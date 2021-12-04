This Day in History: December 4

Firefighters spray water onto the burning oil slick to prevent it spreading to dry land after the Greek registered Aegean Sea oil tanker broke in two and spilled hundreds of thousands of gallons and crude oil into the Atlantic Ocean off the port of La Coruna in northern Spain, Dec. 4, 1992. All crew members aboard the tanker were rescued before it broke up Thursday. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard)

Today is Saturday, Dec. 4, the 338th day of 2021. There are 27 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On Dec. 4, 1942, during World War II, U.S. bombers struck the Italian mainland for the first time with a raid on Naples. President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the dismantling of the Works Progress Administration, which had been created to provide jobs during the Depression.

On this date:

In 1783, Gen. George Washington bade farewell to his Continental Army officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.

In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson left Washington on a trip to France to attend the Versailles Peace Conference.

In 1954, the first Burger King stand was opened in Miami by James McLamore and David Edgerton.

In 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time for a jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.

In 1965, the United States launched Gemini 7 with Air Force Lt. Col. Frank Borman and Navy Cmdr. James A. Lovell aboard on a two-week mission. (While Gemini 7 was in orbit, its sister ship, Gemini 6A, was launched on Dec. 15 on a one-day mission; the two spacecraft were able to rendezvous within a foot of each other.)

In 1967, actor-comedian Bert Lahr, who played the Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz,” died in New York at age 72.

In 1978, San Francisco got its first female mayor as City Supervisor Dianne Feinstein was named to replace the assassinated George Moscone.

In 1980, the bodies of four American churchwomen slain in El Salvador two days earlier were unearthed. (Five Salvadoran national guardsmen were later convicted of murdering nuns Ita Ford, Maura Clarke and Dorothy Kazel, and lay worker Jean Donovan.)

In 1986, both houses of Congress moved to establish special committees to conduct their own investigations of the Iran-Contra affair.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush ordered American troops to lead a mercy mission to Somalia, threatening military action against warlords and gangs who were blocking food for starving millions.

In 2000, in a pair of legal setbacks for Al Gore, a Florida state judge refused to overturn George W. Bush’s certified victory in Florida and the U.S. Supreme Court set aside a ruling that had allowed manual recounts.

In 2018, long lines of people wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view the casket of former President George H.W. Bush; former Sen. Bob Dole steadied himself out of his wheelchair to salute his old friend and one-time rival.

Ten years ago: Prime Minister Vladimir Putin’s party hung onto its majority in Russia’s parliamentary election, but faced accusations from opponents of rigging the vote. Rafael Nadal recovered from a terrible start and beat Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina 1-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (0) to give Spain its fifth Davis Cup title. After going more than two years and 26 tournaments without a victory, Tiger Woods won the Chevron World Challenge.

Five years ago: A North Carolina man armed with a rifle fired several shots inside Comet Ping Pong, a Washington, D.C., pizzeria, as he attempted to investigate an online conspiracy theory that prominent Democrats were harboring child sex slaves at the restaurant; no one was hurt, and the man surrendered to police. (He was later sentenced to four years in prison.)

One year ago: The government reported that America’s employers scaled back their hiring in November as the viral pandemic accelerated, adding 245,000 jobs in the fifth straight monthly slowdown. Actor David L. Lander, best known for playing Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” died at 73 after a decades-long long battle with multiple sclerosis.

A cross is seen knocked out of position by mortar fire as troops of the U.S. 1st Infantry Division patrol a cemetery outside the perimeter at the Bu Dop special forces camp after a Viet Cong attack, Dec. 4, 1967. The cemetery marks the furthest penetration by the enemy before they were driven off by American and South Vietnamese defenders. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Pictured here are valuable archeological objects found by a family on the outskirts of Rome, Italy, Dec. 4, 1969 at their home. (AP Photo)

This is Charles Manson, leader of a cult of hippies, shown Dec. 4, 1969, some of whose members have been linked to the murder of actress Sharon Tate and seven others in the Los Angeles area. Manson is pictured en route to court in Independence, Calif., for a preliminary hearing on charges of possessing stolen property. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

This is the scene at the Black Panthers headquarters in Chicago after a shootout in which two Panthers were killed in a police raid on Dec. 4, 1969. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Cambodian soldiers carry seriously wounded comrade off battlefield in makeshift stretcher about 10 miles west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia Dec. 4, 1971. The fighting took place when North Vietnamese soldiers ambushed the Cambodians in rice paddies. (AP Photo)

A Pakistani soldier, wearing sandals and coveralls as a uniform, aims his rifle at Indian jets while guarding a ship in the port city of Chittagong, East Pakistan on Dec. 4, 1971. (AP Photo)

Mexican Army soldiers, bearded and long-haired after a long manhunt in the Mexican southern sierra for guerrilla Lucio Cabanas return to their garrison in Atoyac De Alvarez, Mexico Dec. 4, 1974. Cabanas was killed on Monday. (AP Photo)

President-elect Jimmy Carter, center, cleans up as brother Billy Carter, left, tears paper towels after eating barbecue in the back of Billy’s garage, Dec. 4, 1976, Plains, Ga. One of the "good ole boys" (unidentified) from Plains attends the lunch, right, showing his support for Billy Carter who is running for mayor of Plains. (AP Photo/Charles W. Harrity)

Anti-Sadat demonstration in Tripoli on Dec. 4, 1977. (AP Photo/Claudio Luffoli)

Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa wears his crown studded with more than 2,000 diamonds, one of which weighs 38 carats and topped by world sphere in gold and carrying a 6 foot diamond encrusted scepter of office after his coronation ceremony in Bangui, Central African Republic on Sunday, Dec. 4, 1977. (AP Photo)

View of a famous mosque in Pakistan on Dec. 4, 1979. Thatta, 64 miles from Karachi, is famed for its Indo-Muslim architecture. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

Football player Herschel Walker poses with his Heisman trophy in New York, Dec. 4, 1982. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)

Lionel Richie, who’s hit vocal “All Night Long” brought to a close on Dec. 4, 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, is joined by a group of young dancers taping in Burbank of an upcoming television commercial for Pepsi. (AP Photo/Liu Heung-Shing)

Students taking part in a demonstration in Wenceslas Square in Prague wear gas-masks to indicate their sentiments about the new Communist-dominated government, Dec. 4, 1989. About 250,000 people attended the mass demonstration, called for by Civic Forum, to show that the recent reforms were not acceptable to them. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Firefighters spray water onto the burning oil slick to prevent it spreading to dry land after the Greek registered Aegean Sea oil tanker broke in two and spilled hundreds of thousands of gallons and crude oil into the Atlantic Ocean off the port of La Coruna in northern Spain, Dec. 4, 1992. All crew members aboard the tanker were rescued before it broke up Thursday. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard)

Almost completed planes are checked outside the Lockheed Aircraft Company Plant at Burbank, Calif., on Dec. 4, 1939, before another carries on with the work of building bombers for Britain. Aircraft companies of the United States are working double shifts turning out scores of planes for the British Air Force. On completion, the planes have to be flown to the border, pulled or pushed across to Canadian soil, before exportation to Britain. (AP Photo)

A happy group of German Jewish refugees head for the seashore at the Dovercourt Bay holiday camp, near Harwich on Dec. 4, 1938. The children are staying in the holiday chalets. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 1964 file photo civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King displays pictures of three civil rights workers, who were slain in Mississippi the summer before, from left Michael Schwerner, James Chaney, and Andrew Goodman, at a news conference in New York, where he commended the FBI for its arrests in Mississippi in connection with the slayings. As the burgeoning civil rights movement gathered force in the 1960s, demonstrators were brutalized and killed, sometimes at the hands of law officers. Many slayings remain unsolved. But in some cases where local authorities failed to go after the attackers or all-white juries refused to convict, the federal government moved in with civil rights charges. (AP Photo/JL, File)

Salvatore Briguglio, center, and his brother Gabriel at right, try to shake reporters outside the U.S. Courthouse in Detroit, Dec. 4, 1975 after they were ordered to appear in a police lineup before a mystery witness in connection with the disappearance of James R. Hoffa. (AP Photo)

Comic actor Eddie Murphy and his girlfriend, Lisa Figueroa, smile at the premiere party for “Beverly Hills Cop” at Visage night club in New York, Dec. 4, 1984. (AP Photo/Ron Lopez)

When the Egyptian government announced that new television sets would be available soon, residents of Cairo queued in long lines to sign up to purchase them, Dec. 4, 1964. (AP Photo)

Thomas A. Edison presses the button in West Orange, N.J., which turns on the street lights of Seattle, Washington, Dec. 4, 1928. (AP Photo)

Willie Mosconi, 19, of Philadelphia, is shown during a practice round for the Pocket Billiards Championship tourney in Chicago, Ill., Dec. 4, 1933. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, his secretary Marguerite LeHand, and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt are shown at Union Station in Washington on their arrival from Warm Springs, Ga., Dec. 4, 1933. The Roosevelts spent their Thanksgiving holiday in Georgia, at the “Little White House.” (AP Photo)

Miss Bunny Swanson (left) impersonating the Spirit of Repeal, assisting happy art student mourners in stowing away an effigy of prohibition during a ceremony at the Art Students League Building in New York on Dec. 4, 1933. A processional trip along Fifth Avenue, will follow, when the remains will be escorted to the ballroom of a New York hotel, to lie in state during the League Repeal Ball and Revel on December 5. (AP Photo)

Alice Emery of Washington, D.C. operates one of 300 card-punch machines on which is tabulated old-age pension information provided by 26,000,000 employees in the country, Dec. 4, 1936, in Social Security Board offices here. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

This is a view of the mail-receiving room of Social Security board office, with thousands of applications pouring in daily from postmasters throughout country, seen Dec. 4, 1936. Piles are separated regionally. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

The latest mode in British bomb shelters, designed by the ministry of home security, is a family street shelter in this form of bunks encased in Brick. It is divided off into separate compartments and each resident has a key and a private entrance. The wall was left off this demonstration shelter to give an idea of what life is like during a raid. Note the radio, alarm clock and tea service. The first such shelters are at Stock Newington, England, Dec. 4, 1940. (AP Photo)

British troops began work on the erection of defences immediately on arrival on the Greek shores. General Sir Archibald Wavell, centre, is seen discussing the construction of gun positions during a tour of inspection, somewhere in Greece, on Dec. 4, 1940. (AP Photo)

Emblazoned with the insignia of all the 28 Air Forces, this P-40 Warhawk goes through its paces during a flight test after rolling off the assembly line at the Curtis-Wright Corporation plant in Buffalo, New York on Dec. 4, 1944. This plane was the 15,000 fighter to be completed by the company. (AP Photo)

Sightseers atop the Empire State Building observation deck view the New York Area, Dec 4, 1947. An anti-suicide fence partially obscures their view. ( AP Photo/Harry Harris)

A young Audrey Hepburn and her fiancee, James Hanson, take in the sights at Rockefeller Center in New York, Dec. 4, 1951. Hepburn was starring in the Broadway play “Gigi”, which had a successful six-month-run. It was after “Gigi” that her film career took off, although her engagement to Hanson ended. (AP Photo/Bob Wands)

With both anchors out in order that the destroyer won’t be grounded, HMS COMUS blazes away with her main battery at Communist troops and artillery on the north bank of the Han in Korea during her initial trip on the river, Dec. 4, 1951. (AP Photo)

Senator-elect John F. Kennedy, Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the American Club in Paris, France, where he was the guest of honor on Dec. 4, 1952. At right is H.P. Kennedy, President of the Club. At left is Howland H. Sargeant, Assistant Secretary of State, Chief of the U.S. Delegation at the UNESCO. (AP Photo)

This photo shows the Queensboro, 59th Street, Bridge from the Queens side of the East River and the Manhattan skyline, in background, on Dec. 4, 1957. The tall structure at left is the United Nations Secretariat. The season’s first snowfall brought 7.3 inches. (AP Photo/Mathew Zimmerman)

Terraced rice fields await the planting of rice seedlings near Tabanan, Bali, Dec. 4, 1957. (AP Photo)

East German police, foreground, mop up after work narrowing the passageway between East and West Berlin at the city’s Heinrich Heine Strasse border crossing point on Dec. 4, 1961. Communist workers labor at several points along the wall to restrict further traffic between sectors of the divided city. (AP Photo)

Roy Wilkins, executive secretary for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored people, stands in front of a wreath at the grave of Pres. John F. Kennedy, Dec. 4, 1963 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/John Rous)

An anti-war demonstrator counts 88 draft cards placed in a silver bowl at an anti-draft demonstration on the steps of the San Francisco Federal Building, Ca., Dec. 4, 1967. An estimated 500 persons gathered for the pacifist demonstration. (AP Photo)

The Twentieth Century Limited of the New York Central Stystem is shown after its final run in Chicago, Ill., on Dec 4, 1967. Standing beside the diesel locomotive at right is engineer A.J. McLain. The Century began its run between Chicago and New York in 1902. (AP Photo)

Yippie leader Jerry Rubin appears with a toy gun and Santa Claus suit on Capitol Hill during the hearing of the House Committee in Un-American Activities in Washington D.C. on Dec. 4, 1968. Rubin, who was barred from the hearing, told people that his costume was typical of the committee, which he describes as “a total circus.” He said the toy gun was for “self defense.” (AP Photo/Chick Harrity)

A Coast Guard plane flies by the flaming Shell oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico that has burned out of control since an explosion, Monday, Dec, 4, 1970, New Orleans, LA. The rig is located 10 miles off the Louisiana coast some 60 miles south of New Orleans. (AP Photo)

Motorists queue to enter a petrol station along Purley Way, Surrey, Dec. 4, 1973, whaich displays a sign dclaring “Sorry Out Of Petrol”. Motorists conitnue to hunt for ever-dwindling petrol supplies as the situation in Britain reaches critical stage. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Hawaiian Jeff Hakman rides a 15-foot wave during the annual Duke Kahanamoku Surfing Classic at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of O’ahu, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 1973. (AP Photo)

Production manager Ray Adams surveys a cooling rack holding some of the 4 million donuts turned out each week at the Buttermaid bakery in Chicago, Dec. 4, 1975. Adams, 42, who weighs 300 pounds, says he started working in his father’s bakery when he was eight, learned the business at 16 and was turning out 200 dozen donuts a day. He says he eats a dozen each day just taste testing. (AP Photo/Harry Hall)

An interior view of the dinner-room on board the liner Normandie, when new, shown in the 1930s. It was then the largest passenger ship ever built. (AP Photo)

A mass production line turns out pre-fabricated bows for tugs in Trenton, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 4, 1943. A better and more complete bow is welded together when the plates are upside down. (AP Photo)

Inside views of U.S. troops destroying Japanese atomic research equipment in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 1945. (AP Photo)

Dr. Yoshio Nishina, left, Japans leading nuclear physicist, shows American GI Jesse van Kook, part of the vacuum chamber on a 200-ton, U.S. made cyclotron in the Nishina Laboratory at the Institute of Physical and Chemical Research in Tokyo, Dec. 4, 1945. Van Kook and fellow members of the 1896th Army Engineers Aviation Battalion were assigned to dismantle the cyclotron and other equipment in Nishinas laboratory as part of the Allied program to halt all Jap atom-smashing research. (AP Photo/Julian C. Wilson)

Here coal mined in an area that extends for miles underground gets its first look at daylight at Storrs Colliery near Scranton, Pa., Dec. 4. 1948, as it pours off the 2,640-foot conveyor belt from the mine, to go through a hopper on to the overland belt below. The 1,300-foot overland belts operating on the surface hauls the coal to a railroad loading point for washing and sorting. The belt is made of seven plies of high strength cotton and nylon fibers impregnated and covered with rubber. (AP Photo)

Hungarian citizens crowd around a truck to get hold of some vegetables, mainly onions, in Budapest, Hungary on Dec. 4, 1956. (AP Photo)

Italian film actress Gina Lollobrigida engages in impromptu game of soccer during break in filming at Montecelio, Italy, Dec. 4, 1957. The film, her first since the birth of her son in July 1, is entitled, "Anna From Brooklyn." (AP Photo)

Walt Disney points out features of a million-dollar monorail system which he expects to have in operation at Disneyland by next June, and shown in Hollywood, Dec. 4, 1958. Two electrically-powered trains, being developed by German engineers, will serve as a practical prototype of high-speed interurban systems which crowded metropolitan areas could adopt, Disney said. The concrete track on which the trains will run will be nearly a mile long. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

Challenger Tom McNeeley falls to canvas after heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson sent a left to his face in third round of their title fight in Toronto Dec. 4, 1961. Patterson retained his title with fourth round knockout. (AP Photo)

As part of their physical training, Japanese cadets at the military academy go through football practice at Kurihama on Dec. 4, 1961. The 2,120 officer trainees are given thorough physical training and instruction in the humanities and sciences, with military training played down. (AP Photo/Eiichi Tanaka)

UAR troops marching at battlefield in Saada, Yemen on Dec. 4, 1962. (AP Photo/M. Abdelrahman)

Astronaut Frank Borman, left, with astronaut James Lovell, right, as they move into their space capsule for lift off of Gemini 7, 14 day flight on Dec. 4, 1965. (AP Photo)

Command pilot Frank Borman, followed by his fellow Gemini 7 astronaut James Lovell carry their air conditioning units as they climb ramp from van to their spacecraft at Cape Kennedy, Florida on Dec. 4, 1965. The two were blasted off right on scheduled in afternoon on a projected 14 day orbital flight. (AP Photo)

At the edge of the Iron Triangle 40 miles northwest of Saigon, Vietnam on Dec. 4, 1967, Cpl. John R. Bastian, from Charleston Heights, S.C., wears gas mask protection while moving towards a Viet Cong bunker complex with mine detector and flashlight. His unit, the 27th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division, is engaged in Operation Atlanta within the triangle. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Game show host Wink Martindale is 88. Pop singer Freddy Cannon is 85. Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 84. Actor Gemma Jones is 79. Rock musician Bob Mosley (Moby Grape) is 79. Singer-musician Chris Hillman is 77. Musician Terry Woods (The Pogues) is 74. Rock singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 73. Actor Jeff Bridges is 72. Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 70. Actor Patricia Wettig is 70. Actor Tony Todd is 67. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 66. Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 66. Rock musician Bob Griffin (formerly with The BoDeans) is 62. Rock singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge) is 59. Actor Marisa Tomei is 57. Actor Chelsea Noble is 57. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 55. Rapper Jay-Z is 52. Actor Kevin Sussman is 51. Actor-model Tyra Banks is 48. Country singer Lila McCann is 40. Actor Lindsay Felton is 37. Actor Orlando Brown is 34. Actor Scarlett Estevez (TV: “Lucifer”) is 14.