This Day in History: December 26

Spanish soprano Lucrezia Bori, as the Duchess of Towers, poses backstage at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City after opening night inaugural performance of “Peter Ibbetson” on Dec. 26, 1933. (AP Photo)

Today is Sunday, Dec. 26, the 360th day of 2021. There are five days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 26, 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”

On this date:

In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.

In 1917, during World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation authorizing the government to take over operation of the nation’s railroads.

In 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British prime minister to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.

In 1966, Kwanzaa was first celebrated.

In 1974, comedian Jack Benny died in Los Angeles at age 80.

In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.

In 1994, French commandos stormed a hijacked Air France jetliner on the ground in Marseille, killing four Algerian hijackers and freeing 170 hostages.

In 1996, six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)

In 2003, an earthquake struck the historic Iranian city of Bam, killing at least 26,000 people.

In 2004, more than 230,000 people, mostly in southern Asia, were killed by a 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean.

In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.

In 2012, Toyota Motor Corp. said it had reached a settlement worth more than $1 billion in a case involving unintended acceleration problems in its vehicles.

Ten years ago: A heart surgeon and a technician from a Mayo Clinic in Florida, flying across the northern corner of the state to retrieve a heart for transplant, were killed along with the pilot when their helicopter crashed. Drew Brees set the NFL record for yards passing in a season and the New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South title with a 45-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. (The passing record would be broken two years later by Denver’s Peyton Manning.)

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama traded competing claims about who would have won had the presidential election been a contest between the two of them; Obama suggested in a podcast he still held enough sway over the coalition of voters that elected him twice to get them to vote for him once again while Trump tweeted: “He should say that but I say NO WAY!”

One year ago: A California woman, Miya Ponsetto, wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel and grabbed at him as he tried to leave; she would later be charged with a hate crime. (The teen’s family has sued the woman and the hotel, alleging racial profiling.) Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, who pitched well into his 40s with a knuckleball that baffled big league hitters, died after a long fight with cancer; he was 81. LeBron James was voted Male Athlete of the Year by the AP after winning his fourth NBA title, putting the Lakers on top of the basketball world again and taking a stand for social justice and voting rights.



Actor and swimmer Johnnie Weissmuller, left, and his brother, Pete, are shown in swimsuits in Miami, Fla., on Dec. 26, 1930. (AP Photo)



The hard grey lines of New Yorks steel and stone were softened by a nine-inch fall of snow, one of the heaviest in years, Dec. 26, 1933. View from the Rockefeller Center shows St. Patricks Cathedral in background. Foreground is scene of excavation in the Rockefeller Center development where the Palazzo DItalia will be situated. (AP Photo)

General view of the famous Olympic Jump at St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Dec. 26, 1934. The jump was being used for the Morven Cup. The sleighpark can be seen in the foreground. (AP Photo/Len Puttnam)

Winter sports are in full swing at St. Moritz, and under ideal conditions there has been keen competition in the skiing. A general view of the Olympian leap, St. Moritz on Dec. 26, 1938, during the skiing competitions, with a picturesque park of sleighs in the foreground. (AP Photo)

The Count and Countess de Paris and their children at their home in Brussels, on Dec. 26, 1938, enjoyed their quiet Christmas party. (AP Photo)

Children and their families, sheltering in a London Underground station from all night Nazi bombing raids, celebrate Christmas with a decorated tree and stockings filled with presents’ hanging on the ends of their beds, Dec, 26, 1940. (AP Photo)

Members of a Canadian fighting squadron run for their planes at a station somewhere in England, Dec. 26, 1940. (AP Photo)

London Bank messengers wear silk hats as a badge of their calling shown in London, Dec. 26, 1941. They walk briskly through all neighborhoods, carrying hundreds of notes, messages and bonds, yet they are rarely victims of robbery. When robbery occurs, it is a headline story. (AP Photo)

Six captured German fliers pose for Lt. Robert Longini in Fedala, Dec. 26, 1942 right foreground, U.S. army signal corps photographer. (AP Photo)

With an arm bandage covering a jungle infection, Edward Widdis, Associated Press photographer, assigned to the Sopota front in New Guinea, makes identifying notes about pictures of U.S. Army operations in that sector, Dec. 26, 1942. Some of his equipment is spread out in his lean-to. (AP Photo)

Some of 40,000 who saw pro title game here are some of the estimated 40,000 persons who Jammed Wrigley field, Dec. 26, 1943 in Chicago to see the bears-Washington Redskins battle for the national pro football title. (AP Photo/Rob Stapleton)

Moving elevated platforms on a line at the plant enable workers to reach all parts of the fuselage without climbing ladders. They keep their tool boxes beside them on the platform and do not need an assistant to hand them tools. Tie and strength-saving ideas such as this have greatly increased production of the bombers at the Hudson plant at Detroit on Dec. 26, 1943. (AP Photo)

King Tiger German tank ran against a building in an unnamed Belgium town on Dec. 26, 1944 where it was knocked out of action. (AP Photo)

The landmark Christmas tree at New York’s Rockefeller Plaza stands out Dec. 26, 1947 as a few hardy pedestrians make their way through the snow drifts of one of the heaviest winter storms in years. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Snow piles up on Manhattan’s west side during one of New York’s heaviest recorded snowfalls Dec. 26, 1947. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Passengers scurry to buses at 49th Street and Fifth Ave., New York City, as snow continues to fall reaching a depth of 10.5 inches by 11:40 a.m., Dec. 26, 1947. (AP Photo)

Two New Yorkers dig out a car on December 26, 1947. In the two-day period of Dec. 26 and 27th, 1947, New York City recorded its heaviest snowfall of 26.4 inches. (AP Photo)

Orchestra leader Harry James and his wife, actress Betty Grable, occupy their box seats at Santa Anita park in Arcadia, Calif., on Dec. 26, 1952. (AP Photo)

Carol Lawrence, right, as Maria, and Chita Rivera, as Anita, are shown in the Broadway musical “West Side Story” at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Dec. 26, 1957. (AP Photo)

Smiling soldiers of the first battalion of Britains foresters regiment give Thumbs up sign as they wait to board transport plane at Lyneham, Wiltshire, England, on Dec. 26, 1963. They are headed for Island of Cyprus at part of troops ordered in by British government to help restore order in the crises between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. (AP Photo)

Holding up a shirt, Liz Taylor sights to see if it will fit a Mexican boy on Dec. 26, 1963 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Christmas afternoon. The actress and actor Richard Burton helped distribute toys and clothing to the village needy. About 400 adults and kids received gifts. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

Anit-Vietnam War protesters, some carrying signs, rally on Texas Ranch Road 1, which leads to U.S. President Johnson’s LBJ Ranch, in Stonewall, Texas, on Dec. 26, 1965. About half of the 90 demonstrators are members of the Houston Citizens for Action on Vietnam and a spokesman said they want an immediate peace conference on the Vietnam War. (AP Photo)

Disc jockey Chris Noel, visiting U.S. military men in Vietnam, fires an artillery round towards a suspected Viet Cong concentration near Bau Bang village, South Vietnam, after the end of the Christmas truce on Dec. 26, 1966. The shell was marked to Charlie with love, Chris. Miss Noel conducts a radio program broadcast over military radio stations in Vietnam. The weapon is part of the 3rd brigade, 1st division artillery based 35 miles north of Saigon. (AP Photo)

Music festival fans gather for the weekend-long Hollywood-Miami Rock Festival in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 26, 1969. The music festival is to start at midnight and continue for 72 hours. (AP Photo)

Rock festival fans, traveling by motorcycle and vans, wait at the staging area before the gates open for the Hollywood-Miami Rock Festival in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 26, 1969. The music festival is to start at midnight and continue for 72 hours. (AP Photo)

President Richard Nixon gestures while mingling with passengers on a United Air Lines DC-10 commercial airliner enroute from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles on Dec. 26, 1973. Nixon secretly flew to California for a post-Christmas vacation. Picture was made with an instantmatic camera by passenger Julie Gilkey, 19. (AP Photo/Julie Gilkey)

Youths in downtown Tehran fill bottles with gasoline and throw them at a firebombed truck to keep it burning, Dec. 26, 1978. It is the third straight day that anti-Shah rioters have paralyzed the center of the city, and clashes with troops drew all-day gunfire. (AP Photo)

Dark December skies swirl above the Bethel cemetery on Dec. 26, 1986, which is covered with a fresh layer of snow. (AP Photo/Ron Stapleton)

Phil Cicio, an electrician at Artkraft Strauss Sign Corporation, checks the lights on the ball that will drop in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, at the company’s warehouse in New York, Dec. 26, 1991. The ball weighs 200 pounds, is six feet in diameter and contains 180 white outdoor lamps. The tradition dates back to 1907 when the first ball was lowered from the top of One Times Square, then the New York Times building. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Emaciated and close to death 5 year-old, Arab Haddan is led by a relief worker at a feeding center in Bardera on Friday, Dec. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/John Moore)

Canadian pilots check over guns on one of their Hurricane fighter planes at a northern English airport, Dec. 26, 1940. (AP Photo)

Nazi soldiers, wearing their snow-camouflage suits which render them almost indistinguishable against the snowy background, are seen here putting in a spot of snipping activity from the cover of a wooden house as they retreat on the Moscow front, on Dec. 26, 1941. They are members of the Nazi rearguard, always left behind by a retreating army to harass the advance of their opponents. (AP Photo)

This sign is confusing, not to say amazing, to an American visitor to London unfamiliar with local custom Dec. 26, 1941. A dive is a lunchroom in the basement. (AP Photo)

Lancasters and Halifaxes of RAF. Bombed Command carriedout a major attack on German armour and troop concentrations in the St. Vith area. This photograph, taken from the attacking aircraft, show the target area as a mass of seething billowing dust and smoke. One of the RAFs heavy bombers over the smoke covered target area during the attack on German armour and troop concentrations at St. Vith Dec. 26, 1944. (AP Photo)

One of the freak effects sometimes achieved by high explosive bombs at a town on the U.S. third army front in France on Dec. 26, 1944. The big building at the end of the street took a direct hit, was split down the center. One half of the building disintegrated into rubble the other remained standing firm. (AP Photo)

View from the wings as girls go through their dance number as Burlesque opened at Columbia Burlesque Theatre, New York City on Dec. 26, 1956. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

John Bolton, director of the California Institute of Technology Radio Observatory, stands in foreground with giant antennae, under construction by the Navy and California Institute of Technology, Dec. 26, 1958. The antenna will soon be adding to mans knowledge of the universe by listening to radio sounds coming from the stars and other objects in the far reaches of outer space. The 90-foot-in-diameter saucer, working as a unit, may pick up waves from radio-active stars and clusters so far away the biggest telescopes cannot see them. T (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

A long queue of people waits on the Israeli side of the Israel-Jordan border in Jerusalem at the Mandelbaum Gate Dec. 26, 1963, to get into the Jordan sector of the city, taking advantage of a special permission by the Arabs to celebrate Christmas Eve ceremonies in Bethlehem, in Jordan. (AP Photo/ Raoul Fornezza)

Muhammad Ali was knockout victor in Sunday?s boxing fight against West German heavyweight boxer Jurgen Blin on Dec. 26, 1971 in Zurich, Switzerland. Muhammad Ali knocking down his opponent with a heavy left-hand blow. (AP Photo)

Gloria Steinem appears on ABC-TV’s “Issues And Answers” program, Dec. 26, 1971. (AP Photo/Jim Wells)

Rudolf Nureyev, with Merle Park, principal ballerina of London’s Royal Ballet, rehearse in New York for the opening of “Nureyev and Friends,” Dec. 26, 1974 in New York. Nureyev will dance in every number in each of the 34 planned performances. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

President Jimmy Carter and Mrs.Rosalynn Carter return to the White House in Washington Monday, Dec. 26, 1977, following a six-day Christmas vacation in Plains, Ga., Mrs. Carter is carrying a box labeled live hermit crabs. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

An Imperial forces bus goes up in flames in the center of downtown Tehran as rioters destroy vehicles in a wave of firebombing and rioting that caused chaos throughout the city center, Dec. 26, 1978. Motorists honk their horns and flash their lights to show sympathy with the anti-Shah militants who kept up running skirmishes with hundreds of troops. (AP Photo)

Bruce Laingen, right, U.S. charge d’affairs in Iran, sits with Vatican envoy Anibale Bugnini as Iranian Roman Catholic archbishop of Tehran Youhannan Semaan Issayi, center, celebrates Christmas service at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Friday, Dec. 26, 1980. (AP Photo)

Japanese luxury cars for export await loading onto a car carrying vessel at the quay of Nissan’s assembly plant south of Tokyo recently, Dec. 26, 1989. While Eastern Europe did a political great leap in the last year, countries in the Far East concentrated on what they’ve done well in recent years: build economies. (AP Photo)

The Polish American Dance troupe performs traditional dances for shoppers at A & S Plaza in New York on Saturday, Dec. 26, 1992. The unhurried mood of post-holiday gift buying, and exchanges was explained by one A and S employee that said sales of frivolous items where down. (AP Photo/Teddy Blackburn)

French troops keep a close watch on huge sacks of rice donated by French schoolchildren to the famine relief effort in Mogadishu Port , Dec. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

Shown at a table opening night of George White’s Gay White Way, are Al Bloomingdale and ” Honeychile” Wilder, Dec 26,1940. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: R&B singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 86. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 76. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 75. Funk musician George Porter Jr. (The Meters) is 74. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 74. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 67. Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 66. Humorist David Sedaris is 65. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 59. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 58. Actor Nadia Dajani is 56. Rock musician J is 54. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 51. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 50. Actor Kendra C. Johnson is 45. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 42. Actor Beth Behrs is 36. Actor Kit Harington is 35. Actor Eden Sher is 30. Pop singer Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix Actor) is 29. Actor Zach Mills is 26.