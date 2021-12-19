This Day in History: December 19

The Apollo 17 command module America makes a perfect splashdown in the Pacific south of Pago Pago Tuesday Dec. 19, 1972, at the end of the final lunar mission of the Apollo series. (AP Photo/PL)

Today is Sunday, Dec. 19, the 353rd day of 2021. There are 12 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.)

On this date:

In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to camp for the winter.

In 1813, British forces captured Fort Niagara during the War of 1812.

In 1907, 239 workers died in a coal mine explosion in Jacobs Creek, Pennsylvania.

In 1946, war broke out in Indochina as troops under Ho Chi Minh launched widespread attacks against the French.

In 1950, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was named commander of the military forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In 1960, fire broke out on the hangar deck of the nearly completed aircraft carrier USS Constellation at the New York Naval Shipyard; 50 civilian workers were killed.

In 1972, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific, winding up the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.

In 1974, Nelson A. Rockefeller was sworn in as the 41st vice president of the United States in the U.S. Senate chamber by Chief Justice Warren Burger with President Gerald R. Ford looking on.

In 2001, the fires that had burned beneath the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City for the previous three months were declared extinguished except for a few scattered hot spots.

In 2002, Secretary of State Colin Powell declared Iraq in “material breach” of a U.N. disarmament resolution.

In 2003, design plans were unveiled for the signature skyscraper — a 1,776-foot glass tower — at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.

In 2008, citing imminent danger to the national economy, President George W. Bush ordered an emergency bailout of the U.S. auto industry.

Ten years ago: North Korea announced the death two days earlier of leader Kim Jong Il; North Koreans marched by the thousands to mourn their “Dear Leader” while state media proclaimed his youngest son, Kim Jong Un, a “Great Successor.” Paroled American Lori Berenson, who had stirred international controversy after being convicted of aiding Peruvian guerrillas, left Lima on a flight to the United States for her first visit back home since her arrest in 1995.

Five years ago: A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State. (The suspected attacker was killed in a police shootout four days later.) A Turkish policeman fatally shot Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibit in Ankara. (The assailant was later killed in a police shootout.)

One year ago: Contradicting his secretary of state and other top officials, President Donald Trump suggested without evidence that China – not Russia – might have been behind a cyberespionage operation against the United States government; Trump also tried to downplay its impact. Millions of people in England learned they would have to cancel their Christmas get-togethers and holiday shopping trips; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said holiday gatherings could not go ahead and non-essential shops would have to close in London and much of southern England as part of a higher level of coronavirus restrictions.

Huge brilliant searchlights illuminate the 363-foot-tall Saturn 5 booster rocket in Cape Kennedy, Florida, Dec. 19, 1968 which will propel the Apollo 8 spacecraft and its crew of three astronauts into space. A spectator stands before one of the canals through the space center. The crew reported were ready as we can be for the blast off. (AP Photo)

Behind the picture window is the hidden alcoholic- the woman drunk shown Dec. 19, 1969. In the shelter of the home it is all too easy to become a victim of the addiction- and to do immeasurable damage to the family. The extent of the problem is now coming to light: it is estimated that there are over a million women alcoholics in the U.S. (AP Photo/RAW)

A NASA aircraft from Wallops Flight Center, Virginia, took this photograph of the oil spill in the Atlantic Ocean about 54 kilometers 28 miles off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sunday, Dec. 19, 1976. The picture was taken from an altitude of 1675 meters (5500 feet). Over flights of the oil spill area by NASA aircraft are continuing in a effort to aid the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration and U.S. Coast Guard in assessing the extend of the oil spill. (AP Photo)

Former New York Sen. Jacob K. Javits, center, is flanked by New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, left, and wife Marian during a ceremony to celebrate the New York convention center named after the former senator in New York on Dec. 19, 1984. Jacob K. Javits suffers from a degenerative nerve disease, which keeps him confined to a wheelchair. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

A uniformed officer arrests feminist Gloria Steinem during an anti-apartheid protest outside the South African Embassy in Washington, Dec. 19, 1984. (AP Photo/Pool)

Kevin Brown, 28, talks to his girlfriend Pat, 29, outside their cardboard box home under the Westside highway in New York, Dec. 19, 1990. Brown, a former construction worker who became homeless last fall after spending his rent money on cocaine, is struggling to find a room of his own and regain his former life. Pat declined to give her last name. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

During a tea party on the grounds of the Grand Palace at Bangkok Dec. 19, 1945, King Ananda Mahidol of Thailand escorts the Queen Mother, H.R.H. Srisangwan, about the grounds. Returned to Bangkok after twelve years in Switzerland, the 20-year-old King held a tea party for members of the Royal household. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest)

The ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center is under construction, Dec. 19, 1936. The rink is about 50 feet by 100 feet and will be ready for use by Christmas day. Admission will be $1. (AP Photo)

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York is pictured overlooking the ice skating rink, Dec. 19, 1969. Behind the rink is Channel Gardens. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Dr. J.G. Brown, head of the Department of Plant Pathology at the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture, treats a young Saguaro cactus, affected with rot, with penicillin at his laboratory in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 19, 1945. This desert plant, which grows as high as a telephone pole and as big around, is one of the state’s chief attractions. Dr. Brown has been experimenting with antibiotics on plant diseases for the past two years. (AP Photo)

Firemen put out the blaze in the offices of El Pais, one of Havana’s largest newspapers, after a crowd, which had sacked it, had been dispersed, Dec. 19, 1933. Six were killed and 13 wounded in street fighting during and after the attack on the building. (AP Photo)

Shoppers crowd the sidewalks along Fifth Avenue at Christmastime in New York City, Dec. 19, 1936. (AP Photo)

The Lancaster Herald, A.G.B. Russell reading the Coronation proclamation, at Charing Cross, in London, on Dec. 19, 1936. (AP Photo)

Actress Greta Garbo, sporting a new hairstyle and hair color, is shown during interview with reporters aboard a ship arriving in Gothenburg, Sweden, Dec. 19, 1937. (AP Photo)

A crowd gathers under the “Gone With the Wind” marquee outside the Astor Theater on Broadway during the movie’s premiere in New York City on Dec. 19, 1939. The movie also opened at the Capitol Theater a few blocks north. (AP Photo)

President RFranklin Roosevelt and his war cabinet photographed at their meeting in the White House, Washington on Dec. 19, 1941. From Left to right around table are Harry Hopkins, lend-lease administrator; Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor; Col. Philip B. Fleming, Federal World Administration Vice President Henry A. Wallace; Fiorello LaGuardia, Civil Defense Administrator; Paul V. McNutt, Federal Security Administrator Jesse Jones, Secretary of Commerce and Federal Loan Administrator; Secretary of Interior Harold Ickes; Postmaster General Frank C. Walker; Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson; Secretary of State Cordell Hull; President Roosevelt; Secretary of Treasury Henry Morgenthau; Attorney General Francis Biddle; Secretary of Navy Frank Knox, and Secretary of Agriculture Claude Wickard. (AP Photo)

A British transport at her dock in Singapore, Malaya on Dec. 19, 1941 ready to disembark a large Indian contingent of reinforcements to swell the Far East Force. (AP Photo)

When first blackouts were ordered, Seattle Times newsroom was blacked out by painting windows with black paint. Editors found that this was a little hard on the eyes, as the black paint absorbed most of the light. Next step was de-blacking the blackout” Dec. 19, 1941. Blackened windows were in turn painted white on the inside of the glass thus making the room much cheerier to work in. (AP Photo)

A Royal Air Force Hudson plane is overhauled at a field in this Atlantic outpost in Iceland, Dec. 19, 1941. (AP Photo)

Bags and baggage from the German Embassy are loaded up to be moved to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, pending exchange for U.S. diplomats in Germany, Dec. 19, 1941. Note that a marker designating it as the Switzerland legation already has been placed on the doorway of the German Embassy, since Switzerland is taking over German business in the U.S. for the duration. (AP Photo/Robert Clover)

A well known character in this city who seems to have many and sundry grievances as shown by the placards he carries in London, Dec. 19, 1941. He may be found at almost any outdoor function here and then on Sunday he tops it off by appearing in Hyde Park, taking his place among the speakers. (AP Photo)

A line of P-40 Fighter planes guarded by a Chinese soldier, Dec. 19, 1942. (AP Photo)

This wartime kindergarten pupil is five years old, somewhat older than her peacetime predecessor. Once, beginners cried to go home and were teachers problem, that is all changed. The little newcomer is immediately at home in the schoolroom, and is not eager to leave. It is by simple games and diversions such as this, a nursery jig-saw puzzle, Dec. 19, 1943, that the interest of the child is held. (AP Photo)

Bombs, dropped by liberators of the U.S. 7th Army Air Force, based in the Marianas, burst on dock installations of the Japanese Naval Base at Futami Ko, Chichi Jima of the Bonin group in the Pacific. Dec. 19, 1944 . (AP Photo)

This overhead view shows a model of the Statue of Liberty, foreground, facing north towards Duffys square in New York’s Times Square on Dec. 19, 1945. The snow-covered street at left is Broadway and at right is Seventh Avenue. (AP Photo)

This section of Los Angeles known as old Chinatown, once the home and marketplace for 7,000 Asians, is shown from the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Los Angeles St., right, on Dec. 19, 1946. (AP Photo)

Robert May, right, a Chicago advertising writer and his family, pose with his creation “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” in front of their home in Skokie, Ill., Dec. 19, 1949. May dreamed up “Rudolph” in 1939, at the request of his boss. The firm used the fable in verse as a Christmas promotion. Now, Rudolph has become famed in verse,song and as a holiday TV special and is also known all over the world. With May are his wife and their four childern Barbara, 15, Chirstopher, 7, Ginger, 4, and Joanna, 8. (AP Photo/Ed Maloney)

Three thousand SS troops from Adolph Hitler’s elite guard protected his palatial mountain retreat at Berchtesgaden, Germany, Dec. 19, 1949. These are the ruins of the big SS barracks near Hitler’s house. Bombs from British and U.S. planes damaged the barracks slightly. But when French troops approached the place a few days later, the SS troops blew up and burned their own barracks. (AP Photo)

The curb show, for the fans who line up to get a glimpse, and perhaps an autograph, of the movie stars, is a part of any movie premiere in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on Dec. 19, 1949. ?The Hasty Heart? opened on a chilly in evening at Warner?s Hollywood, but the curb show went on. Here Debbie Reynolds, one of the movie capital?s young actresses, gives her autograph to some of the outside audience. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Rodney, theatrical dog, sticks out his tongue sos not to be out-mugged by comedian Danny Thomas, as the pair get photographed going over the script for a television show on which they both appear in Hollywood on Dec. 19, 1951. (AP Photo/Ellis Bosworth)

Eva Gabor watches through the camera finder as cameraman Charles Van Enger readies if for the scene, on a set in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Dec. 19, 1953. Eva is looking at a scene rehearsal for Capt. Kidd and the Slave Girl, in which she stars. (AP Photo)

Bill Russell of San Francisco and the Olympic basketball team wears a Boston Celtics uniform for his first workout with the NBA team shortly after having signed a contract in Boston, Ma., on Dec. 19, 1956. (AP Photo)

This is a close up of of Explorer I, which weighs 37 pounds and in a tube measuring 80 inches long, seen Dec. 19, 1958. (AP Photo)

Three Pueblo Indians dance for rain during a drought in San Francisco, Ca., Dec. 19, 1959. One week ago, Chief Moonlight, right, Sunrise and Water Clan, who are from New Mexico, performed a rain dance and rain fell for the first time in 85 days. (AP Photo)

Smoke rises from the fire aboard the navy aircraft carrier USS Constellation at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on the East River in New York, Dec. 19, 1960. In the background is part of the Brooklyn waterfront. The fire began after a forklift collided with fuel tank as construction of the carrier neared completion. Fifty people were killed and hundreds injured. (AP Photo)

Chubby Checker, the 20-year-old Philadelphia entertainer who started the “Twist” craze that has swept the United States, demonstrates the hip-swiveling dance in London on Dec. 19, 1961. He is in Britain for radio and television engagements. (AP Photo)

A dead raccoon lies atop the car of James Meredith, the controversial student who is the first black to attend the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Dec. 19, 1962. It was found there prior to Meredith’s leaving the campus for the holidays. A U.S. marshal removed it. (AP Photo/Dale Duckworth)

Bob Hope poses with entertainers and comedians on a U.S. Army jeep at the airport in Los Angeles, Ca., Dec. 19, 1965, before the troupe leaves for Hope’s annual USO Christmas Show tour to entertain American troops in Vietnam. From left in front row are, Johnny Grant, Joey Heatherton, Hope, Kaye Stevens and Carroll Baker, sitting on jeep. In the center row, from left, are, the Nicholas Brothers, one in front of the other; Anita Bryant, wearing hat; Diana Lynn Batts, Miss USA; Les Brown; and Jerry Colonna. Behind Miss USA in top row is Peter Leeds, and next to him is Jack Jones. (AP Photo)

Cpl. W.L Files of Charleston, WV, distributes his candy supply amongst these Vietnamese children who were being evacuated from their village near An Hoa on Dec. 19, 1967 during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo)

United Farm Workers leader Caser Chavez, carrying a sign calling for a boycott of table grapes, leads about 400 people picketing at a Safeway supermarket in Seattle Friday, Dec. 19, 1969. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Comedian Bob Hope entertains sailors of the U.S. 6th Fleet Saratoga at the flagship’s anchorage in the southern Italian port of Gaeta, Dec. 19, 1970. Hope is on his annual United Service Organizations (USO) tour to entertain Americans serving overseas. (AP Photo)

The Apollo 17 command module America makes a perfect splashdown in the Pacific south of Pago Pago Tuesday Dec. 19, 1972, at the end of the final lunar mission of the Apollo series. (AP Photo/PL)

American engineers, members of the Green Berets of Indochina fame, and Philippine Armed Forces personnel construct a suspension bridge over a small barrio river during civic action exercise in Bohol Island, Philippines, Dec. 19, 1973. (AP Photo)

Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut acknowledges the applause as she waves her flowers during an exhibition by the Soviet Union’s National Gymnastics team at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Dec. 19, 1976. The team’s performance ends a 10-city American tour. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

A light plane rests in the upper deck in Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium Sunday Dec. 19, 1976 after it slammed into the stands moments after the conclusion of the Baltimore-Pittsburgh playoff game. (AP Photo/file)

New York City Mayor Edward Koch gives a thumbs up sign to other tourists during his tour of the Pyramids and the Sphinx, background, at Giza outside Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 19, 1980. The mayor will spend six days in Egypt before traveling to Israel. (AP Photo)

The London forum has always been Trafalgar Square and as in peace time mass meetings are held by various groups to let off steam. Also Hyde Park famous for its many types of soap box orators still carries on Sunday. A mass meeting for Aid to Russia demonstrations. There were two speakers at one time, each speaking from a different side of the famous Nelson monument in Trafalgar Square, London, Dec. 19, 1941. (AP Photo)

A well known character in this city who seems to have many and sundry grievances as shown by the placards he carries in London, Dec. 19, 1941. He may be found at almost any outdoor function here and then on Sunday he tops it off by appearing in Hyde Park, taking his place among the speakers. (AP Photo)

The London forum has always been Trafalgar Square and as in peace time mass meetings are held by various groups to let off steam. Also Hyde Park famous for its many types of soap box orators still carries on Sunday. A mass meeting for Aid to Russia demonstrations. There were two speakers at one time, each speaking from a different side of the famous Nelson monument in Trafalgar Square, London, Dec. 19, 1941. (AP Photo)



Zuveringk Arab girls (the one in the foreground is pregnant), carrying water in a date grove in Deir el Balah, in the Gaza Strip of Egypt on Dec. 19, 1956. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy)

A masked refugee from Communist terror in Hungary tells senators in Washington on Dec. 19, 1956 that railway workers helped many Hungarians escape from trains bound for the Soviet Union. Testifying under the assumed name of Lexi Bubos, the witness said railway men blew up switches and shot Soviet guards. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

A picturesque early German scene, the changing of the Hamburg city guard in 1840 is crowded into a showcase at an exhibit of tin figure collectors in Hamburg on Dec. 19, 1956. More than 6,000 tin figures in 25 showcases were put on display. (AP Photo/Henry Brueggemann)

Radiostrontium-the long-lasting contaminant that results from fallout – can be removed from milk. In the laboratory, up to 98 percent of this radioactive element (strontium 90) has been removed from milk by increasing the acidity of the milk, passing it through ion-exchange reasons, and then restoring the milks original acidity. At USDAs Agricultural Research Center, Beltsville, Maryland, the method is being adapted and perfected on a pilot-plant scale to assure a safe and palatable milk supply in the event of an emergency. The milk is then homogenized and pasteurized using equipment similar to that in any small dairy. Dairy technologist, Arthur M. Sadler is pasteurizing the decontaminated milk on Dec. 19, 1961. (AP Photo)

Twenty-two pickets, blacks and whites, paraded in the rain in Austin, Texas, Dec. 19, 1963 across the street from the University of Texas dormitory of Lynda Bird Johnson, older daughter of the president. They carried signs protesting segregation, some signs bore quotes attributed to President Johnson. The demonstration was orderly and ended in an hour. (AP Photo/Ted Powers)

Ex-heavy weight boxing champ Muhammad Ali holds up a copy of Muhammad Speaks in Albany, N.Y., Dec. 19, 1967. Ali was in town to conduct a Muslim religious service. (AP Photo)

*** FILE *** A Budd car carries passengers across the Ohio River where floating derricks continue to probe debris left by the collapse of the Silver Bridge at the Ohio Valley Community of Point Pleasant, West Virginia., Dec. 19, 1967. The collapse of an interstate bridge in Minneapolis this week dredged up painful memories for residents of Mason County, W.Va., where the collapse of the Silver Bridge almost 40 years ago left 46 people dead. (AP Photo/Harvey Eugene Smith)

Seen here is the chief priestess, Maria Moscholiou and her vestal virgins in Olympia, Greece, Dec. 19, 1967 as the Olympic torch lighting begins it journey to Athens, Greece, and will burn at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Elaine Joyce is 78. Actor Tim Reid is 77. Paleontologist Richard E. Leakey is 77. Musician John McEuen is 76. Singer Janie Fricke is 74. Jazz musician Lenny White is 72. Actor Mike Lookinland is 61. Actor Scott Cohen is 60. Actor Jennifer Beals is 58. Actor Robert MacNaughton is 55. Magician Criss Angel is 54. Rock musician Klaus Eichstadt (Ugly Kid Joe) is 54. Actor Ken Marino is 53. Actor Elvis Nolasco is 53. Actor Derek Webster is 53. Actor Kristy Swanson is 52. Model Tyson Beckford is 51. Actor Amy Locane is 50. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 49. Actor Rosa Blasi is 49. Actor Alyssa Milano is 49. Actor Tara Summers is 42. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 41. Actor Marla Sokoloff is 41. Rapper Lady Sovereign is 36. Journalist Ronan Farrow is 34. Actor Nik Dodani is 28.