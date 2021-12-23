This Day in History: December 23

USO dance instructors dance to the jukebox with U.S. army servicemen at the headquarters for the New York City Defense Recreation Committee, Dec. 23, 1941. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, the 357th day of 2021. There are eight days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 23, 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.

On this date:

In 1788, Maryland passed an act to cede an area “not exceeding ten miles square” for the seat of the national government; about two-thirds of the area became the District of Columbia.

In 1928, the National Broadcasting Company set up a permanent, coast-to-coast network.

In 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.

In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were executed in Tokyo.

In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.

In 1962, Cuba began releasing prisoners from the failed Bay of Pigs invasion under an agreement in which Cuba received more than $50 million worth of food and medical supplies.

In 1968, 82 crew members of the U.S. intelligence ship Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after they had been captured.

In 1972, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Nicaragua; the disaster claimed some 5,000 lives.

In 1986, the experimental airplane Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, completed the first non-stop, non-refueled round-the-world flight as it returned safely to Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder. (Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

In 2001, Time magazine named New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani its Person of the Year for his steadfast response to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

In 2003, a jury in Chesapeake, Virginia, sentenced teen sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to life in prison, sparing him the death penalty.

Ten years ago: After days of stalemate and rancor, Congress approved a two-month renewal of payroll tax cuts for 160 million workers and unemployment benefits for millions; President Barack Obama immediately signed the bill into law. Two car bombers blew themselves up in Damascus outside the heavily guarded compounds of Syria’s intelligence agencies, killing at least 44 people and wounding dozens more in a brazen attack on the powerful security directorates.

Five years ago: The United States allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law; the decision to abstain from the council’s 14-0 vote was one of the biggest American rebukes of its longstanding ally in recent memory. Actor and writer Carrie Fisher was transported to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on an international flight; she died four days later at age 60.

One year ago: Pfizer said it would supply the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under a new agreement between the pharmaceutical giant and the Trump administration. Two new studies provided encouraging evidence that having had COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. After months of fighting the coronavirus, the Fire Department of New York began vaccinating its own members, starting with the front-line EMTs who had responded to more than 1 million emergency medical calls throughout New York City in 2020.

Franco Harris (32) of the Pittsburgh Steelers eludes a tackle by Jimmy Warren of the Oakland Raiders on a 42-yard run to score the winning touchdown in the American Conference playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 23, 1972. Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” came when a desperation pass to a teammate bounced off a Raiders defender. The touchdown gave Pittsburgh a 13-7 lead with five seconds left in the game. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Fireman spray water on smoldering ruins of buildings along debris-littered street in Managua, Nicaragua Dec. 29, 1972 after the city was hit by an earthquake Dec. 23.(AP Photo)

Cars line up in two directions on Sunday Dec. 23, 1973 at a gas station in New York City. The gas station remianed opened despite President Nixon’s plea for stations to close on Sundays. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Porters wade through water along the Grand Canal bank, Venice, Dec. 23, 1981, after gusting sirocco winds caused the heaviest flooding since 1979. In background is the famous Rialto Bridge. (AP Photo)

President Ronald Reagan makes a nationally televised speech on the situation in Poland from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Dec. 23, 1981. The president called for an end to all commercial and credit ties with the martial law government in Poland. (AP Photo/Lex Hinkles)

French tightrope walker Philippe Petit walks on a cable wire between the Centre Pompidou and Saint Merri church in Paris, France on Dec. 23, 1983. (AP Photo/Alexis Duclos)

Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov arrives at Moscow train station Tuesday, Dec. 23, 1986. This is Sakharov’s first time in Moscow in nearly seven years. (AP Photo)

Walter Hudson trims the Christmas tree in his Hempstead, New York, home, Dec. 23, 1987. Hudson, who weighed over 1,200 pounds, has been on a strict diet for the past three months and now weighs roughly 875 pounds, enabling him to leave his bedroom for the first time in 16 years. He said that “it felt like being born again.” (AP Photo/Cyrena Chang)

Young East Berliners shout for joy as they run into West Berlin through an opening in the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate, Fri., Dec. 23, 1989. The new East German government had promised to fully open the gate by Christmas. (AP Photo/Hansjoerg Krauss)

A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk outside a croissant shop in Philadelphia, Pa., Tuesday morning, Dec. 23, 1992. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

The fireside in the front room of Wesley Pricketts home in Keysville, Ga., on Dec. 23, 1936. The folks are away so the two ways snug up to the fireside to catnap. (AP Photo/James N. Keen)

An American Maryland bomber of the South African Air Force draws away after dropping the stick of bombs on an enemy transport in the Western Desert in Libya, Dec. 23, 1941. Billowing smoke rises from two large vehicles which have suffered direct hits, according to British source. The explosion of other bombs is also observed. (AP Photo)

Private Daly gets an armful of presents which he will help these employees of North American Aviation distribute to soldiers on duty near the aviation plant in Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 1941. The girls from left to right are Zreeta Taylor, Lee West and Wilma Fowler. (AP Photo)

An automatic counter for measuring the total volume of traffic requires no directional control, since it records all vehicles passing in either direction. Its main purpose is to act as a check on the total number of vehicles as shown, Rockville, Md., Dec. 23, 1942. However, even during heavy traffic, the speeds of nearly 100 per cent of the vehicles are recorded by the speed meter. (AP Photo)

Two women baggage handlers in a Washington bus terminal (Greyhound), Carolyn Goodposter, left, and Minnie Royce, hoist a piece of luggage to an already high pile, near the height of pre-Christmas travel in Washington, Dec. 23, 1942. In normal times this work would be done by men. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Jay Lovell, 13, whose dad, Capt. James Lovell is currently enroute to the moon in the Apollo 8 spacecraft, looks over a map of moons surface at his home near the Manned Spacecraft Center, Dec. 23, 1968, Houston, Tex. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

South Vietnamese government soldiers wade through a deep canal during a patrol in the interior of the U Minh Forest of South Vietnam on Dec. 23, 1969. (AP Photo)

This ugly cloud of smoke spread over the Binghamton area from a suspicious fire that burned thousand of scrap rubber tires of the Triple Cities Rubber Co., just southeast of Binghamton, New York, Dec. 23, 1970. (AP Photo)

Decked out in finery by Christian Dior to match any Christmas tree, actress Sophia Loren offers a holiday toast in her villa on Rome?s hillside, Dec. 23, 1971. She will spend Christmas with her producer-husband Carlo Ponti and son Carlo Jr. (AP Photo)

Skyline view of the Luxor Temples viewed from the south at Luxor, Egypt, Dec. 23, 1974. (AP Photo/Ahmed Tayeb)

Roy Harley, one of the survivors of the Uruguayan plane that crashed into the Andes in Chile, is embraced by his mother moments after his rescue in the mountains, Dec. 23, 1972. (AP Photo)

John Lester, 17, is led from the 106th precinct in Queens, New York, Dec. 23, 1986 after being charged with murder in what the mayor referred to as a “racial lynching.” Two other youths were charged and police said eight others were being questioned. The arrests stemmed from an attack on Friday on three blacks, one of whom was killed by an automobile, accidentally, police said, as he tried to escape. (AP Photo/David Bookstaver)

Some 500 Japanese and foreigners form lines in front of the American Embassy in Tokyo, Dec. 23, 1986, waiting to apply for a U.S. visa. Many Japanese take advantage of mighty yen and plan to spend a week-long year-end and New Year holiday abroad. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

Souvenir hunters pick pieces of the wall next to Brandenburg Gate, Dec. 23, 1989. The area of the Brandenburg Gate was opened as a new checkpoint on Friday after 28 years. (AP Photo/Lutz Schmidt)

People pile on top of an armored carrier in the suburbs of Timisoara, Romania, during fighting between army and pro-Ceausescu forces, Dec. 23, 1989. It is reported that over 5,000 people were killed in Timisoara during this week. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic)

Princess Diana, Princess of Wales wearing large dog patterned red, white and black jacket and skirt smiles as she struggles to keep her from blowing off after ending the christening Princess Eugenie Victoria, the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of at Sandringham Church Day in Sandringham, England on Dec. 23, 1990. Nine month-old Prince Eugenie is a niece of princess of Wales. (AP Photo)

A two-man Japanese submarine, aka “Tojo Cigar” is displayed for thousands of workers at the California Shipbuilding Corporation during a nationwide war bond sale tour for the U.S. Treasury Department, in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 23, 1942. The sub was captured at Pearl Harbor under the personal direction of Captain Eugene Wilson of the Army Air Corps, who was inspector general of the Hawaiian Air Force when the Japanese attacked. The captain, who is accompanying the sub on the tour can be seen on the deck. Calship purchased more than $24,000 in war bonds. (AP Photo)

Covering a wide territory with their deadly fire, these Spanish Nationalists hold a commanding position in fighting along the rugged Huesca front in Northern Spain, Dec. 23, 1936. The machine gun squad is backed up by expert riflemen. (AP Photo)

Hundreds of rickshaws and their operators wait for incoming trains at the Peking railroad station, Dec. 23, 1933. (AP Photo)

The prison on Welfare Island (now known as Roosevelt Island) in the East River in New York is shown in this view taken from a nearby bridge looking south, Dec. 23, 1931. The lesser criminals of New York are brought here for no longer than three years. The island houses a penitentiary, house of correction, almshouses, and a hospital which cares for mentally disabled of the city. A majority of the buildings were built in 1858. Residents of the exclusive east side of Manhattan, consider the island an eyesore. (AP Photo)

This is a view of the harbor in Shanghai, China, Dec. 23, 1933. In foreground is the weather tower and at left is the Cenotaph monument to the Allied soldiers who died during the Great War. (AP Photo)

Hollywood film comedian Eddie Cantor holding his skis in St. Mortiz, Switzerland on Dec. 23, 1934. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Sharecropper Wesley Prickett, his wife and three children pose on the porch of their dilapidated farmhouse in Keysvill, Ga., on Dec. 23, 1936 during the Great Depression. Left to right, Mary Lucille, Wesley, Franklin Delano (Dude), Mary Anne and Mrs. Prickett. (AP Photo)

Always a favorite among children, Babe Ruth, the former king of swat, found a lot of youngsters who took him for portly Santa when he attended the Christmas party and show given on Dec. 23, 1936 in New York, by workers of the W.P.A. theater project. (AP Photo)

Princess Cecile of Prussia, granddaughter of former Kaiser Wilhelm II, working as a voluntary drugstore assistant in the army hospital at Potsdam, Germany on Dec. 23, 1939. She is the youngest child of the former Crown Prince Wilhelm. (AP Photo)

USO dance instructors dance to the jukebox with U.S. army servicemen at the headquarters for the New York City Defense Recreation Committee, Dec. 23, 1941. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

While President Franklin Roosevelt ponders, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, left, gestures with his cigar as he answers a reporter?s question during the historic joint press conference at the White House in Washington on Dec. 23, 1941. Man at right is official press conference recorder, Steve Early, presidential secretary in background. (AP Photo)

Thousands of Indians of the Mohammedan faith are bowing west toward Mecca during the 10 festival at a mosque on the outskirts of Delhi, India Dec. 23, 1942. A large part of Indias nearly 400 million population is made up of Muslims. These are some 90 million of them and they worship on holy days by tens of thousands. (AP Photo)

Three thousand guests, fantastic splendour and pageantry, “Waterfalls” of jewels, and opulent receptions, were all features of what has been described as the most fantastic wedding of the war, and which took place at Seville, Spain. It was the wedding of Prince Pedro of Orleans-Braganza grandson of the first Emperor of Brazil, and Princess Esperanza de Bourbon-Orleans. Bride and groom leaving Seville Cathedral in Seville, Spain on Dec. 23, 1944, after the ceremony, at which the Cardinal Segura officiated. (AP Photo)

Cpl. Thomas L. Dawd, left, of Buffalo, New York, and Capt. Jack E. McShan, right, of Houston, Texas, are on guard in this long cell block in Sugamo Prison in Tokyo, Dec. 23, 1945, where Japanese war prisoners are held awaiting trial as war criminals. (AP Photo/Jim Wells)

A blonde patient tries a mud bath at the sanitarium in Dachau on Dec. 23, 1948, a German town which is trying to wipe out the memory of the days when it was infamous for its concentration camp. (AP Photo)

After the final evacuation of British and French forces from the Suez Canal Port City, Egyptian tanks re-enter Port Said on Dec. 23, 1956. Civilians ride the tanks, many of them carrying rifles. Others cheer from the packed streets during the celebration of the return of the troops from the Middle East War. (AP Photo)

President Dwight Eisenhower receives the original tape recording of the president’s message transmitted back to earth from the Atlas satellite from Deputy Secretary of Defense Donald Quarles, Dec. 23, 1958. The recording was made at Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

Pearl Buck, Nobel prize-winning novelist, is shown Dec. 23, 1960, has tried her hand at the age of 68 at producing a movie. It’s “The Big Wave,” based on one of her shorter works about a Japanese village caught between a typhoon and an erupting volcano. (AP Photo)

With their hair steam-ironed into long straightness, Gay Stilley, 14, and her friends show off the currently favored teenage style at the Stilley home in Glen Oaks, Queens, New York City on Dec. 23, 1964. Left to right: Gay Stilley, 14; Geri Siblano, 15, and Joan Mahoney, 15. (AP Photo/Marty Zimmerman)

Teenage girls are all steamed up these days about straight hair. The steam iron is replacing the huge rollers on which countless teens slept every night to achieve the height and curls fashionable until. The same girls endure having their hair stretched to absolute straightness on the ironing board, and then ironed to keep it that way. Unlike the roller setting, this takes teamwork. Gay Stilley, 14, goes through an ironing session with a couple of her friends at the Stilley Home in Glen Oaks, Queens, New York City on Dec. 23, 1964. With a wary eye, Gay tries to watch the straightening process as one friend stretches her hair with a comb and another does the ironing, in the Stilley kitchen. (AP Photo/Marty Zimmerman)

The American flag, attached to a 36-foot-long, four-ton steel column, is hoisted to the top of the north tower building of the World Trade Center in New York City, Dec. 23, 1970. The traditional ceremony, know as topping out, marks the completion of the 1,350-foot structure which is the world’s tallest building. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Survivors of the Uruguayan plane that crashed in the Andes 2 months ago, have soft drinks as they sit in a Santiago hospital Saturday, Dec. 23, 1972, after a helicopter brought them from the accident side high in the Andes mountains directly to Santiago. Some wear medical aprons. (AP-Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ronnie Schell is 90. Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 88. Actor Frederic Forrest is 85. Rock musician Jorma Kaukonen is 81. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 78. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 77. Actor Susan Lucci is 75. Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 72. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Joan Severance is 63. Singer Terry Weeks is 58. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 57. The former first lady of France, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, is 54. Rock musician Jamie Murphy is 46. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 44. Actor Estella Warren is 43. Actor Elvy Yost is 34. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 31. Actor Spencer Daniels is 29. Actor Caleb Foote is 28.