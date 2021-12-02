This Day in History: December 2

Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2021. There are 29 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 2, 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.

On this date:

In 1697, London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, was consecrated for use even though the building was still under construction.

In 1823, President James Monroe outlined his doctrine opposing European expansion in the Western Hemisphere.

In 1942, an artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.

In 1954, the U.S. Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., saying he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”

In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first full-scale commercial nuclear facility in the U.S., began operations. (The reactor ceased operating in 1982.)

In 1970, the newly created Environmental Protection Agency opened its doors under its first director, William D. Ruckelshaus.

In 1980, four American churchwomen were raped and murdered in El Salvador. (Five national guardsmen were convicted in the killings.)

In 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who lived 112 days with the device.

In 1993, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was shot to death by security forces in Medellin.

In 2000, Al Gore sought a recount in South Florida, while George W. Bush flatly asserted, “I’m soon to be the president” and met with GOP congressional leaders.

In 2001, in one of the largest corporate bankruptcies in U.S. history, Enron filed for Chapter 11 protection.

In 2015, a couple loyal to the Islamic State group opened fire at a holiday banquet for public employees in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 21 others before dying in a shootout with police.

Ten years ago: U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi vowed to work together to promote democratic reforms in Suu Kyi’s long-isolated and authoritarian homeland.

Five years ago: A fire that raced through an illegally converted warehouse in Oakland, California, during a dance party killed 36 people. President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a highly unusual move that was bound to antagonize China.

One year ago: Britain became the first country in the world to authorize a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine, giving the go-ahead for emergency use of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. In a video released on social media, President Donald Trump stood before a White House lectern and delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the election results that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden, unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won. Issuing a final rule covering animals on airplanes, the Transportation Department said only dogs could fly as service animals, and that pets used for emotional support didn’t count.

About thirty German Bombers which raided the Italian Adriatic port of Bari, sank seventeen United Nations Merchant ships within a few minutes it was disclosed. Lack of fighter protection against the surprise raid was ascribed as the reason for the devastation wrought. Framed by the snout of an anti-aircraft gun, allied cargo vessels hit by a German bombing raid burn fiercely at the Italian port of Bari on Dec. 2, 1943. (AP Photo)

A French lad with a bag of flour he salvaged from a loaded goods wagon on Dec. 2, 1944, part of a train which was thrown into the Moselle when German rearguards destroyed a railway bridge before retreating on the Metz sector of the western front. (AP Photo/Haacker)

Members of Duke University’s football team cluster around Elvis Presley for his autograph during a visit to Twentieth Century-Fox studio where Presley is making a movie in Hollywood, on Dec. 2, 1960. (AP Photo/Ellis R. Bosworth)

President Lyndon Johnson poses with a spade full of earth at ground-breaking ceremonies for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 2, 1964. The president presided at the ceremonies and used a gold plated shovel wielded previously at similar ceremonies for the Jefferson and Lincoln memorials. In the background are sisters and a brother of the late president. From left,Jean Kennedy Smith, dark fur coat; Robert F. Kennedy, senator-elect from New York, and Eunice Shriver, white coat. (AP Photo)

Mario Savio, facing camera foreground, leader of the so-called Free Speech Movement at the University of California, gathered a crowd of some 3,000 students in front of Sproul Hall on the Berkeley campus on Dec. 2, 1964. Savio, 21, told the crowd that sit-in demonstrators planned to occupy the second floor of Sproul Hall until the administration dropped disciplinary action against four free speech leaders. (AP Photo)

Sign-carrying women representing “Women Strike for Peace” stand across the street from the United Nations headquarters (background) in New York on Dec. 2, 1964, demanding the seating of communist China in the U.N. The argument of the group was that Chinese nuclear testing and resultant fallout was endangering the world and inclusion of Communist China in all disarmament negotiations was an essential step to achievement of “universal disbarment and lasting peace.” (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Six lacquered locks and a diamond brooch worn on top of the head give a Hindu-like effect to this hairdo created by Alexandre of Paris for the holiday season on Dec. 2, 1964. The model is Maud Adams. (AP Photo)

Louis Armstrong holds his trumpet in jubilation as he shows off his “man of the year” award presented to him at New York’s Carnegie hall on Dec. 2, 1965, by the American guild of variety artists. The musician who has been in show business for fifty years, was honored at a special program to raise funds for combating juvenile delinquency. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Ginger Rogers, left, star of the Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly” crowns Angela Lansbury, who’s starring in “Mame,” with the crown of Miss Ziegfeld 1967 on Dec. 2, 1966, at the 29th Ziegfeld charity ball. Miss Rogers was the 1966 Miss Ziegfeld. The Ziegfeld club was originally founded as a charity organization of former Ziegfeld girls. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

The twisted wreckage of a TWA 727 jetliners lies scattered on the ground near Upperville, Virginia, Sunday, Dec. 2, 1974 after the plane slammed into the Blue Ridge mountains, about 45 miles west of Washington, killing all 92 persons aboard. (AP Photo)

New York Mayor Ed Koch shouts into a bullhorn on the steps of the 66th precinct stationhouse in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, Saturday, Dec. 2, 1978. The mayor arrived on the scene to help disperse an angry crowd of Hasidic Jews who were protesting for more police protection for more police protection in the wake of a fatal stabbing of a Jewish Plumber earlier in the day. He told the crowd to “Please go home. If you want to assist me you will go home. Remember this is Shabbat. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

A Salvadoran official examines a gutted van, Dec. 4, 1980 near San Salvador. The van had been used by three nuns and a lay missionary who were kidnapped and murdered on Tuesday. The bodies of the four American women were found in a common grave in Santiago Nonualco, El Salvador, about 30 miles south of San Salvador. (AP Photo/Valente Cotera)

Pablo Escobar, left, 41-year-old billionaire leader of the Medellin drug cartel, poses at a soccer game in Medellin, Colombia, in 1983. At right is an unidentified bodyguard. (AP Photo)

Publisher of Hustler magazine Larry Flynt arrives at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 2, 1987. Flynt and Rev. Jerry Falwell face each other as the Supreme Court studies a key free-press case. Falwell sued Flynt over a full-page “ad parody” appearing in the November 1983 issue of Hustler. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Thousands demonstrate through London, UK, Dec. 2, 1990, against the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. (AP Photo/Linton)

A Soviet customer receives packages of food from a small window as the man standing behind her shows a ration food coupon at a local supermarket in Leningrad, Saturday, Dec. 2, 1990. The city began issuing food ration coupons over the weekend as food shortages worsened in the area. (AP Photo)

Sporting his American flag shirt, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1992 in Mogadishu, Ali Hassan Abdi, 22, says he supports the upcoming U.S. troops deployment to Somalia. Like many Somalis, he has great expectations from the Americans. ?I like the deployment of U.S. troops to protect relief supplies but also to build a new Somalia,? he said. (AP Photo/John Moore)

Two hundred boys and girls, the first of five thousand who are to find refuge in England from Germany, landed at Harwich from the liner Prague, accompanied by eight of their teachers. They will be cared for in a holiday camp at Dovercourt Bay, near Harwich, until accommodation can be arranged elsewhere. The children are from various parts of Germany and are aged between 5 and 17. Serving out porridge to some of the young jewish refugees, at Dovercourt Bay, near Harwich, on Dec.2, 1938. (AP Photo)

American movie director John Huston takes out the hounds of the Galway Blazers with Joint Master Patrick Pickersgill at Loughrea, Craughwell, County Galway, Ireland, Dec. 2, 1963. Huston fell in love with Ireland 11 years ago and bought a home near Galway. (AP Photo/Fennell)

Marines hunt through remains of blasted building in Tarawa on Dec. 2, 1943. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

University of Houston quarterback Andre Ware, right, is greeted by his grandmother, Marie Gentry, left, during the game against Rice University, Saturday, Dec. 2, 1989, Houston, Tx. Ware was awarded the Heisman Trophy by the downtown Athletic Club of New York. The women in the background are unidentified. (AP Photo/Gaylon wampler)

A group of prominent women called at the White House in Washington, Dec. 2, 1932 to present a petition asking favorable reception for the Hunger Marchers, now en route to the capital. Secretary Joslin told them the President would not able to see them. Left to right, front row: Erika Osgood Field, Polly Boyden and Belle Lamb. Back row: Margaret Hayes Lamont, Helen G. Murray, Winifred Campbell, Carol Weiss King; Miss Sylvia Feningst on. They are photographed on the steps of the executive offices. (AP Photo)

Wiley Post checks the propeller of his plane Winnie Mae before an altitude flight at Bartlesville, Okla., Sunday, Dec. 2, 1934. Weather conditions prevented Post from completing his attempt to fly to any unusual altitude. (AP Photo)

Women employees work on a jeep assembly line at Willys-Overland Motors plant in Toledo, Ohio, Dec. 2, 1941. The jeeps are used by U.S. army personnel to tow heavy caliber anti-tank guns and to transport troops. The jeeps have four-wheel drive and are powered with 63-horsepower, four-cylinder engines. In the background are civilian cars on the assembly. (AP Photo)

British soldiers load up the bomb racks of a Hurricane Bomber, Dec. 2, 1941 in Libya, according to British sources, for an attack on Axis Libyan Forces during preliminary action in the current campaign. (AP Photo)

French troops on their way to the fighting lines in Tunisia shake hands with American soldiers at the rail station in Oran, Algeria, North Africa, on Dec. 2, 1942 during World War II. (AP Photo)

A German patrol amid ruins and bodies in the center of Warsaw, passes through a street that was the scene of bitter battles by Polish patriots against overwhelming odds, Dec. 2, 1944. (AP Photo)

Some of the 500 tough, sunburned veterans of the Mediterranean war, arrived at a London railway station on Dec. 2, 1944, for twenty-eight days’ leave. They were the first contingent, of the two thousand that docked in England, to reach London. (AP Photo)

Charles D. Brown, fills a vial with BCG, a vaccine against tuberculosis, on Dec. 2, 1947 at a state-operated laboratory at Albany, N.Y. (AP photo)

Shirley Temple, in costume for a new movie “Mr. Belvedere goes to college,” is given a last-minute check on her collegiate coat by Bonnie Cashin, its designer, before facing the cameras, in Hollywood, Calif., Dec. 2, 1948. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

With the frozen Yalu River and snowy Manchurian hills at their backs, Cpl. Mayford J. Gadner, left, and Pfc. Tommie Robinson from New Mexico, stand guard near Hyesanjin on Korea’s northeastern front, Dec. 2, 1950. The GI’s are member of the U.S. 7th Division. (AP Photo)

New group of Native American arrivals on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco walk across docking area with handfuls of possessions, Dec. 2, 1969. They may be replacements for some who have left or an addition to the slowly growing numbers on the mid-bay site. A visit yesterday by U.S. Attorney General Cecil Poole brought no change in the attitude of the invaders, which is, “We won’t move.” (AP Photo/Robert Klein)

American actress Victoria Principal, 20, poses with her cat, Motza, at her Chelsea flat in London, England, Dec. 2, 1970. (AP Photo)

Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay), his workout completed, passes unnoticed among schoolgirls on Dec. 2, 1970 in New York. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

The Watergate Apartments, where many government dignitaries make their home, is seen Dec. 2, 1971. It borders the Potomac River near the Kennedy Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Singer-songwriter Prince performs at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sunday night, Dec. 2, 1984. (AP Photo/Blaise Edwards)

Young Jewish refugees arrive in Harwich, England from Germany, Dec. 2, 1937. (AP Photo)

Adolf Hitler spoke at a propaganda meeting for the Reichstag election at Reichenberg on December 2. When the election takes place it will be the first time Sudeten Germans will have voted under the new regime. Hitler, centre, and Konrad Henlein, Sudeten chief, during the meeting at Reichenberg, Czech Republic on Dec. 2, 1938. (AP Photo)

This plane, described by the British as a ME 110, was captured they said and is being used for communication work in the Middle East by the RAF, Dec. 2, 1941. On the nose of the plane is the name added by the RAF-“Belle of Berlin”. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Emanuel Weiss and Betty Lepke peer through a crowd outside Brooklyn court in New York on Dec. 2, 1941 as Weiss and Buchalter emerged after being sentenced to die for the slaying of a storekeeper. Buchalter’s hand is upraised as he threw his wife a “kiss”. (AP Photo)

Dr. Enrico Fermi, leader of the group of scientists who succeeded in initiating the first man-made nuclear chain reaction, is seen Dec. 2, 1942. (AP Photo)

Women are trained in the Chrysler Corporation’s DeSoto bomber plant to do some of the operations on fuselage assembly work in Detroit, Mich. Dec. 2, 1942. Here, they rivet the outer shell of a bomb-bay section. Parts and sub-assemblies for these medium bomber sections are made in eight of the corporation’s other plants which formerly built automobiles and trucks. It takes thousands of parts to complete these main sections of each bomber. (AP Photo)

Crouching low, U.S. Marines sprint across a beach on Tarawa Island to take the Japanese airport, Dec. 2, 1943. Note the Marine at right carries a shovel to dig foxholes for protection on the flat, sandy and sparsely vegetated atoll. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 90. Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., is 82. Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 77. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 76. Actor Ron Raines is 72. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 71. Actor Keith Szarabajka is 69. Actor Dan Butler is 67. Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 67. Actor Dennis Christopher is 66. Actor Steven Bauer is 65. Country singer Joe Henry is 61. Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 61. Actor Brendan Coyle is 58. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 53. Actor Suzy Nakamura is 53. Actor Rena Sofer is 53. Rock singer Jimi HaHa (Jimmie’s Chicken Shack) is 53. Actor Lucy Liu is 53. U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is 52. Rapper Treach (Naughty By Nature) is 51. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 48. Singer Nelly Furtado is 43. Pop singer Britney Spears is 40. Actor-singer Jana Kramer is 38. Actor Yvonne Orji is 38. Actor Daniela Ruah is 38. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 38. Actor Alfred Enoch is 33. Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 30.