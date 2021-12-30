This Day in History: December 30

Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2021. There is one day left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 30, 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.

On this date:

In 1813, British troops burned Buffalo, New York, during the War of 1812.

In 1853, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to buy some 45,000 square miles of land from Mexico for $10 million in a deal known as the Gadsden Purchase.

In 1860, 10 days after South Carolina seceded from the Union, the state militia seized the United States Arsenal in Charleston.

In 1903, about 600 people died when fire broke out at the recently opened Iroquois Theater in Chicago.

In 1954, Olympic gold medal runner Malvin G. Whitfield became the first Black recipient of the James E. Sullivan Award for amateur athletes.

In 1972, the United States halted its heavy bombing of North Vietnam.

In 1994, a gunman walked into a pair of suburban Boston abortion clinics and opened fire, killing two employees. (John C. Salvi III was later convicted of murder; he died in prison, an apparent suicide.)

In 1999, former Beatle George Harrison fought off a knife-wielding intruder who’d broken into his mansion west of London and stabbed him in the chest. (The attacker was later acquitted of attempted murder by reason of insanity.)

In 2004, a fire broke out during a rock concert at a nightclub in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 194 people. Bandleader and clarinetist Artie Shaw died in Thousand Oaks, California, at age 94.

In 2006, a state funeral service was held in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for former President Gerald R. Ford.

In 2009, seven CIA employees and a Jordanian intelligence officer were killed by a suicide bomber at a U.S. base in Khost, Afghanistan.

In 2015, Bill Cosby was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004; it was the first criminal case brought against the comedian out of the torrent of allegations that destroyed his good-guy image as “America’s Dad.” (Cosby’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked; he was convicted on three charges at his retrial in April 2018 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction in June 2021 and Cosby went free.)

Ten years ago: North Korea warned the world there would be no softening of its position toward South Korea’s government following Kim Jong Il’s death as Pyongyang strengthened his son and heir’s authority with a new title: “Great Leader.”

Five years ago: Two luxury retreats in New York and Maryland where Russian diplomats had gone for decades to play tennis, sail and swim were shut down by the Obama administration in retaliation for Moscow’s cyber-meddling in the presidential election.

One year ago: Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he would raise objections when Congress met to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, forcing House and Senate votes. President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin; it was his second unsuccessful appeal in as many days to the high court over the result in the battleground state. Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, arrived in Israel with his wife, kissing the ground as he disembarked from the aircraft. Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died in Los Angeles at age 82 from what her publicist said were causes related to COVID-19. Samuel Little, who authorities said was the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history with nearly 60 confirmed victims, died at the age of 80 in California, where he was serving a life sentence.

Korean refugees are seen at a train station in Seoul, Dec. 30, 1950, as they flee south to escape the advance of Chinese Communist troops. (AP Photo) —— Koreanische Fluechtlinge vor einem Bahnhof In Seoul am 30. Dezember 1950 auf der Flucht in den Sueden und weg von der Seoul bedrohenden kommunistischen Armee. (AP Photo)

Heiress Gloria Vanderbilt is seated beside singer Frank Sinatra, left, at the Alvin Theater in New York, Dec. 30, 1954. The 30-year-old Vanderbilt was recently separated from her husband, symphony conductor Leopold Stokowski. (AP Photo/John Lent)

The 38th Irish Battalion of the United Nations Forces advances into Kipushi in Katanga Province, Congo, Dec. 30, 1963, in its push against the forces of Katanga’s secessionist President Moise Tshombe. (AP Photo)

Adele Simpson’s slim dress in a stylized print, suggestive of raindrops, is done in pastels on black silk and worn with a wide-brim hat for spring on Dec. 30, 1964 at an unknown location. The knee-length dress with eased bodice has short sleeves and a black satin belt with a bow in front. (AP Photo)

This photo of a nearly full moon was taken from Apollo 8 at a point above 70 degrees east longitude, Dec. 30, 1968. Mare Crisium, the circular, dark colored area near the center, is near the eastern edge of the moon as viewed from earth. Mare Nectaris is the circular mare near the terminator. The large, irregular mare are Tranquillitatis and Fecunditatis. The terminator left side of the picture crosses Mare Tranquillitatis and highlands to the south. The crater Langrenus is near the south. The crater Langrenus is near the center of the picture at the eastern edge of Mare Fecunditatis. (AP Photo)

A screaming Tibetan woman, who claims to have lost her husband during 1959 Tibetan uprising, struggles with her son as she asks to be left alone to “settle accounts” with Communist Chinese Embassy officials, Dec. 30, 1968. About 400 Tibetan refugees stormed into the Embassy compound in New Delhi, India, and smashed windowpanes, flower pots and street lights in a protest against Peking’s latest nuclear explosion. (AP Photo)

Concorde 001, the first prototype, takes off on a test flight from Toulouse, France, on Dec. 30, 1969. In the flight test program to date, 001 has flown at speeds up to Mach 1.53 and at altitudes up to 47,000 feet. (AP Photo)

A man, top right, is dwarfed by the remains of the rear engine and part of the tail assembly of Eastern’s Jumbo L1011 after it crashed in the verglades, Dec. 30, 1972. (AP Photo)

A group of earthquake victims on the outskirts of Managua are near a riot as the first truckload of food arrives after five days of waiting. Dec. 30, 1972. (AP Photo)

Miami Dolphins running back Larry Csonka, gets ready to bull his way over Raider linebacker Dan Conners (55) in Miami, Fla., Dec. 30, 1973. Blocking for Csonka on the play is guard Larry Little (66). Miami beat Oakland 27-20 to win the AFC title and the right to meet Minnesota in the Super Bowl Jan. 13. (AP Photo)

Scene of devastation in Darwin, Australia, Dec. 30, 1974, after cyclone Tracy struck on Christmas Day. (AP Photo/Staff/Kent)

Vice President-elect Walter Mondale answers questions during a press conference in his Senate Office on Thursday, Dec. 30, 1976 in Washington. Mondale has just returned from a meeting with President-elect Jimmy Carter and members of the new cabinet at St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo)

Rod Steiger, right, visits backstage with James Earl Jones during intermission of “A Lesson from Aloes” in New York; Monday, Dec. 30, 1980. Jones stars in the play by Athol Fugard. (AP Photo/Kaye)

Creator of the Muppets Jim Henson poses in his 69th Street office in New York City on Dec. 30, 1985. (AP Photo/Burnett)

Anti-Apartheid activist Winnie Mandela, carrying her 2-year-old granddaughter Zondwa, arrives at Jan Smuts airport in Johannesburg, South Africa on Dec. 30, 1985. Mandela is intent on going back to her home in Soweto township in defiance of the ban that prohibits her from being in the area. She is arriving from Cape Town where she was visiting her husband, jailed leader of the ANC Nelson Mandela. (AP Photo/Greg English)

President Corazon Aquino reviews the troops during flag-raising ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 30, 1990 in Manilas Rizal Park to commemorate the 94th death anniversary of the countrys national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal. (AP Photo/Pat Roque)

Soviet shoppers brace the heavy snow to buy fruit in Moscow on Sunday, Dec. 30, 1990, for the traditional New Year celebration. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

British airwoman and ice Hockey player Mona Friedlander, at Brooklands Flying Club, England, on Dec. 30, 1938. (AP Photo)

During the blackout test held in Washington, D.C., Dec. 30, 1941, this is how one of the busiest intersections, 13th and F Streets NW appeared just before test. (AP Photo)

American engineers build docks at a landing point somewhere in New Guinea on Dec. 30, 1942. Recent reports from that area indicate that Allied forces are closing in on the Japanese at Buna Beachhead, threatening to isolate them. (AP Photo)

A view of the court of Assizes, Paris on Dec. 30, 1944 during the trial of 12 collaborationists accused of carrying out a series of murders, kidnappings and extortions under the guise of police activity throughout the occupation by the Germans. In the foreground sit the judge (wearing ermine dollar) and the jury. Standing in the defendants box (center background) are Henri Lafonte and Charles Bony, the ringleaders of the collaborators, with the other defendants seated beside them. The defense attorneys are seated below the accused. On December 12, nine of the men on trial, including Lafonte and Bony, were given life imprisonment at hard labor. The twelfth defendant died in prison from illness on the morning. The verdict was to be announced. (AP Photo)

No, actress Lois Collier is not being measured for a new pair of shoes. Shes demonstrating a movie studio replica of the Spanish Boot, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 30, 1946, used during the middle ages to break feet. Block attached to a crank, which when turned, compresses the shackled foot. (AP Photo)

Coach Bob Voigts and Captain Alex Sarkisian of the Northwestern University football team talk over game tactics as the Wildcats went through a workout in the Rose Bowl, where they meet California New Years Day, Dec. 30, 1948. The Golden Bears also tried out the game turf earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Ellis R. Bosworth)

Well-filled German butcher’s shop in Hamburg, Germany suburb on Dec. 30, 1949. British officials forecast that by the new year all food rationing in Germany will be ended. (AP Photo)

A man who identified himself as “Jonathan Jackson” a “Soledad Brother” from California, listens as Rep. Charles A. Mosher, R-Ohio, comments to newsmen after “Jackson” and others disrupted a symposium at the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual convention in Chicago, Ill., Dec. 30, 1970. The symposium was on “Science and Federal Government.” (AP Photo/Jim Palmer)

Quarterback Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts and Mrs. Unitas sit in auto given to him in New York on Dec. 30, 1959, as the most valuable player in Colts-New York Giants National Football League title game on December 27 in Baltimore. Unitas led his team to a 31-16 victory. It was the second consecutive year that Unitas has been honored in this fashion by a sport magazine. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Isaak Hamburger, 85-year-old survivor of the Theresienstadt Concentration Camp, shown at his home in Seligenstadt, Germany on Dec. 30, 1959. Hamburger was threatened anonymously that he and all other Jews in Germany were to die. (AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf)

Taking time out from his varied duties, a beachboy called Dukie weaves a hat from coconut palm fronds in Honolulus Waikiki Beach, Hawaii on Dec. 30, 1961. It takes only a few minutes to finish the hat, and usually gets a dollar or two for it from an admiring tourist. (AP Photo)

Linda Merrill and Michael Doyle, both of Long Beach, Calif., captured first place in the Tandem event of the International Surfing championship, at Makaha Beach in Hawaii, Dec. 30, 1963. (AP Photo)

Walter Mondale, seated, who becomes Democratic Senator from Minnesota, signs Senate payroll in Washington on Dec. 30, 1964 witnessed by Felton N. Johnston, Secretary of the Senate, Mondale, formerly Minnesota’s Attorney General, was appointed by Gov. Karl Rolvaag to serve the unexpired Senate term of Vice President elect Hubert H. Humphrey. (AP Photo/ John Rous)

A villager of Binh Ghia serves tea to Vietnamese Marines as the troop moved into the village on Dec. 30, 1964. (AP Photo)

Gunter Sachs and his wife, famed actress Brigitte Bardot, walk down Main Street of Gstaad on Dec. 30, 1966, during shopping tour in the Swiss winter resort where they are holidaying. Completing the trio is Brigitte’s pet dog. (AP Photo)



Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot talks to newsmen aboard his chartered jet airliner at Tokyo International Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 1969 before leaving for Copenhagen to renew his efforts to win soviet government?s permission to fly into Moscow for delivery of belated Christmas gifts to U.S. prisoners of war in North Vietnam. (AP Photo/Mitsunori Chigita)

The complex of buildings forming the United Nations headquarters beside the East River in New York City Dec. 30, 1971. The 40-floor glass, marble and steel Secretariat Building is seen at the left, with the Conference Building center front and the domed General Assembly Building. The U.N., occupying 16 acres of land worth some $10 million houses some 5,000 persons sent by 131 member nations, some 4,000 employes of the Secretariat and about 350 newsmen. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Auburn’s Rick Neel (40) watches teammate Jim Pittman (86), center, as he gathers in a short pass for a first down as he is covered by Texas defender Sammie Mason (32), in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 30, 1974. The action came during the first quarter of play. (AP Photo)

Actor Marlon Brando hands a quit-claim deed to 40 acres of land he owned in the Santa Monica mountains to Semu Huaurte, Medicine Man of the 23-tribe Redwind Association, Dec. 30, 1974, in what he called an effort to rectify injustices to American Indians. Brando, who says he is going to give other property he owns to Indians, apologized for being “400 years too late.” Standing at his side is Sen. John V. Tunney (D-Cal). (AP Photo/George Brich)

Mexican Army troops search a man after they stopped his camper on Highway 13 outside of Culiacan in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa Dec. 30, 1976. The Mexican Army has been called in by the mayor of Culiacan to help control the violence and to search cars for drugs and illegal weapons in the drug capital of Mexico where crime was out of control. (AP Photo/HEM)

President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter stand in the snow outside the monument to Nike, Polish hero, in Warsaw, Dec. 30, 1977. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

The rock ?n? roll group Beach Boys celebrate 20 years of surfing music with their star placed in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Dec. 30, 1980 in Los Angeles. The Beach Boys are, from left: Mike Love, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston. Beach Boy Dennis Wilson did not appear at the ceremonies and Johnston has not been with the group for the entire twenty years. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

A Japanese holiday shopper picks up a boiled tako or octopus at a downtown market place in Tokyo on Thursday, Dec. 30, 1982 as thousands of people turned out for New Year shopping. These octopuses certainly dont look cute but they are one of popular Japanese delicacies for the holiday. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)

Two opposition rebel national guardsmen set fire to a poster of Georgian President Zviad Gamsakhurdia in Tbilisi on Saturday, Dec. 30, 1991. The President took refuge in a bunker in the city?s parliament building while the opposition has demanded he surrender his power to the parliament chairman. (AP Photo/Yuri Romanov)

A U.S. Marine amphibious vehicle stands guard at a crossroad in downtown Mogadishu on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1992 as peasants and pedestrians start their day. Street security is being enforced by American troops for President Bush’s arrival tomorrow in the Somali capital. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

Andrea Cilley of Brookline, Mass., with her 18 month-old daughter Aila Kirsten asleep on her back, holds a sign expressing her belief in a women’s right to choose an abortion during a march sponsored by the National Organization for Women Boston Saturday afternoon, Dec. 30, 1995. The march is part of day-long activities comemorating the shooting deaths of two Brookline abortion clinic receptionists a year ago today. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

This is the stage behind the proscenium arch where the Iroquois Theater fire began on Dec. 30, 1903. Flimsy scenery coming in contact with open light is believed to be the cause of the fire which killed over 600 people. (AP Photo)

Ron Sellers (34), Florida State flanker, cuts toward the goal line after taking a pass from quarterback Kim Hammond in the third period of the Gator Bowl game, Dec. 30, 1967 in Jacksonville. Penn State defenders are Tim Montgomery (12), Jim Kates (55), and Denny Onkotz (35) . The game ended in a 17-17 tie. (AP Photo)

The town house of financier J. P. Morgan, in New York City shown lighted up for the huge party given by the banker for his debutante granddaughter, Louise Morgan, on Dec. 30, 1934. The house is situated at 37th street and Madison Avenue, in the Murray Hill section. The Morgan Home is one of the few remaining residences of wealthy families still used in that section. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

A 20-foot cigarette balloon is dropped from 160 Water Street in Manhattan as a promotional effort by CIBA-GEIGY Corp. to draw attention to the health benefits of quitting smoking, Dec. 30, 1991. (AP Photo/Mark Phillips)

The first U.S. Coast Guard helicopter brings the first survivors saved from the wreckage of an Eastern Air Lines L-1011 to Mercy Hospital in Miami, Dec. 30, 1972. The jumbo jet crashed in the Florida Everglades northwest of the city. (AP Photo/Joe Migon)

Army Master Sgt. Douglas Davis of Santa Rita, N.M., finds his shoulders are a rest stop for his pet monkey, Tiger, at Tancanh, in South Vietnam’s central highlands, Dec. 30, 1962. Davis is assigned at Tancanh as a member of a U.S. Special Forces team training Montagnard mountain tribesmen to defend themselves against Communist Viet Cong. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

People responding to the government order to turn in radios and cameras, shown outside the Los Angeles police station Dec. 30, 1941. (AP Photo)

Heavyweight champ Muhammad Ali kisses his newborn daughter at Miami Beach, Fla., Dec. 30, 1977. The 7-pound, 10-ounce infant was born Friday morning and is yet unnamed. She is Ali’s fifth daughter. Wife Veronica is doing fine. (AP Photo/Bill Hudson)

Cuban boxer Florentino Fernandez, left, swings a punch that contorts the face of his opponent, American Johnny Featherman, during their middleweight fight in Miami Beach, Florida, on Dec. 30, 1965. The referee stopped the fight in the fifth round after Fernandez heavy blows opened deep cuts on Featherman’s nose and eyes. It was the Cuban fighters 31st knockout in the 38 fights he has won. (AP Photo)

Film and TV star Steve McQueen and his wife Neile stand by his sports car in front of their home in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 30, 1965. The couple has two young children. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

The release of Irish prisoners from English jails after the signing of the peace treaty at the final London conference, Dec. 30, 1921, Ireland. Shown is the first group being congratulated as they left the old Kilmainlam prison. (AP Photo)

(**Caption information not received)

Babe Didrikson stands in a diving pose at the edge of a swimming pool at White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., Dec. 30, 1932. (AP Photo)

Some of the questions were pretty hard to answer and others were amusing, but Dr. Albert Einstein, noted physicist, right, did his best to enlighten newspaper reporters who met him on his arrival aboard the motor ship Portland in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 30, 1932. Dr. R.C. Tolman, of the California Institute of Technology, center, is who put the newsmen’s questions to Dr. Einstein. Einstein’s wife Elsa is at the left. (AP Photo)

Capt. George Allan Hancock, left, explorer and California capitalist, Dr. William Randolph Taylor, center, botanist of the University of Michigan, and Dr. H.W. Manter, zoologist of the University of Nebraska, are ready for a two-month cruise to the equator aboard the exploration vessel Velero III, as they leave Los Angeles, Dec. 30, 1933 Dr. Manter is looking for new forms of parasites that live in the intestinal tracts of fish, while Dr. Taylor’s study will be marine algae. (AP Photo)

Frances Harrell Marsalis, left and Miss Helen Ritchey, who established a new women’s refueling endurance record by remaining in the air 237.5 hours above Miami, Fla., are shown above talking to officials and their ground crew when they landed safely on Dec. 30, 1933. They bettered the previous record by 41 hours and 37 minutes. (AP Photo)

This picture was taken during the summer and before the kidnapping of Nanking Generalissimo, Chiang Kai-Shek, by an unruly Manchurian war lord in Shanghai, China, Dec. 30, 1936. Left to right: Dr. H.H. Kung, Minister of Finance of the Nanking forces: Mme. Chiang, also known as Soong Mei-ling, and General Chiang Kai-Shek. All of them are related by marriage as Mme Kung is Mme. Chiang?s sister. (AP Photo)

One on crutches, another hobbling, wounded French soldiers and sailors land at Toulon, France on Dec. 30, 1940, after their return from England board the hospital ship, Canada. One crippled warrior, below, stops for a welcome home kiss. (AP Photo)

Al Capone, right, is shown in one of his last public appearances as he and his unidentified friend leave St. Patrick’s Catholic Church after Capone’s son’s wedding in Miami, Fla. on Dec. 30, 1941. (AP Photo)



Albert Capone, son of the Chicago gangster Al Capone, and his new wife Diana Ruth Casey, are shown after they were married before 300 guests in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Miami Beach, Fla., Dec. 30, 1941. (AP Photo)

The American heavy cruiser Augusta, which carried President Roosevelt to the historic Mid-Atlantic meeting with Premier Churchill, at anchor on Dec. 30, 1941. (AP Photo)

Men of the 37th land on Bougainville beach men of the 37th division charge ashore from a landing boat at Bougainville Island in the northern Solomons and charge for the jungle to seek out Japanese on Dec. 30, 1943. Battle-wise and rested after defeating the Japs on New Georgia Island, the 37th is composed of army activated National Guard Division from Ohio. (AP Photo)

Soldiers of Maj. Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenbergs U.S. Ninth Air Force battle a gasoline fire on an American airfield in Belgium, Dec. 30, 1944 which broke out when a P-38 lightning skidded during its landing and ignited a gasoline truck parked on the field. (AP Photo)

The first cargo of bananas to reach Britain for five years arrived at Avonmouth, Bristol on December 30, from Jamaica. A civil welcome was accorded the Elders and Fyffes liner Tilapa when her cargo of the thousand stems containing about five million bananas was unloaded. Some of the many youngsters who gathered at the quayside for a taste of the bananas at Avonmouth, Bristol, on Dec. 30, 1945. (AP Photo)

During a court recess Hermann Goering talks to American officers in Nuremberg, Germany on Dec. 30, 1945. (AP Photo)

The other end of the telephone system as these operators handle all the booth calls in Tokyo on Dec. 30, 1947. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 86. Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey is 84. TV director James Burrows is 81. Actor Fred Ward is 79. Actor Concetta Tomei (toh-MAY’) is 76. Singer Patti Smith is 75. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 74. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 68. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph is 66. Actor Patricia Kalember is 65. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 65. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 62. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 60. Sprinter Ben Johnson is 60. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 58. Actor George Newbern is 58. Movie director Bennett Miller is 55. Singer Jay Kay (Jamiroquai) is 52. Rock musician Byron McMackin (Pennywise) is 52. Actor Meredith Monroe is 52. Actor Daniel Sunjata is 50. Actor Maureen Flannigan is 49. Actor Jason Behr is 48. Golfer Tiger Woods is 46. TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 44. Actor Lucy Punch is 44. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 43. Actor Eliza Dushku is 41. Rock musician Tim Lopez (Plain White T’s) is 41. Actor Kristin Kreuk is 39. Folk-rock singer-musician Wesley Schultz (The Lumineers) is 39. NBA star LeBron James is 37. R&B singer Andra Day is 37. Actor Anna Wood is 36. Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding is 35. Actor Caity Lotz is 35. Actor Jeff Ward is 35. Country musician Eric Steedly is 31. Pop-rock musician Jamie Follesé (Hot Chelle Rae) is 30.