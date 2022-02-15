Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2022. There are 319 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 15, 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.

On this date:

In 1764, the site of present-day St. Louis was established by Pierre Laclede and Auguste Chouteau.

In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.

In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.

In 1944, Allied bombers destroyed the monastery atop Monte Cassino in Italy.

In 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.

In 1965, singer Nat King Cole, 45, died in Santa Monica, California.

In 1967, the rock band Chicago was founded by Walter Parazaider, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Robert Lamm; the group originally called itself The Big Thing.

In 1989, the Soviet Union announced that the last of its troops had left Afghanistan, after more than nine years of military intervention.

In 1992, a Milwaukee jury found that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 men and boys. (The decision meant that Dahmer, who had already pleaded guilty to the murders, would receive a mandatory life sentence for each count; Dahmer was beaten to death in prison in 1994.)

In 2003, millions of protesters around the world demonstrated against the prospect of a U.S. attack on Iraq.

In 2005, defrocked priest Paul Shanley was sentenced in Boston to 12 to 15 years in prison on child rape charges.

In 2020, the U.S. government said Americans who were on board a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan because of the coronavirus would be flown back home on a chartered flight, but that they would face another two-week quarantine; about 380 Americans were aboard the Diamond Princess.

Ten years ago: Congressional negotiators sealed an agreement on legislation to renew a payroll tax cut for 160 million workers and jobless benefits for millions more. In defiant swipes at its foes, Iran said it was dramatically closer to mastering the production of nuclear fuel even as the U.S. weighed tougher pressure on the Tehran government.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, abruptly withdrew his nomination after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he had belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States. In an ultimatum to America’s allies, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told fellow NATO members to increase military spending by year’s end or risk seeing the U.S. curtail its defense support.

One year ago: A sprawling blast of winter weather brought unusual snow and cold into Texas, knocking out power for more than 4 million people and sending temperatures into the single digits as far south as San Antonio; the icy blast across the Deep South would later be blamed for more than 100 deaths in Texas and dozens more across other Southern states. Salsa music idol Johnny Pacheco died at 85 in New York, where he’d been hospitalized with pneumonia. Michael McDowell stunned NASCAR by scoring his first career victory in the Daytona 500, charging through a crash scene when Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano wrecked racing for the win; the race ended early on a Monday morning after a rain delay of nearly six hours.

A farmer ploughs his last furrow in his field with his team of Shire horses, in Wiltshire, England, Feb. 15, 1937. (AP Photo)

Italian troops trudge through the snow as they move up to the fighting line to face Greek soldiers in Albania on Feb. 15, 1941 during World War II. (AP Photo)

These National Service League Motor Corps member at Ft. Lewis, Washington, attend ambulance driving classes and learn about automobiles and airplane motors under Army tutelage, Feb. 15, 1941. (AP Photo)

A number of organizations want to be ready to help in case of community crisis. This young woman belongs to the American Womens Voluntary Service in New York, shown Feb. 15, 1941 which offers courses in first aid, typing, agriculture, map reading, food-buying, aeronautics, nursing and communications. (AP Photo)

Undaunted by a heavy snowfall, an estimated 200 persons, mostly women, queued in front of Syracuse theater, February 15, 1950, before the doors opened for the first showing of Ingrid Bergman’s “Stromboli,” a controversial film directed by Roberto Rossellini who registered as the father of Miss Bergman’s son. The picture had been denounced by the Syracuse Common Council and the Syracuse Council of Churches. (AP Photo)

A British soldier helps his pal up a slippery vine-covered bank in the Malayan jungle, Feb. 15 1956, during a hunt for Communist terrorists. After the five-month amnesty offer to the communists had expired, the war against the Red guerrillas was resumed. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

The 5 atomized-Yugoslav scientists who developed leukemia after an over-dose of nocive radiations when a uranium reactor went wrong at the Vinca atom-plant in Yugoslavia last autumn left Paris on February 14 for Yugoslavia cured. The scientists (Bogojevic, Maksic, Hajdukovic, Grujic and Miss Dangubic) underwent a long and delicate treatment at the Curie Foundation in Paris under the care of the French doctors Jean Bernard, Mathe, Courtial, Datarjet, Pendic, Maupin and Duplan, treatment which included the grafting of bone-marrow. The operation, for the first time in history, succeeded on a human being. The scientists getting into the train at Gare de Lyon station on their way home in Paris on Feb. 15, 1959. (AP Photo/Babout)

Soviet army soldiers wave their hands as their last detachment crosses a bridge on the border between Afghanistan and then Soviet Uzbekistan near the Uzbek town of Termez on Feb. 15, 1989, as they leave Afghanistan after waging a 10-year war in a failed attempt to impose Soviet rule in the country. (AP Photo/Vitaly Zaporozhchenko)

Charles Morgan, who figured prominently during the rescue work of the ill-fated battleship Maine in 1898 as diving director, is shown on Feb. 11, 1927. Mr. Morgan will make his annual visit to memorial to the unknown who were killed on the Maine explosion in Havana, Cuba, which occurred on Feb. 15, 1998. Location of photo is unknown. (AP Photo)

An unusual view of the statue of liberty taken on Feb. 15, 1934 in New York City, one might say, from a worms-eye view. At any rate, the old girl who dominates New York harbor, looks big enough. She?s better looking, they say, from the deck of an incoming ship. (AP Photo)

Television announcer and master of ceremonies Hugh Downs gets finishing touches of makeup in National Broadcasting Company Studio in RCA Building in New Yorks Rockefeller Center, Feb. 15, 1960. Makeup man is Irvin Carlton. Makeup was in preparation for Downs morning question and answer show, Concentration. The evening of February 15, Downs was scheduled to take place of Jack Paar on latters nightly taped show. Downs was Paars announcer before Paar walked off show last week in controversy with NBC brass. (AP Photo/Jack Harris)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., left, leads a group of ministers at the head of a group of nearly 1,000 who marched to the courthouse in a voter registration drive at Selma, Ala., Feb. 15, 1965. (AP Photo)

Olympic Giant Slalom skier Nancy Greene of Canada waves as Canadians Robert Swan, left, and Bill McKay carry her in Chamrousse, France on Feb. 15, 1968, after she won the gold medal in the event. At left is Annie Famous of France, who placed second. Third place winner Fernande Bochatay of Switzerland is at right and behind her is Canadian Ambassador Jules Leger. (AP Photo)

Seventy-five year old architect and designer Buckminster Fuller looks out at the world through a Tensegrity model in his office in Carbondale, Illinois, United States, on Feb. 15, 1971. Fullers Tensegrity theory is based on principles similar to those of his famous geodesic designs, relating back to his own view of the common basic structure of all things in the universe. (AP Photo)

Two young men stand in a driving snow storm on Interstate 75 on Detroits North Side, Feb. 15, 1975, seeking a ride south to the sun. Southern and lower Michigan is expected to receive about 2 to 4 inches of the soft white powder. (AP Photo/JCH)

It was hard to tell the boys from the girls at the COYOTE Hookers masquerade ball at New York?s Copacabana Club, Feb. 15, 1977. There were boys dressed as girls, girls dressed as boys and even some girls dressed as girls. The COYOTE organization is calling for the decriminalization of marijuana. (AP Photo)

Eric Heiden, of Madison, Wisc. USA, on his way to win the 500 m Olympic speed skating event on Friday, Feb. 15, 1980 in Lake Placid. He was clocked 38.03. (AP Photo)

Prince Albert of Monaco goes through training exercises at the Olympic Village in Calgary Monday, Feb. 15, 1988. He is a member of his countrys bobsled team which will compete in the Winter Olympics on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Chief William Fields of Fayetteville, N.C. naps on a wall of sandbags under the watchful eye of his adopted 6-month-old desert dog named Bojo at a U.S. Airbase on the Arabian Peninsula on Friday, Feb. 15, 1991. Fields adopted Bojo after the homeless pup wandered onto the base. (AP Photo/Gill Allen)

Pilot Steve Fossett talks about his planned flight as he gives in interview in front of the GlobalFlyer in a hanger at the Salina Municipal Airport in Salina, Kan. in this Feb. 28, 2005 file photo. Fossett, who risked his life seeking to set records in high-tech balloons, gliders and jets, was declared dead on Friday, Feb. 15, 2008, five months after he vanished while flying in an ordinary small plane. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

This statue of a female U.S. Marine, seen Feb. 15, 1945, in downtown Canal Street in New Orleans, and dedicated to women in all braches of the armed services, was one of the first of the World War II memorials to be erected. Two sergeants pause to examine the statue, left to right: Sgt. Mary Grimes of Abilene, Tex., and Sgt. Katharine Daniel of Royal Oak, Michigan. (AP Photo)

In breaking the international class C record for cars over a flying mile on the Viareggio at Lucca, Italy on February 15, Hans von Stuck, the German racing motorist averaged 199 miles an hour, the highest speed ever recorded on a road. Von Stuck was driving a specially constructed Auto Union car. Hans Von Stuck is seen making his record-breaking dash on the Viareggio at Lucca, Italy, in his racing car on Feb. 15, 1935. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Claire Bloom is 91. Author Susan Brownmiller is 87. Songwriter Brian Holland is 81. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 78. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 78. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 69. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 68. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Actor Christopher McDonald is 67. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 63. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 63. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 62. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 59. Actor Michael Easton is 55. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 54. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 51. Actor Alex Borstein is 51. Actor Renee O’Connor is 51. Actor Sarah Wynter is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 49. Actor-director Miranda July is 48. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 46. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 46. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 43. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 42. Actor Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 39. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 38. Actor Natalie Morales is 37. Actor Amber Riley is 36. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 27. Actor Zach Gordon is 24.