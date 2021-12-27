This Day in History: December 27

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2021. There are four days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

On this date:

In 1831, naturalist Charles Darwin set out on a round-the-world voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.

In 1932, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall first opened.

In 1949, Queen Juliana of the Netherlands signed an act recognizing Indonesia’s sovereignty after more than three centuries of Dutch rule.

In 1958, American physicist James Van Allen reported the discovery of a second radiation belt around Earth, in addition to one found earlier in the year.

In 1964, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Colts 27-0 to win the NFL Championship Game played at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific.

In 1979, Soviet forces seized control of Afghanistan. President Hafizullah Amin, who was overthrown and executed, was replaced by Babrak Karmal.

In 1985, Palestinian guerrillas opened fire inside the Rome and Vienna airports; 19 victims were killed, plus four attackers who were slain by police and security personnel. American naturalist Dian Fossey, 53, who had studied gorillas in the wild in Rwanda, was found hacked to death.

In 1995, Israeli jeeps sped out of the West Bank town of Ramallah, capping a seven-week pullout giving Yasser Arafat control over 90 percent of the West Bank’s 1 million Palestinian residents and one-third of its land.

In 1999, space shuttle Discovery and its seven-member crew returned to Earth after fixing the Hubble Space Telescope.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton put the first Black judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals serving several Southern states. (The nomination of Roger Gregory had been stalled in the Senate, but Clinton used a recess appointment to put him on the bench.)

In 2002, a defiant North Korea ordered U.N. nuclear inspectors to leave the country and said it would restart a laboratory capable of producing plutonium for nuclear weapons; the U.N. nuclear watchdog said its inspectors were “staying put” for the time being.

Ten years ago: Tens of thousands of defiant Syrian protesters thronged the streets of Homs, calling for the execution of President Bashar Assad shortly after his army pulled its tanks back and allowed Arab League monitors in for the first time to the city at the heart of the anti-government uprising.

Five years ago: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, accompanied by President Barack Obama, visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, where he offered his “sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives” in Japan’s 1941 attack; Abe did not apologize, but conceded his country “must never repeat the horrors of war again.” Actor Carrie Fisher died in a hospital four days after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight to Los Angeles; she was 60.

One year ago: Nearly 1.3 million people went through U.S. airports, the highest level of air travel in more than nine months, despite fears that trips would lead to more cases of COVID-19. President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that would deliver cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown. Federal authorities identified the man they said was responsible for a Christmas Day bombing that tore through downtown Nashville; they said Anthony Quinn Warner had died in the blast.

R. Sargent Shirver, right, Peace Corps director, turns his ear toward string instrument strumming by Corps members at New Yorks Idlewild airport, Dec. 27, 1961, before the Corps members departed for work in Nigeria. They are, kneeling, from left, David McDowell of St. Louis, Mo., and Denis Furbush of Elmhurst, N.Y., and standing, from left, Dorothy Crews of Scarsdale, N.Y., Willis Berrier of Waxahachie, Tex., and Clifton Corzatt of Elmhurst, N.Y. All are high school teachers. (AP Photo)

A child of a Baluba Tribesmen peers through barbed wire barricade at Refugee camp near Elisabethville, Katanga province, Congo on Dec. 27, 1961. The youngster is among some 40,000 Balubas now living in the camp that is guarded by Swedish troops of the United Nations forces. (AP Photo)

Fidel Castro, bearded Cuban leader, has a shipboard conference with Capt. Alfred Boerum, skipper of the mercy ship African Pilot, and E. Barrett Prettyman Jr., right, after the boat docked in Havana Dec. 27, 1962 carrying ransom medicine and supplies. Prettyman is a Washington attorney and associate of James Donovan who has been negotiating for the release of prisoners and their relatives. (AP Photo/Joe McGowan Jr.)

Music festival fans build a large figure displaying the peace sign on the speedway site of the weekend-long Miami-Hollywood Rock Festival in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 27, 1969. Warmer weather brought back the rock bands this afternoon after they were forced to stop playing shortly after midnight Friday, Dec. 26. (AP Photo)

Ethel Merman, center with parasol, and Russell Nype, third from right, receive a standing ovation as the 2,844th and final performance of the musical “Hello Dolly” comes to an end on Broadway in New York City on Dec. 27, 1970. (AP Photo)

Anti-war veterans barricaded inside the Statue of Liberty in New York fly an American flag in the upside down position from the crown of the statue, Dec. 27, 1971. This manner of displaying a flag is the international symbol of distress. (AP Photo/Tony Camerano)

Two Yemeni children look at Indian and Persian pinups mixed with pictures of Mecca and Islamic stories, exhibited by a salesman on the walls of an old stone blockhouse, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec.27, 1972.(AP Photo/Horst Faas)

The casket of former U.S. President Harry S. Truman is carried through an honor guard in Independence, Mo. on Dec. 27, 1972 from a funeral home to the Truman Library where he will be buried. Following the casket are his daughter, Margret Truman Daniel, her husband and their four sons, names unknown. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Gerald Ford falls on his skiis on a ski trip with members of the U.S. Olympic ski team on a run at Vail, Colo., Dec. 27, 1975. Standing at far right is slalom team member Susie Patterson. The others are not identified. (AP Photo/Charlie Tasnadi)

U.S. Army armored vehicles form a blockage on Panama City’s Balboa Avenue, leading towards the Vatican Embassy Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1989 where Manuel Noriega has sought refuge. A crowd of Anti-Noriega demonstrators gather around the tanks. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

President George Bush ducks down and smiles after bumping his head on the door of Marine One as he boarded the helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 27, 1990. Bush was returning to Camp David, Md., after interrupting his holiday vacation to spend a day tending to routine paperwork at the White House. Bush spoke briefly with reporters before departing and said there would be “no compromise” with Saddam Hussein on a date to meet with Secretary of State James Baker and discuss a solution to the Gulf crisis. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

Paris police authorities have taken measures to ensure the safety of those who use the streets during blackouts. Tests of white capes for traffic policemen whose duties oblige them to stand in the middle of crossing are being carried out, for pedestrians who have to cross main thoroughfares wide white strips of paint have been placed across streets, the first one, was painted at the top end of the Avenue des Champs Elysses, in front of the Arch of Triumph in Paris, France on Dec. 27, 1939. (AP Photo)

A street car in Viborg, Finland seaport, wrecked by a Russian bombardment on Dec. 27, 1939. Dispatches from this city on December 27 report long range Russian artillery had been turned loose on the city. (AP Photo)

A remarkable picture of a new ‘Tent City’ that has arisen at Camp Ord, California on Dec. 27, 1940, to house 12,500 men of Americas Great new army, now coming into being in view of the world-wide threat to the democracies. The men are being given military training here for three months. (AP Photo)

British troops sandbag a gun position in the East Coast of Scotland, on Dec. 27, 1940. Working with the Tommies in Scotland are some Polish troops. (AP Photo)

A man starts to run and the Alsatian dog, being used by the police keeping guard over railway depots, warehouses and other large, rambling places where valuable goods are stored, gives chase on Dec. 27, 1940. Alsatian dogs are trained to announce the presence of an intruder by barking and to hold him until help arrives. (AP Photo)

New Zealanders just arrived in Britain to complete their training as naval airmen for the Fleet Air Arm, gather around a training machine while the instructor tells them some plane facts, somewhere in England, Dec. 27, 1940. (AP Photo)

Germans with hands upraised who surrendered to the band of British Commandos who carried out a successful raid on the Norwegian Islands of Vaagso and Malloy on Dec. 27, 1941. The leader carries a white flag of surrender. (AP Photo)

Chief Red Cloud, Grand Sachem of the Eastern Federated Indian League in a war dance in front of the public library on Fifth Avenue in New York, Dec. 27, 1941, on behalf of the British-American Ambulance Corps fund. From left to right are Sandy Ackland and Donald Andrew Buchanan playing Scottish bagpipes while Chief Red Cloud does his war dance. (AP Photo/Marty Zimmerman)

The cheapest military plane in the world has now arrived in this country to be used as an observation post replacing balloons of the last war; and called the Flying Jeep by Americans. The two-seater aircraft has a 65 H.P. engine and can land and take off on ordinary roads. This handy little machine answers to the name of Piper Cub and costs about $550 to build. This is a Flying Jeep dropping gently to earth in the space of about 40 yards, landing so quietly that the roadside cattle are quite unconcerned in England, Dec. 27, 1942. (AP Photo)

Seaman Paul D. Carroll, of Hornbeak, Tenn., operates a lowering winch as the communications ship USS Eldorado anchors off a port in Korea on Dec. 27, 1950. (AP Photo)

A large column of smoke mushrooms skyward as supplies and military installations are dynamited at Hungnam, North Korea on Dec. 27, 1950, to prevent their use by Reds. An American destroyer patrols Hungnam harbor. (AP Photo/Max Desfor )

The old folks of Monaco greet Princess Grace as she visits them during their traditional Christmas Lunch, Dec. 27, 1958. (AP Photo/Maestri)

A steadied pose is held by Oleg Popoff, clown of the Russian State Circus, as he uses everything but the top of his head to balance himself in a performance in Stuttgart, West Germany on Dec. 27, 1958. (AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf)

This sergeant and a young soldier behind him have lost a comrade during a nine-day sweep operation in the jungle 40 miles north of Saigon, South Vietnam, Dec. 27, 1965. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Apollo 8 recovery, Dec. 27, 1968. (AP Photo)

Col. Frank Borman, Apollo 8 astronaut with William Anders, center, and James A. Lovell, Jr., right, on the flight deck of the carrier U.S.S. Yorktown, recovery ship Dec. 27, 1968. (AP Photo)

U.S. servicemen eye legs in Honey Ltd song and dance group at Long Binh, South Vietnam, Dec. 27, 1968. Girls are part of the bob hope Christmas show touring the Far East. The base, 15 miles north of Saigon, was first stop of the nine performance tour. (AP Photo)







A crane swings the Apollo 8 spacecraft up from the surface of the Pacific Ocean to the deck of carrier USS Yorktown, Friday, Dec. 27, 1968 to complete the recovery of the spacecraft and its three-man crew following their flight to the moon and back. (AP Photo)

Rock festival fans huddle in blankets as smoke from fires blows around them early morning at the Miami-Hollywood Rock festival in Hollywood, Florida, Dec. 27, 1969. Fog and low temperatures called a halt to the festival at 3 a.m. But promoters advised that the music would begin again around noon. It started on Friday at midnight and attracted some 2,000 fans at the Miami-Hollywood speedway. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston)

Penn State coach Joe Paterno is surrounded by fans and autograph seekers after arriving in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 1978. His top ranked Nittany lions are into town early to take advantage of the weather as they prepare to meet Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo)

Workmen on scaffolding restore and add new stones to the giant Sphinx to prevent further erosion and damages to the ancient structure, in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 27, 1979. (AP Photo/Bill Foley)

Iowa quarterback Chuck Long receives the Most Valuable Player trophy at the close of their 55-17 trouncing of rival Texas during the first freedom Bowl at Anaheim Stadium in California, Dec. 27, 1984. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

A U.S. Navy Presidential Honor Guard from Washington, D.C. carries a casket bearing Navy Lt. J. G. John Connors from St. Agnes Church in Arlington, Mass., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1989 after funeral services were held. Connors, who was 25 years old, had volunteered for service in Panama where he was killed last week during the U.S. invasion. (AP Photo/Steve Senne)

An American soldier armed with a heavy caliber automatic weapon as he and other members of his squad search for a sniper in Panama City, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 1989. The soldiers searched a building and found a weapon but not suspect. (AP Photo/Michael Stravato)

A U.S. Army tank forms a roadblock off a traffic circle leading to the Vatican Embassy in Panama City on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1989 where Manuel Noriega has sought asylum. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)

Danish Flight Captain Stefan Rasmussen, with blanket over his shoulders, walks from the hulk of his SAS MD-80 airliner, accompanied by a policeman after a forced landing in a field north of Arlanda Airport, Dec. 27, 1991. (AP Photo/Jan Berlin)

A Somalia woman walks past a truck leading a convoy of Somali drivers in Mogadishu on Sunday, Dec. 27, 1992 protesting the use of foreign licensed trucks in the delivery of relief aid in Somalia. Relief agencies have contracted truck from Ethiopia, creating an uproar amongst Somali truck owners. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) escapes Chicago Bears Mark Carrier (20) and Fain Richard (24) en route to the end zone and the NFL rushing title in the third quarter, Sunday, Dec. 27, 1992 in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

University of Kansas coach Forrest C. “Phog” Allen explains play formations to players in preparation for a game in New York with Fordham, shown Dec. 27, 1940. The players are, from left: Marvin Sollenberger, John Kline, Bob Johnson, William Hogben and Howard Engleman (AP Photo/Tom Sande)

John F. Curry, Tammany Hall leader, and his wife, Mary, arrive at the gala opening of Radio City Music Hall in New York, Dec. 27, 1932. Hundreds of celebrities packed the huge theater, which is the first completed part of the Rockefeller Center complex in the heart of Manhattan. (AP Photo)

President Richard Nixon shakes hands with Margaret Truman Daniel as first lady Pat Nixon (back to camera), shakes hands with Margaret’s husband Clifton Daniel, at Independence, Mo., Dec. 27, 1972. The Nixons came to Independence to honor the late former President Harry S. Truman, Margaret’s father. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh sportscaster Myron Cope shows a Terrible Towel, a Cope brainchild that has become a marketing success, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Dec. 27, 1979. The towel, which is supposed to give almost supernatural powers to the Steelers, will be in the hands of thousands of Steeler faithful when they face the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo)

This is the scene during a ceremony for the official opening of the Holland Tunnel at the Jersey City, N.J. side, which connects New Jersey to New York City, Dec. 27, 1927. In the background are buses lined up ready to take officials to the New York side of the tunnel. (AP Photo)

Eddie Shore, defense for the Boston Bruins posing at the goal, Dec. 27, 1929. (AP Photo)

Crown Prince Michael of Rumania and some of his schoolmates acted a Passion Play before King Carol and the Royal Court in the open air at the Royal Palace in Bucharest on Dec. 27, 1936. Prince Michael played a shepherd. Crown Prince Michael, in the costume of a shepherd, tells the news of the birth of Jesus to other boys playing Angels, Roman soldier and Herod. (AP Photo)

This is Jean Schwartz, a New York dress finisher who has been out of a job for 18 weeks. She appeared at the New York City Post Office, Dec. 27, 1937, where she filled out her application for Unemployment Insurance, something nearly a million in the state are expected to do before the end of 1938. A staff of 4,000 has been hired to take care of the applications. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

With the opening of New Yorks Worlds Fair only four months away, workmen were busy, scaling the scaffolding from the 700 foot Trylon Tower, and the 200 foot perisphere in Flushing, New York on Dec. 27, 1938, the theme-center of the fair where the World Tomorrow will be portrayed. The fair will be open on April 30, 1939. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Phil Taylor, speed and acrobatic skater, thrilled winter sports enthusiasts with his daring antics on stilts, skating at St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Dec. 27, 1938. (AP Photo)

Servicemen dance with United Service Organizations (USO) volunteers during the National Catholic Community service’s Christmas dance in the Rainbow Room in New York City, Dec. 27, 1941. (AP Photo)

A broken tree and bomb-splinter marked walls of a face show some effect of Allied Aerial bombings in Tebourba, Tunisia, Dec. 27, 1942. (AP Photo)

Maj. Gen. George S. Patton, commander of the U.S. Forces in West Africa (third from the left), and General Charles Nogues (fourth from left), French Chief at Morocco, stand in salute at the graves of American and French soldiers who fell in the U.S. landing operations in Casablanca, Dec. 27, 1942. Funeral services were held at the Ben MSik Cemetery in Casablanca, Morocco . (AP Photo)

This is the interior of the Russian Tea Room in New York City on Dec. 27, 1943. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Tap dancer Bill Robinson, known as Bojangles, far left, is assisted by Mary Bruce on piano as he leads young dancers to the “Charleston Walk” in New York City on Dec. 27, 1944. The children, from left, are, Dorothy Williams, 6; John Whitefield, 8; and Dolgres Jackson, 5. (AP Photo)

An estimated 4000 people line both sides of 51st St. waiting to see the Christmas show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Dec. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Tony Camerano)

Members of the National Military Organization Irgun Zvai Leumi are armed with rifles, revolvers and automatic weapons as they take position on the rooftop of a Jewish house in case of Arab attack on the Jaffa-Tel Aviv border in the Manshiah Jewish quarter in Tel Aviv on Dec. 27, 1947. The Zionist guerrilla force began an armed revolt against British rule in Palestine. (AP Photo/James Pringle)

Pedestrians make their way in between cars stalled on the bridge while crossing the Grand Central Parkway at Union Turnpike, Kew Gardens, Queens, N.Y., Dec. 27, 1947. A record-breaking 25.8 inch snowfall caused 21 cars, 3 buses and 2 trucks to be abandoned in the drift in this area. (AP Photo)

Former Olympic star Jesse Owens who recently returned from a government assisted good will tour of far Eastern countries, holds letters of commendation and bids to coach track at his office on, Dec. 27, 1955 in Chicago. Owens is administrative assistant for the Illinois Youth Commission. Owens decried a tendency to build up a “dual meet” between the United States and Russia in the 1956 Olympics. (AP Photo)

About 40 jeering teen-agers milling around the main downtown transfer point cause African American leaders to back away from scheduled demonstration of integrated bus riding in defiance of segregated seating laws police said must be obeyed in Tallahassee, Florida on Dec. 27, 1956. About 150 adults, apparently drawn by curiosity, were drawn to the scene but watched silently. (AP Photo/JPK)

Elvis Presley appears nonchalant, for the photographer anyway, when advised that he has been granted a 60 day draft delay, Dec. 27, 1957. He is shown in Memphis with his house guests, Kathy Gabriel, left, and Hannerl Melcher. Miss Melcher is shown pointing to March 20th on the calendar. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor John Amos is 82. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 77. Singer Tracy Nelson is 77. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 73. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 72. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 70. Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor Tovah Feldshuh is 68. Journalist-turned-politician Arthur Kent is 68. Actor Maryam D’Abo is 61. Actor Ian Gomez is 57. Actor Theresa Randle is 57. Actor Eva LaRue is 55. Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 55. Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 52. Rock musician Guthrie Govan is 50. Musician Matt Slocum is 49. Actor Wilson Cruz is 48. Actor Masi Oka is 47. Actor Aaron Stanford is 45. Actor Emilie de Ravin is 40. Actor Jay Ellis is 40. Christian rock musician James Mead (Kutless) is 39. Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 33. Country singer Shay Mooney (Dan & Shay) is 30. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 26.