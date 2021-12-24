This Day in History: December 24

President Lyndon Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson, and Yuki, the White House pet, pose beside the family Christmas tree in Washington, Dec. 24, 1967, a Norway spruce. Yuki takes a stand atop some of the family Christmas gifts arranged under the tree. The President returned from his round-the-world journey. The setting is in the Yellow Oval Room in the second floor of the White House. (AP Photo)

Today is Friday, Dec. 24, the 358th day of 2021. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 24, 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe as part of Operation Overlord.

On this date:

In 1524, Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama — who had discovered a sea route around Africa to India — died in Cochin, India.

In 1809, legendary American frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson was born in Madison County, Kentucky.

In 1814, the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 following ratification by both the British Parliament and the U.S. Senate.

In 1851, fire devastated the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., destroying about 35,000 volumes.

In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1906, Canadian physicist Reginald A. Fessenden became the first person to transmit the human voice (his own) as well as music over radio, from Brant Rock, Massachusetts.

In 1913, 73 people, most of them children, died in a crush of panic after a false cry of “Fire!” during a Christmas party for striking miners and their families at the Italian Hall in Calumet, Michigan.

In 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.

In 1980, Americans remembered the U.S. hostages in Iran by burning candles or shining lights for 417 seconds — one second for each day of captivity.

In 1992, President Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.

In 1993, the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, who blended Christian and psychiatric principles into a message of “positive thinking,” died in Pawling, New York, at age 95.

In 2013, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon to code-breaker Alan Turing, who was convicted of homosexual behavior in the 1950s.

Ten years ago: In a setback, Republican presidential hopefuls Newt Gingrich and Texas Gov. Rick Perry failed to qualify for Virginia’s Super Tuesday primary ballot by falling short of the 10,000 signatures required. Troops commanded by relatives of Yemen’s outgoing president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, attacked a crowd of more than 100,000 peaceful protesters, killing at least nine and driving Saleh to promise to leave the country.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump said he would dissolve his charitable foundation before taking office to avoid conflicts of interest; the Democratic Party said that wasn’t enough and called for the businessman to put his assets in a blind trust. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused President Barack Obama of a “shameful ambush” at the United Nations and said he was looking forward to working with his “friend” Donald Trump; Netanyahu’s comments came a day after the U.S. broke with past practice and allowed the Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

One year ago: California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases. Bethlehem ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations. Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal that would avert economic chaos on New Year’s and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. President Donald Trump completed a round of pardons for more than two dozen people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, in the latest wave of clemency to benefit longtime associates and supporters.

Street scene in typical Chinese tenement quarter in Hong Kong on Dec. 24, 1963 with house wives shopping among street vendors and Chinese billboards and shop signs in background. It is in this British crow colony that the overseas Chinese has made a tremendous success. More than 99 percent of the colonys 3.5 million residents are Chinese who have turned a trading center into a bustling industrial city. (AP Photo)

Silent duck hunters dip out a catch of wild ducks from a moat-trap in Suigo Quasi National Park in Japan, Dec. 24, 1964. The hunters separate the wildfowl from the tame “Judas” ducks employed to lead them into the traps. The tame ones are returned to the water after each catch. (AP Photo/Nobuyuki Masaki)

The Earth shines over the horizon of the Moon in this Dec. 24, 1968 photo shot by the astronauts on Apollo 8. Apollo 8 was launched from Cape Canaveral on Dec. 21, 1968. (AP Photo)

A reluctant Jeffery Lovell, 3, center, isnt the least bit impressed by a visit from Santa Claus despite the efforts of his mother, Mrs. Marilyn Lovell, at the home of the astronauts family home near the Manned Space Craft Center, Dec. 24, 1968, Houston, Tex. In the background is another of the Lovell children, Susan 10. The visit by Santa was part of the Christmas Eve celebration at the Lovells while Apollo continued on its orbit of the moon. (AP Photo)

Pictured here is a view of St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Dec. 24, 1984, with a Christmas tree and a nativity scene. (AP Photo)

Veteran talk show host Dick Cavett appears to be doing a little weightlifting with a bush as he clowns for photographer in Los Angeles, Dec. 24, 1985. Cavett, who was a gymnast in his early days, now has a talk show on the USA Network on cable. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev replies to delgate during the discussion on the new Union Treaty which will replace a 1922 document and keep the word “socialist” in the country’s name, in the Kremlin, Moscow, Monday Dec. 24, 1990. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A Zapatista rebel banner hangs above the entrance of Amparo Agua Tinta, a rebel-held village in the Lacandon forest of the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, Dec. 24, 1994. The sign says “Welcome to the Zapatista municipality of ‘Tierra Y Libertad’ rebel state of Chiapas, municipal seat Amparo Agua Tinta, courageous town.” Tierra y libertad means land and liberty and is the battle cry of Mexican revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata from which the rebels draw their name. (AP Photo/Douglas Engle)

President Bill Clinton leaves a DuPont Circle bookstore in Washington, Dec. 24, 1994, after shopping with his daughter Chelsea. Clinton mixed traditional Christmas Eve activities with official duties on Saturday, slipping out for some last-minute shopping and taking time to salute members of the armed services stationed far from home. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Soldiers prepare to destroy a ballistic SS-19 missile in the yard of the largest former Soviet military rocket base in Vakulenchuk, 220 kilometers (137 miles) west of Kiev, Wednesday Dec. 24, 1997. Ukraine surrendered all nuclear warheads from 130 such missiles to Russia and has already destroyed 68 of them to fulfil its pledge to become nuclear-free. The rest of the missiles are scheduleled to be scrapped in 1998. (AP Photo/Str)

Maxmilian Kersthold, a U.S. Navy engineer stationed near Pleiku, plays Santa Claus, delivering gifts on Christmas Eve to Montagnard women and children in Mang Yang, a remote area of the Central Highlands, Dec. 24, 1965. Kersthold, whose family was living in Okinawa, used a helicopter to visit the remote village. (AP Photo/Rick Merron)

MP watches as girls from Bob Hope’s troupe sing and dance on stage during Hope’s last performance in Vietnam, at Tan Son Nhut airbase on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1972. (AP Photo/Ludwig)

An armed Israeli soldier, left, watches over a peddler selling sweet cakes on Christmas Eve in front of the Church of the Nativity, birthplace of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, Dec. 24, 1973. Bethlehem lies in Israeli-occupied West Bank of Jordan. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Professor Albert Einstein and his wife, Elsa, are shown aboard the Hamburg-American Line’s M.S. Portland at Cristobal, Panama Canal Zone, awaiting canal transit to the Pacific Ocean en route to California, Dec. 24, 1931. Einstein, “The Father of Relativity,” is en route to the Mount Wilson observatory at Pasadena, Calif., where he will carry on the work which he started last year. The Einsteins have traveled with as little ostentation as possible in keeping with the professor’s wishes. (AP Photo)

Firefighters walk amid the destruction in the center of Managua, Nicaragua, following the earthquake that leveled much of the capital city, shown Dec. 24, 1972. Christmas decorations still hang over the roadway. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

FILE- In this Dec, 24, 1946, file photo, last minute Christmas Eve shoppers gather in front of Macy’s window display in New York. A $400 million makeover is giving New Yorks iconic Macy’s store a sleek, new 21st century style. ( AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn, File)

Appropriately hedge in by Christmas greens, President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown speaking in Lafayette Park during the annual community Yule tree celebration on Dec. 24, 1935 in Washington. (AP Photo)

Dr. Joseph Goebbels with two of his children, Hilde, left, age three, and Helga, age five, and others during the Christmas party for poor children in Berlin on Dec. 24, 1937. Some one thousand children from the poorest districts with their parents were given chocolates and cakes in a gaily decorated hall when Dr. Goebbels, German propaganda minister, broadcast a Christmas message to millions of German children. (AP Photo)

A view of Brussels under its mantle of snow on Dec. 24, 1938. In background are the towers of the famous cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula. (AP Photo)

Starred with many lights is this national Christmas tree which was set a twinkling on the White House grounds at ceremonies in Washington on Dec. 24, 1940 in which F.D.R. shared. The President, standing in a platform at the right, touched a button lighting the tree and then broadcast his Christmas wishes to the nation. (AP Photo)

A big block of workers flats in Liverpool damaged during the Nazi blitz on the city, Dec. 24, 1940. (AP Photo)

Here is part of a Mexican rebel band which surrendered near Villa de Casas, Dec. 24, 1940. They were freed under President Manuel Avila Camacho’s promise that there would be no reprisals for political uprisings. (AP Photo)

With her known flair for the unusual, Tina Leser uses regular red-and-white checked tablecloth cotton in a sequin-splattered shirt for day or night wear, shown Dec. 24, 1940. Here it is worn over a bra made from the same material, and navy denim slacks. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

For the last few years Emmett Red Ormsby, American League umpire, has been playing Santa Claus to his 12 children, shown in Evergreen Park, Chicago suburb on Dec. 24, 1940. But this year the children reversed the procedure and gave gifts to their dad. Standing behind the Ormsbys left to right are: Robert, 10; Dolores, 12; Ban, 13; Rita, 18; Helen, 15; Emmett, age unknown; Rosamary, 16. Standing beside Mrs. Ormsby is Dorothea, 9. Standing in front of their mother are left to right: Mary, 4; Esther, 6; and Nancy, 7. Kneeling left is Edward, 11. (AP Photo/Harry Hall)

R.A.F. Cadets training at Terrell, Texas, and Co-eds of the east Texas State College, enjoy Cups of wassail, yuletide beverage at a Christmas party held in honor of the fliers on Dec. 24, 1941. (AP Photo)

A canine reception group greets one of the warships of the Free French force arriving to take possession of the Vichy-governed Islands of St. Pierre and Miquelon on Dec. 24, 1941. While the committee members refrained from reveling where their sympathies lay, they showed special partisanship toward the ships cooks. (AP Photo)



Troops from the American First Army cautiously search a wooded area in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 24, 1944 during World War II. They were looking for German parachute troops. (AP Photo)

Many a robot bomb victim owes their life and safety to the efforts of specially trained Bomb Dogs who search for the bodies of the still living, trapped in the wreckage. Two of these animals, both Alsatians, Thorne, left, and Jet, are shown at the Industrial Fire Brigades competitions and displays in Westminster Gardens Embankment, in London on Dec. 24, 1944. (AP Photo)

Mardi Gras revelers gather to cheer King Rex as he makes his way on a float through Canal Street in New Orleans La., Dec. 24,1945. The monarch will parade this year for he first time since 1941. (AP Photo/AJE)

The former Oberburcomeister of Aschaffenburg, Wilhelm Wohlmuth, chopping wood in the prison yard of Aschaffenburg, Germany, under the eye of an armed German prison guard, on Dec. 24, 1945, while awaiting decision of the military government as to whether the local German government may be permitted to try him on charges of alleged murder and ordering the execution of five German soldiers during the battle for Aschaffenburg in March 1945. (AP Photo/Burroughs)

British soldiers pray at the Manger Altar in Bethlehem, Palestine, Dec. 24, 1946, Christmas Eve, as religious ceremonies marking the birth of Christ were held. Almost 30,000 pilgrims crowded the little town of Nativity. (AP Photo)

Joseph Guttman, left, 19-year-old Polish boy liberated by American forces from Buchenwald concentration camp, bursts into tears on the chest of M/Sgt. William Best, on Pier 61, New York City, Dec. 24, 1948, following Guttman’s arrival aboard the SS Marine Marlin. Sgt. Best, of Brooklyn, said he had adopted Joseph under arrangements made through the American Military Government in Germany. Joseph’s parents, two brothers and two sisters were slain in Buchenwald. Sgt. Best commanded a tank detail to which the Polish youth became attached as mascot after his liberation. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)



President Harry S. Truman, seated in front of a bookcase at his home in Independence, Mo., pushes a button which lit the nation’s Christmas tree on the south lawn of the White House, Washington, Dec. 24, 1949. Tree lighting came during the president’s annual Christmas talk to the nation. The text of his radio speech is in the notebook in front of him. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Cleveland fullback Marion Motley (76) picks up 12 yards and a first down in the fourth period of Brown-Los Angeles Rams game for the National Pro Football League championship, at Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 24, 1950. Rams’ halfback Paul Younger tackles Motley as Cleveland halfback Dub Jones (86), running interference for ball carrier, comes up too late to put a block on the tackler. Browns took the title by beating the Rams 30-28 on Lou Groza’s field goal in last twenty seconds of play. (AP Photo)

Smoke and debris shoots skyward at Hungnam as demolition charges destroy useable supplies and installations after U.N. forces evacuated the area on Dec. 24, 1950 in Hungnam. A United States destroyer stands by in the harbor. (AP Photo)

King Idris I of Libya waves to some of his subjects from a balcony of the Montar Palace in Benghazi, Dec. 24, 1951, during Libya’s Independence Day ceremonies. (AP Photo)

Students look at a sewing exhibition in one of the classrooms in the circular schoolhouse in suburban Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 24, 1954. The round, three-story building, for middle high school students, is one of the modern light-flooded schools planned in Japan to replace dark schoolhouses of pre-war vintage. (AP Photo)

Egyptian military forces and civilians, of the Port Said resistance movement, parade through the streets of Port Said, Egypt, Dec. 24, 1956, two days after the last Britsh troops withdrew. (AP Photo)

World Middleweight Champion Sugar Ray Robinson shows there’s plenty of spring in his legs as he jumps rope during a workout at Wiley’s gym in New York on Dec. 24, 1956. Robinson came to town for the day from his Greenwood Lake, N.Y. training camp for another warmup in preparation for his Jan. 2 title bout with Gene Fullmer at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinal slugger, is shown sitting at an electronic computer that predicted his 1961 batting average would be .303, Dec.24, 1960 in St. Louis. The $3-million-dollar “Brain” digested the records of Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Eddie Collins, Nap Lajoie and Honus Wagner in computing Stan’s 1961 output. The computer is located at the McDonnell Aircraft Corporation’s Automation center. Said Stan, “I’ll settle for that.” (AP Photo)

American actress Carroll Baker shakes hands with U.S. servicemen after first performance of the annual USO Christmas Show tour at Tan Son Nhut Airport in South Vietnam, Dec. 24, 1965. Bob Hope and a troop of 70 performers are in South Vietnam to entertain American troops in combat zones. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Dodgers lefthander Sandy Koufax, right, gives his autograph to Pfc Ramon Olayo, left, of Los Angeles, during a visit to Letterman General Hospital at the Presidio, Dec. 24, 1965, San Francisco, Calif. Olayo is a veteran of the action in Vietnam and was wounded in the Qui Nhon area. At upper right is Gov. Edmund G. Brown of California who accompanied a group of entertainers and stars in visit to various service hospitals. (AP Photo/Robert W. Klein)

Senator and Mrs. Robert Kennedy are pictured here as they await the arrival of the ski bus on Dec. 24, 1965 in Sun Valley. The Kennedys have been skiing each day on Baldy Mountain since their arrival in Sun Valley on December 20. Senator and Mrs.Ethel Kennedy along with Mrs. Pat Lawford and their children went for a sleigh ride on Dec. 24, 1965 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo)

Bob Hope entertains the troops in Danang, South Vietnam in this Dec. 24, 1970, photo. Hope is the only civilian to ever be named honorary veteran of the U.S. Armed forces. (AP Photo/Henri Huet)

Miner Gary Altnyer operates a center bolting machine deep in the Consolidation mine near Brentwood, W.Va., Dec. 24, 1971. The machine drills 6-foot rods through wooden beams and into the coal above to help prevent collapse. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Pictured here is a view into St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Dec. 24, 1974, with Michelangelo Dome of St. Peter’s Basilica fully illuminated during Christmas ceremonies for the opening of the 1975 holy year. (AP Photo)







Rebel National Guard troops use a car to shield themselves as they shoot at troops loyal to Georgian President Zviad Gamsakhurdia outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1991. This is the third day of fighting with a least 30 dead and 250 wounded. (AP Photo/Yuri Romanov)

Such Brazilian Beauties as these who helped make the Casino De Urea one of the most popular night spots in Rio De Janeiro Dec. 24, 1942 are feeling the heavy blow of war. A rough blow to the playboys and girls of Rio was the announcement that all of Rios three big casinos would be closed for two months, beginning on March 1. Pretty girl in front, center, is Linda Baptista, present Rios rival to Carmen Miranda and star of the gala show. (AP Photo)

Chaplain Father Stephen Dzienis, second from right, of Detroit, Mich., gives absolution to American soldiers before they move into the fighting line on the Soputa front near Buna, New Guinea on Dec. 24, 1942. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

The course at Mildred Rays Chorus Girl factory has ended, and the girls who but a few weeks ago were aspiring young things from farms, desk jobs and schoolrooms are now ready to take their places on the chorines front line. Direct from Miss Rays Factory on Broadway, the young ladies show what they can do in their first floor appearance at the Greenwich Village Inn in New York, Dec. 24, 1942. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

A Christmas Eve shopper with a crated rocking horse tries to hail a cab outside Macy’s department store in New York City on Dec. 24, 1946. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

Mr. K. Shirakashi stands on the porch of his home, the former battleship Ise of the Japanese navy in Tokyo on Dec. 24, 1947. The rest of his family would not leave the warmth of their futon blankets because of the cold. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

The lights shine in Tokyo on Christmas Eve, looking from top of the Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Dec. 24, 1949. Across the moat on the left is the Dei-Ichi building headquarters for SCAP and on the right the office of the Provost Marshal and the Signal Corps, known as the Teikoko building. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

This morning Pope Pius XII officially closed the Holy Door thus ending the 1950 Holy Year. The ceremony of the closing of the Holy Door of the Basilica of Saint Peter was performed by the Pope who walled the first brick which will close the Holy Door for the next 25 years when the next Holy Years is scheduled to take place. The Pope is seen here seated on throne at right of the Holy door (unseen) after the ceremony in Vatican City on Dec. 24, 1950. (AP Photo/Remo Nassi)

Troops of the U.S. third division crowd the deck of the landing craft, waving and cheering, as the craft prepares to pull away from the Hungnam beach on Dec. 24, 1950. These were the last troops to debark. (AP Photo/Max Desfor )

Hungarian refugees dashing toward Austrian border in the snow on Christmas eve, Dec. 24, 1956 in Hungary. (AP Photo/Pierre Godot)

A young surfer finds escape from the heat riding this huge ten-feet high breaker at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia on Sunday, Dec. 24, 1956. (AP Photo)

Two Hungarian refugee sisters, Judith Kristof, 5, left, and Andrea Kristof, 7, kneel in Christmas Eve prayer by tree in home of relatives in Vienna, Dec. 24, 1956 after escape from strife-torn Hungary. The girls shoes are placed near the Christmas tree in hope that the shoes will be filled with presents, as is the European custom. The girls expect to travel to Canada with relatives. (AP Photo/Godot)

Senator John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.), second from right, arrives with his wife Jacqueline and their 2-year-old daughter Caroline at Montego Bay Airport, Jamaica on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1959 for a 12-day vacation. At left is Harold deLisser, managing director of a local hotel, and at right is Pat Simmons, airline official. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Dr. Anthony Fauci is 81. Recording company executive Mike Curb is 77. Actor Sharon Farrell is 75. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is 75. Actor Grand L. Bush is 66. Actor Clarence Gilyard is 66. Actor Stephanie Hodge is 65. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, is 64. Rock musician Ian Burden (The Human League) is 64. Actor Anil Kapoor is 62. Actor Eva Tamargo is 61. Actor Wade Williams is 60. Rock singer Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) is 58. Actor Mark Valley is 57. Actor Diedrich Bader is 55. Actor Amaury Nolasco is 51. Singer Ricky Martin is 50. Author Stephenie Meyer is 48. TV personality Ryan Seacrest (TV: “Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 47. Actor Michael Raymond-James is 44. Actor Austin Stowell is 37. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia is 30. Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 30.