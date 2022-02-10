Today is Thursday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2022. There are 324 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 10, 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.

On this date:

In 1763, Britain, Spain and France signed the Treaty of Paris, ending the Seven Years’ War (also known as the French and Indian War in North America).

In 1840, Britain’s Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

In 1936, Nazi Germany’s Reichstag passed a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review.

In 1959, a major tornado tore through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and causing heavy damage.

In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.

In 1981, eight people were killed when a fire set by a busboy broke out at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino.

In 1989, Ron Brown was elected the first Black chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

In 1992, boxer Mike Tyson was convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson served three years in prison.) “Roots” author Alex Haley died in Seattle at age 70.

In 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov lost the first game of a match in Philadelphia against an IBM computer dubbed “Deep Blue.” (Kasparov ended up winning the match, 4 games to 2; he was defeated by Deep Blue in a rematch the following year.)

In 2005, North Korea boasted publicly for the first time that it possessed nuclear weapons.

In 2015, NBC announced it was suspending Brian Williams as “Nightly News” anchor and managing editor for six months without pay for misleading the public about his experiences covering the Iraq War. Jon Stewart announced he would step down as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central later in the year.

In 2020, U.S. health officials confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus among the hundreds of people who’d been evacuated from China to military bases in the United States; it was among the 13 confirmed cases in the U.S. Britain declared the new coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and said people with the virus could now be forcibly quarantined.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, under fierce election-year fire, abruptly abandoned his stand that religious organizations had to pay for birth control for workers, demanding that insurance companies step in to provide the coverage instead.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump, fresh off patching up ties with China, reassured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House that the U.S. would defend its close ally. Retired Lt. Gen. Harold G. “Hal” Moore, the American hero known for saving most of his men in the 1965 Battle of Ia Drang during the Vietnam War, died in Auburn, Alabama, at age 94. Billionaire businessman Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars pizza empire before buying the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, died at age 87.

One year ago: At the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Democrats presented security footage, social media videos, police radio calls and Trump’s own Twitter posts to argue that he stoked the flames of violence, incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and failed to act quickly to send help or call his supporters off. A new government study found that wearing two masks could be better than one in protecting against coronavirus spread; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said lab researchers found that particles were blocked twice as much when two masks were worn. Larry Flynt, who turned his raunchy Hustler magazine into an empire while fighting numerous First Amendment court battles, died at 78 in Los Angeles.

Women Olympic Skating Medalists on the podium after receiving their medals, at Grenoble, France, on Feb. 10 1968. From left to right: Gabriele Seyfert of France, who win silver, Peggy Fleming of the U.S.A. who won gold and Hana Maskova of Czechoslovakia who won bronze. (AP Photo)

South Vietnamese rangers, weapons ready, move cautiously into burning block of houses at dawn in Cholon sector of Saigon on Feb. 10, 1968. The houses were the last stronghold of a band of Viet Cong guerrillas. (AP Photo)

Ch. Arribas Prima Donna, a three-year old boxer, was named best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New Yorks Madison Square Garden on Feb. 10, 1970. The boxer is owned by Dr. and Mrs. P.J. Pagano and Dr. Theodore S. Fickes of Pelham Manor, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Sheila Young, Detroit, Mich., USA, right, racing with Japan?s Sachiko Saito, in women?s 500-meter speed skate of the 11th Winter Olympic Games, Thursday, Feb. 10, 1972, Sapporo, Japan. Sheila narrowly missed the Bronze Medal with her fourth placing at 44.53. Bronze time was 44.45. (AP Photo)

Workman empties roaster of coffee beans after proper roasting period on Feb. 10, 1977. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Robin Williams, center, takes time out from rehearsal at NBC’s Saturday Night Live with cast members Eddie Murphy, left, and Joe Piscopo, Feb. 10, 1984. Williams will appear as guest host on the show. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

French police make their way down the men’s downhill run to pack the course after a heavy snowfall overnight in Val d’Isere, France on Monday, Feb. 10, 1992. The weather condition delayed by several hours the scheduled start of the men’s combined downhill competition of the Albertville Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Dieter Endlicher)

While a Vietnamese army helicopter lands with supplies on the Saigon racetrack a Vietnamese walks a racehorse in Vietnam on Feb. 10, 1968. The racetrack is in the command center of Allied operations in southwest Saigon-Cholon. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts to grab a loose ball during NBA action against the Los Angeles Lakers in Milwaukee, Wis., Feb 10, 1973. The Bucks beat the Lakers, 108-88. (AP Photo/Paul Shane)

This is an aerial view of the heart of Paris, France with the Opera House at center and adjacent streets, with Place de l’Opéra at bottom, Feb. 10, 1929. (AP Photo)

Retired heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali is surrounded by autograph seekers, reporters and a flag waver in background at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Feb. 10, 1980. Upon his return from a five-nation tour of Africa. Ali said, “there?s no place like home, especially when home is America.” (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

The Mont du Mont Blanc in Geneva, Switzerland on Feb. 10. 1932. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Musical director and choreographer Busby Berkeley and actress Merna Kennedy step outside the First Methodist Church at Hollywood, Ca., after their marriage ceremony on Feb. 10, 1934. (AP Photo)

Machine gunners of the Soviet Red Army lie in deep snow, ready to fire their guns, on February 10. 1942, somewhere along the German-Russian front lines during World War II. (AP Photo)

President Roosevelt and Mr. Churchill with grim set faces ponder over a document held by the President during their conferences in Casablanca on Feb. 10, 1943 which has come to be known as the “unconditional surrender” parley. (AP Photo)

Lord Halifax, left, British Ambassador to the U.S., and U.S. Fleet Adm. William D. Leahy, right, greet Winston Churchill, center, upon his arrival at the National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 1946 after a flight from Miami for a conference with President Truman. Leahy is chief of staff to Truman. (AP Photo)

Armed Arabs surround the press car of American and British correspondents as the newsmen arrive at Taiba on a tour of Arab villages in Middle Palestine on Feb. 10, 1948. The correspondents encountered frequent roadblocks set up by the Arabs to keep a close check on traffic in fear of Jewish attacks. (AP Photo/James Pringle)

Lt. Pierre Willemetz, commands a "Peloton" of 6.8 meter-long armored boats of the 4th Dragons Cavalry Regiment, protecting Michelin supplies convoy, Feb. 10, 1951, on Saigon River. Radioman Jacques Lange keep contact by radiotelephone. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)

A huge float with figures representing Italian premier Aldo Moro (center right) dressed as a bride, and Vice Premier Pietro Nenni (center left) wearing glasses and dressed as a bridegroom. The float is called “Wedding Italian Style,” and satirizes the Italian center-left government at the Viareggio Carnival in Viareggio, Italy, Feb. 10, 1963. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Johnny Carson, star of NBC-TV’s “Tonight” show, watches world heavyweight boxing champ Muhammad Ali hamming it up for a photographer in New York, Feb. 10, 1967. (AP Photo)

South Carolina National Guardsmen called in to Orangeburg to help maintain order after a week of racial tension fall out at the National Guard Armory Saturday afternoon, February 10, 1967 as the first watch prepares to go on duty. Playful guardsman at center aims his rifle at photographers. (AP Photo)

Peggy Fleming of Colorado Springs, Colo., practices a stag leap during work out for the X Winter Olympic Games at the Ice Stadium in Grenoble, France, on Jan. 27, 1968. (AP Photo/Robert Rider-Rider)

Avery Brundage, president of the Olympic Committee, gives America’s Peggy Fleming a kiss and a handshake after presenting her with the gold medal for her victory in the women’s Olympic Figure Skating competition at the Olympic Stadium in Grenoble, France, Feb. 10, 1968. Fleming, 19, is the first member of the U.S. team to win a gold medal at the X Winter Olympic Games. Standing behind Fleming is Hana Maskova of Czechoslovakia, third place. At far left is Gabriele Seyfert of East Germany, second place. (AP Photo)

South Vietnanese solldiers jump off Helicopter after landing Tuesday, February 10, 1971 at a hilltop about 15-miles inside the Laotian border. U.S. Army helicopters flew in the troops. Two thousand more South Vietnamese troops crossed intop Laos Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Members of a U.S. Army Special Forces team move through a wooded area during training at Fort Bragg, N.C., on February 10, 1975. (AP Photo)

Refugees fleeing Penang during the Japanese drive on the Malayan Peninsula as they were given food at Ipoh Station, Perak, as they fled toward Singapore Feb. 10, 1942. (AP Photo)

Malayan soldiers intent on defending their Peninsula charge forward  the one on the left too enthusiastically at Malay battle zone on Feb. 10, 1942 before the Japanese completed their occupation of the country and pushed Britons back onto Singapore Island. (AP Photo)

Nurse Stella Dabrowski of East Chicago, Ind., center, who arrived in Northern Ireland, Feb. 10, 1942, with the American expeditionary force, offers her British sisters some American cigarettes, which are very welcome. Left to right are: Sister Margaret Stanley, Sister Joan Blackall, Sister Mabel Thornburn, and Sister Mary Stokes. (AP Photo)

Vice President Harry S. Truman plays the piano as the new movie star Lauren Bacall, perched on the instrument, looks on, during her appearance at the National Press Club canteen in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 1945. (AP Photo)

Two members of the first contingent of U.S. troops to be granted a seven-day furlough in Britain from the Western Front, chat with a Red Cross girl through their porthole as their ship docks at a port in Southern England, Feb. 10, 1945. The yanks left to right are: T/Sergeant Bernard King, of San Mateo, California and Corporal Bob Kearney, of Steubenville, Ohio. (AP Photo)

President Harry Truman, standing at center, receives report of Boy Scout work and a model plane from 12 top U.S. Boy Scouts at the White House, Feb. 10, 1949. Scouts, from front left: James Roswurn. Drury Cathers, Charles Wilson, Joseph Cox, Alan Fritts. Rear from left: George Barron, Daniel Abbott, Andrew Clement, James Gill, Cummings Johnson, James Vincent and Howard Williams. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

Bluebird, driven by Donald Campbell during her first trial run at Ullswater Lake, Cumberland, England on Feb. 10, 1955, where Campbell is preparing for an attempt on the world water speed record. He reported that water was entering the boat and that he was slowing down after taking the engines to 3,000 revolutions a minute as he feared water might damage them. He hopes to achieve 200 miles an hour. (AP Photo)

Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) is knocked to the canvas by Sonny Banks of Detroit in first round of their scheduled ten-rounder on Feb. 10, 1962 in New York?s Madison Square Garden. Ali, the 1960 Olympic light heavyweight champion, from Louisville, Ky. got fourth round victory as referee Ruby Goldstein stopped the fight when Banks became wobbly. Ali weighed 194 ½, and Banks 191 ¼. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler )

Today’s Birthdays: Opera singer Leontyne Price is 95. Actor Robert Wagner is 92. Singer Roberta Flack is 85. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 82. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 75. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 72. Walt Disney Co. executive Robert Iger is 71. Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 71. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 67. Actor Kathleen Beller is 66. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 62. Movie director Alexander Payne is 61. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 61. Political commentator Glenn Beck is 58. Actor Laura Dern is 55. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (TV: “Breaking Bad”) is 55. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 50. Actor Jason Olive is 50. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 48. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell is 44. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 44. Actor Uzo Aduba is 41. Actor Stephanie Beatriz is 41. Actor Max Brown is 41. Actor Barry Sloane is 41. Rock singer Eric Dill is 40. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 32. Actor Emma Roberts is 31. Actor Makenzie Vega is 28. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 25. Actor Yara Shahidi is 22.