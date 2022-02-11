Today is Friday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2022. There are 323 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 11, 2013, with a few words in Latin, Pope Benedict XVI did what no pope had done in more than half a millennium: announced his resignation. The bombshell came during a routine morning meeting of Vatican cardinals. (The 85-year-old pontiff was succeeded by Pope Francis.)

On this date:

In 660 B.C., tradition holds that Japan was founded as Jimmu ascended the throne as the country’s first emperor.

In 1847, American inventor Thomas Alva Edison was born in Milan, Ohio.

In 1937, a six-week-old sit-down strike against General Motors ended, with the company agreeing to recognize the United Automobile Workers Union.

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin signed the Yalta Agreement, in which Stalin agreed to declare war against Imperial Japan following Nazi Germany’s capitulation.

In 1963, American author and poet Sylvia Plath was found dead in her London flat, a suicide; she was 30.

In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party.

In 1979, followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini seized power in Iran.

In 1990, South African Black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.

In 2006, Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot and wounded Harry Whittington, a companion during a weekend quail-hunting trip in Texas.

In 2008, the Pentagon charged Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and five other detainees at Guantanamo Bay with murder and war crimes in connection with the Sept. 11 attacks.

In 2011, Egypt exploded with joy after pro-democracy protesters brought down President Hosni Mubarak, whose resignation ended three decades of authoritarian rule.

In 2020, the World Health Organization gave the official name of COVID-19 to the disease caused by the coronavirus that had emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Ten years ago: Pop singer Whitney Houston, 48, was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in Beverly Hills, California.

Five years ago: Yale University announced it would change the name of a residential college honoring 19th-century alumnus and former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun, who was an ardent supporter of slavery.

One year ago: At the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Democrats asserted that Trump had incited an attack on the U.S. Capitol, put his own vice president in danger and expressed solidarity with rioters who sought to overturn the 2020 election in his name. President Joe Biden ended the “national emergency” that Trump had declared in order to take money from the Pentagon for a wall along the Mexican border. California surpassed New York as the state with the most coronavirus deaths. An Alabama inmate won a reprieve from a lethal injection after the Supreme Court said the state could not proceed without his pastor in the death chamber. (Willie B. Smith III would be executed in October 2021.) Sister André, a French nun who was believed to be the world’s second-oldest person, celebrated her 117th birthday at a care home in France after surviving COVID-19. A British judge ruled that a newspaper invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle, by publishing a personal letter to her estranged father.

Many of the 3,700 inmates of the Japanese internment camp of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines, crowd around an American jeep within a few minutes after advance units of Gen. Douglas MacArthurs forces released them from three years of captivity on Feb. 11, 1945. Many of them had never seen a jeep. (AP Photo/Pool)

These crudely constructed shanties at the rear of the Santo Tomas Internment Camp in Manila, Philippies on Feb. 11, 1945. The camp housed some 400 of the 3,700 internees who were freed by American troops on February 5 (Manila Time). The entry of the Americans ended three years imprisonment for the internees. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Working on a production which features a riding academy in the penthouse of a New York office building, screen players Maril Nemec, Linda Lombard and Jean Stratton, left to right, ride a mechanical camel in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 11, 1948. (AP Photo/Ellis R. Bosworth)

There was only scattered attendance in this room of the Cummins Elementary School in Cincinnati, as the result of a one-day boycott called by civil rights groups, in protest of alleged de facto segregation in Cincinnati public schools, Feb. 11, 1964. The teacher, whose name was not disclosed, said about half her class was absent. The school is in a predominantly black neighborhood. (AP Photo)

Pickets representing civil rights groups parade outside Wilson Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 11, 1964 where Gov. George C. Wallace of Alabama spoke to a University of Cincinnati audience. Wallace, a leading spokesman for segregation and states rights, denounced the newly-passed civil rights bill as a federal power grab. His visit to Cincinnati coincided with a one-day boycott to protest alleged de fact segregation in public schools. There were no incidents at the speech. (AP Photo/Gene Smith)

Empty garbage cans sit on a Harlem street in the Manhattan borough of New York, Feb. 11, 1968, as a sanitation worker removes the last of a mountain of refuse with an earth-moving machine. Striking workers returned to their jobs after Governor Nelson Rockefeller intervened in their wage dispute with the city. Much cleaning remains to be done. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Richard Nixon pauses outside the Department of Transportation to shake hands with well wishers during a visit, Feb. 11, 1969. The President later addressed key officials and employee of the department during his visit. (AP Photo)

Susan Atkins, center, is flanked by two other members of Charles Manson’s “family” as she returned to court for a third day of testimony, Feb. 11, 1971 in Los Angeles. At left is Patricia Krenwinkel and at right is Leslie Van Houten. Ms. Atkins testified she is “but a reflection” of Manson’s love. All three women and Manson have been found guilty of murdering actress Sharon Tate, and others. The jury now is determining their punishment. (AP Photo)

Daredevil Evel Knievel in a Chicago hospital, Friday, Feb. 11, 1977 recuperating from a motorcycle accident on January 31, tells reporters, he is suing the Chicago Sun-Times for $200 million. According to Knievel, the Sun-Times published stories on January 27 and 28 among other things that Mr. Knievel was sick and tired of dealing with Jews. Knievel said statements were malicious and untrue. The newspaper had no immediate comment on the suit. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)



A Mullah–Moslen clergyman– at left stands with insurgents as they place a picture of Ayatollah Ruhollan Khomeini on a tank they have captured from an Iranian army unit at morning on Sunday, Feb. 11, 1979 in Tehran. (AP Photo/Campion)

Christopher Reeve, star of the film version of ?Superman? has a word with Angela Lansbury backstage at the Uris Theater in New York, Feb. 11, 1979. Miss Lansbury is appearing in the Broadway show, ?Sweeney Todd.? (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

A group of University of Oklahoma students pass in front of the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Feb. 11, 1963 near the end of a 25 mile trip from Norman, Oklahoma, dribbling a basketball the entire distance. Eleven students took part, making the trip in 3 hours and 35 minutes by dribbling in one mile relays. (AP Photo)

Flames leap from a truck in Chowringhee, one of the main thoroughfares of Calcutta, during rioting in the Indian city, which broke out Feb. 11, 1946. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 1990, file photo, supporters gather in Soweto to celebrate the release of Nelson Mandela in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015. South Africans are marking the anniversary of the release of the country’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, who was freed 25 years ago. Mandela was released on Feb. 11, 1990, after 27 years in prison. (AP Photo/Raymond Preston, File)

The late King George VI lies in state in Westminster Hall, London, on Feb.11, 1952. His Majesty’s coffin, surmounted by the Imperial Crown, rests on a catafalque in the centre of the Hall. Standing guard around the coffin are officers of the Household Cavalry, members of the King’s Bodyguard and the King’s Gentlemen At Arms. (AP Photo/Rider)

Television game show personality Vanna White poses with dolls from a line of original Vanna doll fashions and accessories at New York’s Toy Fair Tuesday, Feb. 11, 1992. Pacific Media Ventures which will distribute the dolls launches the line with a limited edition Holiday Vanna White Doll due out in the Fall. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 1990 file photo, Nelson Mandela, left, and his wife Winnie, raise clenched fists as they walk hand-in-hand from the Victor Verster prison near Cape Town, South Africa. South Africans are marking the anniversary of the release of the country’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, who was freed 25 years ago. Mandela was released on Feb. 11, 1990, after 27 years in prison. (AP Photo/Greg English, File)

Inventor Thomas A. Edison with Mrs. Mina Miller Edison on the lawn of Seminole Lodge his Fort Myers, Florida estate, while being interviewed on his 84th birthday on Feb. 11, 1931. (AP Photo)

This photograph shows the view looking north over New York City’s Times Square, at the crossing of Broadway and Seventh Avenue, after a seven-inch snowfall covered the city on February 11, 1933. (AP Photo)

Physicist Sir William Bragg, Nobel prizewinner for his work on X-ray diffraction, lights a candle in an experiment in London, England, Feb. 11, 1936. The candle flame flashed across the Atlantic in a split second to turn on the lights in the new home of the New York Museum of Science and Industry in the Rockefeller Center. Bragg sits at the desk at which Michael Farday labored a hundred years previously to give the world electricity. (AP Photo)

Workers test gas-masks at at the Siebe-Gorman Works, in London, England, Feb. 11, 1937, as the demand from home and overseas increases for the precautionary measures against air raids. (AP Photo)



Stage dancer, Nadine Gae, poses in front of a backdrop of newspapers while wearing flashbulbs in New York, Feb. 11, 1941. Nadine will be one of the featured entertainers at the New York Press Photographers Ball held in New York. (AP Photo/LJ).

Soviet Marshal Joseph Stalin, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (left to right, center of table) sit together at the final dinner held in connection with the conference at Yalta, Crimean Peninsula, Russia, February 11, 1945. (AP Photo)

Joe DiMaggio at throwing practice in Balboa Field as Yankees held first workout in Panama on Feb. 11, 1946. (AP Photo/Charles Victor)

Babe Ruth and his wife Claire take the sun near their vacation cottage on the beach at Miami Beach, Feb. 11, 1948. The ailing Bambino, who recently celebrated his 53rd birthday, plans a tour of southern baseball training camps in his capacity as consultant on American Legion Junior Baseball for the Ford Motor Co. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II, left, stands with her grandmother Queen Mary, center, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth, at the entrance to London’s Westminster Hall as her father’s coffin arrives to lie in state on Feb. 11, 1952. Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne Feb. 6, upon the death of her father, King George VI. Britain held a 41-gun salute. (AP Photo/Ron Case)

Placard-carrying men of Greek birth or ancestry picket entrance to United Nations headquarters at United Nations Plaza and East 43rd St., New York on Feb. 11, 1957 in protest against British rule in Cyprus. About 200 persons marched in the demonstration. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Comedian Carol Burnett is shown, Feb. 11, 1960. (AP Photo)

Pickets carrying anti-Belgian and pro-Lumumba placards parade on New Yorks West 51st Street outside the Associated Press Building on Feb. 11, 1961. Demonstration was on behalf of the missing former Congo Premier Patrice Lumumba. The Belgian consulate has quarters in the building. The Mobutu mentioned in the foreground poster is Col. Joseph Mobutu, head of the Congo army and arch enemy of Lumumba who was reported to have broken out of jail. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

Former football great Jim Brown, left, President of the Black Economic Union, confers with Mrs. Anne Faulkner, 74, in her poor neighborhood at Holly Springs, Miss., Feb. 11, 1970. Brown led about 25 black athletes for the firsthand look at conditions his BEU hopes to improve. In background is Leroy Kelly of the Cleveland Browns. (AP Photo)

Construction continues on the twin towers at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhanttan, New York City, on Feb. 11, 1971. The 1350-foot north tower building, left, now the world’s tallest building, overlooks St. Paul’s church in the foreground. (AP Photo)

Bruno Richard Hauptmann, center, is shown above in Flemington, New Jersey on Feb. 11, 1935, as his guards, tightly clasping his wrists, led him from court at the noon recess of his trial as the accused kidnap-killer of the Lindbergh baby. At right is Edward J. Reilly and in right foreground is Deputy Sheriff Hovey Low. (AP Photo)

A turn at the rowing machine in the San Francisco Olympic Club Gymnasium on Feb. 11, 1942, is another part of Dominic DiMaggios daily conditioning program for the coming season with the Boston Red Sox. Such exercise helps develop the wrists and the back muscles important in poling out those long base hits. (AP Photo)

This mobile canteen carries food and refreshments throughout Singapore now under fierce Japanese attack shown Feb. 11, 1942. It is operated by European and Chinese girls as part of the passive defense services there. (AP Photo)

US soldiers at an anti-aircraft range finder, assisting in the defense of London, Feb. 11, 1944, are from left to right are: Pfc. J. Reeves, New York City; Sergeant F. Stein, Superior, Wisc.; Pfc. L. Ludtke, Gregory, Mich.; and 1/Lieutenant David Anderson, Osakis, Minn. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Conrad Janis is 94. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 90. Actor Tina Louise is 88. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 88. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 81. Actor Philip Anglim is 70. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 69. Actor Catherine Hickland is 66. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) is 66. Actor Carey Lowell is 61. Singer Sheryl Crow is 60. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 58. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 53. Actor Damian Lewis is 51. Actor Marisa Petroro is 50. Singer D’Angelo is 48. Actor Brice Beckham is 46. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 45. Singer-actor Brandy is 43. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 42. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 42. R&B singer Kelly Rowland is 41. Actor Natalie Dormer is 40. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 38. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher is 32. Actor Taylor Lautner is 30.