This Day in History: December 21

The Saturn V Rocket with the Apollo 8 spacecraft lifts off from Cape Kennedy, Florida, Dec. 21, 1968. The spacecraft is carrying astronauts Frank Borman, commander, James A. Lovell Jr., and William A. Anders to a seven-day mission scheduled to include 10 orbits of the moon. Blast-off location is launch complex 39A. (AP Photo)

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, the 355th day of 2021. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 10:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 21, 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.

On this date:

In 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.

In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)

In 1914, the U.S. government began requiring passport applicants to provide photographs of themselves.

In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.

In 1968, Apollo 8 was launched on a mission to orbit the moon.

In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.

In 1976, the Liberian-registered tanker Argo Merchant broke apart near Nantucket Island off Massachusetts almost a week after running aground, spilling 7.5 million gallons of oil into the North Atlantic.

In 1991, eleven of the 12 former Soviet republics proclaimed the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the death of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

In 1995, the city of Bethlehem passed from Israeli to Palestinian control.

In 2012, the National Rifle Association said guns and police officers were needed in all American schools to stop the next killer “waiting in the wings,” taking a no-retreat stance in the face of growing calls for gun control after the Newtown, Connecticut, shootings that claimed the lives of 26 children and school staff.

In 2015, the nation’s three-decade-old ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men was formally lifted, but major restrictions continued to limit who could give blood in the U.S.

Ten years ago: The U.S. Army announced charges against eight soldiers related to the death of a fellow GI, Pvt. Daniel Chen, who apparently shot himself in Afghanistan after being hazed. (Of the eight, five received prison sentences and two received demotions; four of the eight faced dismissal from the service.) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was selected the 2011 AP Male Athlete of the Year. Baylor’s Robert Griffin III was selected The Associated Press college football player of the year.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump declared that the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Germany that killed 12 people two days earlier was “an attack on humanity and it’s got to be stopped”; he also suggested he might go forward with his campaign pledge to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants from coming to the United States.

One year ago: President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations were safe. The Vatican declared it “morally acceptable” for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used fetal tissue from abortions. Undercutting President Donald Trump on multiple fronts, Attorney General William Barr said he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to look into Trump’s claims about the 2020 election or to name one for the tax investigation of Joe Biden’s son. A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that represented Virginia in the U.S. Capitol was removed. Jupiter and Saturn merged in the night sky, appearing closer than they had in centuries. Country singer K.T. Oslin died in suburban Nashville at 78.

A view of Broadway can be seen looking northward from Times Square during the week preceeding Christmas in New York on Dec. 21, 1928. (AP Photo)

Prince Chirasakti of Siam, cousin of the king of Siam was married in London to Mani Raja Nuprabandu, daughter of the late Phya Raja Nuprabandu, former Siamese Minister in London. There were two weddings an English one at Caxton Hall Register Office and a second at the Siamese Legation. The bride in happy mood after the ceremony at Caxton Register Hall, London, on Dec. 21, 1938. (AP Photo)

The dining room of the Hotel Ritz in Paris on Dec. 21, 1939 during a Charity Gala dinner for the benefit of war victims and their families. (AP Photo)

Far above the earth this Boeing Flying Fortress was taken from a sister ship during a formation flight, somewhere over America on Dec. 21. 1940. (AP Photo)

A girl drilling holes in different shaped pieces of metal at a British aircraft factory in Northern England on Dec. 21, 1940, where her work may appear small and comparatively unimportant but she is doing her bit (AP Photo)

Boys and girls of 16-18 will shortly be asked to help the nations war effort by joining a youth organization or a junior service unit. The young people will register and be interviewed and although there is no compulsion, they will be encouraged to volunteer for one of the pre-service training facilities. New recruits to the Girls Training Corps watch cadets march past at a Chelsea depot, in London, on Dec. 21, 1941. (AP Photo)





The feet of an American soldier-builder slopping in the mud at Lambeth, London, Dec. 21, 1944. Trucks and hundreds of tramping feet have churned the mud into a quagmire, but the work of building temporary dwellings went on. (AP Photo)

Defendants at Nuremberg, Germany trials are shown chatting amongst themselves during a recess in court on Dec. 21, 1945. (AP Photo/B.I. Sanders)

At Wintershill Hall, a mansion on a Hampshire Hill near Southampton, England, with 77 acres of woods and pasture to roam in eighty Jewish Boys and girls from the Nazi horror camp of Belsen are being nursed back to health and are regaining their faith in human nature. They are a part of the nearly 200,000 refugees from Europe who have been admitted into Britain. Their ages range from 14 to 18 years and all except one, so far as can be traced, are orphans. As they learn to laugh again under the charge of Dr. Friedman, efforts are being made to trace their living relatives to that, if possible, they may rejoin them wherever they may be. On Sunday, Wintershill celebrated the Feast of Lights, known to Jews as Hanukkah, commemorating the victory of the Maccabeans over the Greeks in 146 B.C., and becoming during the last century largely a childrens festival. Funds for the celebration where subscribed by Jewish Canadian troops in Britain, some of whom visited the Hall to see children, who had known what it was to be glad to eat dry black bread, enjoy rich candies and cake. Some of the girls gather in a corner of the dormitory at Wintershill Hall, Sunday, Dec. 21, 1945 to read, write and knit. (AP Photo)

John F. Daniels, T/5 of Allentown, Pa., an MP motor patrol, inspects the electrically-powered midget auto, designed by a former kamikaze pilot, during its first public run in Tokyo, Dec. 21, 1947. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Salvador Dali is shown with his wife, Mrs. Gala Dali, as they arrive in New York on the S.S. America, Dec. 21, 1949. (AP Photo/Rooney)

Parade in celebration of millionth ton of Marshall Plan goods to reach Greece moves up an Athens street following unloading in Piraeus Harbor of the first few sacks of flour, Dec. 21, 1949. Shipment brings to approximately $100 million the total amount of goods since May 1948, under the Marshall Plan exclusive of other shipments to Greece. (AP Photo)

People gather at the new Wollman Memorial ice skating rink for opening ceremonies in Central Park near East 64th St., in New York City, Dec. 21, 1950. The buildings surrounding part of the rink, background, house facilities for the skaters, including dressing rooms, food concession, skate shop and playground. The building on the hill is the Dairy. Kate Wollman donated $600,000 for the $750,000 rink in memory of her family, of which she is the last surviving member. (AP Photo)

A long winding stream of Korean refugees board a vessel in Hungnam harbor, North Korea on Dec. 21, 1950, as they flee the advancing Chinese Communists and North Koreans. (AP Photo)

The pre-Christmas weekend holiday rush is on in this view of Penn Station in New York, Dec. 21, 1951. In the right center are a group of sailors with duffel bags hoisted on their shoulders.(AP Photo/John Rooney)



Joan, billed as the only cycling elephant in the world, shows her paces during a rehearsal at earls court, of the Jack Hylton Christmas Circus in London on Dec. 21, 1952. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth)

Two unidentified black men sit in the first seat behind the driver of a city bus in Montgomery, Al, Dec. 21, 1956, after the supreme court ruled racial segregation city on the buses as unconstitutional. The federal court order ended the Montgomery bus boycott, which lasted 381 days. (AP Photo)

Two black ministers who were active in the long boycott of segregated buses in Montgomery, Ala., were among the first to ride after the Supreme Court’s integration order went into effect, Dec. 21, 1956. At left, front seat, is the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, while at left in the second seat is the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beside King is white minister, Rev. Glenn Smiley of New York, who said he was in Montgomery as an observer. Woman at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

The Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and his new queen, the former Farah Diba, pose together after their wedding at the shah’s palace in Tehran, Dec. 21, 1959. The 21-year-old bride is the third wife of the 40-year-old shah. He divorced his first two wives after they failed to bear him a son. (AP Photo)

Former tennis star Althea Gibson is seen in her East Orange, N.J. apartment during an interview, Dec. 21, 1968. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Apollo 8 command module pilot James Lovell, right, talks with crew member William Anders at the Kennady Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. prior to their lunar orbital on Dec. 21, 1968. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Richard Nixon, first lady Pat Nixon and their daughter Tricia stand beside the Christmas tree in the main lobby of the White House on Dec. 21, 1969, following a worship service. (AP Photo)

Landless peasants stand guard outside a farm they seized in Cautin Province in southern Chile, Dec. 21, 1970. Illegal land seizures by leftist peasant organizations are proving to be a big problem for President Salvador Allende’s administration. Signs in Spanish read: "We demand land for those who work it. Bread, land, socialism. We shall triumph." (AP Photo)

Rock star Frank Zappa, wearing a chef’s cap, cuts a 20-foot-long cake shaped like a snake, outside a Times Square movie house where his film "Baby Snakes" was premiering, Dec. 21, 1979 in New York City. The cake, served to passers by from a flatbed truck, was to mark Zappa’s 39th birthday. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)

Two unidentified members of a rescue team return to the surface after having descended the smokey depths of the Wilberg Mine in central Utah Dec. 21, 1984. Rescue teams had been struggling to rescue 27 miners trapped by fire since late on December 19. Nine bodies were found in the morning, Dec. 21. (AP Photo/J. Brandlon)

This December 1988 photo shows wrecked houses and a deep gash in the ground in the village of Lockerbie, Scotland – damage caused by the crash of Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988. Investigators combed hundreds of square miles looking for wreckage, bodies and clues. The two fragments that proved to be crucial in tracking down the bombers were smaller than fingernails. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

A Somali man argues with U.S. Marine Lt. Andy Milburn, of San Clemente, Ca., after his assault rifle was confiscated near the Mogadishu sea port, Monday afternoon, Dec. 21, 1992. The Marine patrol confiscated five assault rifles from Somalis on Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. President George H. Bush pauses as White House Chief of Staff James Baker walks toward the Oval Office, Monday, Dec. 21, 1992 in Washington. The two had just returned from viewing the movie “Fires of Kuwait” at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum with several of the Bush grandchildren. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Archduke Otto von Habsburg in his uniform of a captain of the Tyrolean riflemans regiment, in Austria, on Dec. 21, 1936. (AP Photo)

General view of bombardment of Helsinki, Finnish capital on Dec. 21, 1939. (AP Photo)

The companionship that exists between the rulers of a mighty automobile manufacture empire Henry Ford and his son, Edsel Ford. Here they are sitting on the elder Fords first car with the 25-millionth in the background on Dec. 21, 1939. Note the profile resemblance the philosophy of the younger Ford, President of the entirely-family-owned two-billion-dollar concern, is of major importance to the financial and automotive worlds for it will someday determine the fiscal and industrial policies of a huge and vital segment of the worlds economic and business structure. (AP Photo)

Small traders queuing up outside a London wholesale toys depot, Dec. 21, 1942 to obtain their supplies of Christmas toys which will fill the shops. (AP Photo)

A small part of the devastation caused by the war on the Russian front, a tank cemetery which the Germans are stated to have established at Rzhev on Dec. 21, 1942. 2,000 tanks are said to be in this cemetery in various stages of disrepair. (AP Photo)

Second Lieut. John J. Durkin, Westfield, N.J., receives a rousing welcome from crew members of the rescuing Catalina flying boat who admire the string of beads he wears donated by native girls on Dec. 21, 1943. Left to right: 1st Lt. Malcolm Spontnbergh, Fulton, N.Y., co-pilot; 1st Lt. Leslie Lange, New Holstein, Wis., pilot; 2nd Lt. Durkin; 1st Lt. Richard Osborne, Fairbanks, Alaska navigator. This Catalina crew has rescued eight pilots. For the second time in two months, the name of Lt. Durkin has been crossed off the missing list. The pilots December feat was to appear at the 5th U.S. Air Force headquarters in New Guinea after passing through swampland of the South Dutch New Guinea coast near Japanese-held territory. In November. He was rescued from the ocean after a crash landing. (AP Photo)

Photographers and reporters cluster around the entrance to the courtroom in Cleveland, Dec. 21, 1954 where Dr. Samuel H. Sheppard was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. (AP Photo)

Queen Farah, formerly Farah, signs the register after the wedding ceremony, watched by her husband Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlevi, in the Marble Palace in Tehran, Dec. 21, 1959. Mir Eskandari, right, who is in charge of the register office watches the signing. (AP Photo)

The electric light bulbs shows the first known use of electric power from Atomic Energy in December 1961. The bulbs were lighted by electricity from the generator at right which inturn, operated on heat from the experimental breeder reactor 1 This historic experiment took place ten years ago at the Atomic Energy Commissions National Reactor Testing Station in Idaho. On Dec. 21, 1951, the reactor power plant supplies all the electricity for the building in which it housed. On December 20 the generator was first turned on and lighted these four 200 wat bulbs. Later one of the bulbs was presented to President Harry S. Truman. The first Breeder reactor is operated by the Argonne National Laboratory which has sites in Idaho and at Argonne, Ill., near Chicago. (AP Photo)

Marcia Aronoff, 20-year-old Oberlin senior from Middletown, Ohio drives a stake into the ground in ankle deep mud prior to the pouring of the foundation of the Antioch Baptist Church, Dec. 21, 1964. Miss Aronoff, one of 26 students from Oberlin College are manning picks and shovels to rebuild the church which was burned to the ground October 30, after a civil rights rally. (AP Photo/Bill Hudson)

White teacher in all-African American school Mrs. Freda Arnold, 43, chats with some of her students at Booker Junior High school in Little Rock, AR on Dec. 21, 1965. Mrs. Arnold is one of four whites on the faculty of the all-African American school. (AP Photo)

Pope Paul VI, sitting before Vatican radio microphones and Italian state TV cameras at his desk in the Apostolic Palace, records his Christmas message to the world, Dec. 21, 1966. The actual broadcasting of the message will take place Dec. 22 through Vatican Radio and foreign radio and television networks throughout much of the world. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Mission control during Apollo 8 blastoff, Dec. 21, 1968. (AP Photo)

Left to right: Frank Borman, commander of 3-man Apollo 8 crew, William A. Anders and James A. Lovell, Jr., Dec. 21, 1968. They will attempt an orbital flight around the moon during the Christmas holidays. (AP Photo)



The towering Saturn 5 rockets lifts off the launch pad at Cape Kennedy, Florida, Dec. 21, 1968, carrying the Apollo 8 spacecraft and three astronauts into orbit. The trio, Frank Borman, James A. Lovell and William Anders, hopes to orbit the moon on Christmas Eve. (AP Photo)

Apollo 8 astronauts, suited up and ready to go, enter van heading for their huge Saturn 5 rocket which is scheduled to blast them into a moon orbit at Cape Kennedy, Fla., Dec. 21, 1968. Leading the way is Commander Frank Borman, followed by James A. Lovell and William A. Anders. (AP Photo)



A scowling Charles Manson goes to lunch after an outbreak in court that resulted in his ejection, along with three women co-defendants, from the Tate murder trial, Dec. 21, 1970. The outburst started after Leslie Van Houten said she wanted to fire her new lawyer, a replacement for missing Ronald Hughes, and hire a woman attorney. Before she was ejected to an adjoining room with the others, Ms. Van Houten slapped a bailiff and told the judge “I’d strike you if I could.” (AP Photo/George Brich)

A crowd carries Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg after his victory over Czechoslovakia’s Jan Kodes in the Davis Cup finals in Stockholm, Dec. 21, 1975. Borg’s win marks the first time that Sweden has captured the Davis Cup. (AP Photo)

Nintendo game counselor Brian Anderson plays a video game while giving out game strategy and other advice about company products over the telephone on Dec. 21, 1989 in the Seattle suburb of Redmond, Wash., where the headquarters of the video game giant is located. Game counselors handle 140,000 calls a week at the company from stumped video game players in need of help. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart)

Demonstrators, protesting the United States military action in Panama, congregate outside the Federal building in Chicago on Dec. 21, 1989. The protesters, made up of Central American human rights groups, were allowed to march inside the building for several minutes, then were forcibly removed when they refused to leave on their own. (AP Photo/John Swart)

Mary Kopp, 19, waits for handouts in the Studio City section of Los Angeles, Dec. 21, 1992. Kopp, originally from Chatsworth, Calif., has been homeless for the last year and a half. “They think we’re scum, it’s simple as that,” said Kopp, “All these people with rich cars can’t stand looking at us because we’re not like them.” (AP Photo/Craig Fujii)

Marines gear up to start another workday at the Mogadishu Port Monday, morning Dec. 21, 1992. Seamen continue to unload tons of military hardware from a U.S. military cargo ship docked there. (AP Photo/John Moore)

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton calls a game of Bingo during her visit to the U.S. Soldier’s and Airmen’s Home in Washington, Dec. 21, 1994. Mrs. Clinton toured the home where the White House Auxiliary Mail Room is housed and volunteer residents help process some White House mail. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)

Italian motorcycle racing rider and 15-times World Champion Giacomo Agostini is pictured as he races at the Calender Race Track, Melbourne, Australia on Dec. 21, 1971, winning all three races in this event beating all Australian and New Zealand competitors the race. (AP Photo)

Uruguayans line the route to the cemetery in Monte Video, Uruguay, on Dec. 21, 1939, as the cortege bearing the bodies of German sailor victims of the River Plate naval battle winds on the journey that was the penultimate chapter in the history of the Graf Spee. (AP Photo)

Social Security employees Sandy Gibbs, right, Sharon Jones, center, and Susan Smith, picket during a rally at the Richard Bolling Federal Building Thursday, Dec. 21, 1995, in Kansas City, Mo. About 200 federal employees took part in the demonstration as they protested the working conditions during the second goverment shutdown. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Grasshoppers crossing the Murray Valley Highway in Victoria, Australia look for another field to devour, Dec. 21, 1934. (AP Photo)

With a backdrop of rubble and war-damaged buildings, Lebanese Army soldiers with a display of presision marching, drill in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 21, 1982. American Marine forces are training Lebanese army regulars in rapid deployment techniques. (AP Photo/Crociani)

This is the all-metal airship, The City of Glendale, designed by Capt. Thomas Slate, outside its hangar at the Grand Central Airport at Glendale, Calif., Dec. 21, 1929. Its test flight was marred by minor mishaps. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 86. Actor Jane Fonda is 84. Actor Larry Bryggman is 83. Singer Carla Thomas is 79. Musician Albert Lee is 78. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 77. Actor Josh Mostel is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 71. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 71. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 67. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 66. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 65. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen is 64. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 64. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 59. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 59. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 57. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 56. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 56. Actor Michelle Hurd is 55. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 55. Actor Karri Turner is 55. Actor Khrystyne Haje is 53. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 53. Actor Julie Delpy is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 50. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 50. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 50. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 47. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 45. Actor Rutina Wesley is 43. Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 39. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 39. Actor Steven Yeun is 38. Actor Kaitlyn Dever is 25.