This Day in History: December 6

Collapse of the TV-3 Vanguard launching vehicle in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Dec. 6, 1957, after rising only a few feet from its launching pad. Sequence runs from left to right on top and bottom rows and shows the nose cone, containing the test satellite, toppling from the body of the rocket which fell and was enveloped in its own flames. (AP Photo)

Today is Monday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2021. There are 25 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.

On this date:

In 1790, Congress moved to Philadelphia from New York.

In 1889, The Mark Twain novel “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” was first published in England under the title “A Yankee at the Court of King Arthur” (it was published in the U.S. under its more familiar name four days later).

In 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.

In 1917, some 2,000 people were killed when an explosives-laden French cargo ship, the Mont Blanc, collided with the Norwegian vessel Imo at the harbor in Halifax, Nova Scotia, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city. Finland declared its independence from Russia.

In 1922, the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which established the Irish Free State, came into force one year to the day after it was signed in London.

In 1957, America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before crashing down and exploding.

In 1962, 37 coal miners were killed in an explosion at the Robena No. 3 Mine operated by U.S. Steel in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

In 1969, a free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, California, was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel.

In 1973, House minority leader Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew.

In 1989, 14 women were shot to death at the University of Montreal’s school of engineering by a man who then took his own life.

In 1998, in Venezuela, former Lt. Col. Hugo Chavez (OO’-goh CHAH’-vez), who had staged a bloody coup attempt against the government six years earlier, was elected president.

In 2007, President George W. Bush announced a plan to freeze interest rates on subprime mortgages held by hundreds of thousands of homeowners.

Ten years ago: Declaring the American middle class in jeopardy, President Barack Obama, speaking in Kansas, outlined a populist economic vision that would drive his reelection bid, insisting the United States had to reclaim its standing as a country in which everyone could prosper if provided “a fair shot and a fair share.” A suicide bomber slaughtered 56 Shiite worshippers and wounded more than 160 others outside a shrine in Afghanistan’s capital.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump officially announced he would nominate retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to be his defense secretary, bringing his pick onstage at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

One year ago: President Donald Trump said his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump’s inner circle to contract the disease. During a debate with her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, ahead of two Georgia runoff elections that would determine control of the Senate, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that Trump had lost reelection.

Bleacher type seats are erected at the peristyle end of the Los Angeles Coliseum in Nov. 1958 beneath the scoreboard by the Los Angeles Rams in the hope of setting a new attendance record on Sunday in the 49er game. The additional 5,000 seats will boost the Coliseums capacity to more than 106,000. Biggest crowd ever in the West was the 105,236 persons who saw the Southern California-Notre Dame game on Dec. 6, 1947. (AP Photo/Ellis R. Bosworth)

President Eisenhower, arms widespread, stands in open car as he rides down Ataturk Boulevard on his arrival in Ankara, Dec. 6, 1959. (AP Photo)

White youths crowd against one of a dozen blacks who picketed before a Tallahassee variety store, Dec. 6, 1960, in protest of lunch counter segregation. The crowding turned into shoving, and the white teenagers tore up the marchers? signs. Police broke up the gathering, dispersing both whites and blacks. (AP Photo)

A few of the relics he has collected from Civil War battlefields surround N. E. Warinner in his home in Richmond, Virginia, Dec. 6, 1960. Warinner digs up most of the pieces himself. Some he buys from youngsters who do the digging. He keeps the most valuable items and sells the others to souvenir shops. Warinner developed the relic hunting fever a few years ago when he was working as a timekeeper for a construction crew. A laborer brought him a cannon ball which he had dug up. It interested Warinner so much that he soon was a specialist in Civil War relics and an expert on battlefields, uniforms and armaments of the war. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy draws laughter from his listeners during his luncheon address to the National Association of Manufactures Congress of American Industry at New York?s Waldorf-Astoria hotel on Dec. 6, 1961. At left, front, is NAM President John McGovern of Greenwich, Conn. At right, front, is Rudolph F. Bannow, President Bridgeport Machines, Inc. and NAM board chairman. (AP Photo)

Mrs. James A. Lovell, wife of the pilot of Gemini 7, assures McDuff, the family Collie, that Dr. John Gottlob wont hurt him as the big dog gets a check up at the veterinarian hospital in Dickinson, Texas, Dec. 6, 1965. Mrs. Lovell sent the pet to be boarded at the clinic during the Gemini 7 launch because she feared that during the excitement around the house the dog might bite someone. The check up was part of the routine discharge. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Monday morning meant the start of another school week for the children of Astronauts Frank Borman and James Lovell, currently orbiting the earth on their proposed 14-day space mission, Monday, Dec. 6, 1965, Houston, Tex. James Lovell III, 10, and his younger sister, Susan, 7, second from right, wait with other children for the school bus near their home in suburban Timber Cove. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

With Hong Kong flu at near epidemic proportions in many parts of the country, Maggie Wilson, a dietary worker in Philadelphia’s Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 6, 1968, wears mask and disposable gloves as she prepares food in the hospital. This step was only one taken by area hospitals to combat the spread of flu. Another move called for banning of all visitors to hospitals. (AP Photo/WGI)

First lady Pat Nixon holds stockings carrying the names of daughters Julie and Tricia as she helps with pre-Christmas decorating at the White House in Washington, Dec. 6, 1969. The stockings have hung on the Nixon mantle each Christmas since the girls were little. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Rolling Stones Keith Richards (left) and Mick Jagger (right) sing on the rose petal-littered stage during free rock concert at Altamont Speedway near Livermore, Calif., Dec. 6, 1969. Hells Angels, far left held back surging crowd. The hand of drummer Charlie Watts is shown in foreground. (AP Photo)

Joe Paterno, head coach of the Penn State Football Team, clutches the Lambert Trophy in New York on Dec. 6, 1973 after it was awarded to his team as emblematic of collegiate grid supremacy in the east. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

A militant Hindu fundamentalist holds a brick and another one holds a sword as thousands storm the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, Dec. 6, 1992. Thousands of militants razed the 430-year old Muslim mosque to clear the site for a proposed Hindu temple. The incident threatens to escalate into nationwide Hindu-Muslim violence and a political crisis for Prime Minister P.V. Narashimha Rao. (AP Photo/Udo Weitz)

President Bush, center, speaks to members of the media following his meeting with the Iraq Study Group in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2006. From left are, Iraq Study Group member, former Virginia Sen. Charles S. Robb, National Security Adviser Steve Hadley, Iraq Study Group Co-Chairman Lee Hamilton, the president, Iraq Study Group Co-Chairman James A. Baker III, and White House Chief of Staff Josh Bolten. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The famous actress, Marie Burke, seen on arrival in Southampton, from the United States, on the liner Aquitania, on Dec. 6, 1935. (AP Photo)

University of Texas tailback Chris Gilbert, spins records on a radio program on station KNOW, Austin, Tex., Dec. 6, 1968. The station had Gilbert appear as a guest DJ. (AP Photo)

Excited New England Patriots fans doff their shirts and cheer in 32-degree chill at Foxboro, Mass., Stadium, Dec. 6, 1971 as the Patriots upset favored Miami Dolphins, 34-13. The fan at center was shouting “We’re number one!” (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

The teletypesetter is a machine that will set type by radio or telegraph, invented by Walter W. Morey of East Orange, N.J. The project was bakced by Frnk E. Gannett, newspaper publisher. Here, an unidentified operator at types at the master keyboard, which punches dots representing each character, Dec. 6, 1928. (AP Photo)

Bearing placards and signs, marchers paraded through the city to the capitol in Washington, Dec. 6, 1932, where their petition for the relief of unemployment was presented to speaker John N. Garner. Here is one section of the parade, which numbered in all about 3,000. The Worcester, Mass. delegation is in center foreground. (AP Photo)

Shirley Temple is writing to Santa Claus and her letter just asks him to give all the boys and girls the best Christmas ever, Dec. 6, 1936, Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo)

One of the most prized possessions of Henry Ford is his first automobile. It was built in 1892 in the brick barn before which Mr. Ford stands with James Bishop in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 6, 1936. (AP Photo)

Sam Baugh, passing star of the Washington Redskins, flips an aerial for a 12-yard gain during the Redskins 49-14 rout of the New York Giants on Dec. 6, 1937 in New York. Baugh, being tackled by Ray Hanken (37) of the Giants a moment after getting the ball away, completed 11 passes for a total gain of 135 yards and ran his total completions for the regular season to 81, a new national league record. (AP Photo)

Helen Taft, widow of William Howard Taft, the former president, visited on Dec 6, 1938, the White House in Washington, D.C. It was merely a social call on the Franklin Roosevelts, she explained, as she arrived at the chief executive mansion where she once lived. (AP Photo)

Danish mine experts unscrewing the last horn of a mine, Dec. 6, 1939, one of many washed ashore on the south coast of the Danish coast from German mine fields in the sound. After the mines horns have been removed the mines are harmless and can be transported to the naval base. (AP Photo)

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya lifts his arms in front of a newly unveiled seven-foot-tall bronze statue of himself at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 1, 2008. De La Hoya will fight Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Dec. 6. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A Treaty of Alliance and Mutual Assistance between Britain and Soviet Russia was signed at the Foreign Office on May 26, by Vyacheslav Molotov, on behalf of the Soviet Union, and Anthony Eden. Unknown to all but a few persons and the Soviet Commissar for Foreign Affairs, who arrived in the U.K. on May 20 by a Soviet 4-engined bomber, spent six days in Britain and was received by the King. He afterwards flew to Washington. The powerful four engine Soviet bomber which brought Molotov to Britain on a Scottish landing ground after its arrival, Dec. 6, 1942. Russian and R.A.F. personnel are seen in conversation, right. (AP Photo)

A group of Polish orphans sleeps in the bunkroom of a coast guard-manned transport, Dec. 6, 1944. The children were taken aboard the coast guard ship at Bombay, India, for transfer to a happier life far from guns. (AP Photo)



Heavyweight Ernie Terrell listens as champion Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) answers questions during a simultaneous New York -Houston press conference during which it was announced they will meet for the undisputed title on February 6 in Houston. The two boxers appeared in the New York segment of the conference on Dec. 6, 1966 and were connected to Houston by telephone line. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Music fans dance and sing to the Rolling Stones at a free concert at the Altamont Speedway near Livermore, Ca. on Dec. 6, 1969. The concert was dubbed ‘Woodstock West’. (AP Photo)

First lady Betty Ford poses outside the executive mansion on Friday, Dec. 6, 1974 in Washington, with the White House Christmas Tree. The tree was presented by Edward Cole of Mayville, Mich., and was cut from the front yard of Mrs. Ouina Gardner’s home in Mayville. Cole and Mrs. Gardner made the joint presentation. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

An armed policeman stands near the Taj Mahal to guard against any atttacks by Hindu fundamentalists in Agra, northern India, Dec. 31, 1992. More than 1,200 people were killed following he demolition of a Babri mosque by Hindu fundamentalists on December 6 in Ayodhya. (AP Photo/Ajit Kumar)

Maxim Litvinoff, new Soviet Russian ambassador to the United States, arrived aboard the China Clipper at Treasure Island, California on Dec. 6, 1941. Litvinoff, left, was greeted by Andrei Gromyko, right, charge d’affaires at the Russian Embassy in Washington. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)

Frank Filan, Associated Press photographer on assignment with wartime still photographer pool, who did his shooting in American invasion of Tarawa in the Gilberts with a borrowed camera after his camera was lost going ashore with the first Marine wave on November 21, stands near a bullet-riddled plane on the airfield at Tarawa, Dec. 6, 1943. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

French civilians make their way over the rubble in St. Avold, France on Dec. 6, 1944, during their evacuation. A bull-dozer is clearing the street of wreckage. (AP Photo)

Soldiers of General Pattons Third U.S. Army celebrate the capture of St. Avold, France, with a bottle of wine on Dec. 6, 1944. From left to right are: Pvt. Frank Manzi, 26 Rowe St., Lawrence, Mass.; Cpl. Carl, 542 W. 17th St., Erie, Pa.; Cpl. Luke Kowa, St. Clair, Pa.; Pvt. Rocci Jacullo, 297 N. Newark, N.J.; Pvt. Al DAmore, 66 Delancey St. Newark, N.J.; and Cpl. Philip Ellamore, Glen Campbell, Pa. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

Eleven anti-integrationists in handcuffs are led from the federal building in Knoxville, Tenn., Dec. 6, 1956 by United States marshals to the Knox County jail for lunch. Included in the eleven are two women. Federal officers arrested them at Clinton, Tenn. on December 5, on contempt charges and they had not then posted bond. (AP Photo)

Smoke and flames wreath the first-stage rocket as it rises a short distal from its launching pad, then settles back in fiery blast, at the Cape Canaveral launching site, Dec. 6, 1957. Increasing smoke clouds pouring from rockets base before billowing flame. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 85. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 83. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 80. Actor James Naughton is 76. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 76. R&B singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 75. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 73. Actor JoBeth Williams is 73. Actor Tom Hulce is 68. Actor Wil Shriner is 68. Actor Kin Shriner is 68. Actor Miles Chapin is 67. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 66. Comedian Steven Wright is 66. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 66. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 66. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 65. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 60. Actor Janine Turner is 59. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 59. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 54. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 51. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 50. Actor Colleen Haskell is 45. Actor Lindsay Price is 45. Actor Ashley Madekwe is 40. Actor Nora Kirkpatrick is 37. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 32. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 30. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 27.