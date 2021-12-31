This Day in History: December 31

In this view looking north from the New York Times building in New York, a crowd estimated at 500,000 gathers to usher in the new year, Dec. 31, 1940. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Today is Friday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2021.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 31, 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.

On this date:

In 1775, during the Revolutionary War, the British repulsed an attack by Continental Army generals Richard Montgomery and Benedict Arnold at Quebec; Montgomery was killed.

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an enabling act paving the way for Virginia’s western counties to become the state of West Virginia, which took place in June 1863.

In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.

In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.

In 1946, President Harry S. Truman officially proclaimed the end of hostilities in World War II.

In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.

In 1974, private U.S. citizens were allowed to buy and own gold for the first time in more than 40 years.

In 1978, Taiwanese diplomats struck their colors for the final time from the embassy flagpole in Washington, D.C., marking the end of diplomatic relations with the United States.

In 1985, singer Rick Nelson, 45, and six other people were killed when fire broke out aboard a DC-3 that was taking the group to a New Year’s Eve performance in Dallas.

In 1986, 97 people were killed when fire broke out in the Dupont Plaza Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Three hotel workers later pleaded guilty in connection with the blaze.)

In 1999, Russian President Boris Yeltsin announced his resignation (he was succeeded by Vladimir Putin).

In 2010, tornadoes fueled by unusually warm air pummeled the South and Midwest, killing a total of eight people in Arkansas and Missouri.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama signed a wide-ranging defense bill into law despite having “serious reservations” about provisions that regulated the detention, interrogation and prosecution of suspected terrorists. A NASA probe fired its engine and slipped into orbit around the moon in the first of two back-to-back arrivals over the New Year’s weekend.

Five years ago: Mariah Carey ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC; Carey blamed the show’s producers for technical difficulties, while Dick Clark Productions called Carey’s claims “absurd.” Actor William Christopher, best known for playing Father Francis Mulcahy on the TV series “M.A.S.H.,” died in Pasadena, California, at age 84.

One year ago: Around the world on New Year’s Eve, pandemic restrictions on open air gatherings saw people turning to virtual celebrations or made-for-TV fireworks displays. In New York’s Times Square, the ball dropped as always, but police fenced off the site to prevent crowds from gathering. Authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration. (Steven Brandenburg, an admitted conspiracy theorist who believed vaccines were the product of the devil, would be sentenced to three years in prison.) Britain completed its economic break from the European Union. Stocks ended the year at record highs, even after a breathtaking nosedive in the markets in the spring as the coronavirus took hold. Former U.S. attorney general and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh died at a retirement community near Pittsburgh; he was 88.

Jam-packed Times Square in New York was made exactly on Dec. 31, 1945, as New Yorkers thronged the white way to welcome 1946. The view is from 47th Street and Broadway, looking south. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Crooner Frankie Sinatra and Actress Ava Gardner, back together again, toasted in the New Year at the fashionable Rome restaurant ?Hostaria dell?Orso?, Rome on Dec. 31, 1953. It was their first time out since they arrived here from Madrid two days ago. Since Ava?s cold, caught in Spain, has kept her confined to her Rome apartment, where Frankie is staying with her. (AP Photo)

Leonard Bernstein, seen in these candid photos during rehearsal with the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra, presents a display of varied expressions at Carnegie Hall in New York, Dec. 31, 1957. Bernstein, with all the direction his baton and face can muster, takes over on January 2 as conductor of the famous orchestra. (AP Photo)

Italian actress Sophia Loren raises a glass of champagne in her Rome apartment in a toast to all her friends and fans and wishing everyone a happy new year, Dec. 31, 1962. (AP Photo)

Held by a nurse, conjoined twins Deykying Prachin and Dekying Buri Sihasin are doing well after a six-hour operation to separate them at Bangkoks Childrens Hospital, Dec. 31, 1962. The 21-month-old twins were joined by a five-inch connecting muscle in the lower chest. Dr. Sem Pringpuangkaew who conducted the operation, has successfully operated on two other conjoined twins in the last ten years. (AP Photo/Barry Broman)

Sam Bertolino of the Little Jack Horner Novelty Shop in downtown Boston, Dec. 31, 1976, displays some of the Bicentennial souvenir rings marked 1776-1976 for which he has one day left to sell them before 1977 makes the inscription obsolete. Distributors say, the Bicentennial curious were overproduced. (AP Photo)

A Mexican army soldier stands guard in front of the Piedras Negras City Hall, Dec. 31, 1984, as clean-up crews in the background sift through the charred rubble. Supporters of the National Action Party were responsible for the burning of City Hall late Saturday night because their mayoral candidate was narrowly defeated in election, December 2. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

A woman carries bread during last minute buying spree in Moscow as Russians shopped for bread and other basics, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1991 before stores were to close for the New Year?s holiday. Russians tried to make their last purchases of food at the old Communist-set prices before stores close for the New Year and reopen with goods marked up to reflect the move toward a free market. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin)

Local residents stand around the flames of a ruptured natural gas pipe after it was damaged by an overnight Russian bomb attack in Grozny, Chechnya, Dec. 31, 1994. Russian artillery shells and rockets smashed into downtown Grozny on Saturday at a rate of two or three a minute and ground forces appeared to break into the Chechen capital in a strong New Year’s attack. (AP Photo/Mindaugus Kulbis)

Fireworks burst from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge that is also fixed with a smiling face that over looks the Sydney Opera House during Australian New Year celebrations, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1997. Thousands of fireworks were exploded to entertain the more than one million people estimated to have gathered along the harbor to watch the half hour display that cost organizers dlrs U.S. 1.3 million in pyrotechnics. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill in San Francisco, Calif. looms in the background as a brilliantly lit metal angel floats serenely over a waterfront night club, or bar, called The Tin Angel, Dec. 31, 1956. The tower is a memorial to volunteer firemen of a half-century ago. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

Associated Press reporter Gene Handsaker, right, keeps ’em close to his vest in a game with two poker experts, Mark Stevens and Lucille Ball, in Los Angeles, Dec. 31, 1945. (AP Photo)

A Polish refugee holds up his daughter and a crowned Polish eagle with a Solidarity inscription in remembrance of the ousted Free Trade Union Movement, in Traiskirchen, Austria, Dec. 31, 1981. He and some 200 refugees from Eastern European countries share this room in the refugee camp, most of them hoping to immigrate overseas soon. (AP Photo/Werner Vollmann)

A wall-to-wall crowd fills New York’s Times Square as “1966” is flashed on the front of the Allied Chemical tower at the stroke of midnight and the old year ends, Dec. 31, 1966. The tower is the former Times Tower with a new facade of white marble making its debut to a New Years Eve crowd. (AP Photo/Harvey Lippman)

Pearl Lusk, accompanied by Det. Harry Strauss, rides to a police station for questioning in the “camera gun” shooting of Olga Rocco, 30, in the left hip while they were in the crowded Times Square subway stop in New York City on New Years Eve, Dec. 31, 1946. Mrs. Lusk told police she was attempting to make a photo of Mrs. Rocco with what she thought was a camera concealed in a Christmas package (held by Strauss), given to her by a man who said he was an insurance investigator when he employed her several weeks ago. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

An Israeli gunboat one of five that disappeared from the French port of Cherbourg on Christmas day, plows through choppy seas 40 miles west of Haifa, Israeli, Dec. 31, 1970. (AP Photo/Brian Calvert)

Workmen are busy putting up wooden frameworks on shop windows around New York’s Times Square, Dec. 31, 1938, to guard against broken windows during New Year’s Eve crowd. (AP Photo)

President Coolidge and Howard E. Coffin return from their hunting trip in an oxcart with the quarry bagged by Colonel Osmun La Trobe, the president’s military aide, in Sapelo Island, Ga. on Dec. 31, 1928. The president and his wife are spending the Christmas holidays on the Coffin estate. (AP Photo)

New York City’s Broadway looking north from Times Square, as thousand of revelers jammed the streets to usher in the New Year, Dec. 31, 1930. (AP Photo)

This aerial view of Washington, D.C., shows the Lincoln Memorial, center, with the Mall leading to the Washington Monument, background, as snow covers the ground on Dec. 31, 1935. (AP Photo)

The original airplane in which Wilbur and Orville Wright made their pioneer flights is seen on exhibition at the London Museum, on Dec. 31, 1936. Determined efforts are being made to bring the plane back to the U.S. for the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo)

Muhammad VIII al-Amin, Bey of Tunis in his ceremonial robes, on Dec. 31, 1938. (AP Photo)

This is a photo facing north on Times Square during the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City on Dec. 31, 1939. (AP Photo)

In this view looking north from the New York Times building in New York, a crowd estimated at 500,000 gathers to usher in the new year, Dec. 31, 1940. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Londoners walking through a small path left between debris of damaged buildings in Goswell Road, London on Dec. 31, 1940, after the Great Fire-Blitz on London. Thousands of incendiaries were dropped on the capital in the worst wire bomb raid of the war. (AP Photo)

An overhead view of St Bridge’s Church, one of Wrens masterpieces,in London, England on Dec. 31, 1940, as it was after the Great London Fire-Blitz, which left it completely gutted and only the walls and steeple standing. The church was known as the cathedral of fleet street because of its proximity to newspaperman and for the frequent services connected with newspaper activities which were always held there. (AP Photo)

This is a general view of the throngs of revelers that jammed New York’s Times Square to usher in the new year, Dec. 31, 1941. The view looks north on 44th Street and Broadway. (AP Photo)

This is a photo of the bright lights of Times Square during the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City on Dec. 31, 1942. (AP Photo)

On an airfield, somewhere in China, on Dec. 31, 1942, a U.S. Army task force plane affectionately named Rose Marie though decorated with fearsome-looking sharks teeth, is fitted with an extra petrol tank to increase its range by a Chinese ground crew while Sergeant Stewart Macarthur, crew chief, looks on. (AP Photo)

New Years Eve, Dec. 31, 1943, is close to the end in New York City’s Times Square section, packed with revelers. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

Daisy the dog of the “Blondie” movies is shown Dec. 31, 1943. (AP Photo)

Children of Drancy, France on Dec. 31, 1945, wait patiently as American Red Cross Relief workers prepare to distribute new shoes to replace the worn and torn ones they have been wearing. Drancy was chosen for the distribution after the Arc consulted with the Croix Rouge Francaise to determine where 300 pairs of childrens shoes were most urgently needed. (AP Photo)

Crowd of people in Piccadilly Circus, London, on Dec, 31, 1946, wait for the clock to strike midnight to welcome in the New Year. (AP Photo/Stf/Dennis Lee Royle)

Michigan Yell kings seek autographs L to R: Bob MacGowan, Bob Willoughby and Bob Schoenduble, Yell Kings who arrived in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 1947 by car from Ann Arbor, Mich., seek autographs of movie stars on their car and then will auction car off for charity. Signing autograph is film actress Olga San Juan. (AP Photo)

Refugees stand on the stern of the “Castel Bianca” as they wave good-bye to their friends at the Shanghai and Hongkew Wharf in Shanghai, China on Dec. 31, 1948. (AP Photo)

Three quarters of a million people crowd into Times Square, in New York, Dec. 31, 1949, to welcome in the New Year. (AP Photo)

This is a general view of Broadway in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 31, 1952. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

Huge crowd is squeezed into New Yorks Times Square on Dec. 31, 1954, before midnight to welcome in the year 1955. View looks north from 45th street. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

Crowds cheer as a police van brings prisoners to the Drill Hall, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 31, 1956, for the start of the ‘Treason Trial’. One man has climbed onto the step of the van top shout encouragement to the inmates. Nelson Mandela was among the people arrested and standing trial. (AP Photo)

World middleweight champion Sugar Ray Robinson works out on the light bag at Wiley’s Gym in the Harlem section of New York, Dec. 31, 1956. He is preparing to meet Gene Fullmer at Madison Square Garden to defend the title. (AP Photo)

This is a photo looking south from the Marquee of the Hotel Astor during the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square in New York City on Dec. 31, 1958. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 1958 file photo, Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts NFL champions, sits behind the wheel of his new fire-engine red Chevrolet Corvette in New York. General Motors, the century-old automaker battered by the economic downturn, mounting debt and management problems, is filing for bankruptcy Monday June 1, 2009 as part of an Obama administration plan to shrink the automaker to a sustainable size and give a majority ownership stake to the federal government. (AP Photo, File)

Althea Gibson, left, and Karol Fageros pose at the net prior to their match at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Dec. 31, 1959. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Peggy Guggenheim inspects a mobile of painted aluminum as her valuable art collection goes on show at the Tate Gallery in London, England, Dec. 31, 1964. (AP Photo)

Chinese actors in elaborate traditional costumes during a performance Dec. 31, 1978 in Beijing of the Peking Opera. This art form, which has been suppressed for political reasons for years, is enjoying a rebirth in China. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

An eight-ton truck with six-foot tires named Goliath crushes two cars outside Madison Square Garden in New York, Dec. 31, 1987 in a symbolic move to put an end to holiday drinking and driving. The monster truck is one of the featured vehicles in the U.S. Hot Rod Motocross and Mudbog Championships at the Garden this weekend. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

A young Bosnian soldier walks through a central Sarajevo street market carrying rocket propelled grenades and launcher on Friday, Dec. 31, 1993 in Sarajevo towards a northern front line where he will spend New Years eve fighting to defend the besieged Bosnian capital city. (AP Photo/Peter Northall)

Underneath a Times Square sign giving air raid alarm directions, an air raid warden keeps his vigil beside policemen in New York on Dec. 31, 1941 as Manhattan residents waited to see the arrival of 1942. (AP Photo)

A bugler plays taps as all the Marines on Guadalcanal island, not on the fighting front, pay their last respects to fallen comrades buried in Flanders Field on Dec. 31, 1942, a half mile east of Henderson Field  the strategic air base of the island. Fourteen chaplains of the Army, Navy, and Marines participated in the services. (AP Photo/Pool)

There soon will be a Flying Fortress known as Ice Follies of 1943, named for these girls and their fellow skaters. More than $300,000 in war bonds, enough to buy the bomber, was purchased by those attending one of their performances in Philadelphia on Dec. 31, 1942, and the War Savings Staff of the Treasury Department said the Follies name would be given to the bomber. Left to right: Ruth Stanton, Rita Carey, Patsy Callan and Mary Jean Curle. (AP Photo)

Six American soldiers on Makin turn eyes right from their overloaded jeep to look at the corpse of a Japanese soldier, Dec. 31, 1943, cut down as he ran towards the hulk of the ship visible between palm trees, where enemy machine gun nests had been set up. An LST (Landing Ship-Tanks) boast is in the water at the extreme left. (AP Photo)

Akihito Tsugo-No-Miya, twelve year old Crown Prince of Japan and potential ruler of 70,000,000 people is seen feeding hens, on Dec. 31, 1945, in Japan. Should he succeed his father to the throne he will be the 125th Emperor in an unbroken line since 660 B.C. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: TV producer George Schlatter is 92. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 84. Actor Tim Considine (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 81. Actor Sarah Miles is 80. Actor Barbara Carrera is 80. Rock musician Andy Summers is 79. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 78. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 77. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 75. Actor Tim Matheson is 74. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 74. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 73. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 70. Actor James Remar is 68. Actor Bebe Neuwirth is 63. Actor Val Kilmer is 62. Singer Paul Westerberg is 62. Actor Don Diamont is 59. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 59. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 58. Actor Gong Li is 56. Author Nicholas Sparks is 56. Actor Lance Reddick is 52. Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 49. Rock musician Mikko Siren (Apocalyptica) is 46. Donald Trump Jr. is 44. Rapper PSY (Park Jae-sang) is 44. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 42. Rock musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) is 42. Actor Ricky Whittle is 42. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is 42. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 36. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 32. U.S. Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman is 32. U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 26.