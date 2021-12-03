This Day in History: December 3

Ruth Nichols of Rye, N.Y., shown at Los Angeles’ United Airport, Dec. 3, 1930 after breaking the East-West transcontinental airplane record set by J.M. Keith Miller. Nichols’ flying time was 16 hours and 59½ minutes. (AP Photo)

Today is Friday, Dec. 3, the 337th day of 2021. There are 28 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 3, 1984, thousands of people died after a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India.

On this date:

In 1818, Illinois was admitted as the 21st state.

In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.

In 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.

In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.

In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard (BAHR’-nard) performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.

In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.

In 1992, the Greek tanker Aegean Sea spilled more than 21 million gallons of crude oil when it ran aground off northwestern Spain.

In 1994, AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser, who along with her two children were infected with HIV because of a blood transfusion, died in Santa Monica, California, at age 47.

In 2000, poet Gwendolyn Brooks, the first African-American to win a Pulitzer Prize, died in Chicago at age 83.

In 2010, during a surprise holiday-season visit to Afghanistan, President Barack Obama told cheering U.S. troops at Bagram Air Field they were succeeding in their mission to fight terrorism; however, foul weather prevented Obama from meeting with President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to address frayed relations.

In 2015, defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered the armed services to open all military jobs to women, removing the final barriers that had kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts.

In 2017, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain, CVS, announced that it was buying Aetna, the third-largest health insurer, in order to push much deeper into customer care.

Ten years ago: In Atlanta, a defiant Herman Cain suspended his faltering bid for the Republican presidential nomination amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations that he condemned as “false and unproven.” Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 44-10 to win the Big 12 championship. (Exultant Oklahoma State fans stormed the football field, resulting in a dozen injuries.)

Five years ago: Some 20,000 people filled a tiny stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, to say goodbye to members of a soccer club who died in a plane crash in Colombia.

One year ago: A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to hear President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state; the court said the case must first wind its way through lower courts. As the number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 3,100 for the first time, states drafted plans for who would get the first doses of vaccine when they became available later in the month. Facebook said it would start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines.

The 20th Century Limited gets ready to leave Grand Central Station in New York for its last run, Dec. 2, 1967. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

A small girl named Ula from Biafra’s Ibo people, walks with help in the outskirts of Owerri in Nigeria’s rebelling province, Dec. 3, 1968. Ula is estimated to be about 6 years old and is one of thousands of Ibo children suffering from advanced malnutrition. Her weakened body rejected nutritious food. (AP Photo/Dennis Lee Royle)

Charles Manson is escorted by officers while en route to court in Independence, Calif., Dec. 3, 1969. Manson and three women co-defendants were convicted and sentenced to death after the 10-month trial that involved the murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others in the hills near Hollywood, Calif. Their sentences were later commuted to life when the death penalty was briefly outlawed. (AP Photo)

Fans flock to Joe Namath no matter where he might appear, be it on the football-field, on the street or in a public place in New York on Dec. 3, 1969. And this is no exception ? Joe, accompanied by friend Suzy Storm, obliges with his autograph at recent opening of Broadway Joe?s in Pensacola, Fla. It is one of his many business interests. (AP Photo)

Ballet stars Valery Panov, left and his wife Galina Panova, second from right, recently immigrated to Israel from Russia, chat with two members of the Alvin Ailey City Center dance theater Alvin Ailey, second from left, and Judith Jamison, who is performing with the Ailey company backstage at the City Center theater in New York, Dec. 3, 1974. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Hundreds of years ago in Japan, equestrian sports were part of an ancient Imperial court ceremony to invoke the aid of the ancestors and of the Emperor and Empress for a good harvest, peace and welfare. One of these sports performed by the samurai warriors, yahusame, came to be regarded as a sacred rite, conducted with true Shinto rituals. Yahusame continues to be held by direct descendants of these ancient warriors and lords as they were performed by heir ancestors hundred of years ago. The participants are dressed in dazzling, colorful silk brocaded costumes, with black lacquered hats. But they also wear leg coverings which very much resemble chaps worn by American cowboys. The horsemen carry long bows with a quiver of arrows over their shoulder. Before the start of the contest, they enter the shrine to perform the ancient rituals for the blessings. Then the procession moves to the grounds where the feudal game will take place. The rider mounts his horse and gallops at full speed down a marked out lane. He then successively shoots an arrow at each of the three targets standing near the lane. Prizes are given for the best score. This years event was staged on the grounds of Tokyos famous Meiji Shrine on Dec. 3, 1976. Mr. Yurin Kaneko, the leader of the group, in charge of the orthodox rituals, points an arrow heavenwards as the first part of the opening ceremony. Mr. Kaneko is 81 years old. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

Two concert goers and a policeman stand in a pile of shoes and clothes which were left after a crowd surged toward doors to Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum to get into a rock concert in Cincinnati, Dec. 3, 1979. The clothing was strewn around the entrances where several were killed. Coliseum officials later swept up the pile near the door. (AP Photo/Brian Horton)

With their ears covered to muffle construction noises New York City Mayor Edward I. Koch and New York Gov. Hugh Carey attempt to communicate with gestures and words during ceremonies marking beginning of construction of the Battery Park City Commercial Center in New York, Thursday, Dec. 3, 1981. Carey’s wife, Evangeline, center, seems to be the only one able to hear the conversation clearly. (AP Photo/Kaye)

A woman and child of Egypts garbage collectors, known as zabbaleen, shown Dec. 3, 1983. As a group they share a common origin in Upper Egypt. Now they are identified by the lowly job they do throughout the country, and are generally shunned by many of their countrymen. They keep closely to their own communities. Many of those who work in Cairo, live in small villages outside the city. Their numbers are estimated to be around 40,000. Early each day, the zabbaleen set out in old donkey-drawn carts to collect garbage and take it back to their compounds. Working by hand, with the whole family helping out, they sort through the rubbish. Foodstuffs are fed to their pigs and goats. Other junk – metals, plastics, and so on – is separated into piles, to be sold later. What cannot be sold is incinerated. Each family owns at least one cart, and families join forces for collecting and for the sorting which they do in the back yards of their one-or two-room brick or tin homes. Since they also use their back yards for cooking and washing, the health hazards are great and theres an alarmingly high death rate among younger children. The zabbaleen have no social security system, and the only aid they receive is from Coptic churches. (AP Photo/Paola Crociani)

Makeshift shelters of woven grass lined up along a main road at a famine refugee camp near Haiya in eastern Sudan, Dec. 3, 1984. The worst drought in living memory has brought famine to eastern Sudan. Thousands of nomads have lost their animals, either through drought or by having to sell them to buy food that they are unable to grow. (AP Photo)

The blood of out heroes will be avenged said Winnie Mandela, wife of jailed ANC leader, Nelson Mandela, as she defied her banning order by addressing a huge funeral crowd on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 1985 in Mamelodi Township at Pretoria. 12 people, including a 2 month old baby, were killed in clashes with the police on November 21.1985 (AP Photo/Greg English)

Two Russian army servicemen Alexander Danilov, left, and behind him, Dmitry Volfovich, leave a conference hall as Dmitrys mother Svetlana, right, prepares to take him by the hand after a news conference in the parliament, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 1994 in Moscow. Danilov and Volfovich, captured in a rebel offensive in Chechnya last week, were released by Chechen authorities and turned over to a parliamentary delegation from Moscow seeking the release of all captured Russians. The two prisoners were released because they had been wounded in the fighting. (AP Photo/Sergei Karpoukhin)

Billy Backus of Canastota, N.Y., ducks under a driving right from welterweight champion Jose Napoles of Mexico in the third round of their fight, Dec. 3, 1970 in the War Memorial Hall in Syracuse, N.Y. Backus went on to take the title of welterweight champion in the fourth round of a scheduled 15-round title bout. (AP Photo)

Climaxing a parade down Broadway from Union Square, these members of the National Maritime Union gather in Battery Park, New York City, Dec. 3, 1945, with signs and banners to protest the slowness with which overseas veterans are being returned to the United States. The union declared a 24-hour work stoppage against the non-troop-carrying ships. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Don Shula, Baltimore Colts coach, Dec. 3, 1967. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

A skater performs on the ice under a lit Christmas tree in New York’s Rockefeller Center after it was lit, Dec. 3, 1991. The 65-foot Norway spruce grown in Suffern, N.Y., is decorated with over 25,000 multi-colored bulbs. The tree will be lit daily until Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

A shop window displays clothing brought in by Allied airlift planes for sale on ration in Berlin, on Dec. 3, 1948. The new clothes ration, which begins December 15, is the first for Germany since the war. The thankful shopkeeper has model airplanes over a sign, Clothes Dropped From Heaven, Airlift Proves True. (AP Photo)

Gene Tunney, who retired as heavyweight boxing champion in 1928, has lived in Europe for the last 14 months, with his wife Mary. The Tunneys are shown on the ocean liner Vulcania on Dec. 3, 1929 as they return to New York. (AP Photo)

Police and citizens of Cumberland, Md., armed with long-range tear gas guns and other equipment, who succeeded in preventing 1,300 hunger marchers from entering the city, Dec. 3, 1932. Instead, the marchers permitted themselves to be escorted to a farm on the outskirts of the city where they wandered about in disorder before proceeding to the capital. (AP Photo)

A trapper holds a catch in the far north of Canada around Dec. 3, 1934. A team of huskies can be seen in the background. Trappers in Canada put down traps, bait them and then make a round of them by sleigh. A trip lasts several days and all provisions are carried by a team of huskies. (AP Photo)

The Majestic, famous Cunard Star liner, purchased by the Admiralty for conversion into a training ship entered King George V. Graving Dock at Southampton, to have her underwater sections over-hauled. Her funnels have already been cut down. The Majestic entering the King George V. Graving Dock, at Southampton, on Dec. 3, 1936. (AP Photo)

An aerial view of Windsor Castle, England, on Dec. 3, 1936. (AP Photo)

“I’m hot,” Jacqueline Cochran Odlum exclaimed as she arrived in Miami from New York Dec. 3, 1937 after setting a new air record of 4 hours, 12 minutes, and 28 seconds for the 1,170 mile trip. She flew to Miami for the all American Air Maneuvers. (AP Photo)

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is shown when 101,000 persons gathered there to watch the Southern California Football Team defeat the Notre Dame, 13 to 0, Dec. 3, 1938, Los Angeles, Calif. It was the biggest crowd ever to attend a game at Los Angeles for the colorful Notre Dame-U.S.C. series and rivaled the huge throng that saw the Trojan-Irish game in Chicago in 1929. (AP Photo)

This is the pin-up picture Frances Langford has mailed to thousands of the boys she’s entertained on the far-flung battle fronts, Dec. 3, 1944. They were mailed in time to reach fighting Yanks for Christmas. (AP Photo)

A group of refugees sing while waiting at the Isdud Army Camp for screening by the CID, Dec. 3, 1947, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)



A group of demonstrators from the Vietnam Committee picket in front of the Hilton Hotel where U.S. Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey is speaking before the California School Board Association in San Francisco, Ca., on Dec. 3, 1965. Humphrey is here on a two-day visit. (AP Photo)

George Skibine, director and his wife Marjorie (CQ) Tallchief, dancer?in Harkness House, 4 East 75th St., New York City on Dec. 3, 1965. She and Maria Tallchief are sisters. (AP Photo)

The crusader against “those dirty books” sits stoically on a curbside in Charleston, West Virginia, Dec. 3, 1974, where schools have been firebombed, school buses fired at, and two persons seriously injured in the controversy. Elsewhere in the nation, many of the same minority-oriented textbooks are now read by millions of public school students with out major problems. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Betty Ford sits watching a dancer leap during her visit to a dance school in Peking on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 1975. (AP Photo)

Actress Goldie Hawn poses with her mother Laura Hawn, right, and sister Patti Birznieks during a premier party for Niel Simon’s film “Seems Like Old Times” in New York City on Dec. 3, 1980. (AP Photo/Richter)

Michael Jackson dancing during his “Victory Tour” performance in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Ca. on Dec. 3, 1984. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

A number of Indian officers now in this country are seen inspecting coast defences in the southern command, Dec. 3, 1940. (AP Photo)

Lucille Lockwood, head casher of the globe theatre on Broadway in New York City, Dec. 3, 1940, points to a sign in the theatre lobby which asks New Yorkers to contribute firearms for the American committee for the defense of British homes. Note rifles, helmets in cabinet. The theatre was featuring blackout, British film, when the picture was made. (AP Photo)

Unloading of American gift of milk for French children from Cold Harbor in Marseille Port on Dec. 3, 1941. (AP Photo)

Aircraft guns, with six of them pointing skyward as they might appear in action against a high-flying enemy bomber, are shown in this view of the final assembly area at a gun plant of the Fisher Body division of General Motors, Dec. 3, 1942. (AP Photo)

A number of the few Japanese prisoners captured by U.S. marines when they seized Tarawa Island in the Gilberts, Kiribati after a bitter 76-hour battle, are marched along a beach under heavy marine guard, Dec. 3, 1943. Japanese defensive barbed wire entanglements serve to keep the prisoners from trying to escape. Prisoners are ordered to walk in a stooped position as further safeguard against escape. (AP Photo)

Some of the varied tasks how being carrion out by Wrens at a Naval Base. These jobs in former years tied many would-be fighting men to bench or workshop. Acetylene welding in the Blacksmiths shop, Dec. 3, 1943. (AP Photo)

In the midst of death and destruction after the desperate fighting on Tarawa Island, a Marine makes friends with a lonely kitten. Here in the shade of a wrecked tank, he shares his water with Kitty in Tarawa, Kiribati Dec. 3, 1943. (AP Photo/U.S. Marine Corps Photo)

General Dwight D. Eisenhower, right, supreme Allied commander in the European theater, inspects troops of the British Second Army during a visit to their base on the western front on Dec. 3, 1944. (AP Photo/British Official Photo)

Group of South Korean soldiers equipped with mine detectors prepare to move inside the Capitol grounds in Seoul to begin a search of grounds in and around the building, Dec. 3, 1952. This was part of security measures being taken for expected visit of President-elect Eisenhower. (AP Photo/George Sweers)

Volunteer students compare notes on how they feel as they breathe automobile exhaust fumes pumped into this “smog greenhouse” at the Midwest Research Institute in Kansas City, Mo., Dec. 3, 1956. The students, who are paid small fees to serve as guinea pigs record the physical effects, such as eye, throat and nose irritations, from various smogs. The object is to find out just how much auto exhausts contribute to smog in cities like Los Angeles. An automobile engine feeds exhaust fumes into the greenhouse. The engine is run at different speeds and on different fuels to affect the smog content. (AP Photo)

Paris staff photographer Jean-Jacques Levy on assignment in Khan Yunis in the Gaza strip, Dec. 3, 1956. (AP Photo)

Hungarian workers repair a street in Budapest Dec. 3, 1956 as unrest in the capital city quiets down. Because of heavy damage from fighting during rebel uprising there is only a trickle of private and commercial traffic in the city. (AP Photo)

Betty Gonzalez, seventeen-year-old-daughter of Yani Gonzalez, chief of the Lovaria Tribe of Spanish Gypsies, and Grand-daughter of the late Gypsy Queen Mimi, dances with a Hungarian cale Gypsy guest at her wedding in Bilbao, Spain, Dec. 3, 1958. Her bridegroom was Codry a French Gypsy of the Tribe. The celebrations last a whole week. (AP Photo)

Gypsy woman prepare the wedding feast in Bilbao, Spain, Dec. 3, 1958, for the celebration which marked the marriage of a Gypsy princess. The bride was seventeen-year-old Betty, daughter of Yani Gonzalez, chief of the Spanish tribe of Lovaria Gypsies, and granddaughter of the late Gypsy Queen Mimi. The bridegroom was Codry, a French Gypsy of the Sabas tribe. (AP Photo)

Pope Paul VI blesses a crowd in Saint Peter’s Basilica, as he is carried on his portable throne after having attended the meeting of the Roman Catholic Ecumenical Council, Dec. 3, 1963 in Vatican City. The Council’s session was largely devoted to the commemoration of the Council of Trent four centuries ago. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Today’s Birthdays: Movie director Jean-Luc Godard is 91. Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 90. Actor Nicolas Coster is 88. Actor Mary Alice is 80. Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 73. Rock singer Mickey Thomas is 72. Country musician Paul Gregg (Restless Heart) is 67. Actor Steven Culp is 66. Actor Daryl Hannah is 61. Actor Julianne Moore is 61. Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 56. Actor Brendan Fraser is 53. Singer Montell Jordan is 53. Actor Royale Watkins is 52. Actor Bruno Campos is 48. Actor Holly Marie Combs is 48. Actor Liza Lapira is 46. Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 42. Actor/comedian Tiffany Haddish is 42. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 41. Actor Jenna Dewan is 41. Actor Brian Bonsall is 40. Actor Dascha Polanco is 39. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 38. Americana musician Michael Calabrese (Lake Street Dive) is 37. Actor Amanda Seyfried is 36. Actor Michael Angarano is 34. Actor Jake T. Austin is 27.