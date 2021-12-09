This Day in History: December 9

Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, the 343rd day of 2021. There are 22 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 9, 2014, U.S. Senate investigators concluded the United States had brutalized scores of terror suspects with interrogation tactics that turned secret CIA prisons into chambers of suffering and did nothing to make Americans safer after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

On this date:

In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tennessee, killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)

In 1917, British forces captured Jerusalem from the Ottoman Turks.

In 1958, the anti-communist John Birch Society was formed in Indianapolis.

In 1962, the Petrified Forest in Arizona was designated a national park.

In 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the first animated TV special featuring characters from the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, premiered on CBS.

In 1987, the first Palestinian intefadeh, or uprising, began as riots broke out in Gaza and spread to the West Bank, triggering a strong Israeli response.

In 1990, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.

In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. (The couple’s divorce became final in August 1996.)

In 2000, the U-S Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.

In 2001, the United States disclosed the existence of a videotape in which Osama bin Laden said he was pleasantly surprised by the extent of damage from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In 2006, a fire broke out at a Moscow drug treatment hospital, killing 46 women trapped by barred windows and a locked gate.

In 2013, scientists revealed that NASA’s Curiosity rover had uncovered signs of an ancient freshwater lake on Mars.

Ten years ago: The European Union said 26 of its 27 member countries were open to joining a new treaty tying their finances together to solve the euro crisis; Britain remained opposed. A jury in New Haven, Connecticut, condemned Joshua Komisarjevsky to death for killing a woman and her two daughters during a night of terror in their suburban Cheshire home. (The other defendant in the case, Steven Hayes, had also been condemned to death; both punishments were changed to life in prison after Connecticut abolished the death penalty in 2015.) A fire at a hospital in Kolkata, India, claimed the lives of at least 93 people.

Five years ago: The White House said President Barack Obama had ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review of election-season cyberattacks, including the email hacks that rattled the presidential campaign and raised fresh concerns about Russia’s meddling in U.S. elections. South Korean lawmakers impeached President Park Geun-hye over an explosive corruption scandal, a stunning and swift fall for the country’s first female leader.

The Spinx in front of one of the Pyramids in Egypt around Dec. 9, 1930. (AP Photo)

The scene outside a bank in the Bronx in New York City, USA around Dec. 9, 1930 where three million dollars in cash were delivered to stem a mad rush made by investors after news was circulated that the bank was in difficulties. Clerks were pushed from other branches to help pay out, and mounted and foot police were present in great force to control the mobs. There is a police car in the foreground. (AP Photo)

President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt and New York Governor-elect Herbert H. Lehman leave Grand Central Station for Albany, N.Y., for the opening of the New York State Legislature, Dec. 9, 1932. At right is Gus Gennerich, the president-elect’s body guard. (AP Photo)

Minister President Hermann Goering invited diplomats for a boar hunt at the boar preserve springie near Hannover on Dec. 9, 1935. The hunting party: Hermann Goering (center), second from left Minister of Foreign Affairs Baron Von Neurath, next to him Vikter Lutze the Chief of the Staff of the SA: closely behind him the Polish ambassador Alexander Lipski, next to him Finance Minister Von Schwerin-Krosign.(AP Photo)

All that now remains of the beautiful cathedral, following the large-scale Nazi raid on the midland city in Coventry, England, Dec. 9, 1940. Just the walls remain of the body of the nearly 500 years old building. (AP Photo)

Italian sources describe these pictures as scenes from Italy’s campaign in Africa atop an Italian column in Egypt. Bottom?a motor column rolls along a road constructed between the margin of the Libyan Desert and the Mediterranean. The British African command declared Dec. 9 that British forces have made contact with the Italians “On a broad front” in the Western Egyptian. An engagement South of Sidi Barrani, Egypt on Dec. 9, 1940. (AP Photo)

British troops, co-operating with the British forces, have shared in the fighting and the victories in the Western Desert on Dec. 9, 1940. Polish cavalry on the move. (AP Photo)

A corps of soldiers armed with brooms lines up to march to a spot to clean up debris in an English midlands town following an air raid, Dec. 10, 1940. (AP Photo)

British soldiers stand on guard and pace off their posts on a south English coast, Dec. 10, 1940 promenade as England maintains a watch against the danger of invaston. (AP Photo)

Against a lowering sky a Vickers-Wellington long-range bomber sets off for its target in Germany, from an airfield somewhere in England, on Dec. 10, 1940. (AP Photo)

Two U.S. soldiers assigned to guard the White House carry rifle guns as they march down West Executive Avenue between the White House, in background, and the State Department in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 9, 1941 during World War II. (AP Photo)

As soon as the United States declared war on Japan, Carl W. Bertsch, Philadelphia artist, turned out this war poster for the A. Atwater Kent Museum in Philadelphia. Looking at it is Ann Rodgers, Dec. 9, 1941. (AP Photo)

An American Army Nurse, with shoes slung around her neck and coveralls rolled above her knees, wades ashore from a landing craft in Naples harbour on Dec. 9, 1943 others on the gangway to follow suit. The Doughboys formed human chain to hand ashore their gear. (AP Photo)

A German concentration camp at Vught near Hertogenbosch, Holland, where thousands were imprisoned, is now the home for as many German civilians evacuated from war ravaged towns and villages of the Reich. Life in the camp is more tranquil now than when the German murderers were in charge. It is said that 13,600 people were murdered in the camp by drunken Germans. Gallows, on which many were hanged, ovens in which hundreds were cremated, and lime pits in which the ashes and bodies of victims were thrown, are still to be seen at the camp, reminders for those Germans now imprisoned by the barbarous acts perpetrated by their countrymen. Bread freshly baked is pushed to a distribution centre in the camp by two Germans, on Dec. 9, 1944, in Vught, Netherlands. (AP Photo)

Called Alligators by U.S. army engineers, new tanks have been perfected that promise to hand the Nazis some pretty rough treatment. Here some G/s put one through its paces on German Terrain, Dec. 9, 1944. Nazis, look out! (AP Photo)

Guests of Switzerland, more than 60,000 hungry and dirty youthful victims of the war in Europe will enjoy a three-month holiday in Swiss Homes. Operating with funds donated by the Swiss people, the project is sponsored by the Red Cross of that country. At a reception center set up in a former hotel here, children of all nationalities are fed, cleaned, deloused and clothed before they are farmed out into Swiss families. Here, having been numbered and tagged before entering Switzerland, the childrens passports and papers are checked by government officials at Geneva in Switzerland, Dec. 9, 1945. (AP Photo)

The Empire State Building is seen at right in this aerial view of buildings in Manhattan’s Garment District on Seventh Avenue on Dec. 9, 1947. (AP Photo)



Peace, land and bread, cries Lenin urging soldiers at the front to desert to their villages and seize the land, in the Circle Theater TV presentation Nightmare In Red, Dec. 9, 1955. (AP Photo)

Unprecedented crowds fill Pennsylvania Station, from wall to wall, Dec. 9, 1957, New York. Seeking alternate routes to their homes, travelers jam ticket windows of the Long Island Railroad. (AP Photo/ Jacob Harris)

Sparkling gems make a glittering halo for Queen Elizabeth II’s bright smile as she attends the centenary reception of London’s Alpine Club, Dec. 9, 1957. Escorting the British monarch is Sir John Hunt, noted leader in British Climbers’ conquest of Mt. Everest and president of the Alpine Club. At rear, right, is the Duke of Edinburgh. The queen wears a gold and silver brocade dress, diamond tiara, necklace, earrings and the order of the Garter sash. (AP Photo)

Cuban Minister of Industry Ernesto “Che” Guevara, at center, carrying briefcase, arrives at Kennedy Airport in New York, Dec. 9, 1964. He will attend sessions of the United Nations General Assembly and deliver an address later in the two-week session. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)

A model poses in a pink sheer wool spring coat by Originala in New York City on Dec. 9, 1965. The double-breasted slim coat slightly widens toward the hemline, and has a roll collar and slit pockets set at an angle. (AP Photo)

First lady Betty Ford poses in front of the White House Christmas tree in Washington on Dec. 9, 1976. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

This fur-lined tea cup and saucer made by Meret Oppenheim was one of 694 items shown at the Museum of Modern Art’s exhibition of Fantastic Art, Dada and Surrealism in New York, Dec. 9, 1936. The show is concerned with irrational artistic manifestations from the fifteenth century to the present. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

New Yorkers gather on the steps of the City Hall after the first air raid alarm was sounded for the metropolitan area on Dec. 9, 1941. (AP Photo/Murray Becker)

Two axis oil tankers which were hit by British bombers, Dec. 9, 1942 in the harbor of Bengasi burn helplessly, sending out great clouds of smoke. Their Cargo, most precious in the western desert motorized warfare, never reached the enemy, whose tanks and other vehicles badly needed fuel. (AP Photo)

U.S. soldiers laden with packs and followed by native porters wade into a turbulent jungle stream in New Guinea on Dec. 9, 1942. American and Australian forces have driven close to Japanese bases on northeastern shore of New Guinea in fighting. (AP Photo)

A corner of one of the many lovely old farmsteads in the district in England Dec. 9, 1942. The evacuation plan hits the farmers heaviest of all the inhabitants. (AP Photo)

Hit of the evening shoe parade on Dec. 9, 1946. Black suede clog decorated in gold dots and turquoise beads, by Morris Wolock. (AP Photo)

Ambulance attendants strap one man to a stretcher while another lies on the sidewalk after they surrendered to police after a four-hour confrontation with police at the Black Panther headquarters in Los Angeles, Dec. 9, 1969. Three women and eight men surrendered after a police barrage of tear gas. Six persons inside the headquarters were wounded and three policemen were wounded, one seriously. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

South Vietnamese woman cries over body of soldierhusband killed in Viet Cong shelling attack on government firebase near province capital of Tay Ninh, 55 M.NW of Saigon on Monday, Dec. 9, 1974 part of stepped up attacks by Communist Command a southern part of country in past four days. (AP Photo)

Princess Grace of Monaco arrives in middle of clowns for the opening of the 4th International Circus Festival in Monaco, Thursday, Dec. 9, 1977. (AP Photo/Maestri)

Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., gestures during an appearance before a National health care policy workshop of the Democratic Mid-Term Conference Saturday, Dec. 9, 1978. Kennedy made a plea for national health insurance. (AP Photo)

Host of American Bandstand Dick Clark, left, and his guest Connie Francis are shown during taping of the show in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 9, 1980. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Police hold spectators back from the gated archway of the Dakota building in New York City on Dec. 9, 1980. This is the site where musician John Lennon lived and was murdered. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Police lead a suspect in the shooting death of musician John Lennon from the 20th Precinct on New York’s Upper West Side, Dec. 9. 1980. Man is in center of door with head covered. Police identified the man as Mark David Chapman, 25, of Hawaii. Police said that Chapman allegedly shot Lennon Monday night as Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono returned to their apartment on New York’s Central Park West. (AP Photo/David Handshuh)

Steve McPeak, right, talks with Hoover Dam security officials several hours before he agreed to come down from his perch high above the Colorado River next to the dam in Las Vegas, Dec. 9, 1982. McPeak spent 3 days and 2 nights on the cables in what he claimed was a protest of President Reagan’s policy of economic aid to Brazil. (AP Photo/Scott Henry)

A young Grenadian boy carries an empty ammo box as he walks through members of the military police attached to the 82nd airborne in Marimount, Grenada on Thursday, Dec. 9, 1983. The soldiers where taking part in a live fire exercise. (AP Photo/Paul R. Benoit)

A lone, armed Israeli soldier approaches demonstrators on the other side of a barricade made of metal debris and a burning tire, Dec. 9, 1987. Soldiers killed two Palestinian demonstrators and injured 18 in violent clashes in the city of Gaza. (AP Photo/Max Nash)

Workers examine one of the four jet engines of the ill-fated Pacific Southwest Airlines jetliner at Cayucos, Calif., Dec. 9, 1987. The jetliner crashed Monday, disintegrating into thousands of small parts, killing all 43 people aboard. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Members of the Aids Coalition to Unleash Power (Act up) march by Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday, Dec. 9, 1990 to campaign for more money devoted to Aids research. Before the march, demonstrators protested the Roman Catholic Churchs stand on Aids education in front of St. Patricks Cathedral. (AP Photo/Luiz Claudioribeiro)

Specialist 4 Troy Reister, El Paso, Texas, a member of the 4th Squadron, Third Armored Cavalry Regiment, climbs atop a Cobra helicopter looking for the source of a mechanical problem in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Dec. 9, 1990. Reister and a friend kept guard over the gunship all night after it overheated following practice fire at a Saudi Arabian desert range. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

A U.S. soldier stands guard as an armored vehicle disembarks from a landing craft seen at rear, as U.S. forces made a beach landing near Mogadishu’s main airport, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 1992. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)

The Rev. Al Sharpton, center, is flanked by Dr. Elgin Watkins, left, and Eric Adams, President of the Police Guardians Association at a news conference at City Hall in New York, Dec. 9, 1993. The men denounced Colin Ferguson, the man charged in the Long Island Rail Road shootings, and criticized media stories they said tried to link Ferguson and black leadership activities. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 1937 file photo, Paul G. Hallett, 25, as he wears a sign stating his situation and qualifications as he looks for a job in Spokane, Wash. The US economy took a turn for the worse in 1937, with many blaming tighter Fed policy and a tougher budget stance by the government for the deterioration. On Wednesday, Dec. 16. 2015, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since 2006. (AP Photo, File)

Scores of families are seen taking refuge underground on a Madrid subway platform, Dec. 9, 1936, as bombs are dropped by Junta aircraft overhead. Note the train in the background. (AP Photo)

A demonstrator carries a sign reading on the silhouette of the two German countries “we are one nation”, during a rally in Eastern Berlin on Dec. 9, 1989. The rally was called on by scientists and artists who are for a united Germany and had about 3000 participants. (AP Photo/Lutz Schmitt)

Carl “Bobo” Olson, middleweight champion, goes down for a knockout in the second round of the fight with challenger “Sugar” Ray Robinson, in Chicago, Ill., Stadium, Dec. 9, 1955. Olson was counted out in 2 minutes, 51 seconds in the second round. (AP Photo)

Jack Nicklaus’ facial expression relay his feelings after missing a birdie on the ninth green during the $250,000 PGA National Team Championship in West Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 9, 1966. On the back nine Nicklaus and his partner, Arnold Palmer, overcame a tie with Doug Sanders and Al Besselink to go ahead by two strokes with a score of 192. (AP Photo/Toby Massey)

Travelers alight from a morning streetcar trip into the downtown Pittsburgh business district, Dec. 9, 1957, as normal transit operations resume after the end of a 56-day strike by trolley and bus operators. (AP Photo/Walter Stein)

Sheikh Abdul el Majid, once a wealthy land owner shown here Dec. 9, 1955 has no other resource but his pay as camp leader and a refugees monthly ration. His son Azmi, left, was born in the open desert near the River Jordan, a few weeks after their exodus. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

One year ago: The U.S. government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook, accusing it of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. (A federal judge dismissed the lawsuits in June 2021; federal regulators filed a revised complaint in August.) Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed for the first time since they were grounded worldwide nearly two years earlier following two deadly accidents; Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet. NASA named the 18 astronauts — half of them women — who would train for its Artemis moon-landing program.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Dame Judi Dench is 87. Actor Beau Bridges is 80. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 79. Actor Michael Nouri is 76. Former Sen. Thomas Daschle, D-S.D., is 74. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite is 72. Singer Joan Armatrading is 71. Actor Michael Dorn is 69. Actor John Malkovich is 68. Country singer Sylvia is 65. Singer Donny Osmond is 64. Rock musician Nick Seymour (Crowded House) is 63. Comedian Mario Cantone is 62. Actor David Anthony Higgins is 60. Actor Joe Lando is 60. Actor Felicity Huffman is 59. Empress Masako of Japan is 58. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is 55. Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 54. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 53. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 52. TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 52. Actor Allison Smith is 52. Songwriter and former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 51. Country singer David Kersh is 51. Actor Reiko Aylesworth is 49. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 49. Rapper Canibus is 47. Actor Kevin Daniels is 45. Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 45. Rock singer Imogen Heap is 44. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 43. Actor Simon Helberg is 41. Actor Jolene Purdy is 38. Actor Joshua Sasse is 34. Actor Ashleigh Brewer is 31. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 26. Olympic silver medal gymnast MyKayla Skinner is 25.