This Day in History: December 28

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2021. There are three days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 28, 2014, the war in Afghanistan, fought for 13 bloody years and still raging, came to a formal end with a quiet flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul that marked the transition of the fighting from U.S.-led combat troops to the country’s own security forces.

On this date:

In 1612, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei observed the planet Neptune, but mistook it for a star. (Neptune wasn’t officially discovered until 1846 by Johann Gottfried Galle.)

In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first vice president of the United States to resign, stepping down because of differences with President Andrew Jackson.

In 1895, the Lumiere brothers, Auguste and Louis, held the first public showing of their movies in Paris.

In 1908, a major earthquake followed by a tsunami devastated the Italian city of Messina, killing at least 70,000 people.

In 1945, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance.

In 1972, Kim Il Sung, the premier of North Korea, was named the country’s president under a new constitution.

In 1973, the Endangered Species Act was signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

In 1975, the “Hail Mary pass” entered the football lexicon as Dallas quarterback Roger Staubach tossed the ball to Drew Pearson for an improbable 50-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left to help the Cowboys come back to edge the Minnesota Vikings 17-14.

In 1981, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, the first American “test-tube” baby, was born in Norfolk, Virginia.

In 1991, nine people died in a crush of people trying to get into a rap celebrity basketball game at City College in New York.

In 2007, Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto was laid to rest as the country’s army tried to quell a frenzy of rioting in the wake of her assassination.

In 2015, a grand jury in Cleveland declined to indict a white rookie police officer in the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, a Black youngster who was shot while playing with what turned out to be a pellet gun.

Ten years ago: North Korea’s new leader, Kim Jong Un, escorted his father’s hearse in an elaborate state funeral, bowing somberly and saluting in front of tens of thousands of citizens who wailed and stamped their feet in grief for Kim Jong Il. Turkish warplanes mistakenly killed 35 smugglers and other villagers in an operation targeting Kurdish rebels in Iraq. Kaye Stevens, a singer and actor who performed with the Rat Pack and was a frequent guest on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” died in The Villages, Florida, at age 79.

Five years ago: Film star Debbie Reynolds, who lit up the screen in “Singin’ in the Rain” and other Hollywood classics, died at age 84 a day after losing her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60. Former world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic said she was retiring from tennis after a series of injuries meant she could no longer play at the highest level.

One year ago: Residents and staff members at a Seattle-area nursing home that had the first deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the United States began receiving vaccines. A Chinese court sentenced a former lawyer who had reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble.” A white Columbus, Ohio, police officer, Adam Coy, was fired after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting Andre Hill – a Black man who was holding a cellphone – and failing to administer first aid for several minutes. (Coy is scheduled to face trial for murder in 2022.) “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin was released from prison after spending two months behind bars for paying a half million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college.



Iranian soldiers in gas masks rush into a riot area to clear flaming barricades set up by anti-Shah demonstrators as violence breaks out in downtown Tehran for the fifth straight day, Dec. 28, 1978. Blocking the traffic has been main tactic of rioters who are unarmed and now face thousands of heavily armed troops. (AP Photo)

Four armed civilians guard the former Central Committee building in Bucharest, Dec. 28, 1989. The securitate forces loyal to Ceausescu were given an ultimatum to surrender in 17 hours. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

An unidentified nun hangs laundry on a balcony at the Vatican Embassy in Panama City, Dec. 28, 1989 where Manuel Noriega has sought asylum. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Using a twig and some cotton, camp nurse Kin Gele spreads a purple scabies medicine on Hassan Riyoles hands at Somalias Lafoole Refugee Camp on Dec. 28, 1992. Gele, primarily responsible for the boys daily medical needs, is also a resident of the camp after she and her family were looted out of their home in nearby Mogadishu. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

Canadian Special Forces troops are dropped off by helicopter, Monday, Dec. 28, 1992 at Belet Huen, the final target of Operation Restore Hope. The Canadian were part of an airborne Pathfinder reconnaissance team that led the way into the famine-ravaged region near the Ethiopian border. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. President Bill Clinton comes out of a candy store carrying a bag of goodies during a stop in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1993. Clinton visited his dentist just before making the trek to the candy store next door. The president is in Arkansas for a short vacation before going to Hilton Head, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

Smoke billows from the Italian-flagged Norman Atlantic ferry that caught fire in the Adriatic Sea, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014. A blaze broke out on the car deck of the Norman Atlantic Sunday, Dec. 28, while the ferry was traveling from the Greek port of Patras to Ancona in Italy causing the death of at least 11 people. Italian and Greek helicopter rescue crews evacuated 427 people among passengers and crew members but Italian officials think the death toll could be much higher because of serious discrepancies in the ship’s manifest and confusion over how many people were aboard. “We cannot say how many people may be missing,” Italian Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said at a news conference. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Black and white children take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Orchard Villa Elementary School in Miami, Fla., the only Florida school which has been integrated, shown Dec. 28, 1959. The Florida Children’s Commission shows that 69% of Florida’s citizens would accept integration rather than close the schools. (AP Photo)

A bulldozer pushes debris along, Dec. 28, 1972, as crews begin demolishing Managua, Nicaragua, which was destroyed in an earthquake on Dec. 23. (AP Photo/Steve Starr)

Commander of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), Gen. John Campbell, center, cases the ISAF flag during a ceremony at the ISAF headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014. The United States and NATO formally ended their war in Afghanistan on Sunday with the ceremony at their military headquarters in Kabul as the insurgency they fought for 13 years remains as ferocious and deadly as at any time since the 2001 invasion that unseated the Taliban regime following the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

Movie star, Greta Garbo, who has been trying her best to evade reporters and photographers ever since her arrival in New York, is finally caught by the camera in without her usual disguise of thick glasses, Dec. 28, 1931. When spotted by an army of photographers and newspapermen she panted, “I can’t say nothing,” as she tried to flee Central Park. (AP Photo)

Sergt. Albert Bretz, left, of Wadena, Minn., and Sergt. John Lamping of St. Louis, Mo., watch a native family swimming in their front yard while on a visit to a New Guinea village on Dec. 28, 1942. Bretz, Lamping and a group of fellow American soldiers visited the village while on leave from fighting the Japanese. (AP Photo/Pool)

Dr. Fred Wirth, the chief pediatrician at Norfolk General Hospital, talks to reporters during a news conference announcing the birth of Elizabeth Carr in Norfolk, Va., Dec. 28, 1981. Elizabeth is the first baby in the U.S. born as a result of in vitro fertilization. Standing behind Wirth is Dr. Howard W. Jones. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Members of the group calling themselves Vietnam Veterans Against the War raise clenched fists during a rally at the Lincoln Memorial, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1971, Washington, D.C. The group of approximately 150 demonstrators later formed a human barricade at the entrance to the Memorial. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Flames silhouette wrecked vehicles and aircraft in the wake of an Israeli attack on the Beirut International Airport in Lebanon, Dec. 28, 1968. At least 11 planes were destroyed in the attack in which up to six Israeli helicopeters were involved. (AP Photo/Harry Koundakjian)

Destruction in Messina, Italy, after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Dec. 28, 1908. About 75,000 people were killed in this city in Sicily. (AP Photo)

This is an aerial view of the River Rouge Ford Motor Company factory in Dearborn, Mich., shown Dec. 28, 1922. (AP Photo)

The Duke of Windsor, the former King of England Edward VIII, poses for the first time since his abdication of the British throne at Enzesfeld, Austria, on Dec. 28, 1936. (AP Photo)

German warships are believed to be steaming towards Bilbao where a German steamer, the Palos, is held by the reds. A view of the international quarter of Bilbao set aside for the use of non-Spanish nationals, on Dec. 28, 1936. The position of the international zone would make difficult a bombardment of the port without endangering the lives and property of foreigners. (AP Photo)

German Jewish children learn English in a classroom in the refugee camp at Dovercourt Bay, England, Dec. 28, 1938. (AP Photo)

A member of a Finnish anti-aircraft detachment wearing his white camouflage uniform at work with a range-finder in Finland on Dec. 28, 1939 during a Russian aerial attack on Finland by soviet bombing planes. (AP Photo)

A control post at Strasbourg, France on Dec. 28, 1939. (AP Photo)

Members of a Polish tank regiment line up in French tanks which they took with them to Britain, where they are aiding the tommies in Scotland, Dec. 28, 1940. (AP Photo)

Leading Aircraftman J. Taylor of Carshalton, Surrey, England, British Royal Air Force pilot serving in India, shares his rations with four Indian children, famine victims, Dec. 28, 1943. (AP Photo)

Shirley Temple, left, and her school chum, Joyce Agar, arrive for the press preview of “I’ll Be Seeing You,” Dec. 28, 1944 in Hollywood. (AP Photo)

Composer Igor Stravinsky leaves Federal Court in Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 1945, after becoming a United States citizen. Stravinsky had been a French Citizen since 1934 when he resided in Paris. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

British film stars Stewart Granger and Jean Simmons wind up their Arizona honeymoon with a shopping trip to this border town in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, Dec. 28, 1950. Their marriage took place in Tucson, Arizona on December 20. (AP Photo)

A group of Tibetan refugees fleeing from the Communist invasion of their country is pictured after their arrival in New Delhi, India, Dec. 28, 1950. They had trekked from western Tibet, dancing along the way for daily bread. To beg alms the group squat at street corners and sing tribal songs to attract attention. A government spokesman has said that such groups of refugees are few and far between and have not caused any concern. (AP Photo)

The shutter speed control mechanism of the Nikon camera is inspected before being installed in the camera bed in Japan, Dec. 28, 1951. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz)

With their hands full, Gerhard Heinrich, left, and Jonny Soster stuffed themselves during a macaroni eating contest in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 28, 1952. They each ate more than two pounds of the food. No spoons or forks were allowed. The winner, not shown, downed his in four-and-a-half minutes. (AP Photo)

Frank Sinatra escorts his glamorous actress-wife Ava Gardner down plane ramp on their arrival on Dec. 28, 1953 at Rome Airport from Madrid, Spain. Sinatra flew to Madrid from the United States to meet Ava, who announced she intends to divorce the actor-crooner. Ava called Frankie ?Honey? but they wouldn?t say whether they had patched up their differences. (AP Photo)

50-year-old Henry Pu-Yi, the last Manchu emperor of China, seen in a Communist prison in Fushan, China, Dec. 28, 1956, where he has spent the last 11 yaers of his life. (AP Photo)

Middleweight Champion Sugar Ray Robinson breaks into a laugh as he skips rope while training for his title bout with Gene Fullmer at a gymnasium in New York on Dec. 28, 1956 . Robinson was reported in “excellent condition” for the big fight. (AP Photo)

Baltimore Colts fullback Alan Ameche advances through a big opening provided by teammates to score the winning touchdown in overtime period against the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium in New York, Dec. 28, 1958. Colts’ Lenny Moore gets a good block on Giants’ Emlen Tunnell (45) at left. Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas (19) is at right along with Giants’ Jim Patton (20). Batimore won, 23-17, for National Football League title in the first overtime finish in title history. (AP Photo)

Terrible scenes of starving children at the hospital in Bakwanga, South Kasai, Congo on Dec. 28, 1960. Kids with 6 with faces of 80 year old people. Refugee parents mostly bring their kid to hospital when its nearly dead by starving and leave it their. 400 per cent overcrowded rooms. Death casualties every hour. Extreme food shortage. (AP Photo/ Horst Faas)

An almost empty section of Nicosia suburb which contained mixed Greek and Turkish population on Dec. 28, 1963 in Nicosia. Greeks houses shown here empty, people fled to safer areas of city. (AP Photo/Ahmet Baran)

A U.S. Marine machine gunner takes cover in brush alongside a small footbridge near the village of Phu Long, 14 miles southwest of Da Nang, South Vietnam on Dec. 28, 1967. The Marines were rounding up Viet Cong suspects as part of Operation Citrus when they drew sniper fire from the edge of the village. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phuoc)

Wreckage of a Middle East Airlines Boeing 707 airliner is shown in front of Beirut Airport Dec. 28, 1968. The airline was destroyed by Israeli commandos in an attack. Thirteen Lebanese planes were reportedly destroyed. (AP Photo/Harry Koundakjian)

Sympathizers hand food and suppliers to Puerto Rican Militants after seizing an East Harlem church in New York City on Dec. 28, 1969. Demonstrators calling themselves the Young Lords interrupted the service and had the door, at right, Nailed Shut. They want the congregation to establish a free breakfast program for area children. (AP Photo)

A devotion to religious study, illustrated by this class of the Children Of God in their dining hall, in Burlington, Wash., Dec. 28, 1971. The teacher, Joel, perched on his stool, is recording his lecture for distribution to the other colonies of the sect scattered across America and Europe. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Secretary of State Henry Kissinger calls for another question during a Washington news conference, Dec. 28, 1973. Kissinger told newsmen that key administration officials disagree on a U.S. policy for the next stage of American-Soviet nuclear arms limitations talks. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

Wayne B. Williams, center wearing glasses, is under heavy security as he is taken from Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday morning, Dec. 28, 1981. Williams is charged with the deaths of two Atlanta black youths. Jury selection for his trial begins today. (AP Photo/Gary Gardiner)

This aerial view shows the skyline of West Hollywood, Ca., on Dec. 28, 1987. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

A local TV news crew wearing masks to prevent inhailing a possible chicken flu-infested air work on a media coverage at a section of a Hong Kong poultry wholesale market Sunday, Dec. 28, 1997. The market was declared an infected place by an authority as three people dead because of a chicken flu disease in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A worker cleans up the floor at a section of the Hong Kong poultry wholesale market Sunday, Dec. 28, 1997. The market was declared an infected place by an authority as three people alraedy dead because of a chicken flu disease in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Gertrude Stein left Baltimore 32 years ago after four years of unsuccessful effort to get a medical degree at Johns Hopkins University. She returned, famous as a writer of intricate prose. She is at a desk in the home of her cousin, Julian Stein, at Pikesville, at Baltimore suburb, Dec. 28, 1934. On the floor is the son of her host. (AP Photo)

King George V, left, with the Kaiser Willhelm II of Germany in London on Dec. 28, 1934, several years before outbreak of the World War. (AP Photo)

German troops passing through a wrecked generating station in the factory district of Stalingrad on Dec. 28, 1942, where such fierce fighting has been raging for the past few months. The new Russian offensive has relieved the pressure, and surrounded a large number of German troops. (AP Photo)

Aviation cadets pulling a giant Navy patrol flying boat into position to attach the wheels so that the ship may be drawn up the ramp by a tractor on Dec. 28, 1942 at Corpus Christi, another duty which helps put the cadets in first-class condition. (AP Photo)

As one of Rommels most vital ports for the landing of supplies Mersa Matruh was incessantly attacked by bombers of the Allied Air Forces before its final capture in the course of the 8th Armys Victorious advance. Damage inflicted by Allied bombing of Mersa Matruh; in the foreground are roofless buildings. In the background are two wrecked merchant vessels beached and derelict in Egypt, Dec. 28, 1942. (AP Photo)

A crew of a U.S. cruiser gather below decks on Dec. 28, 1944 while at sea to witness an exhibition of motion pictures distributed by the U.S. Navy Motion Picture Exchange. Headed by Lt. Comdr. Ralph H. Smith, U.S.N. Ret., it is the exchanges job to coast guard and marines equipped with the newest pictures in the shortest time. In the navy, like in the other armed forces, a movie is considered an excellent morale booster. (AP Photo)

Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas’ 7-foot sophomore, goes high in the air in his awkward looking fashion but his height helps him get a rebound ahead of Oklahoma’s Joe King, 32, who is 6 feet 6 ½ inches, during game at Kansas City, Dec. 28, 1956. Chamberlain tallied 36 points in leading Kansas to a 74-56 victory over Oklahoma in the Big Seven Conference semifinals. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)

Barton MacLane, right, co-star of “The Outlaws,” a new TV western series, chats with guest star Dean Stockwell while waiting for the crew to set up the next shot for an episode in the series, Dec. 28, 1960. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

President John F. Kennedy is approached by a young lady fan for his autograph as he walks from car to St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida to see his dad on Dec. 28, 1961. (AP Photo)

Two Turkish Cypriot women, one carrying a baby in her arms, seek refuge in the village of Fota on Dec. 28, 1964 at Cyprus after their house was raided by Greek Cypriots in the nearby village of Ayvasil during the communal fighting in the tense Island republic. Fifty persons have been reported killed in the clashed sparked by Greek proposals to amend the Cyprus constitution. (AP Photo/N)

A nurse lands in the Saigon River during a recent maneuver in Vietnam on Dec. 28, 1964. The parachuting nurses, a new corps which is flown into battle areas and dropped to attend to the wounded, is one of the most recent uses of women in the government?s struggle against the Viet Cong. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Joe Namath, The New York Jet’s star quarterback lies in the Lenox Hill hospital on Dec. 27, 1966 in New York City, prior to the operation on his right knee. Miss Sunken Garden, Karol Kelly, from St. Petersburg, Florida, shown at left. Namath underwent surgery Dec. 28, and had removed from his knee torn lateral cartilage. He is expected to be released from the hospital in three weeks. (AP Photo)

A ball of flames and smoke rises into the air above the German freighter Moselstein after a second explosion shook the vessel in Antwerp Harbor, Belgium on Dec. 28, 1966. Flames reached a height of 150 feet, and because of the intense heat and danger of further explosions the fire brigade could only protect adjacent ships. (AP Photo)

Missouri line backer lifts his helmet in a victory gesture as head coach Dan Devine is carried of the field by his players as Missouri won over Alabama in the Gator Bowl 35-10 on Dec. 28, 1968 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Toby Massey)

The three Apollo 8 moon men were warmly greeted when they arrived, Saturday, Dec. 28, 1968 at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, en route to Houston, Tex. Left to right are James Lovell, Frank Borman, Hawaii Gov. John A. Burns, and William Anders. (AP Photo/MD)

Astronaut William Anders concentrates on the words of President Johnson as he congratulates him, Dec. 28, 1968, upon the successful completion of the Apollo 8 flight to the moon and back. He got the call in the prime recovery ship, the USS Yorktown. (AP Photo)

Astronaut Frank Borman concentrates on the words of President Johnson as he congratulates him, Dec. 28, 1968, upon the successful completion of the Apollo 8 flight to the moon and back. He got the call in the prime recovery ship, the USS Yorktown. (AP Photo)

A captured train crashes into a deep ravine, where fire breaks out in the wreckage, after guerillas of the Eritrean Liberation Front, who are in revolt against the regime of Emperor Haile Selassie,had torn up a section of the track on the bridge on the line between Keren and Asmara, on Dec. 28, 1970. (AP Photo)



A Greek Priestess passes the Olympic flame to a torch bearer on Dec. 28, 1971 in ancient Olympic, Greece, beginning the flame?s journey to Sapporo, Japan, for the 1972 Winter Olympic in February. (AP Photo)

The minarets of 600-year-old mosque dominate the old own of Taiz, Yemen on Dec. 28, 1972, but more modern quarters begin to spread out beyond the city walls. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

The head house at the Galveston grain elevator after being ripped apart by an explosion Tuesday night, Dec. 28, 1977. At least eight persons were killed and another 23 were injured. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky) 1977

A young anti-Shah militant keeps warm beside the blazing road block he has set up with comrades in the center of Tehran, Dec. 28, 1978. In front of him, beyond the flames, waits a heavily armed contingent of troops who sporadically fire fusillade of overhead shots down the street to keep rioters from gathering in large numbers. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Nichelle Nichols is 89. Actor Dame Maggie Smith is 87. Former Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D., is 75. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 75. Actor Denzel Washington is 67. TV personality Gayle King is 67. Actor Chad McQueen is 61. Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 61. Actor Malcolm Gets is 58. Actor Mauricio Mendoza is 52. Actor Elaine Hendrix is 51. Political commentator Ana Navarro is 50. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 48. Actor Brendan Hines is 45. Actor Joe Manganiello is 45. Actor Vanessa Ferlito is 44. R&B singer John Legend is 43. Rapper-musician-producer Terrace Martin is 43. Actor Andre Holland is 42. Actor Sienna Miller is 40. Actor Beau Garrett (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 39. Actor Thomas Dekker is 34. Actor Mackenzie Rosman is 32. Pop singer David Archuleta is 31. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 20. Actor Miles Brown is 17.