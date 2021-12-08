This Day in History: December 8

This was the scene outside the gates of the Dakota apartment building on Central Park West in New York, Dec. 8, 1980, as news of the murder of former Beatle John Lennon was announced. (AP Photo/David Handschuh)

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, the 342nd day of 2021. There are 23 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 8, 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On this date:

In 1813, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92, was first performed in Vienna, with Beethoven himself conducting.

In 1886, the American Federation of Labor was founded in Columbus, Ohio.

In 1949, the Chinese Nationalist government moved from the Chinese mainland to Formosa as the Communists pressed their attacks.

In 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while attempting to land at Chicago-Midway Airport, killing 43 of the 61 people on board, as well as two people on the ground; among the dead were Dorothy Hunt, wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt, U.S. Rep. George W. Collins, D-Ill., and CBS News correspondent Michele Clark.

In 1980, rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by Mark David Chapman.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed a treaty at the White House calling for destruction of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.

In 1991, AIDS patient Kimberly Bergalis, who had contracted the disease from her dentist, died in Fort Pierce, Florida, at age 23.

In 1998, struggling to stave off impeachment, President Bill Clinton’s defenders forcefully pleaded his case before the House Judiciary Committee. The Supreme Court ruled that police cannot search people and their cars after merely ticketing them for routine traffic violations.

In 2001, the U.S. Capitol was reopened to tourists after a two-month security shutdown.

In 2008, in a startling about-face, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed told the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal he would confess to masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks; four other men also abandoned their defenses.

In 2014, the U.S. and NATO ceremonially ended their combat mission in Afghanistan, 13 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks sparked their invasion of the country to topple the Taliban-led government.

In 2017, Japanese pitching and hitting star Shohei Ohtani announced that he would sign with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ten years ago: Former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine was called before Congress to explain the collapse of the securities firm just over a month earlier; Corzine told the House Agriculture Committee he didn’t know what happened to an estimated $1.2 billion in missing clients’ money. The 161-day NBA lockout ended when owners and players ratified the new collective bargaining agreement.

Five years ago: John Glenn, whose 1962 flight as the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth made him an all-American hero and propelled him to a long career in the U.S. Senate, died in Columbus, Ohio, at age 95.

One year ago: The Supreme Court rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground; the court refused to call into question the certification process in the state. A retired British shop clerk, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program, the start of an unprecedented global immunization effort. Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting to discuss a proposed mask mandate after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials’ homes — were threatening public safety.

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones rock group and his German girlfriend Anita Pallenberg relax at his home in London, Dec. 8, 1969, after he flew in from the U.S. where the group had been on tour. Miss Pallenberg complained that the British government had ordered her to marry Richards or get out of the country. The Home Office, which is responsible for deciding such things, said “We cannot understand this complaint. We have informed Miss Pallenberg that her permit to stay in this country has been extended until next October. The usual steps were taken to inform her.” (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Former Beatle John Lennon performs during the One To One concert, a charity to benefit mentally challenged children at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Aug. 30, 1972. (AP Photo)

Vice President Walter Mondale, center, and his wife Mrs. Joan Mondale, right, acknowledge applause upon arrival at the 1978 Democratic Mid-Term Conference, Friday, Dec. 8, 1978, Memphis, Tenn. Behind them is John White, chairman, Democratic National Committee. (AP Photo)

Punk rock star John Simon Ritchie, also known as Sid Vicious, leaves State Supreme Court in New York with his attorney, Dec. 8, 1978, a judge revoked his $50,000 bail. The judge ordered Ritchie imprisoned without bail following his arrest on charges of assaulting a concert patron with a broken beer mug. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Daredevil Steve McPeak is shown at the Hoover Dam, during his protest of the Reagan administration’s policies, Dec. 8, 1982. (AP Photo/Frank Walters)

President Ronald Reagan points to a reporter during a brief news conference in the White House press briefing room, Friday, Dec. 8, 1984, Washington, D.C. Reagan has set the stage for making a reduction in his planned Pentagon buildup a part of the overall deficit-reduction plan he will submit to Congress. (AP Photo)

Jewish demonstrators gather in Washington on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 1987 to protest U.S. business and trade agreements with the Soviet Union and call for the freedom of Soviet Jews. Fifteen Jewish protesters, including two rabbis, were arrested for demonstrating within 500 feet of an embassy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Chechen soldiers, loyal to Chechen President Dzhokhar Dudayev, stand on guard at the entrance of the presidential palace in Grozny, the capital of the breakaway Chechen republic, Thursday, Dec. 8, 1994 in Russia. Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev Thursday offered to mediate the conflict between Russia and the breakaway republic of Chechnya. (AP Photo/Aleander Zemlianichenko)

** FILE ** Chicago firefighters are shown in a file photo after they arrived at the scene after a United Airlines jet crashed at Midway Airport in Chicago on Dec. 8, 1972. The jet struck tree branches about a mile from the airport, then hit the roofs of a number of bungalows before plowing into a home, bursting into flames. The crash killed 45 people, two of them on the ground. Eighteen passengers survived. (AP Photo/Chicago Today, Ed Wagner Jr., File)

** FILE ** Firefighters are shown in a file photo as they work to smother smouldering debris after a United Airlines jet crashed at Midway Airport in Chicago on Dec. 8, 1972. The jet struck tree branches about a mile from the airport, then hit the roofs of a number of bungalows before plowing into a home, bursting into flames. The crash killed 45 people, two of them on the ground. Eighteen passengers survived. (AP Photo/File)

Young Japanese Americans, including several Army selectees, gather around a reporter’s car in the Japanese section of San Francisco, Dec. 8, 1941. (AP Photo)

President Theodore Roosevelt pictured in his office at the White House on Dec. 8, 1908 in Washington. (AP Photo)

People line in Times Square and 43rd Street to recieve sandwiches and a cup of coffee in New York City on Dec. 8, 1930 during the Great Depression. (AP Photo)

Anna Katherine Green, noted writer of detective story fiction, sits by a fire and recalls the years of her success in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 8, 1932. Now 86-years-old, she has deserted the pen. Green, who is known to her neighbors as Mrs. Charles Rohlfs, enjoys the fulfillment of her two youthful ambitions, a home where the dining room looked out on a garden and a hearth with a crackling wood fire before which she could spend her declining years in quiet contemplation. (AP Photo)

Ruins in the jungles of Cambodia at Angkor, on Dec. 8, 1932. Very little is known of the history of the people who built these great temples. (AP Photo)

Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt is presented with a collection of Christmas Seals by the National Tuberculosis Association, Dec. 8, 1933. From left to right are: Dr. William Charles White, president of theTuberculosis Association in Washington; Dorsey Wheless, of Brooklyn; Mrs. Ernest R. Grant (no first name available), chairman of the Children’s Tuberculosis Association; and Kendall Emerson, managing director of the National Association. (AP Photo)



Siams thirteen-year-old King Ananda, visiting a fair at Saranromya Gardens, near the Bangkok Royal Palace, in connection with the Constitution Day celebrations, toured the fair in a special tricycle. The King at the steering wheel of the tricycle as he toured the fair in Bangkok, on Dec. 8, 1938. (AP Photo)

A view of the mmense Oxford Library in Oxford, England, on Dec. 8, 1938. (AP Photo)

Scotland Yard were trying out for the first time the 100 air raid sirens that have been attached to the police stations within that area. It was the biggest test of air-raid signals that London has had, and there were hundreds of observers or listeners, to report results on behalf of the yard, and home office. These sirens have a range of four miles  he had to listen from four yards at Snow Hill, London, Dec. 8, 1938. (AP Photo)

The Graf Zeppelin, Germanys first aircraft carrier, gliding down the slipway at Kiel, on Dec. 8, 1938. (AP Photo)

This picture, taken by a Japanese photographer, shows how American ships are clustered together before the surprise Japanese aerial attack on Pear Harbor, HI., on Sunday morning, Dec. 8, 1941. Minutes later the full impact of the assault was felt and Pearl Harbor became a flaming target. (AP Photo)

Troops manhandling barrels of oil into position for the crane in Antwerp, Belgium, Dec. 8, 1944 . (AP Photo)

Supporters of the Communist Party N.Y. State hold signs protesting the killing of Chinese people by the U.S. Marines in a demonstration at Times Square in New York on Dec. 8, 1945. (AP Photo)

The last of the American troops stationed in the Pacific during World War II return home on the USS General Heintzelman from Yokohama, Japan. The U.S. forces display souvenir Japanese flags as the ship docks at Tacoma, Wa. on Dec 8. 1945. (AP Photo)

Automobiles crowd Peachtree Street and spectators throng the middle walks in front of the Winecoff Hotel in Atlanta, Dec. 8, 1946, after a fire swept through the hotel, claiming more than 100 lives. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

With the famed Rockefeller Center Christmas tree rising above them, skaters glide on the ice at the center’s skating rink in midtown Manhattan, New York, Dec. 8, 1949. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)



President-elect John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy pose with their newborn son, John F. Kennedy, Jr., after the child was baptized in the Georgetown University hospital chapel in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 8, 1960. The long dress worn by John Jr. is the same worn by his father when he was baptized 43 years before. The bonnet belonged to his mother. (AP Photo)

Pope John XXIII, standing in front of his throne imparts his blessing upon the Fathers of the Roman Catholic Ecumenical Council and all present at the closing ceremony of the council’s first phase, in Rome, Italy, Dec. 8, 1962. (AP Photo)

Science fiction writer Ray Bradbury looks at a picture that was part of a school project to illustrate characters in one of his dramas in Hollywood, Ca., Dec. 8, 1966. (AP Photo)

Hundreds of men, women, and children work to clear earth for a mile long bank to catch water for irrigation in the village of Vaini, India on Dec. 8, 1966. The bank will be used to divert water from a local stream to irrigate the drought-ridden area. (AP Photo)

Chicago firemen aim water at the tail section of a crashed United Air Lines plane, which struck some houses while attempting to approach Midway Airport, Dec. 8, 1972.

The Bee Gees, from left, Maurice, Barry and Robin Gibb, join actor Jim Brown, right, on Stage 14 of Paramount Studios during a disco party for the premiere of “Saturday Night Fever” in Los Angeles, Ca., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1977. (AP Photo)

This was the scene outside the gates of the Dakota apartment building on Central Park West in New York, Dec. 8, 1980, as news of the murder of former Beatle John Lennon was announced. (AP Photo/David Handschuh)

A woman adds a flower to the gate at the Dakota apartment building in New York, Dec. 9, 1980, site of the shooting death of John Lennon the night before. (AP Photo/Miguel Arjmil)

Annie Glenn, the wife of presidential hopeful, Sen. John Glenn, happily greets the media during a recent campaign stop in Newport, N.H., on Dec. 8, 1983. Since she overcame a severe stuttering problem, such gatherings are no longer a trauma for her. (AP Photo)

**FILE** Arab leaders, from left to right, Yemeni Vice-President Ali Salem Al Beedh, King Hussein of Jordan, Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat meet for talks in Baghdad in this Dec. 8, 1990 file photo. State-run Iraqiya television says Saddam Hussein has been hanged Saturday Dec. 30, 2006. (AP Photo/FILE)

Abortion rights advocate Inge Coulter, of Harrisburg, Pa., left, and anti-abortion advocate Elizabeth McGee, of Washington, express their opposite views during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C. on Dec. 8, 1993. Inside, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether the National Organization for Women and other abortion rights advocates may use a federal racketeering law to sue protesters who block womens access to abortion clinics. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Lieutenant Robert Bradley, left, with hat and detective George Mintiens, right, with hat, of the Baltimore police, shown examining the guns, narcotics liquor and gambling paraphernalia seized in a raid on a Baltimore hotel, Dec. 8, 1934, which they aided federal agents. The federal narcotics bureau announced the same date that 416 arrests had been made in a nationwide series of raids on dope peddlers staged simultaneously. (AP Photo)

Early arrivals waiting outside the army recruiting headquarters at the Federal Building in New York where they filed applications for enlistment Dec. 8, 1941. (AP Photo)

A parachutists using a novel type of double parachute during the all-soviet gathering of parachutists organized by the Central Board of the Civil Air Fleet and the Central Committee of the Society for the Promotion of Self-defence, before the German invasion. The parachutist landing, on a field somewhere in Russia, on Dec. 8, 1941. (AP Photo)

Japan, has launched wholesale war in the Far East and Manila, the capital of the Philippines, has been heavily bombed on Dec. 8, 1941. It shows women bandaging the arm of a soldier in first aid practice held under the auspices of the Filipino A.R.P. Organization. These women are now receiving their first war time experience of air raids. (AP Photo)

Declaring Japan guilty of a dastardly unprovoked attack, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war, Dec. 8, 1941. Listening are Vice President Henry Wallace, left, and House Speaker Sam Rayburn. (AP Photo)

The Suez is one of the most closely guarded spots in the world; there are hundreds of Ack-Ack placements, machine gun nests, Dec. 8, 1942 (AP Photo/W. Haynes)

A British Soldier, following up the tanks, is somewhat perplexed by the multiplicity of German and Italian signs at the entrance to Mersa Matruh, Dec. 8, 1942. (AP Photo)

Colon Theater, one of the world’s great operas houses, in Buenos Aires, on Dec. 8, 1942. For the last three or four years when more and more American singers have had top billing in its grand opera season. Before the war, the Colon got most of its singers from Europe and South America, but now many of the most important artist on the theater’s bill come from the United States. The Argentines have discovered that there are fine singers in the U.S. and they want for the Americans an invitation to sing in the Colon is a high honor. Rated one of the world greatest opera theaters, the Colon always seeks the very best talent all over the world. The Colon was founded in 1910 by the Municipality of Buenos Aires and has always been run by the city administration. The mayor, of Buenos Aires is its director, although the actual direction is left to others. The Colon Theater has one of the largest stages in the world and it has a hugh revolving turntable for quick hanging of scenes. (AP Photo)

The Eastern Exchange hotel, one of the two main hostelries in Egypt on Dec. 8, 1942. On the Rue Fouad. (AP Photo)

The new Royal Air Force Spitfires, flying in formation, somewhere over their airfield in England, on Dec. 8, 1942. (AP Photo)

Line of Axis prisoners on the march arrive at a prisoners of war camp in the western desert, Dec. 8, 1942, after their capture by South Africans. Scenes link this were common as the British Eighth Army opened its offensive. (AP Photo)

In cabin of 53-foot cruiser the bat, rear Adm. Andrew Shetard, USN, Ret., watches screen of a new, small-boat radar installation during a demonstration in New York Harbor off the battery on Dec. 8, 1954. The radar system, known as the bat, was developed by the Lavoie laboratories of Morganville, N.J. Adm. Shetard, of Red Bank, N.J., is a Lavoie official. The 130-pound radar set will sell for between $3,000 and $3,500 dollars. Its minimum range is 40 yards and maximum 16 mile. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

School children with flags in Karachi, Pakistan on Dec. 8, 1957 during U.S. President Eisenhower’s visit in Pakistan. (AP Photo)

Anti-nuclear demonstrator marching in Helsinki on Dec. 8, 1962, carrying poster saying No New Hiroshima, (HUF). (AP Photo)

Pope Paul VI, holding his crozier, waves his hand toward a cheering crowd as he is carried on his portable throne across Saint Peter’s Square for the closing ceremonies of the Roman Catholic Ecumenical Council, Dec. 8, 1965. Behind the pontiff is a detachment of Vatican gendarmes. An estimated crowd of 100,000 thronged the huge square for the outdoor closing ceremonies. (AP Photo)

The democrats have unveiled in Washington a new look in political machines – a humming, light – winking computer programmed to handle a wide assortment of chores connected with the field of politics. Mrs. Beatrice Louloudis of Silver Spring, Md., manager of data processing with the machine at Democratic National Committee headquarters, Dec. 8, 1965. (AP Photo)

For an unusual view of two girls playing a game of ohajiki in Tokyo on Dec. 8, 1965. The game is played with plastic discs, which are reneuvered against one another much as marbles are done in the American game. Considered an indoor game, ohajiki usually is played on the mats which cover the floors of Japanese homes. (AP Photo/Nobuyuki Masaki)

Food Stalls for black market U.S. made cigarettes, canned foods, soaps, C-Rations continue in business despite supposed crackdown. These are across from Redemptorist Church in Saigon on Dec. 8, 1966. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phouc)

Tactics reminiscent of the early American frontier days are now being used in Vietnam. Lieutenant Commander Donald D. Sheppard, UBN, of Coronado, California, aims a flaming arrow at a bamboo hut concealing a fortified Viet Cong bunker on the banks of the Bassac River, Vietnam on Dec. 8, 1967. (AP Photo)

Blue golden leame cocktail dress with golden buttons closing the skirt, Black silk stockings and Black shiny shoes, Dec. 8, 1968. (AP Photo/Marqueton)

A suspect leaves the Los Angeles Black Panther headquarters, Dec. 8, 1969 after a four-hour siege and exchange of gunfire. Three women and eight men had been barricaded inside, holding off 300 officers. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Assistant Chief Daryl Gates of the Los Angeles Police Department describes a display of arms he said was confiscated in raids on Black Panther headquarters in Los Angeles, Dec. 8, 1969. The display included a machine gun and homemade Molotov cocktails (lower left). Seizure was made after a four-hour gunfight between 300 police and Panthers. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Today’s Birthdays: Flutist James Galway is 82. Singer Jerry Butler is 82. Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 80. Actor Mary Woronov is 78. Actor John Rubinstein is 75. Actor Kim Basinger (BAY’-sing-ur) is 68. Rock musician Warren Cuccurullo is 65. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 64. Country singer Marty Raybon is 62. Political commentator Ann Coulter is 60. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 59. Actor Wendell Pierce is 58. Actor Teri Hatcher is 57. Actor David Harewood is 56. Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 55. Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 55. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 53. Rock musician Ryan Newell (Sister Hazel) is 49. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 45. Actor Ian Somerhalder is 43. Rock singer Ingrid Michaelson is 42. R&B singer Chrisette Michele is 39. Actor Hannah Ware is 39. Country singer Sam Hunt is 37. MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 36. Rock singer-actor Kate Voegele is 35. Christian rock musician Jen Ledger (Skillet) is 32. NHL defenseman Drew Doughty is 32. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood is 30. Actor AnnaSophia Robb is 28.