This Day in History: December 25

The Christmas tree towers over the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1979. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Today is Saturday, Dec. 25, the 359th day of 2021. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 25, 1991, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev went on television to announce his resignation as the eighth and final leader of a communist superpower that had already gone out of existence.

On this date:

In A.D. 336, the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.

In 1066, William the Conqueror was crowned King of England.

In 1776, Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey, during the American Revolutionary War.

In 1818, “Silent Night (Stille Nacht)” was publicly performed for the first time during the Christmas Midnight Mass at the Church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria.

In 1926, Hirohito became emperor of Japan, succeeding his father, Emperor Yoshihito.

In 1962, the movie version of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” adapted from the Harper Lee novel and starring Gregory Peck, opened in Los Angeles.

In 1989, ousted Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife, Elena, were executed following a popular uprising. Former baseball manager Billy Martin, 61, died in a traffic accident near Binghamton, New York.

In 1995, singer Dean Martin died at his Beverly Hills home at age 78.

In 1999, space shuttle Discovery’s astronauts finished their repair job on the Hubble Space Telescope and released it back into orbit.

In 2003, 16 people were killed by mudslides that swept over campgrounds in California’s San Bernardino Valley. Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf survived a second assassination bid in 11 days, but 17 other people were killed.

In 2006, James Brown, the “Godfather of Soul,” died in Atlanta at age 73.

In 2009, passengers aboard Northwest Airlines Flight 253 foiled an attempt to blow up the plane as it was landing in Detroit by seizing Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, who tried to set off explosives in his underwear. (Abdulmutallab later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.)

Ten years ago: Five members of a family — three children and their grandparents — died in a Christmas morning blaze in Stamford, Connecticut, that was blamed on burning embers in a trash can. A suicide bombing of a Catholic church near Nigeria’s capital left at least 44 people dead.

Five years ago: A Russian Tu-154 carrying 92 people to Syria crashed into the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from Sochi, killing all 92 people on board. Decrying the suffering in Syria, Pope Francis wished Christmas peace and hope for all those scarred by war and terrorism, which he said was sowing “fear and death in the heart of many countries and cities.” George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career, died at his home in Goring, England, at age 53.

One year ago: A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, damaging dozens of buildings, causing widespread communications outages and grounding holiday travel at the city’s airport; investigators later determined that the bomber, a 63-year-old Nashville-area man, was killed in the explosion. Pope Francis made a Christmas Day plea for authorities to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all, insisting that the first in line should be the most vulnerable and needy. Amid coronavirus restrictions, the annual Christmas morning reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River could only be seen online, in a video that was made earlier in the month. Bluegrass guitarist Tony Rice died at his North Carolina home at 69.

Germans celebrating Christmas in 1914. (AP Photo)

Sir Harry Lauder, right, famed comedian, and a friend, Col. McHardy of Newbarns, Scotland, with some trophies of their rabbit hunt in Scotland on Dec. 25, 1931. Sir Harry was a guest of the colonel, and proved a better comedian than a marksman. The colonel, who is 93 years old, is the oldest county clerk in Scotland. (AP Photo)

What with the lighted Christmas trees in front of its portals in Washington on Dec. 25, 1931, the White House presented a beautiful, softly illuminated spectacles on Christmas night, and one at once sensed the serenity and joyous festivity of the day that prevailed behind the closed doors, where the grandchildren of President and Mrs. Hoover, Peggy Ann and Herbert, made merry with their toys and gifts. (AP Photo)

Four generations of Roosevelts gather at the executive mansion in Albany, New York to observe Christmas with Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dec. 25, 1931. Seated, Elliott Roosevelt, son of the governor; Sara Delano Roosevelt, the governor’s mother; and the governor. Rear, Franklin Jr., son; John, son and Curtis B. Dall, son-in-law. Seated on floor, Anna Dall, the governor’s daughter; Curtis, Roosevelt, Dall, her son and Eleanor Roosevelt with granddaughter Eleanor Dall. (AP Photo)

The good-humored British Tommies members of the first troop contingent to reach the Saar Valley, do their best to improve international relations by joking with the delivery boy they met on the street at Saarbrucken, Dec. 25, 1934. These Tommies are part of the international force detail to keep order in the Saar during the January plebiscite. (AP Photo)

Actress Carole Lombard, right, and actress-singer Eadie Adams lunch at the Turf Club at the race track, Dec. 25, 1935, the opening of the Santa Anita meeting. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Britain’s King George VI and his family attended Christmas morning service in the Sandringham Estate Church, Norfolk, Dec. 25, 1936. From left to right; King George VI; Princess Elizabeth; Princess Margaret Rose and Queen Elizabeth. Other members of the royal party are not identified. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Women build a belly covering for a C-87 transport in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 25, 1942 during World War II. The women have built many of these during the war effort, which foremen declare equal in the construction and quality to those turned out by experienced workmen in the plant’s other departments. (AP Photo)

Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell are the “most cooperative” film players of the year, according to the vote of members of the Women’s Press Club of Hollywood, and accordingly received the traditional Golden Apple which are the “Academy Awards” given by the ladies of the press. Pictured at the Hollywood Brown Derby, Dec. 25, 1942, Miss Russell proudly shows the award to miss Ruth Waterbury, club president, and Cary Grant. (AP Photo)

Japanese style for over two thousand men, women and children, Japanese born and Japanese descent who stepped ashore on Japanese soil to start life as subjects of the Emperor. Two hundred and eighty-five families who had renounced their rights as U.S. citizens were debarked from the former luxury liner Matsonia at Uraga port to become as most of the Japanese, hungry, cold and disillusioned as they see for the first time the conditions they will live under as subjects of the Emperor. Japanese arriving at this small port forty miles from Tokyo, then turned over to the Japanese civil authorities, college students, young children and the sick from every state in the Union and South America, later at the reception they were given rice, boiled celery and slice of apricot Christmas dinner  Japanese style. The sighs were many as the Matsonia proceeded to Yokahoma to pickup troops. The line forms to the right for this deluxe Japanese transportation to the reception center for the repatriates at Uraga port in Japan on Dec. 25, 1945. (AP Photo)

A group of men dressed in striped uniforms march in front of the White House in Washington, Dec. 25, 1947 urging a general amnesty for violators of the Selective Service Act. The demonstration was sponsored by the Committee for Amnesty. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

Chinese Nationalist troops march through the outskirts of Nanking, China, towards the Yangtze river, to make a final stand in the defence of the capital, Dec. 25, 1948. (AP Photo).

The Northwestern football teams Christmas party at their hotel in Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 25, 1948. From left to right are: Ted Payseur, athletic director, Santa Claus and Bob Voigts, coach. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

Alfred Drake, left, and Patricia Morison, costarring in the musical “Kiss Me Kate,” play checkers backstage at the New Century Theatre in New York, Dec. 25, 1949. (AP Photo)

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor chats with movie producer Frank Ross at the post-christening party in Hollywood on Dec. 25, 1952. Ross is actress Joan Caulfield’s husband. Gabor’s husband George Sanders is in the background. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

Sammy Fuchs, left, proprietor of Sammy?s Bowery Follies, pours champagne for Frederick A. Clark, known as Prince of the Hoboes on Dec. 25, 1950 in New York when Fuchs served dinner to 1,500 of New York?s destitute at his Bowery night club. (AP Photo)

Worshippers crowd Roman Catholic church in revolt-scarred Hungarian capital of Budapest on Dec. 25, 1956 for traditional Christmas mass. People walked unmolested past Soviet tanks and armored cars to attend Christmas services. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II sits at desk at the royal country estate at Sandringham, England on Dec. 25, 1957, shortly after delivering her first Christmas Day telecast to the British people. Pictures of the Queen’s children, Princess Anne and Prince Charles are on the desk. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Sidney Smart and her daughters, Sandra, 4, and Barbara, 15, look-in as Queen Elizabeth II makes her Christmas broadcast on television on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1957. Her Majesty spoke from the long library at Sandringham, and was seen by both B.B.C. and I.T.V. viewers. It was the first time that the occasion has been televised. The Smart family live at Walthamstow, London, United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Sidney Smart)

Son Fraser goes along as American actor Charlton Heston and his wife, Lydia, make a shopping tour in Tokyo on Dec. 25, 1962. His wife and Fraser accompanied Heston to Japan for the premiere of his film, Diamond Head. Hes growing the beard for his role in his next picture, a biblical film. (AP Photo)

President Lyndon Johnson and Gen. William C. Westmoreland, commander of U.S. forces in Vietnam on Dec. 25, 1967. (AP Photo)



The “Gold Diggers’ go through their routine during Christmas Eve performance of the Bob Hope Show for GI’s and Marines in Danang, Vietnam, Dec. 25, 1970. The group which has been to Vietnam on previous tours was loudly cheered appearing three times on stage. (AP Photo/Henri Huet)

South Vietnam Airborne troops rush to helicopter during combat assault on North Vietnam position along route 7 North East of Phnom Penh in Cambodia on Dec. 25, 1970. Operations are continuing as normal in Cambodia, not affected by bilateral cease-fire in neighboring South Vietnam. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Pope Paul VI visits the railway tunnel being dug at Mount Soratte, 50 kilometers north of Rome, before celebrating a midnight Christmas mass for miners working their night shift, Dec. 25, 1972. (Ap Photo)

John Paul Getty III, who had been kidnapped and lost an ear, arrived at Munich Airport on Dec. 25, 1973, together with his mother Gail Harris, right. They plan to spend the Christmas holidays in or near Munich in a skiing resort. (AP Photo/Schneck)

One of the American hostages shaking hands with Rev. Thomas J. Gumbleton, catholic auxiliary bishop of Detroit, in the U.S. embassy on Christmas in Tehran, Iran on Dec. 25, 1979. Three distinguished American churchmen and the Archbishop of Algiers officiated at Christmas services after arriving in Iran at the invitation of Ayatollah Khomeini. Two other hostages look on. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sayad)



UCLA’s Troy Aikman is sacked by University of Florida’s Clifford Charlton (56) in the second quarter of Aloha Bowl on Dec. 25, 1987 in Honolulu. (AP Photo)

This aerial view of Panama City, made Sunday Dec. 25, 1989 shows of the destruction resulting from the american invasion of Panama. (AP Photo/Michael Strovato)

A GI-fashioned sign board reading we dont want the damn place anyway stands near the harbor at Hungnam, North Korea Dec. 25, 1950 to greet the reds as U.N. forces complete the evacuation of the beachhead. (AP Photo/FLS)

Pope Paul VI elevates the chalice with the consecrated wine during a Christmas Day Mass celebrated in Saint Peter’s Basilica, Dec. 25, 1964 in the Vatican. This was the third of three Christmas Day Masses said by the pontiff. The first was a midnight Mass in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican Palace for diplomats accredited to the Vatican, and the second was in a parish church in a worker’s section in Rome. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Close-up of Pope Paul VI, wearing his “Tiara” or beehive triple crown, as he imparts his blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (Over the City of Rome and the World) from the central balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica overlooking a crowd of about 50,000 gathered below in the huge square, Dec. 25, 1963. The blessing followed a solemn mass celebrated by the Pontiff in the Basilica on Christmas Day, his first Christmas as Supreme Ruler of the Roman Catholic Church. (Ap Photo/Luigi Felici)

Holding his crosier, Pope paul VI imparts the “Urbi et Orbi” (to the City of Rome and the World) blessing from the central balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica, after having celebrated a solemn open-air Christmas mass in front of the Basilica, Dec. 25, 1965. (Ap Photo/Mario Torrisi)



A soldier arrests a woman suspected as a pro-Ceausescu secret police in town of Timisoara, Dec. 25, 1989, during the fourth day of fighting between regular army and pro-Ceausescu forces. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic)

Romanian soldiers, guarding the national TV station, take a rest behind improvised barricades, Dec. 25, 1989. The TV station was the scene of heavy fighting between the army and Ceausescu’s Securitate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Socks, the Clinton family cat, perches atop a reindeer statue on the White House lawn behind the Oval Office Sunday, Dec. 25, 1994. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

American soldiers sing Christmas songs during the celebration of the midnight Christmas mass at the U.S. Army’s Base Camp Democracy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Dec. 25, 1994. More than 6000 American soldiers celebrated Christmas in Haiti. (AP Photo/Marcelo Salinas)

Chechen volunteers relax as their sit on top of a tank in Grozny, Sunday, Dec. 25, 1994 after having stood guard all night. Few people were on the streets of the ruined city on Sunday after Russian bombs fell on Grozny again at night on Saturday and the boom of artillery could be heard on the city’s outskirts. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Dressed as General George Washington, Robert Gerenser, 44, of New Hope, Pa., reenacts the Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River from Washington Crossing, Pa., to Washington Crossing, N.J., aboard a Durham boat, Thursday, Dec. 25, 1997. Thousands line the shores to observe the annual recreation that preceded the troops attack on the Hessians at Trenton. (AP Photo/Jeff Zelevansky)

Wearing cowboy boots and khaki trousers, President Johnson gestures as he explains to reporters the operation of the LBJ Ranch, near Johnson City, Texas, Dec. 25, 1963. A group of reporters and photographers visited the president and his family at the ranch. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt holds two of his grandchildren on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1939, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. At left is Franklin Roosevelt III, son of FDR Jr., and Johnny Boettiger, nine-month-old son of the president’s daughter Anna Boettiger and her husband John. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)

Residents of Managua evacuate on the government’s orders following the devastating earthquake that flattened the Nicaraguan capital, Dec. 25, 1972. (AP Photo/BAA)

Homeless and unemployed men, guests of Urbain Ledoux, aka “Mr. Zero,” enjoy a savory Christmas Day meal of Mulligan Stew at his haven for the needy called “The Tub,” at 33 St. Mark’s Place in New York, Dec. 25, 1931. The stew, made of turkey, chicken, goose and squab was enjoyed by nearly 5,000 guests. (AP Photo)

Fires continue to burn in the center of Managua, Nicaragua on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 1972, after a major earthquake destroyed the city Dec. 23rd. Large white building at upper right of photo is the new opera house. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

Midwife Virginia Kendall, right, part of the obstetrical team at Beth Israel Hospital’s Ambulatory Care Center in Boston, Dec. 25, 1976, checks Deborah Bloom of Arlington. Nurse-midwives of today are registered nurses with additional training in obstetrics. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick)

Some Managua residents pick through rubble, Dec. 25, 1972, searching for loved ones and belongings in Nicaragua, following the devastating earthquake which struck the capital city on Dec. 23. All but about 24,000 of the city’s 300,000 residents had left the city. Estimates are that 3,000 to 5,000 persons have died. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Author Anne Roiphe is 86. Actor Hanna Schygulla is 78. R&B singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 77. Actor Gary Sandy is 76. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 75. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 75. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 73. Actor Sissy Spacek is 72. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 72. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 71. Actor CCH Pounder is 69. Singer Annie Lennox is 67. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 67. Country singer Steve Wariner is 67. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 63. The former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Christina Romer, is 63. Actor Klea Scott is 53. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 50. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 50. Singer Dido is 50. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 49. R&B singer Ryan Shaw is 41. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 39. Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 37. Actor Perdita Weeks is 36. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 33.