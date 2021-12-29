This Day in History: December 29

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2021. There are two days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 29, 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”

On this date:

In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.

In 1812, during the War of 1812, the American frigate USS Constitution engaged and severely damaged the British frigate HMS Java off Brazil.

In 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.

In 1851, the first Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in the United States was founded in Boston.

In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

In 1916, James Joyce’s first novel, “A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man,” was first published in book form in New York after being serialized in London.

In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.

In 1989, dissident and playwright Vaclav Havel assumed the presidency of Czechoslovakia.

In 1992, New York Gov. Mario Cuomo commuted the prison sentence of Jean Harris, the convicted killer of “Scarsdale Diet” author Herman Tarnower.

In 1996, guerrilla and government leaders in Guatemala signed an accord ending 36 years of civil conflict.

In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called Saddam’s execution an important milestone on Iraq’s road to democracy.

In 2007, the New England Patriots ended their regular season with a remarkable 16-0 record following a 38-35 comeback victory over the New York Giants. (New England became the first NFL team since the 1972 Dolphins to win every game on the schedule.)

Ten years ago: Fed-up voters in Jamaica threw out the ruling party and delivered a landslide triumph to the opposition People’s National Party and its leader, former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller. The No. 15 Baylor Bears, led by Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, pulled out an Alamo Bowl victory in the highest-scoring regulation bowl game in history, beating the Washington Huskies 67-56 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Five years ago: The United States struck back at Russia for hacking the U.S. presidential campaign with a sweeping set of punishments targeting Russia’s spy agencies and diplomats. Tennis star Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — on Reddit. (The couple married on Nov. 16, 2017.)

One year ago: A Colorado National Guardsman who’d been sent to help out at a nursing home struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak was reported to be the first in the U.S. to have a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus that had been circulating in England. Just days before he would have been sworn in as a new Republican member of the U.S. House from Louisiana, Luke Letlow died at the age of 41 from complications related to COVID-19. A statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave appearing to kneel at his feet was removed from its downtown Boston perch. French designer Pierre Cardin died at 98. Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the singing McGuire Sisters, died at her estate in Las Vegas at 89.



While rock music blared, this tiny girl, Gina Muscarella sits in the lap of Pete Bey as her mother Debbie looks on in Hollywood, Florida, Dec. 29, 1969. They have been in the Miami-Hollywood Rock Festival for the three-day affair. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston)

Pope John XXIII watches Orlando Orfei, owner and trainer of the “Orfei Circus”, who holds a 2-month-old lion cub, “Dolly”, which has been shown to the Pontiff Dec. 29, 1958, in the Concistory Hall, when the Pope received the members of the “Orfei Circus”. Laughing at center is Msgr. Dino Torregiani, chaplain of all circuses. (Ap Photo/Luigi Felici)

David N. Dinkins announces his withdrawal on Friday, Dec. 29, 1973 as a deputy-mayor designate in the administration of New York Mayor-elect Abraham Beame, because he said he has not filed federal, state or city income tax returns for the past four years. At right, he breaks down during the announcement which he said was mutually arrived at by Himself and Beame. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)



Actress Elizabeth Taylor meets with a Lebanese soldier wounded in Lebanon who is being treated in a Tel Aviv hospital in Israel on Dec. 29, 1982. Ms. Taylor also met with wounded Israeli soldiers and Lebanese children. (AP Photo)

New York Giants’ Kenny Hill gets collared and brought down with the ball by San Francisco’s Jeff Fuller (49) and linebacker Blanchard Montgomery (52) during the first half of their NFC playoff game in Candlestick Park, Dec. 29, 1984 in San Francisco, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Pres. Ronald Reagan, left, and Mrs. Nancy Reagan wave farewell from the doorway of Air Force One prior to their departure from Los Angeles International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 29, 1984, Los Angeles, Calif. The first family is heading to Palm Springs, California, where they will spend the New Years holiday. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)

A young girl greets her father at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, Dec. 29, 1985 on his arrival from Rome. He was in the Rome airport departure lounge at the time of the terrorist attack there, December 27. (AP Photo/Max Nash)

Workmen test the New Year’s Eve ball, Dec. 29, 1988 in New York. The ball traditionally descends at One Times Square at midnight marking the beginning of the New Year. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Panamanians chant against Manuel Noriega at a barricade on a road leading to the Vatican Embassy in Panama City, Thursday, Dec. 29, 1989. U.S. forces arrested two top aids of Noriega Thursday, along with an Israel security advisor. (AP Photo/Michael Stravato)

Ramel Gold sports jewel studded gold teeth at the Fulton Mall in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Dec. 29, 1994. The latest faddish fashion is worn over the teeth. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel)

Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers (38), of the University of South Carolina, takes to the air trying to avoid being brought down by a University of Pittsburgh lineman during the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 29, 1980. (AP Photo)

Rescue workers remove an injured woman from New York’s La Guardia Airport TWA terminal shortly after an explosion shattered a baggage claim area, Dec. 29, 1975. Authorities said at least 12 persons were killed in the blast. (AP Photo)

Sherry Lee Quinn, 5, sits in a St. Paul, Minn., police station holding tightly to her kitten and blowing bubbles as officer Don Byland looks on, Dec. 29, 1957. Byland found Sherry wandering two blocks away from her home. Without her mother’s knowledge, Sherry had gone to a store for bubble gum and candy and became lost. When police found her she gave them three names, so they took her to the station where she waited about an hour for her mother to report her missing and claim the little wanderer. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)

Streets piled high with sandbags and littered with debris greeted Japanese forces entering Nanking, former capital of Nationalist China, following a terrific battle, shown Dec. 29, 1937. Flames may be seen in the background from fires set by retreating Chinese to retard progress of the invading Japanese. (AP Photo)

A passenger boards a subway car painted with graffiti, one of the more than 3.4 million daily passengers who use the mass transit system troubled by breakdowns, fires and criminal activity, in New York on Dec. 29, 1984. In 1984, 12,000 serious crimes, 5,000 fires and 15 derailments ocurred in the New York subway system, and the outlook for 1985 is that things will get worse before they get better in one of the world’s oldest and largest subway system, officials say. (AP Photo).

Pictorial representation of the War of 1812 naval battle between the U.S.S. Constitution and H.M.S. Java off Brazil Dec. 29, 1812. Superior gunnery of the American reduced the Java to a complete wreck while the Constitution remained practically unhurt. (AP Photo)

Tullulah Bankhead shown Dec. 29, 1930, who went to England eight years ago, after failure on the American stage, and became a star. She is scheduled to sail for the United States on January 7, to stay here and make movies. She is the daughter of Senator-elect John H. Bankhead, of Birmingham and Jasper, Ala., and sister Eugenia Bankhead. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

The Austrian-Hungarian Ex-Empress Zita and her eldest son, Archduke Otto von Habsburg, pose for a double portrait at the Castle of Steenockerzeel, Belgium on Dec. 29, 1936. The Empress is wearing the Sternkreuz-Orden (the Austrian star cross order) and the Archduke is wearing the order of the Golden Fleece. (AP Photo)

Melitta Brunner of Austria in action on the ice against a background of mountains, near St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Dec. 29, 1936, where the winter sports season is now in full swing. (AP Photo)

The following announcement was made in Berlin on December 29 by a German new agency; The German steamer, Palos, which has been in the hands of the Spanish government, has been set free on the demand of the cruiser, Koenigsberg, and has proceeded on her voyage. The Koenigsberg is a 6,000 ton-cruiser, in Berlin, on Dec. 29, 1936. (AP Photo)

Six weeks old Princess Ferial in the arms of her English nurse after she had been shown to the people of Cairo, on Dec. 29, 1939. (AP Photo)

St. Brides Church in London, appeared during the fire-blitz, Dec. 29, 1940, when air raiders showered incendiary bombs on the British capital. Flames lick around the base of the Wren-designed churchs wedding cake spire after the roof of the church at left had collapsed. (AP Photo)

Japanese Embassy personnel leave the embassy in Washington, Dec. 29, 1941, en route to internment at Hot Springs, Virginia. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)



Mexico’s new motorized military equipment as it was reviewed by General Wladyslaw Sikorsky, premier of the Polish government in exile, Dec. 29, 1942. General Sikorsky (with cross on cap, standing in jeep) toured the airport by jeep to see the new equipment and Mexican soldiers whom, he said, impressed him greatly. (AP Photo)



Pfc. Joseph A. Hartman, USMC, of Philadelphia Pennsylvania, stands guard watch beside the haunted sentry tower of Fort San Cristobel in Puerto Rico Dec. 29, 1943. The famous fortress was built of hand-turned stone by the Spaniards of the 16th century. (AP Photo)

Specially trained troops, members of a Transportation regiment, check in at cantonment at Broad St. and Pattison ave., where they will be quaeted while loading ships with material needed on the war fronts, Dec. 29,1944. (AP Photo)

In one of his last acts as Mayor of New York City, Fiorello La Guardia, right, presents the citys certificate of distinguished service to FBI Chief J. Edgar Hoover (second from right) at City Hall in New York Dec. 29, 1945. Interested onlookers are Edward E. Conroy, left, Special FBI Agent in charge of the New York office, and Thomas Clark (second from left), United States Attorney General. Department of Justice Officials, officers of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and City Commissioners witnessed the presentation in the Mayors office. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)

Arabs walk along the tracks between two Palestinian villages, Dec. 29, 1946. They are not allowed to walk on the tracks which are guarded by British soldiers stationed in the surrounding hills. (AP Photo)

Palestinian Arabs attempt to overturn a Jewish taxi after setting it ablaze during a clash near Damascus Gate, Jerusalem, Dec. 29, 1947 in the Arab-Jewish conflict following the United Nations’ decision to partition Palestine. Twelve Arabs, two British constables and one Jew were killed. In the background is part of the Old City wall. (AP Photo)

A young Navajo sheep herder takes the family flock out to graze at Window Rock, Ariz., on Dec. 29, 1948. Sheep and goats constitute most of the Navajos’ wealth. (AP Photo)

A Navajo mother and her children bask in the sun outside their brush shelter near Torreon, New Mexico, Dec. 29, 1948. The shelters are set up as the Navajos move from place to place with the flocks. Though the Navajos are enjoying greater benefits this winter than they did last year, due to higher prices for their lambs and a good pinon nut crop, their over-all needs are the same as ever – education, hospitalization and adequate relief for the blind, aged and crippled, and economic development. (AP Photo)

Characteristic but definitely new are the fashions for spring shown by Hattie Carnegie and Nettie Rosenstein, in previews for fashion editors from all over the United States and from Canada. This little suit by Hattie Carnegie, in fog grey flannel on Dec. 29, 1949, has a new two-way neckline, which can be buttoned across with a little bib effect, or left open for a low neckline. The three-quarter sleeves are soft-shouldered. (AP Photo)

Alex Russak, a Miami, Fla., police officer is shown here nose printing a two-year-old Italian Greyhound Knickknack being held by Mrs. Mabel Brown Dec. 29, 1950. Mrs. Blanche Cordier is waiting with her dog to have him nose printed for registration purposes. (AP Photo)

Mr. and Mrs. Churchill arriving at Waterloo station in London on Dec. 29, 1951, when the premier left on the first stage of his journey to the United States. (AP Photo)

The Gabor Sisters, from left, Eva, Magda and Zsa Zsa, perform in their new act in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 29, 1953. (AP Photo)

Wilt Chamberlain (13), Kansas University’s phenomenal scoring star, jumps high and flings ball toward basket to score two of the record 45 points in the Big Seven Conference Pre-Season Basketball Tournament in Kansas City, Dec. 29, 1956. The Jay Hawks defeated Colorado 80-54 to win the tournament. Wilt not only set high scoring mark single game with 45 points, but also set new record total of 93 points for three games. Seen attempting to guard Chamberlain is Jim Cadle (20), Colorado, while looking on is George Redhair (3), Colorado. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

Detroit Lions end Steve Junkers, dives into the end zone for the touch down in the 3rd quarter as Cleveland Browns halfback, Lowe Wren (42), attempts to stop him Dec. 29, 1957 in Detroit. Junkers tallied on a 23-yard pass play from QB Tobin Rote. Detroit won the NFL title with a 59-14 victory. (AP Photo)

Ernst Raab of Nuernberg, West Germany, adds finishing touches to his straw model of Nuernbergs Lorenz Church on Dec. 29, 1958. He spent about 200 hours of his spare time building the model, and used some 1200 pieces of straw. (AP Photo/L)

While the rest of the country are still digging themselves out of the snows this pair are busy trying to keep themselves cool as they frolic in the surf at Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 29, 1960. The two bathers are Vincent Procklo, Princeton, New Jersey, and Diana Farrell of Tarrytown, New York. The temperature was in the upper 70s. (AP Photo)

The Cuba invasion Brigade 2506 files onto the field at Orange Bowl stadium in Miami, Dec. 29, 1962, for a ceremony with President Kennedy. (AP Photo)

Russian schoolchildren go through a calisthenics session at a housing project provided for Soviet technicians working on Egypt’s Aswan High Dam, Dec. 29, 1962. The Russian loan to Egypt for the Nile project is the Soviet’s largest foreign aid venture. (AP Photo)

Comedian Bob Hope performs with actress Tuesday Weld on the deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier Shangrila in the harbor of Naples, Italy, Dec. 29, 1963. It is one stop on Hope’s annual USO Christmas tour to entertain Americans troops overseas. (AP Photo)

Singer-actress Judy Garland greets her son Joseph, 9, and daughter Lorna, 12, after they arrive from California at New York’s Kennedy International Airport, Dec. 29, 1964. Garland’s elder daughter Liza Minnelli poses with them at left. (AP Photo)

Designer Anne Fogarty presents this culotte for spring 1967 fashion in New York City on Dec. 29, 1966. The one-piece divided skirt in white linen with black dots looks like a dress but functions as pants. (AP Photo)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets a pass off in the first quater of the AFL championship game as Oakland Raider Ben Davidson (83) attempts to knock the pass down at Shea Stadium in New York City on Dec. 29, 1968. Namath threw three touchdown passes en route to a 27-23 win over the Raiders. (AP Photo)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, chats with wide receiver Randy Moss (81) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007. The Patriots defeated the Giants 38-35 to become the first team to go 16-0 in the regular season and the first since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to go through a full schedule without a loss. Brady broke the single-season record with his 50th touchdown pass and Randy Moss broke the single-season record with his 23rd touchdown catch in the game. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw talks on the telephone from his hospital bed as his wife, Melissa, holds the telephone in Pittsburgh, Pa., Dec. 29, 1972. Bradshaw is fighting a bout with what is believed to be the 24-hour flu virus. The tube in his left arm is connected to a glucose bottle hanging behind his bed. (AP Photo)

Fireman spray water on smoldering ruins of buildings along debris-littered street in Managua, Nicaragua Dec. 29, 1972 after the city was hit by an earthquake Dec. 23.(AP Photo)

The historical marker commemorating the Wounded Knee Massacre of Dec. 29, 1980, stands on the road near the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where militant Indians of AIM have set up a command post as on March 8, 1973 in Wounded Knee. The U.S. Government has given the group until 6 pm. Thursday to surrender. The Indians say they won’t yield. (AP Photo)

Dade County, Fla., motorists form a long line at a gas station in Miami, a scene played out all over the state and around the country, as dealers reported low supplies of gasoline, Dec. 29, 1973. (AP Photo)

Workers at John Morrell & Co., a beef and pork plant inspect meat at a plant in Estherville, Iowa, Dec. 29, 1981. Employees are still working after almost losing their jobs last Fall, but due to negotiations that included ministers and civic leaders as well as workers and management, a $2-an-hour pay cut was accepted that gave the employees the chance to keep working. The loss of Morrell, which employs 700 of the town’s 7,500 citizens, would have been devastating. (AP Photo/RJ)

Actress Shelly Long poses on the set of the new television comedy series “Cheers” on Dec. 29, 1982. Long plays a well-bred, sheltered teaching assistant who is eager to expand her horizons by working as a cocktail waitress in a bar in Boston. (AP Photo/Red McLendon)

Afghan orphans listen to their teacher in a classrom of the Imam Bukhari orphanage in Jalalabad Saturday Dec, 29, 2001. The orphanage, run by the Saudi based NGO International Islamic Relief Organization, opened a week ago after being closed by the Taliban government due to a dispute over the finances of the institution. (AP Photo/Enric Marti)

Trucks loaded with wheat from the World Food Program cross the Afghan-Pakistan border at Torkham on their way to Afghanistan Saturday Dec. 29, 2001.(AP Photo/Enric Marti)

A salvage crane begins the removal of the nose section of the Pan Am Boeing 747 airliner near Lockerbie, Scotland Thursday, Dec. 29, 1988. Pan American flight 103 crashed as a result of a bomb on Dec. 21. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Indian leader Rajiv Gandhi, left, arrived Dec. 29, 1988 in Pakistan to attend the seven-nation Asian summit in Islamabad and conduct several rounds of bilateral talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, right. Ghulam Ishaq Khan, president of Pakistan is at center. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)



Kuwaiti Volunteer Army trains in the Martial Arts in the Saudi Arabian Desert during the Iraqi Occupation of Kuwait, Dec. 29, 1990. (AP Photo/Mikami)

When Charlestown, Mass., police received complaints from people unable to get cooking oil, officers arranged with a dealer to take a load of oil to the city square that evening to provide emergency supplies. Truckman Hyman Nilman, spigot, serves line of oil-seekers, Dec. 29, 1942. (AP Photo)

Corp. Charles W. Williams of Portland, Ind., American infantryman in Burma, Dec. 29, 1944, fits custom made shoes on his war dog, to protect pads from the jungle terrain. (AP Photo)

An oxcart loaded with bodies of government soldiers killed in the battle of Binh Gia in South Vietnam is pulled from the jungle near the village, Dec. 29, 1964. About 200 government troops died in the fight which lasted more than a week. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

McDuff the Lovell family collie, looks up at his master, Cmdr. James Lovell as the astronaut, his wife, Marilyn, and one of their children, Susan, 7, look at a welcoming sign on their lawn, Dec. 29, 1965, El Lago, Tex. Lovell had to restrain the huge dog who was overjoyed at seeing the boss safely home after the Gemini 7 space flight. (AP Photo)

Gene Kelly directs the 20th Century-Fox movie “A Guide For The Married Man,”, now in production in Hollywood, Dec. 29, 1966. In cap and gesturing, he shows Jack Benny and his screen wife, Virginia Wood, how to play a scene. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

This photograph was taken from the Apollo 8 spacecraft, Dec. 29, 1968 with a long-focal length lens, looking south at the large crater Goclenius. The three clustered craters are Magelhaens, Magelhaens A, and Colombo A. The crater Goclenius is degrees east longitude, and is approximately 40 statute miles in diameter. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 99. Actor Inga Swenson is 89. Retired ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 87. Actor Barbara Steele is 84. Actor Jon Voight is 83. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 75. Retired Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 75. Actor Ted Danson is 74. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 70. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 68. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 62. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 62. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 60. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 57. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 56. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 55. Actor Jason Gould is 55. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 54. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 54. Actor Jennifer Ehle is 52. Actor Patrick Fischler is 52. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 51. Actor Kevin Weisman is 51. Actor Jude Law is 49. Actor Maria Dizzia is 47. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 47. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 46. Actor Katherine Moennig is 44. Actor Diego Luna is 42. Actor Alison Brie is 39. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 38. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 34. Actor Jane Levy is 32. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 26. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 23.