked by bullets, Feb. 16, 1989. Only 13 years old, he is part of a special elite guerrilla force that has penetrated 2 of 3 Afghan army security perimeters protected Ghazni City. After capturing Ghazni, the guerrillas plan to go to Kabul, 90 miles away, joining other insurgents massed around the capital, to overthrow the Communist regime. (AP Photo/Joe Gaal)

Mary Pickford packs the last oranges in one of the boxes on Feb. 16, 1931 which will make up a six-car donation by the California fruit growers exchange to a train load of food that motion picture people are soliciting for the Red Cross, to re used by Drouth sufferers. Bebe Daniels, heading the committee soliciting food, said the train would move out about on February 18. Other cars will be filled with canned goods bought with money contributed from Hollywood studios. Miss Pickford is aiding the committee. (AP Photo)



Allied soldiers carry supplies from the scene of bomb hits at Souk El Arba, Tunisia, Feb. 16, 1943, after Nazi planes bombed the area. (AP Photo)

In this elevated view, trolley cars and pedestrians move along Market Street in San Francisco, Calif., photographed Feb. 16, 1945. (AP Photo/stf)

West Germanys production in basic industries has risen rapidly since reform of currency and the arrival of U.S. ERP help. A steel worker is pushing by hand a loaded ore cart weighting 4,000 pounds in Germany on Feb. 16, 1949. Ruhr industrialists say they favor integration of all heavy industry of Western Europe for common benefit. (AP Photo/HJ)

Helen Mongardi looks at herself in a distorting mirror in the fun house of the amusement park at Rockaway, New York, Feb. 16, 1953. The ocean front Playland is open on Saturday and Sunday in winter. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)

Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas University’s 7-foot, 1-inch tall basketball player, ducks his head as he leaves a classroom on the campus at Lawrence, towering over an exiting student, Feb. 16, 1956. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

Paul “Ace” Frehley, lead guitarist for the hard-rock glam band KISS, performs with a Les Paul guitar during a concert at the Civic Center in Harford, Conn., Feb. 16, 1977. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

L-R: Colston Shepherd, Aviation Correspondent to The Times; Flight Lieutenant David Fowler Macintyre; Air Commodore P.F.M. Fellows; Lord Clydesdale, Douglas Douglas-Hamilton; and Mr. C.H. Hughes, engineer At Heston Aerodrome before some left for India on Feb. 16, 1933. (AP Photo)

Lord Clydesdale, Douglas Douglas-Hamilton carrying his sun helmet and boots before boarding his plane at Heston Aerodrome, England on Feb. 16, 1933. He is part of a Mount Everest Flight Expedition Team who are leaving for India. (AP Photo)

A young London artist, Mary Kessel, is working single handed on a huge mural painting for the Shell Pavilion at the Glasgow Empire Exhibition, the subject is the history of the cinema. Mary Kessel at work on a section of the mural at the Central School of Arts and Crafts in Glasgow, Scotland, on Feb. 16, 1938. (AP Photo)

Jean-Jacques Levy, Associated Press staff photographer, leans back against the burnt trunk of a tree to chat with, left, Major Godefroy Cavaignac, commander 3rd Battn., 43rd Colonial Infantry Regt., while on patrol in Vietminh-held territory 60 miles south of Saigon, Feb. 16, 1951. (AP Photo/Levy)

A typical pachinko parlor in downtown Tokyo shown Feb. 16, 1955, where all sorts of people play the Japanese version of pinball games imported from the United States after the War. Players at the Pachinko Machines. The balls cost two yen each. (One yen is worth 1/360th of a U.S. Dollar.) The take in the Pachinko parlors all over Japan is estimated at 150 billion yen (about 357 million dollars a year.) (AP Photo/My Huynh)

Fidel Castro, revolutionary hero of Cuba, signs the instrument of office to become prime minister, Feb. 16, 1959, in Havana, Cuba. At left, President Manuel Urrutia waits to place his signature on the document. Castro succeeds Miro Cardona who is shown at center. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

King Hussein of Jordan talks with a patient in a hospital in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 16, 1968, who was injured during the border flare-up between Jordan and Israel. (AP Photo)

Richard Petty, drives his 1969 Ford on a practice run at the Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 16, 1969 at Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo)

Joe Frazier crouches over the sagging Jimmy Ellis as latter is knocked down for second time in fourth round of title bout at Madison Square Garden, Monday, Feb. 16, 1970 in New York. Frazier won crown when Ellis failed to come out for fifth round. (AP Photo)

Children at Holy Angels Catholic Church are delighted as World Heavyweight Champion Muhammad Ali visits the church on Chicago?s South Side on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1977. Ali was on hand to receive a copy of the Quran, Islamic Holy book, presented as a special Holy Angels award. The church is the largest black Catholic school in the nation. (AP Photo/ Charles Knoblock)

Rosie Casals returns a shot by 14-year-old Tracy Austin of Rolling Hills, Calif., in their singles game during womens pro tennis in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, 1977. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Members of the Egyptian police perform arms drill, Feb. 16, 1979. (AP Photo/Bill Foley)

Egyptian police motorcycle team perform balancing trick during the Police Day parade in Egypt on Feb. 16, 1979. (AP Photo/Bill Foley)

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz/pop singer-actor Peggy King is 92. Actor William Katt is 71. Actor LeVar Burton is 65. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 64. Actor Lisa Loring is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 63. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 61. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 57. Actor Sarah Clarke is 51. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 49. Actor Mahershala Ali is 48. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 44. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 40. Actor Chloe Wepper is 36. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 35. Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., is 35. Rock musician Danielle Haim (HYM) is 33. Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 33.