This Day in History: December 7

Three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Japan’s bombing of U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor brings the U.S. into World War II. From left are: USS West Virginia, severely damaged; USS Tennessee, damaged; and USS Arizona, sunk. (AP Photo)

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 341st day of 2021. There are 24 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.

On this date:

In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1909, chemist Leo H. Baekeland received a U.S. patent for Bakelite, the first synthetic plastic.

In 1917, during World War I, the United States declared war on Austria-Hungary.

In 1946, fire broke out at the Winecoff Hotel in Atlanta; the blaze killed 119 people, including hotel founder W. Frank Winecoff.

In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral.

In 1982, convicted murderer Charlie Brooks Jr. became the first U.S. prisoner to be executed by injection, at a prison in Huntsville, Texas.

In 1987, 43 people were killed after a gunman aboard a Pacific Southwest Airlines jetliner in California apparently opened fire on a fellow passenger, the pilots and himself, causing the plane to crash. Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev set foot on American soil for the first time, arriving for a Washington summit with President Ronald Reagan.

In 1988, a major earthquake in the Soviet Union devastated northern Armenia; official estimates put the death toll at 25-thousand.

In 2001, Taliban forces abandoned their last bastion in Afghanistan, fleeing the southern city of Kandahar.

In 2004, Hamid Karzai was sworn in as Afghanistan’s first popularly elected president.

In 2017, Democratic Sen. Al Franken said he would resign after a series of sexual harassment allegations; he took a parting shot at President Donald Trump, describing him as “a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault.” Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona said he would resign, after revealing that he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

In 2018, the man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia was convicted of first-degree murder; a state jury rejected defense arguments that James Alex Fields Jr. acted in self-defense.

Ten years ago: Rod Blagojevich, the ousted Illinois governor whose three-year battle against criminal charges became a national spectacle, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. (A pardon from President Donald Trump freed Blagojevich from prison in 2020, after he had served eight years.) Veteran character actor Harry Morgan, 96, died in California.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump selected retired Marine Gen. John Kelly to head the Department of Homeland Security, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, the former chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment, Linda McMahon, to run the Small Business Administration and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to be the new U.S. ambassador to China. Time magazine named Trump its Person of the Year.

One year ago: Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who in 1947 became the first person to fly faster than sound, died at 97. A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tried to wrest the popular app from its Chinese owners. U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to remember those killed in the 1941 Japanese attack, but elderly survivors stayed home to pay their respects from afar and avoid health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

Two firemen step into the wreckage to look for victims in one of the Spanish airliners which collided on the runway of Barajas Airport, Madrid, in heavy fog, on Dec. 7, 1983. (AP Photo)

Entertainer Lucille Ball and singer Ray Charles, recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, react during comments made by U.S. President Ronald Reagan during a tribute to the performers at the White House on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1986. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

View of the newly-constructed Knickerbocker Village, shown Dec. 7, 1934. The complex is a low-to-moderate income residential project, near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan. (AP Photo)

A small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. Two men can be seen on the superstructure, upper center. The mast of the USS Tennessee is beyond the burning West Virginia. (AP Photo)

As heavy smoke rolls out of the stricken USS West Virginia, a small boat rescues a crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II. Two men can be seen on the superstructure, upper center. The mast of the USS Tennessee is beyond the burning West Virginia. (AP Photo)

Kudabu, Chimpanzee mascot of the U.S. Engineers in Liberia, takes her siesta on a soldier’s cot using his helmet as pillow. As in World War I this African republic has thrown in its lot with the Allies and the American Army Engineers have a task force operating in the country, Dec. 7, 1942. (AP Photo)

Midshipmen on the U.S.S. Prairie State listen as Artur Rodzinski conducts the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra in a USO-Camp shows concert given aboard the ship in New York, Dec. 7, 1942, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the orchestras founding. (AP Photo)

A view taken on Dec. 7, 1946 through an archway of the partially built Greek Orthodox Church of St. Helena, built over three thousand years ago at Old Jacobs well near Nablus, West Bank, Palestine. The well is situated beneath the church and is reached through shelters before which two priests chat with a tourist. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

The three American doctors who share this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine for their research on polio, are shown on arrival in Stockholm, Dec. 7, 1954. From left to right: Dr. Thomas Weller, Dr. John Enders and Dr. Frederick Robbins. (AP Photo)

On the slightest. This German miss curls a new phonograph record into the shape of a horn, and rolls up another on the machine. The records, made of a new synthetic material, are unbreakable, and were put on display for the first time at the Inventors’ Fair in Recklinghausen, Germany on Dec. 7, 1956. T hey’re only about one eighth of an inch in thickness. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Children on playground swing, petoefi monument and chain bridge in background in Budapest Dec. 7, 1956. (AP Photo)

The 7ft. 3 inch Buddhist obelisk was erected in 1692. Everyday villagers offer flowers and prayers or burn incense on visits to this hillock in Isle of Omi, Japan on Dec. 7, 1959, into whose side some 300 have been interred. Engraved on the obelisk, reprose ye peacefully under Buddhas mercy. We have caught and killed you against our wishes had you been able to survive without your mothers, we would have freed you. You are, however, now Buddhas children, entitled to all benedictions. (AP Photo)

Bourbon Street, quiet by day, is shortest route to Canal Street business district for many residents in Louisiana on Dec. 7, 1960. Here a nun ignores displays as she returns to convent in the quarter. (AP Photo/RWT)

General views of Mitsukue Bay, Shikoku Island shown Dec. 7, 1964, where ten Japanese Imperial Navys midget submarine skippers were trained for the Pearl Harbor attack. Nine of the ten were killed during action and one became first Japanese prisoner of war in World War II. (AP Photo)

Spec- 5 Robert T. Bensberg, of Colorado Springs, Colo., who speaks Vietnamese fluently, questions a blindfolded Viet Cong suspect near Vo Dat, 50 miles Northeast of Saigon on Dec. 7, 1965, during a roundup of suspects in the area known as the “rice bowl.” The 2nd battalion of the 173rd airborne brigade moved into the region previously controlled by the Viet Cong to prevent seizure of the rice harvest by the communist. (AP Photo/Henri Huet)

A seam marks the high waistline of the slightly curved-in long jacket of a pant suit for spring shown Dec. 7, 1966. The orange jacket and chamois-colored pants are in gabardine. The double-breasted jacket, which widens below the seam, is fastened with gold buttons, used also on the four flap pockets. By Gunter Ruecker for Ginala. (AP Photo)

Astronauts Frank Borman, left, James A. Lovell, center, and William A. Anders, Dec. 7, 1968 in Space Center, Houston as they show off their insignia for Apollo 8. The three astronauts are scheduled to blast off on December 21 for a space flight that will take them around the moon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Lovell is the artist that designed the insignia. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Several members of the San Francisco police department stand over handcuffed demonstrators after the confrontation on the San Francisco State College campus, Dec. 7, 1968. More than 25 persons were arrested in the skirmish between police and dissidents. Man standing at right handcuffed is Jerry Pedersen, a Lutheran minister. (AP Photo)

People looking for Christmas and year-end presents select four conditional terms at an electronic computer to get proper suggesting for shopping, Dec. 7, 1968. A department store in Tokyo has set up an electronic computer for customers to help their needs during the year-end shopping season. By selecting four conditions out of some 50 items of a key-board in the foreground, color slides of merchandise on the wall are immediately lit up to show ideal presents (one to four) of the customer. When the questions are too complicated, the computer replies Can Not Answer. (AP Photo)

A woman in a purdah veil is seen voting in Dacca, east Pakistan, Dec. 7, 1970 during Pakistans first general election. (AP Photo/Dennis Lee Royle)

Muhammad Ali ?Cassius Clay? raises his hands triumphantly after dropping Oscar Bonavena for second time in 15th round of garden bout in New York on Monday, Dec. 7, 1970. Referee Mark Conn tries to pull him away to neutral corner. (AP Photo)

American actress Jane Fonda, second from right, 33, and her group hold a news conference at the airport on Dec. 7, 1971 in Japan. (AP Photo)

Israeli soldiers are shown near new fortifications near Damascus, Syria, Dec. 7, 1973. (AP Photo)

Queens Park Rangers soccer players goalkeeper Phil Parks, left, and Don Givens jubilate in Cologne, West Germany on Dec. 7, 1976, after they reached the semi final of the UEFA Cup by getting past German football club 1. FC Cologne (Koeln) on away goals. (AP Photo/Heribert Proepper)

Placido Domingo as Don Jose and Jelena Obrazcowa in title role of “Carmen” are stars of a new Franco Zeffirelli production in Vienna State Opera, Dec. 7, 1978 which is live on Austrian TV and will be telecast by other European stations at a later date. (AP Photo)

Lights transform Paris world-famous Eiffel Tower into a giant Christmas tree on Dec. 7, 1978. View is from the Palais de Chaillot, with Iena Bridge in foreground. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy)

Police flank marchers during a protest march in London on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1980 in support of the seven prisoners, six members of IRA and one belonging to the Irish National liberation Army, who have been on a hunger strike since October 27 in a bid to try and force the British Government into granting them political prisoner status. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev points to photographer while viewing New York harbor with President Ronald Reagan and President-elect George H. Bush on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1988 in New York. In the background is Manhattan, including the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, left. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

A U.S. Marine clad in a gas mask dashes from an amtrack vehicle carrying a grenade launcher during offensive exercises in the Saudi Arabian desert, Dec. 7, 1990. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Troops man a machine gun nest at Wheeler Field, which adjoins Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, after the Japanese attack on the island of Oahu, Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)

One of the German workers cars, the Volkswagen, stuck in thick mud and being helped on by Nazi soldiers as it is unable to get on under its own power, somewhere in Russia on Dec. 7, 1941.. It also illustrates how this endless boggy mud is now greatly hampering and disorganizing the Nazi retreat. (AP Photo)

This group of orphans occupy the presidential box which the late President Kennedy had planned to use in watching the annual Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia Stadium, Penn., Dec. 7, 1963. at the suggestion of the Kennedy family, a group of orphans was invited to attend the game. (AP Photo)

Anti-aircraft gunners of the United States Army who fired on the Japanese planes during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, in Wheeler Field, Hawaii. (AP Photo)

People play video games at a Broadway arcade not far from Times Square in New York, Dec. 7, 1981. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Walt Disney gives some advice to his two teenage daughters, Diane and Sharon, right, about their television debut which will take place Christmas Day, Dec. 7, 1950. Louisa Wallace, left, daughter of trhe show’s director, gets in on the advice. The show will take place in Hollywood. (AP Photo)

American soldiers pull a mortar along the beach, south of Ormoc, Leyte Island in the Philippines, Dec. 7, 1944, as they made the surprise landing to bisect the Japanese forces battling on the island. A landing craft is in the background. (AP Photo/Pool)

Col. Charles A. Lindbergh, left, and Harry F. Guggenheim are shown before they take off from New York’s East River at 42nd Street in a Loening Amphibian plane, Dec. 7, 1928. (AP Photo)

A powerful link in the chain of testimony which authorities will try to use in convicting Bruno Richard Hauptmann is the four holes, bored in a plank found in Hauptmann’s garage, police discovered about $840 of Lindbergh ransom bills on Dec. 7, 1934. The gun, fully loaded, was found in the hole in the flank at the left of those containing the money. The money in the holes is not that found by police, but inserted by photographers to demonstrate how the money was hidden. (AP Photo)

Devastation on a city street following fascist bomb attacks is shown, Dec. 7, 1936 in Madrid. (AP Photo)

Dragonerstrasse and Muenzsttasse, in Berlin, where authorities have issued ‘instructions’ that Jews living in the city would be ‘advised’ to live in this quarter in future, Dec. 7, 1938. (AP Photo)

A radio engineer runs a test on facsimile broadcasting apparatus of the Post Dispatch in St. Louis, Missouri, Dec. 7, 1938, before regular daily broadcasts of news began over W9XZY on ultra high frequency. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

French army food supply officers checking meat being carried away from slaughter houses in the Paris area on Dec. 7, 1939 for troops in the district. (AP Photo)

We have been hearing for some time about Hitlers secret weapon, which it is frequently in Germany, He is going to employ in this war, but it is now believed that it was through a secret British weapon that a German Bomber crashed on the Norfolk coast on December 6, It had previously been assumed that the plane crashed, out of control, through some unknown cause. As it was not attacked by gunfire or by British planes. It is now believed, however, that a secret weapon was employed, and through no official announcement can be expected for some time, there are very good reasons for the claim being made. Army officers and members of the W. A. A. F. looking at the wreckage of part on the plane on the beach in Norfolk, Dec. 7, 1939. (AP Photo)

Ambulances are stored aboard a steamer at Brooklyn, New York, pier, Dec. 7, 1940, bound for Suez, representing the first shipment of this kind by the British American Ambulance Corps for the British fighting front. They were donated by Americans at a cost of $1,350 each. (AP Photo)

American ships burn during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1942. (AP Photo)

Rescue workers carry an unidentified victim from the still-blazing Winecoff Hotel in Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 7, 1946. Officials estimate that over a hundred may be dead. (AP Photo)

Halfback Dick (Night Train) Lane, of the Los Angeles Rams (81), leaps to intercept a Green Bay Packer pass intended for Packers’ end Bob Mann (87), in the second quarter of their game before 35,000 fans, Dec. 7, 1952, in Los Angeles, Calif. Other player shown is Halfback Herb Rich (42). The Rams won the game to remain tied with Detroit for the Western division Pro Football League lead. (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)

This is the control room of the Pentagons Special Police Department at Arlington, Virginia on Dec. 7, 1957. The Special Police are responsible for guarding the huge building. When a guard checks his post, this electronic equipment records it on constantly moving graph. When something goes amiss an automatic warning device alerts the control operator. Control operator is Pvt. C.J. Wilson. On other side of counter is Sgt. A. Doras. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)



Unidentified oil fieldworkers fasten a blow-out preventer to a well-head used in Shell Oil Company’s new system of completing oil wells in deep water with a mechanical robot, Dec. 7, 1962. A robot rides on circular track on bottom of segment of well-head. It rides around the track and fastens horizontal locking screws used to attach and detach underwater equipment. Equipment is somewhat similar to that used on land, but redesigned for the robot’s use. (AP Photo)

PFC. Herman D. Kottwitz, Belfast NY, and his sentry dog “Match” maintain a vigilant watch overlooking the Dalat Valley, Vietnam during the Vietnam War on Dec. 7, 1965. The dog and handler had previously served together at an Army Air Defense missile site in Minnesota. (AP Photo)

Cher and Sonny Bono pose before boarding a Pan American flight to Hawaii at Los Angeles airport, Ca., on Dec. 7, 1965. (AP Photo)

Mitsuo Fuchida, 64, the man who led the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor recalls the events of Dec. 7, 1941 on his return visit to Hawaii 25 years later in 1966. Fuchida, his back to Pearl Harbor, points to where he led the Japanese planes through the mountains of Oahu Island and down on the the crowed Harbor where several warships rode at anchor. (AP Photo)

Rescue workers and a fire department snorkel work on the wreckage of an elevated train which derailed in Chicago, Dec. 7, 1966. One car toppled 30 feet to the pavement and another car was left dangling, right. The accident, on the city’s South Side at 41st Street and Indiana Avenue, injured at least 25 people. (AP Photo/Charles E. Knoblock)

Author Hunter S. Thompson, right, speaks on the influence of the news media on the recent national elections during a panel discussion at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., on Dec. 7, 1972. Frank Mankiewicz, center, who was campaign director for Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern, is also a member of the panel, which is moderated by Yale Political Science professor Robert Dahl, left. (AP Photo)

Ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev, left, who injured his foot in West Berlin last month, dances again in Paris with French ballerina Noella Pontois, Dec. 7, 1979. They are rehearsing a ballet of a play by Moliere, “Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme” at the Palais de Sports stage. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

