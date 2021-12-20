This Day in History: December 20

Gordon Millar of Euharlee, Ga., holds a couple of rattlesnakes, Dec. 20, 1972 in Atlanta during a snake handling religious service. The author of a book on the subject, Dr. Weston La Barre of Duke University, said, “I thought snake-handling was disappearing several years ago, but it seems to be flourishing again.” Because of adverse publicity, many snake-handling churches have gone underground and allow only members witness services. (AP Photo)

Today is Monday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2021. There are 11 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 20, 1987, more than 4,300 people were killed when the Dona Paz (DOHN’-yuh pahz), a Philippine passenger ship, collided with the tanker Vector off Mindoro island.

On this date:

In 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.

In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.

In 1864, Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Georgia, as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his “March to the Sea.”

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from prison after serving nine months for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.

In 1946, the Frank Capra film “It’s A Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, had a preview showing for charity in New York, a day before its official world premiere.

In 1963, the Berlin Wall was opened for the first time to West Berliners, who were allowed one-day visits to relatives in the Eastern sector for the holidays.

In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.

In 1995, an American Airlines Boeing 757 en route to Cali, Colombia, slammed into a mountain, killing all but four of the 163 people aboard. In Bosnia-Herzegovina, NATO began its peacekeeping mission, taking over from the United Nations.

In 1999, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples were entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded heterosexual couples.

In 2002, Trent Lott resigned as Senate Republican leader two weeks after igniting a political firestorm with racially charged remarks.

In 2005, a federal judge ruled that “intelligent design” could not be mentioned in biology classes in a Pennsylvania public school district, delivering a stinging attack on the Dover Area School Board.

In 2017, Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston, died in Rome at the age of 86; his failure to stop child molesters in the priesthood had triggered a crisis in American Catholicism.

Ten years ago: Lori Berenson, an American paroled after 15 years behind bars in Peru for aiding leftist guerrillas, arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport for her first visit home since her arrest in 1995. (After a 17-day visit, Berenson returned to Peru to serve out the rest of her parole; she was expelled from Peru on Dec. 2, 2015 and returned to the U.S.)

Five years ago: President Barack Obama designated the bulk of U.S.-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic Ocean as indefinitely off limits to future oil and gas leasing. A deadly chain-reaction explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital, killing at least 36 people. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured in her playing hand by a knife-wielding attacker at her Czech Republic home and underwent surgery. (The attacker was sentenced to 11 years in prison.)

One year ago: The Trump campaign continued with its unprecedented efforts to overturn the results of the November presidential election; a petition asked the Supreme Court to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases having to do with mail-in ballots, and also asked that the state General Assembly be allowed to pick its own slate of electors. Several European Union nations banned flights from the U.K. and others were considering such action, all in hopes of blocking a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on the continent.

A U.S. Marine patrols the streets of Kismayu, Sunday, Dec. 20, 1992. U.S. troops and Belgian commandos swept unopposed into the southern port city on Sunday, reopening a vital gateway for shipments of food and other aid. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, smiles as he walks out of the Bosnian Serbs headquarters while Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic follows after their meeting in Pale, Bosnia, Dec. 20, 1994. Carter said that both had agreed to a four-month nationwide cease-fire starting next Friday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

A Mexican army soldier with a grenade launcher waits at Bochil, Mexico in the southeastern state of Chiapas, Dec. 20, 1994. The Mexican army responded to a Zapatista rebel troop mobilization with a show of force but no shots were fired and the guerrillas have retreated. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

An elderly Grozny resident walks past bomb craters and the remains of homes which were struck by Russian rocket attacks in Gronzy Tuesday, Dec. 20, 1994. Moscow said it has launched a decisive offensive in the breakaway republic to force Chechen separatist fighters to disarm. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

King Farouk of Egypt, driving from Cairo station to the Abdine Palace in Cairo, on Dec. 20, 1939, with his Prime Minister, Ali Maher Pasha, after returning from a holiday in Alexandria to take up its official residence once more. (AP Photo)

Roger Staubach, Dallas Cowboys quarterback, prepares for Christmas with his family at home in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 20, 1972. The former Heisman trophy winner who lives in the bruising world of pro football, stands as strong spiritually as he does physically. From left, the family is Stephanie, 3; wife Marianne; Michelle, 4; Jennifer, 6; and Roger. (AP Photo/CB)

Viola Gentry poses at Roosevelt Field in Mineola, NY, after breaking the first non-refueling endurance record for women, Dec 20, 1928. Gentry, once a member of the office staff at the Roosevelt Field Flying School, flew for 8 hours, 6 minutes and 37 seconds. (AP Photo)

This is a view of Market Street in San Francisco, shown as thousands of shoppers crowd the sidewalks, Dec. 20, 1965. Motor traffic was also heavy, as cars were turned away from full parking lots, with only four more days until Christmas. (AP Photo)

This is a close up view of the tomb of the King Tutankhamun, who ruled Egypt from 1358 to 1350 B.C.E., seen Dec. 20, 1922, in Luxor, Egypt. (AP Photo)

The scene of Earl Carnarvens wonderful discovery in the valley of the kings in Egypt on Dec. 20, 1922. The gateway in the center is that of the tomb of Rameses IX. Below marked with a cross is the excavation leading to the chambers in which treasure worth more than 3 million pounds has already been found. (AP Photo)

A view of the daily changing of the guard in front of the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain around Dec. 20, 1930. The royal family were all here during the recent disturbances. Revolt and republic has for the moment at any rate been quite forgotten. (AP Photo)

The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., USA pictured around Dec. 20, 1930. (AP Photo)

The fire wrecked Ward liner Morro Castle sits on a beach as engineers prepared to work her out over the remaining 300 feet of shallow beach necessary to freeing her in Asbury Park, N.J., Dec. 20, 1934. Aided by two high tides, salvagers have moved the grounded vessel more than 200 feet in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo)

While authorities tries to puzzle out the cause of her death, Thelma Todd fans crowded a mortuary in Los Angeles, Dec. 20, 1935, for a chance to see the blonde screen actress lay in state. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

The streets of The Hague are gaily decorated and illuminated in lieu of the approaching marriage of Princess Juliana to Prince Bernhard Zur Lippe-Biesterfeld on January 7. The Great Church, at The Hague, Netherlands, where Princess Juliana and Prince Bernhard are to be married, seen illuminated, on Dec. 20, 1936. (AP Photo)

A street in Lublin, Poland is shown after a bomb attack by the Nazis, Dec. 20, 1940. (AP Photo/Al Steinkopf)

These are the faces of children living in the Polish ghetto of Szydlowiec under Nazi occupation, Dec. 20, 1940. (AP Photo/Al Steinkopf)

Jack Young, traffic crewman, completes hooding and blackout of signal light Dec. 20, 1941. Only the crosses will show red and green. (AP Photo)

A local Whelan’s drug store has inaugurated a first aid room for air raid victims as a wartime service, as shown Dec. 20, 1941. John A. Croft, pharmacist, demonstrates his first aid ability on Mona Thompson, who poses as a victim. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Paul Titus (above), 77-year-old air raid spotter of Bucks County, Pa., carries a gun as she patrols her beat, Dec. 20, 1941. Mrs. Titus signed-up the day after the Pearl Harbor attack. I can carry a gun any time they want me to, she declared. (AP Photo)

British youngsters are obviously delighted with their first Thanksgiving Day party in London, Dec. 20, 1942. (AP Photo)

Taken in the North West Calcasus area, it shows men of a German transport unit attempting to extricate one of their horses from the Russian mud in which it was sunk up to its neck, somewhere in Russia on Dec. 20, 1942. (AP Photo)

U.S. Army troops stand on shore at Makin Island in the South Pacific, Kiribati, Dec. 20, 1943 to inspect a big Japanese flying boat which was riddled by American planes while it rode at anchor during invasion of Japanese-held base. Although the ship could not be flown, Japanese used it as a machine gun nest until they were annihilated. (AP Photo)

Some of the more than 1,000 soldiers found in a German Prisoner of War camp captured by American troops near Sarreguemines, France, look through the barbed wire on Dec. 20, 1944 during World War II. The camp held Russians, Italians, Serbians, Poles and Frenchmen. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

The road is wide open on Highway 90, the “Airline Highway,” as it opens to drivers for the first time, Dec. 20, 1946. Up ahead is Tulane Avenue which reaches into the city of New Orleans, and on the right is Pelican Stadium, home of the New Orleans Pelicans baseball team. (AP Photo)

Clothing made by American school children is distributed to children in Belgium on Dec. 20, 1946 under the care of the Foster Parents Plan for War Children. American packing cases serve as shelves. American Plan headquarters are at 55 West 42nd Street, New York City. (AP Photo)

To celebrate the ending of the old year and to welcome in the new, nearly 100,000 Union workers, paraded through the streets of Tokyo to show their strength on Dec. 20, 1947. They were addressed by Communist Party leaders who promised greater numbers would enter the fold (unionism) in the New Year. The group as they marched around the Diet Building in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Passersby join a choir from the Norwegian Embassy to sing carols around the sixty foot Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square, London, December 20, 1948. (AP Photo)

Actor Humphrey Bogart and his wife, actress Lauren Bacall, help their son Stephen decorate a small Christmas tree in their home in Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 20, 1950. (AP Photo)

British racing driver Mike Hawthorne sits at the wheel of a Ferrari racing car, in Rome, Italy, Dec. 20, 1952. Hawthorne has signed a contract to drive for the Ferrari racing team. (AP Photo)

The Gabor sisters pose at a cocktail party at Ciros to celebrate their night club engagement at the Last Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas, Nv. on Dec. 20, 1955. From left to right are, Zsa Zsa, Magda and Eva. (AP Photo)

Pfc. Elvis Presley shown with Ursula Siebert in front of German sports car at Frankfurt, West Germany, auto agency on Dec. 20, 1958. Curious youngsters crowd railing at left for a look at Elvis who is stationed on base at nearby Friedberg. The car, a BMW 507, made by the Bavarian Motor Co., is a sleek two-seater, painted white on the outside and upholstered with white and black leather inside. Dealer said he had sold the car, a used demonstration model, to Elvis for $3,750. When new, it could cost about $7,500. (AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf)

President John F. Kennedy and his First Lady Jacqueline leave St. Mary?s Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 20, 1961, after their afternoon visit to the bedside of Joseph P. Kennedy, father of the President who yesterday suffered a stroke. Closely following the President and his wife is a secret service agent. (AP Photo)

This aerial view of Los Angeles, Calif., shows the complex of freeways, new construction, familiar landmarks and smog, Dec. 20, 1962. In the foreground is the Harbor Freeway; just beyond is Bunker Hill where work has begun on the nation’s biggest urban redevelopment project; and in the backgound, barely visible through the smog, is the steel framework of the new Dept. of Water and Power office building. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw works out at the team’s training camp in Palm Springs, Calif., Dec. 20, 1973. Bradshaw, who suffered an injury during the regular season will lead the Steelers against the Oakland Raiders in an AFC playoff game this Saturday. (AP Photo)

FILE–The first of a shipment of Volkswagen “Beetles” made in Mexico are unloaded at Emden harbor in Germany Dec. 20, 1977, after Volkswagen ended production of the car in Europe. Volkswagen’s new Beetle was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Monday, Jan 5, 1998. The new Beetle is larger inside and out than its predecessor and more costly, with a base U.S. sticker price of $15,200. The sign on the windshield reads, in German, “Volkswagen Beetle from Mexico.” (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau)

The Beverly Wilshire Hotel and trees along Rodeo Drive are decorated with lights in Beverly Hills, Ca., Dec. 20, 1986. (AP Photo/Alison Wise)

Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at the Madison Square Garden during a benefit concert for the needy of New York City, sponsored by a local radio station, Dec. 20, 1986. (AP Photo/Corey Struller)

Donald Trump, left, sweeps his bride, Marla, off her feet to kiss her in front of photographers after their wedding ceremony at New York’s Plaza Hotel, Dec. 20, 1993. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Dr. William Beebe, noted naturalist, Simon Lake, vet submarine inventor, and Frank Crilley, deep sea diver, left to right, pictured aboard the aboard the Explorer, a midget undersea craft during a demonstration held off City Island, New York, Dec. 20, 1932. The Explorer which is a compromise between a diving bell and a submarine is only 22 feet long with a 6-foot beam. (AP Photo)

A sign offering a flat at special rent for the duration of the war, in London, Dec. 20, 1941. The apartment overlooks the grounds of the Kensington Natural History Museum. (AP Photo)

Lt. J.B. Keeley of Houston, Texas, is raised by Ukrainian girls in celebration of their liberation from forced labor in a German factory in Schirmeck by American troops of the 6th Army on Dec. 20, 1944. The girls were brought by Germans from the Ukraine. (AP Photo)

Film star Jane Russell, sitting on the piano, sings to wounded GI?s in a ward at the Travis Air Force Base Hospital, near San Francisco on Dec. 20, 1950. ?Operation Starlift? flies two or three planeloads of entertainers weekly from Hollywood for visits with fighting men leaving for Korea and wounded men back from the war zone. (AP Photo)

Commuters make their way back into Brooklyn during the evening rush hour on the first day of the MTA’s transit strike, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2005, in New York. Subways and buses ground to a halt Tuesday morning as transit workers walked off the forcing millions of riders to find new ways to get around. (AP Photo/Jennifer Szymaszek)

New York City subway maps and a transit strike information flyer are taped to the padlocked gates of the Canal St. subway station, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2005 in New York. The city stepped up its pressure on striking transit workers Wednesday in hopes of forcing them back to work as millions of New Yorkers trudged to work in another bone-chilling commute without subways and buses. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Ed Cunningham and his son, Don Cunningham, whose shop in Hollywood is stocked with all kinds of gear, lanterns, bells, sails, ropes and hundreds of model ships, supply filmmakers with maritime props. Sometimes the Cunningham merely rent their equipment to the studio. Other times they contract to supply all the gear and dress the set themselves. If the script requires something they dont own, they buy it, make it themselves, or have it built. Don Cunningham helps his father Ed get some marine props ready to rent to a movie studio in Hollywood, Calif., Dec. 20, 1955. (AP Photo/Ellis R. Bosworth)

Students stage a noisy anti-French demonstration in front of the French Embassy in Saigon, Vietnam, Dec. 20, 1963. Sign reads: “Down With De Gaulle.” The students protested French President De Gaulle’s support for a neutralized and reunified Vietnam. (AP Photo)

Rubin “Hurricane” Carter stands over welterweight champion Emile Griffith after a first round pinch,, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Dec. 20, 1963. Griffith got up but was again knocked down and Carter was declared winner with a TKO. (AP Photo)

Colombian designed “Poncho” shaped cape, Dec. 20, 1968. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

President Jimmy Carter meets with mayors from U.S. cities at the White House in Washington concerning the impact of cuts in the federal budget on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1978. From left, around the table, are presidential assistant Stuart Eisenstat, President Carter, John Watson, and Kenneth Gibson, Mayor of Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, performs during the Rolling Stones American Tour at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va., Dec. 20, 1981. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sits in the cockpit in her Royal Air Force ve-10 during the flight to Hong Kong from Peking on Thursday, Dec. 20, 1984. (AP Photo/Bill Rowntree)

Australian Dave Macauley rides a huge wave during the Marui Pipeline Masters surfing competition, off the north shore of O’ahu, Hawaii, Dec. 20, 1989. (AP Photo)

Panamanian detainees stand behind coiled barbed wire in a makeshift prison camp adjacent to Albrook Air Station in Panama City, Dec. 20, 1989. More than 100 detainees were held at the camp following the U.S. offensive in Panama. Color: Man at right wears blue shirt and pale yellow shorts. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (TV: “The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 80. R&B singer-musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington is 78. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 77. Rock musician Peter Criss is 76. Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 75. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 75. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 75. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 73. Actor Jenny Agutter is 69. Actor Michael Badalucco is 67. Actor Blanche Baker is 65. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 64. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 64. Actor Joel Gretsch is 58. Country singer Kris Tyler is 57. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 55. Actor Nicole deBoer is 51. Movie director Todd Phillips is 51. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 39. Actor Jonah Hill is 38. Actor Bob Morley is 37. Singer JoJo is 31. Actor Colin Woodell is 30.