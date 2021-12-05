This Day in History: December 5

Model Diane Dorsey demonstrates the new motorized “Aquaplane,” which was put on display for the first time at the Inventor’s Convention in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 5, 1938. The craft is powered by a four-horsepower motor, which inventor Raymond Strawn says will function even when submerged, and carries two gallons of gasoline, enough for a 25-mile cruise. (AP Photo)

Today is Sunday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2021. There are 26 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 5, 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.

On this date:

In 1791, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in Vienna, Austria, at age 35.

In 1792, George Washington was re-elected president; John Adams was re-elected vice president.

In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of ’49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.

In 1932, German physicist Albert Einstein was granted a visa, making it possible for him to travel to the United States.

In 1952, the Great Smog of London descended on the British capital; the unusually thick fog, which contained toxic pollutants, lasted five days and was blamed for causing thousands of deaths.

In 1955, the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merged to form the AFL-CIO under its first president, George Meany.

In 1984, the action comedy “Beverly Hills Cop,” starring Eddie Murphy, was released by Paramount Pictures.

In 2002, Strom Thurmond, the oldest and (until Robert Byrd overtook him) longest-serving senator in history, celebrated his 100th birthday on Capitol Hill. (In toasting the South Carolina lawmaker, Senate Republican leader Trent Lott seemed to express nostalgia for Thurmond’s segregationist past; the resulting political firestorm prompted Lott to resign his leadership position.)

In 2003, the two makers of flu shots in the United States, Chiron and Aventis Pasteur, announced they had run out of vaccine and would not be able to meet a surge in demand.

In 2009, a jury in Perugia, Italy convicted American student Amanda Knox and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, of murdering Knox’s British roommate, Meredith Kercher, and sentenced them to long prison terms. (After a series of back-and-forth rulings, Knox and Sollecito were definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.)

In 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first Black president, died at age 95.

In 2018, former President George H.W. Bush was mourned at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral attended by President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter along with their spouses; former president George W. Bush was among the speakers, eulogizing his dad as “the brightest of a thousand points of light.”

Ten years ago: The cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service announced $3 billion in reductions, with cuts to first-class mail service by the spring of 2012 and elimination of more than 250 processing centers. The NHL opted for a bold realignment plan giving the league four conferences instead of six divisions and guaranteeing home-and-home series among all teams.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump chose retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson to be secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. A South Carolina judge declared a mistrial after a jury deadlocked in the murder trial of a white former police officer, Michael Slager, in the shooting death of a Black motorist, Walter Scott. (The next year, Slager pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Scott’s civil rights and prosecutors dropped state murder charges; Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison.) A judge in Marietta, Georgia, sentenced Justin Ross Harris to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found that he intentionally left his 22-month-old son, Cooper, in a hot SUV to die.

One year ago: At a Georgia rally where he urged supporters to turn out for a pair of Republican Senate candidates in a January runoff election, President Donald Trump spread baseless allegations of misconduct in the November voting in Georgia and beyond. Hours before the rally, according to officials with knowledge of the call, Trump asked Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to order a special legislative session to give him the state’s electoral votes, even though Joe Biden had won the majority of the vote; Kemp refused to do so. A college basketball matchup between top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor was canceled less than 90 minutes before tipoff because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Gonzaga program.

Hugh Carey, Governor-elect of New York, right, presents the Lambert trophy to Joe Paterno, left, head football coach at Penn State in New York on Dec. 5, 1974. The trophy, symbolizing leadership in college football in the east, went to Penn State for the eighth straight year. Also shown are the co-captains of the Penn State team, Jim Bradley, second from left, and Jack Baiorunos. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr., clowns around with Billy Jean King and Marty Riessen outside of Caesars Palace Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 5, 1975 where he is currently appearing and where Ms. King and Riessen will meet Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert in a $150,000 tennis match on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

Elston Howard, left, and Yogi Berra hold Yogi’s new, and old, Yankee uniform in New York, Dec. 5, 1975. Berra, who had been manager of the New York Mets, was named as a coach of the Yankees. Howard is also a Yankee coach. Both Howard and Berra were most valuable league players as Yankee catchers. Man at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Senator George McGovern about to take off in helicopter with Rhodesian army Commander, Lieut – Gen. John Hickman after a tour of the Selous Scouts base 20 miles from Salisbury, Dec. 5, 1978 in Inkomo, Rhodesia. (AP Photo/Louise Gubb)







Singer Linda Ronstadt visits British rocker David Bowie backstage during his break in the Broadway play “The Elephant Man,” at the Booth Theater in New York, Dec. 5, 1980. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Actress/model Brooke Shields attends a party at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, with her mother Teri Shields (smiling in background), Dec. 5, 1983. The museum is featuring a retrospective of fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Rock musician Mick Jagger, right, is shown with pregnant girlfriend Jerry Hall on the beach, Dec. 5, 1983, St. Peter, Barbados. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit)

Actors Clint Eastwood, left, with Sondra Locke on his arm, and Burt Reynolds, escorting Loni Anderson, far right, arrive for the World Premiere of their latest film City Heat, at a theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 1984 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Czechoslovakian students erected a wall of cardboard boxes in Prague, Dec. 5, 1989, blocking the entrance to the Federal Government building, in a show of their disapproval with recent reforms in the Czechoslovakian government. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

Haitian refugees are lined up in cots in the McCalla hangar in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base on Dec. 5, 1991. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Future House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia looks over his shoulder as he arrives for a Capitol Hill news conference, Monday, Dec. 5, 1994 in Washington, after his fellow Republicans voted him as speaker. To serve alongside Gingrich, the Republicans voted Rep. Dick Armey, R-Texas, as House Majority Leader and Rep. Tom DeLay, R-Texas, as House Majority Whip. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Harry Olden, left, salesman at Bloomingdale’s department store in New York, is shown as he holds the first bottle of legal liquor to Aubrey Hollingworth, when the wires flashed the news that the last state had ratified repeal of prohibition, Dec. 5, 1933. In the background a mob waits to get a chance at the supply. (AP Photo)

O.J. Simpson, left, and his lawyer Yale Galanter appear during his sentencing hearing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 5, 2008. O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles, has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison in a Las Vegas armed robbery case. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, Pool)

Two Russian bear give subway construction workers a paw (hand) as they stump for publicity in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 1975. The Soviet Circus opens in the nationís capital. (AP Photo)

A chaplain gives communion to U.S. soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division, standing in a trench during services at Bu Dop, Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, 1967. The area was under constant threat of mortar and rocket attack, so services were held in the trench for protection from incoming rounds. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

The low-wing monoplane in which J.R. Wedell, New Orleans pilot, set a new airplane speed record, Dec. 5, 1931. The plane from Mexico to Canada in 6 hours and 40 minutes and is shown after Wedell landed in Seattle from Vancouver, B.C. Wedell was in the cockpit when the photo was taken. (AP Photo)

Women members of the detachment of hunger marchers from far and wide, which assembled in Washington, D.C., to petition congress for unemployment relief, are shown shortly after their arrival in the Capital, Dec. 5, 1932. (AP Photo)

With the Washington, D.C., police lined up on a low hill overlooking their camp, these ?hunger marchers? listened to a fiery speech by one of their leaders, Herbert Benjamin, shown in upper right hand corner, Dec. 5, 1932. A clash is feared to be imminent between the marchers and the police. (AP Photo)

Dorothy Wentworth, right, is shown with a friend at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City, Dec. 5, 1933 to enjoy first legal cocktail party in many years. (AP Photo)

As soon as the prohibition repeal was ratified, wholesale houses got busy delivering the goods to anxious customers, as seen in New York, Dec. 5, 1933. The first shipment from the the historic winery of Mouquin Inc. in Brooklyn, is shown leaving the warehouse for Roth’s. (AP Photo)

Miss Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor, left, receives the Chi Omega National Achievement Award from Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Dec. 5, 1934, Washington, DC. The presentation was made at the White House at a dinner given by Mrs. Roosevelt to the award committee. (AP Photo)

Britain’s King George VI, centre in naval uniform, walks with the Mayor of Southampton, wearing his chain of office, down a street of wrecked buildings during the Kings visit to the bombed south coast port in Southampton, England on Dec. 5, 1940. On the rightt are some of the soldiers who have been engaged on rescue work in the town. (AP Photo)

One of the new Mustang single-seater fighters., in flight somewhere over England,on Dec. 5, 1941. Built by the North American Aviation Co., is seen here being put through a test flight. (AP Photo)

Already tagged the Prettiest girl in Surinam by newly arrived members of the U.S. army task force, Miss Florence Wesenhagen smiles her greeting from the midst of U.S. soldiers and officers on the waterfront at Paramaribo, Surinam Dec. 5, 1941. Also seen is a Dutch officer. (AP Photo)

British service personnel are quick to render assistance to an injured girl after a V bomb had fallen in a Belgian street, Dec. 5, 1944. (AP Photo)

T/5 James Janone of Bryn Mawr, Pa., inspects the propulsion unit of a Nazi V-2 rocket bomb which fell in Belgium on Dec. 5, 1944. (AP Photo)

Bing Crosby, part owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, chats with field manager Bill Herman, during winter baseball meeting in Los Angeles, Dec. 5, 1946. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

In a radio broadcast of the play Hamlet, aired in Tokyo on Dec. 5, 1948, Polonius (Kiyoshi Yamada) speaks to Laertes (Kazuo Mayumide) while the princess (Michiko Kato) looks on. The costumes date back five centuries. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Russia’s Larisa Latynina performs on the balance beam to win the gold medal during the Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia on Dec. 5, 1956. (AP Photo)

The body of a victim is taken from the wreckage of two trains which collided in thick fog and an overhead viaduct, which had a third train on it, also collapsed at St.John’s Station, London, Dec. 5, 1957. Ninety people died and one hundred and seventy six were injured. (AP Photo)

Guarded by three Deputy U.S. Marshals, young Ruby Bridges enters newly integrated William Frantz school in New Orleans, La. on Dec. 5, 1960 to begin her third week as the only black student in the school. Integration in two New Orleans schools began on Nov. 14. Approximately seventeen white students entered the school despite attempts of a total white boycott. (AP Photo)

Two double-decker buses travel through the two-day-old sulphurous smog in Whitehall, England, in the afternoon on Dec. 5, 1962. (AP Photo)

U.S. machine gunner Spc. 4 James R. Pointer, left, of Cedartown, Ga., and Pfc. Herald Spracklen of Effingham, Ill., peer from the brush of an overgrown rubber plantation near the Special Forces camp at Bu Dop during a half hour firefight, Dec. 5, 1967. Their company-size patrol avoided an ambush when a patrol dog alerted the unit to the presence of enemy forces. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Jazz singer Nina Simone is shown in London on Dec. 5, 1968, photo. Simone’s deep, raspy, forceful voice made her a unique figure in jazz and later helped define the civil rights movement. (AP Photo)

Trash litters the breezeway at Barker Ranch House, refuge of Charles Manson and his so-called “family,” Dec. 5, 1969. (AP photo)



Singer John Denver, with children, aged 6-10, at a taping session Nov. 15, 1979 for his upcoming holiday television special, “John Denver and the Muppets, A Christmas Together.” The show was broadcast on ABC-TV, Dec. 5, 1979, 8-9 pm. Denver told the yuletide story of “Silent Night” to his small guests, and they are joined by Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and all the famed Jim Henson Muppets in sing the the traditional carol. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Somali gunmen, armed with an assortment of automatic weapons, keep guard outside warlord Ali Mahdi’s headquarters in north Mogadishu, Friday, Dec. 5, 1992. U.S. troops are hoping to disarm most gunmen in Somalia in their attempt to assure the distribution of relief aid through the country. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin)

Prince Baudouin, heir apparent to King Leopold of the Belgians, playing in his motorcar in the grounds of the Royal Chateau of Laeken, Belgium on Dec. 5, 1938. (AP Photo)

A group of women bus conductors, who have taken over jobs formerly held by men, tally their at the end of their first trip in London, Dec. 5, 1940. (AP Photo)

From the Dixie cotton-picking country has come a new dance with a slight economic aspect. It is the cotton stalk originated by students at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi on Monday, Dec. 5, 1941. Archie Dickson, Mississippi senior law student, who originated the dance, and George Robertson, also a law student, who perfected the cotton stalk a rhythmic interpretation of picking cotton. Starting slowly the dancers, a dozen in formation, stomp to the somewhat like rhythm of Stalk, Stalk, then go to town. The dance quickly. From the initial formation of while bending over an imaginary row, the dancers, by symbolical the week with a in this set of seven pictures. The dance winds up in a show-boat formation as the campus jitterbugs syncopated. Above, a couple picks cotton. (AP Photo)

British sailors aboard the British cruiser Phoebe in Brooklyn navy yard for repairs, line up for their daily rum issue, Dec. 5, 1941. (AP Photo)

French children salvaging food from the cars of a wrecked train climb on a Moselle River railway bridge destroyed by the retreating Germans in France on Dec. 5, 1944. (AP Photo)

Master Sergeant Eugene Laico, of Hazleton, Pa., shown with a village chieftain and family, tells New Guinea native laborers what to do, in their own dialect of their own language, and then shows them how to do it on Dec. 5, 1944. The head man, Silas Wampoelole, is at Laicos left. Mrs. Wampoelole, whose first name is Maritji, is top left of Silas, and standing behind her, left, is young Silas. In the middle, at top, is Grandpa – old Reuben Wampoelole. In between are native youngsters who simply had to get into the picture. (AP Photo)

Richard Rodgers, who wrote the music for the play Oklahoma is conducting the second act as part of the ceremonies celebrating the 2000th performance of the play in New York on Dec. 5, 1947. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)

The Emperor saw from the roof of the City Hall in Hiroshima on Dec. 5, 1947, showing the atom-bombed city and its new construction slowly arising from the ruins of two years ago. (AP Photo)

Unidentified African American cotton pickers harvest a crop, Dec. 5, 1957, in Greenville, Miss. They probably average about $5.00 a day being paid at the rate of 2½ cents per pound. (AP Photo/Richard Tolbert)

Elke Sommer, 20-year-old German starlet, has received her first leading role. She will play a young and rich American girl in the new Hamburg Realfilm company film ?confidence woman?. The film will, play entirely aboard a ship and Elke today boarded the returning German liner Hanseatic in Cuxhaven to get accustomed to board life. She stayed aboard the ship until Hamburg, its destination. Elke Sommer is shown here at the ship?s bar in Hamburg, Dec. 5, 1960. (AP Photo/Peter Hillebrecht)

Performing a pleasant daily ritual, Maria Von Trapp pours coffee for two guests at the lodge she runs at Stowe, Vermont, Dec. 5, 1962. The lodge was the home of the Trapp family during the period when it was becoming known around the world for its singing. (AP Photo)

A U.S. soldier walks past an innocent-looking Viet Cong propaganda stall while on patrol through a jungle area 20 miles north of Saigon, near Tan Phuoc Kanh, Vietnam on Dec. 5, 1965. Propaganda posted on stall proved deadly when a soldier attempted to pull down the flimsy structure and was struck by the blast of two exploding shrapnel grenades planted in one of the supporting bamboo poles near the blackboard at the left of the structure. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Vietnamese soldier empties water from his boots after a day of sloshing through the flooded rice paddies of the Mekong Delta some 80 miles southwest of Saigon, Vietnam on Dec. 5, 1966. Troops searching the delta have to wade through areas drenched by recent floods, some of which have not entirely receded. In fact, in some spots the water came over the heads of the shorter men on the operation. (AP Photo/John Nance)

Yippie leader Jerry Rubin, barred on December 4, from House Un-American Activities subcommittee hearing, aims a toy gun in self defense outside the Washington hearing room on Dec. 5, 1969. Rubin showed up in his Santa Clause suit because he believed it was typical of the committee which, he said, is a total circus. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

An East Pakistani Buffalo boy watches his herd of water buffaloes, unperturbed by Indian soldier (from a Himalayan Tribe), who looks with field glasses for Pakistani positions near Darsana, about 15 miles inside the East Pakistani border in Pakistan, Dec. 5, 1971. (AP Photo/Faas)

Today’s Birthdays: Author Joan Didion is 87. Author Calvin Trillin is 86. Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 77. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 75. Musician and singer Jim Messina is 74. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 74. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 72. Actor Morgan Brittany is 70. Actor Brian Backer is 65. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 64. Country singer Ty England is 58. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 56. Country singer Gary Allan is 54. Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 53. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 52. Actor Alex Kapp Horner is 52. Actor Kali Rocha is 50. Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 49. Actor Paula Patton is 46. Actor Amy Acker is 45. Actor Nick Stahl is 42. Actor Adan Canto is 40. R&B singer Keri Hilson is 39. Actor Gabriel Luna is 39. Actor Frankie Muniz is 36. Actor Ross Bagley is 33. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is 30.