This Day in History: December 22

U.S. soldiers help children to open their Christmas presents at a party given by the Women’s Voluntary Service, or WVS, in London, England, Dec. 22, 1942. (AP Photo)

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2021. There are nine days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 22, 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

On this date:

In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of anti-Semitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)

In 1937, the first center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel connecting New York City and New Jersey beneath the Hudson River was opened to traffic. (The second tube opened in 1945, the third in 1957.)

In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.

In 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four youths on a Manhattan subway, claiming they were about to rob him.

In 1989, Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, the last of Eastern Europe’s hard-line Communist rulers, was toppled from power in a popular uprising.

In 1990, Lech Walesa took the oath of office as Poland’s first popularly elected president.

In 1991, the body of Marine Lt. Col. William R. Higgins, an American hostage slain by his terrorist captors, was recovered after it had been dumped along a highway in Lebanon.

In 1992, a Libyan Boeing 727 jetliner crashed after a midair collision with a MiG fighter, killing all 157 aboard the jetliner, and both crew members of the fighter jet.

In 2001, Richard C. Reid, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, tried to ignite explosives in his shoes, but was subdued by flight attendants and fellow passengers. (Reid is serving a life sentence in federal prison.)

In 2003, a federal judge ruled the Pentagon couldn’t enforce mandatory anthrax vaccinations for military personnel.

In 2008, five Muslim immigrants accused of scheming to massacre U.S. soldiers at Fort Dix were convicted of conspiracy in Camden, New Jersey. (Four were later sentenced to life in prison; one received a 33-year sentence.)

Ten years ago: A wave of 16 bombings ripped across Baghdad, killing at least 69 people in the worst violence in Iraq in months days after the last American forces left the country, heightening fears of a new round of sectarian bloodshed.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump named close adviser Kellyanne Conway as his White House counselor and former Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer as press secretary. The Syrian government took full control of the city of Aleppo for the first time in four years after the last opposition fighters and civilians were bused out of war-ravaged eastern districts, ending a brutal chapter in Syria’s civil war.

One year ago: President Donald Trump unexpectedly released two videos, one falsely declaring that he had won the election in a “landslide,” and the other urging lawmakers to increase direct payments for most individuals to $2,000 in a COVID relief package, a move opposed by most Republicans. The coronavirus pandemic reached every continent on Earth, as Chile announced that 58 people who were at military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent had tested positive. President Donald Trump pardoned four former government contractors who were convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead; others pardoned included former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York. California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris; Padilla became California’s first Latino senator.

A Muslim woman looks at Christmas decorations in a downtown Tehran store window, Dec. 22, 1979. Since the Islamic revolution in Iran, signs of Christmas are rarely seen. (AP Photo/Jacques Langevin)

The nose section of Pan Am Flight 103, a 747 airliner dubbed “The Maid of the Sea,” lies in a field outside the village of Lockerbie, Scotland, in this Dec. 22, 1988 photo. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

Defense Secretary Dick Cheney stands atop a U.S. Marine M60 tank speaking to and answering questions from members of the 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Battalion from Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif., Dec. 22, 1990 at their Saudi Arabian desert encampment. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Roslyn Williams, a hairstylist at high-Tech Hair Stylists in Pikesville, Md., Sunday, Dec. 22, 1991 gives first class treatment to Ronnits Coleman, a homeless woman living at My Sister’s Place in Baltimore. The owner Darnetts Royster, wanted to help give homeless women something to feel good about at Christmas time. (AP Photo/Ted Mathias)

After a long wait for the chance to buy government priced shoes at the GUM department store in Moscow, Saturday, Dec. 22, 1991 a woman shows off her purchase to a friend. Shoppers are grabbing up goods because of expected price increases. (AP Photo/Olga Shalygin)

Women wait anxiously to see if family members will arrive at Bosanski Samac on Saturday Dec. 22, 1991, after Croatian prisoners were released by the Yugoslav army following their capture at the fall of Vukovar a month ago. About 600 Croatians were unilaterally released in time to spend Christmas at home. (AP Photo/Greg Marinovich)

Clerks in the Communist literature distributing depot parceling books and leaflets for the 35 district book shops served by the center in London, England, Dec. 22, 1941. (AP Photo)

Members of the WACs stationed at a U.S. medium bomber station in England, ride bicycles on their way to work, Dec. 22, 1943. From left to right are: Pfc. Dorothy Jaquays, Cleveland, Ohio; Private Mary L. Steffes, Detroit, Mich.; Sergeant Lois Jones, San Antonio, Texas; Corporal Betty Hickey, Chicago, Ill., and Sergeant Katherine Davis, of Pasadena, CA. (AP Photo)

A group of sign-bearing demonstrators, clad in prison-garb, parade before the White House in Washington, Dec. 22, 1946, in connection with a campaign for the release from prison of conscientious objectors. (AP Photo)

Brigitte Bardot chats with actor Paul Newman at her table during ?Viva Maria? party at Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 22, 1965 in Hollywood. Her boy friend, Bob Zaguri, in foreground. (AP Photo)

A traveler along California’s Carmel-San Simeon Highway stops for a closer look at erosion of the soft sandstone at the side of the road, Dec. 22, 1966. The erosion is caused by storms which occasionally beat in from the Pacific. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

South Vietnamese soldiers push a sampan through reeds in the U Minh Forest in the Mekong Delta, using the frail boat to transport 105mm artillery shells to a newly-established base in the area of Vietnam on Dec. 22, 1970. The forest, a vast area of swamp and woods, is considered to be a strong Viet Cong base. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

Biharis in the Mohamedpour refugee camp in Dacca, Dec. 22, 1971. Many of the families have lost members to the Mukti Bahini, who have been killing off in a vengeance sprey. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent)

President Jimmy Carter peeks at heavily bundled Rachel, three month old daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Gary Rudick of Valdosta, Ga., during his stroll along the business district of Plains, Georgia Thursday, Dec. 22, 1977. Pres. Carter and his family are spending a hometown Christmas vacation. (AP Photo/DC)

Entertainer Bette Midler and jazz great Lionel Hampton pose for photographers backstage at New York’s Broadway Theater, Dec. 22, 1979 after Ms. Midler’s appearance. Hampton performed with Ms. Midler once in her “On The Half Shell” review several years ago. (AP Photo)

President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton sit on a couch in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Dec. 22, 1993. The Arkansas press corps interviewed the Clintons. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio, shown Dec. 22, 1949, following a bus and street car strike. Traffic police were put on 12-hour duty and 150 additional officers added in an effort to cope with the increase auto traffic. (AP Photo)

Water safety instructor Nancy Gustine of the American Red Cross gives Vincent Siroky, 37, his first swimming lesson, showing him how to float on his back in the shallow end of the Chicago Park District pool, Dec. 22, 1947. Siroky served with the Custer Division and was injured in Italy during the fighting there in 1944. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

President Ronald Reagan meets disaster rescue workers at the White House in Washington who recently returned from the earthquake in Armenia, Dec. 22, 1988. From left are: Mike Tamillow of Fairfax County, Va.; Foreign Disaster Relief Director Julia Taft; Reagan; Caroline Hebard, a dog team handler from Bernardsville, N.J.; and Doug Jewett of Dade County, Fla. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Terrorist of the Arm of Arab Revolution group, who was wounded when the group stormed the OPEC building, is carried on board the Austria Air Lines DC-9 for a flight to Algiers, Dec. 22, 1975. Six terrorists held eleven oil ministers and 42 other hostages on board. (AP Photo/Dieter Endlicher)

The female member of the terrorist group Arm of Arab Revolution has her face covered, center, as she is about to board the bus for the airport in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 22, 1975. The day before, six terrorists stormed the OPEC headquarters, taking 11 oil ministers and more than 60 others hostage. (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau)

President Herbert Hoover went Christmas shopping in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 22, 1931, for his grandchildren, Peggy Ann and Peter Hoover. He was accompanied by his two sons, Allan and Herbert, Jr., and the latters wife. They made purchases in various stores, including the “five-and-ten”. Shown here in a toy store are, left to right, Allan Hoover, President Hoover, Mrs. Herbert Hoover, Jr., and Herbert Hoover, Jr. (AP Photo)

A tea and coffee stall, in London, on Dec. 22, 1936, serving a milkman and other early workers. (AP Photo)



This gas-masked nurse is pushing a baby carriage, although it looks like a field kitchen, theres a baby in it, in London, on Dec. 22, 1938. Its inventor, E.W. Mills of Huxtable, Kent, England, says it is gas-proof, it works on the same principle as the mask worn by the nurse. Mills thought it up during the war scare. (AP Photo)

Three Douglas torpedo bombers of the U.S. Navy in perfect line as they fly over the peaceful country-side, somewhere over America on Dec. 22, 1940. (AP Photo)

U.S. soldiers help children to open their Christmas presents at a party given by the Women’s Voluntary Service, or WVS, in London, England, Dec. 22, 1942. (AP Photo)

A radio program similar to the American Quiz Kids show is broadcast by the British Broadcasting Company in its North American Service in London, Dec. 22, 1942. Nicknamed The Childrens Brain Trust, the program boasts a group of juvenile stars who answer question sent in by listeners. The group in a broadcast from left to right are Mariette Loubry of Antwerp, Belgium; Brian Forbes, the question man George Gloucester of Long Island, U.S. A.; Susan Watson, Kenya Colony. Man with sweater, right, B.B.C. producer, boy with back to camera is Albert Ross of London. (AP Photo)

Twenty-nine passenger trains pause briefly and in the stopover fighting men tumble from coaches for a quick snack in Dennison, Ohio on Dec. 22, 1942 at the “Dreamsville” canteen. About 15,000 paper cuts are used monthly and 110 loaves of bread daily. Since its inception the unique canteen has fed nearly 300,000 uniformed men and women. (AP Photo)

A man is fitted with an prosthetic eye, Dec. 22, 1944. . (AP Photo)

Five survivors of Kalagon village, north of Moulmein, Burma, raped during an orgy of destruction by the Japanese in July 1945 picked out in Moulmein gaol members of the Kempei (Japanese military police similar to the German Gestapo) who took part in the massacre of 637 Indian villagers. The survivors, four men and a 15 year old girl all wounded managed to creep out of the carnage over the dead bodies of their relatives. In this image a survivor points out one of the Kempei on Dec. 22, 1945 in Moulmein, Burma. (AP Photo)

Chinese prisoners (left), rounded up by U.S. Marines (right), somewhere in the Frigid Mountains of North Korea, on Dec. 22, 1950 appear cold in spite of their padded uniforms. One (left) is blowing on his hands. Others huddle with hands in sleeves. A more fortunate prisoner (lower right center) has a blanket. (AP Photo)

Before leaving by plane for a holiday visit to Missouri, President Harry Truman records two Christmas messages for broadcasting on Christmas Eve on Dec. 22, 1950. One is to the American people and another to the people of the rest of the World. (AP Photo)

British troops go aboard a landing craft in Port Sai, Egypt, Dec. 22, 1956, during the final stages of the withdrawal of the British and French troops from Egypt. (AP Photo)

British military trucks, loaded with ammunition and supplies, line the deck of a transport vessel, in Port Said harbour, Egypt, Dec. 22, 1956, during the final withdrawal of the last British troops from Egypt. (AP Photo)

A horsedrawn carriage is dressed with Christmas decorations as it travels down New York’s Fifth Avenue with advertisement for one of the avenue’s stores on Dec. 22, 1958. In the background is the department store Saks Fifth Avenue and at left is St. Patrick’s Cathedral. (AP Photo)

Actors Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor put their heads together in the Hotel Oceano bar in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Dec. 22, 1963, where they make a pilgrimage once a day from their $60,000 hillside home. The couple are living in that home while lawyers seek to remove legal impediments to their marriage. (AP Photo)

Gov. Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy are joined by Ronnie Jr., 9, and Patty, 15, as they looked over the Christmas tree and presents at the Reagans’ Pacific Palisades home, near Los Angeles, on Dec. 22, 1967. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

U.S. Sen. Creighton Abrahms, American Commander in Vietnam, and actress Ann-Margret give the “V” sign for Victory during the USO Bob Hope show in South Vietnam, Dec. 22, 1968. Looking on at far left in background is former football star Rosie Grier, who is accompanying Hope’s Christmas tour. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Hector Elizondo is 85. Country singer Red Steagall is 83. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 77. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 76. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 73. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 73. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 73. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 70. Actor BernNadette Stanis is 68. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 61. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 59. Actor Lauralee Bell is 53. Country singer Lori McKenna is 53. Actor Dina Meyer is 53. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 51. Actor Heather Donahue is 48. Actor Chris Carmack is 41. Actor Harry Ford is 39. Actor Greg Finley is 37. Actor Logan Huffman is 32. R&B singer Jordin Sparks is 32. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 28.