This Day in History: December 18

Today is Saturday, Dec. 18, the 352nd day of 2021. There are 13 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 18, 2019, the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump on two charges, sending his case to the Senate for trial; the articles of impeachment accused him of abusing the power of the presidency to investigate rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation. (The trial would end in acquittal by the Senate.)

On this date:

In 1787, New Jersey became the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1863, in a speech to the Prussian Parliament, Prime Minister Otto von Bismarck declared, “Politics is not an exact science.”

In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect by Secretary of State William H. Seward.

In 1892, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” publicly premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia; although now considered a classic, it received a generally negative reception from critics.

In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” and sent it to the states for ratification.

In 1940, Adolf Hitler signed a secret directive ordering preparations for a Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. (Operation Barbarossa was launched in June 1941.)

In 1944, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the government’s wartime evacuation of people of Japanese descent from the West Coast while at the same time ruling that “concededly loyal” Americans of Japanese ancestry could not continue to be detained.

In 1956, Japan was admitted to the United Nations.

In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first nuclear facility to generate electricity in the United States, went on line. (It was taken out of service in 1982.)

In 1958, the world’s first communications satellite, SCORE (Signal Communication by Orbiting Relay Equipment), nicknamed “Chatterbox,” was launched by the United States aboard an Atlas rocket.

In 2000, the Electoral College cast its ballots, with President-elect George W. Bush receiving the expected 271; Al Gore, however, received 266, one fewer than expected, because of a District of Columbia Democrat who’d left her ballot blank to protest the district’s lack of representation in Congress.

In 2003, two federal appeals courts ruled the U.S. military could not indefinitely hold prisoners without access to lawyers or American courts.

Ten years ago: The last convoy of heavily armored U.S. troops left Iraq, crossing into Kuwait in darkness in the final moments of a nine-year war. Vaclav Havel, 75, the dissident playwright who became Czechoslovakia’s first democratically elected president, died in the northern Czech Republic.

Five years ago: A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, killing at least 52 soldiers; the Islamic State group’s Yemen-based affiliate claimed responsibility. Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor died at her Los Angeles home at age 99.

One year ago: The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal, as the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health; a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech was already being dispensed. Vice President Mike Pence became the highest ranking U.S. official to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the shot was safe. The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal to hold a 56-game season in 2021 beginning in mid-January.

Workmen carry rails to the site of excavations in Sakkara, Egypt on Dec. 22, 1953. The discovery was announced in Cairo on Dec 18, of a Pyramid around 6,500 years old, and of an avenue of Sphinxes believed to have been used by the Pharaohs for the celebration of the Nile Flood Festival. The Pyramid belongs to the second dynasty of the Pharaohs, and was discovered by Doctor Zakaria Goneim, an archeologist of the Egyptian Department of Antiquities, who has been digging the area for years. He believes that the find will throw light on missing chapters in the story of the Pharaohs. The base of the new Pyramid discovered is 15,600 square yards compared with 23,000 square yards of the great Pyramid of Gizeh. (AP Photo)

Robert Moses, builder, parks, parkways developer, pointing at a map of the Hempstead Park intersection under construction in New York, June 29, 1956. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

President Dwight D. Eisenhower stands with officers and members of his party on deck of cruiser Den Moines, Dec. 18, 1959 as he reviews a dozen ships of the U.S. sixth fleet in the Mediterranean, 35 miles southeast of Toulon, France. From left are: James Hagerty, White House Press Secretary, Capt. E.P. Aurand, Capt. Morgan Slayton, Commanding Officer of the Des Moines, and President Eisenhower. (AP Photo)

Edward Wyllis Scripps II of Washington, a Scripps-Howard newspaper executive, testifies in Washington, before Federal Communications Commission, Dec. 18, 1959. He appeared as spokesman for the journalistic fraternity Sigma Delta Chi. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

German twin dancers-actresses Alice, right, and Ellen Kessler hold a toy rabbit in a Rome, Italy, shop on Dec. 18, 1961. (AP Photo)

Twenty-seven hours of fixing up went into this Christmas hairdo, designed by a hairdresser in Munich, Germany on Dec. 18, 1964. The decoration includes fairy lights, stars and holly scattered over silver-sprayed waves. (AP Photo)

Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning author Pearl S. Buck looks at one of four reindeer which arrived at Newark Airport in New Jersey, Dec. 18, 1968, en route to their new home, the American Institute of Mental Studies in Vineland, New Jersey. Miss Buck is president of the Institute. The reindeer are a gift from Fritz B. Burns of Los Angeles, who raises reindeer as a hobby. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Ethel Kennedy, left, widow of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, brother of Robert, skate with a young girl at New York’s Rockefeller center skating rink, on Dec. 18, 1971. It was the seventh annual Christmas ice skating party sponsored by friends and family of the late New York senator for youngsters of the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Jim Wells)

South Vietnamese army officers question a North Vietnamese sergeant, center, who surrendered to the South Vietnamese during an operation in the Chup Rubber Plantation in Eastern Cambodia Dec. 18, 1971. The captured soldier had been wounded in fighting before his surrender. Main elements of the South Vietnamese task force have been pulled out of the plantation. (AP Photo)

As news of the meeting between President Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin spread around Cairo streets, Egypt on Sunday, Dec. 18, 1977, put up more and more banners supporting Pres. Sadat, and typical Egyptian decoration. (AP Photo/Raoul Fornezza)

President Jimmy Carter hugs Melanie Brockington, March of Dimes poster child, during their meeting at the White House in Washington on Monday, Dec. 18, 1978. Melanie is from Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/ Charles Tasnadi)

University of Pittsburgh quarterback Dan Marino, left, is presented a western hat by Lori Ogden, Saturday, Dec. 18, 1982, Forth Worth, Texas. Pitt is in Fort Worth practicing for the Cotton Bowl game January 1 against Southern Methodist University. It is a tradition for the Cotton Bowl to present every player with a hat. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

If you want a $2 haircut, a clock that runs backward, or a radio repair job, John Wasko of Latrobe, Pa., may be your man shown Dec. 18, 1982. He stands in the doorway of his place, chatting with one of the neighbors who come by to buy, sell, browse, have a haircut, or talk of old times. (AP Photo/John Beale)

New United Motor Manufacturing Co. President Tatsuro Toyoda gets in the drivers seat of the newly unveiled sporty 4-door subcompact “Nova” in the New Fremont, Calif., United Motor Manufacturing Co. plant, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 1984. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

An Indian man carries his belongings back down the road to the city of Bhopal, Dec. 18, 1984, after the Union Carbide plant had successfully converted poisonous gas into pesticides, without leakage. The leakage of the poisonous gas from the plant had killed thousands of people earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

South Korean riot police drag a bleeding demonstrator away after students clashed with police in Seoul on Dec. 18, 1987. The students were protesting against alleged election violations by the ruling party. (AP Photo)

Crewmen leave their C-5 Galaxy transport planes after unloading U.S. troops and equipment at a Saudi Arabian air base on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 1990. Virtually constant C-5 flights bring troops and supplies, with the number of troops expected to reach 450,000 by mid-January. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Actors Yul Brynner, left, Stuart Whitman, center, and Joanne Woodward, right, are pictured on the set of the film “The Sound and the Fury”, in Louisiana, Dec. 18, 1958. (AP Photo)

The Ranee (Queen consort) of Sarawak, Margaret Brooke, is pictured holding a map in her hotel room in New York, Dec. 18, 1941. She is the wife of Sir Charles Vyner Brooke, the White Rajah of Sarawak, which has been invaded by the Japanese. She was en route to London when the Pacific war interrupted her trip to New York. Sir Charles is in Sarawak (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

Dr. Joseph Goebbels and his wife, Magda Quandt, are shown after their wedding in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 18, 1931. Directly behind the bride’s son at right is Adolf Hitler, wearing hat. (AP Photo)

The Bororo Indian lives mostly on that which can be killed with the bow and arrow. Here, a man holds a large fish and a bow somewhere in Brazil, Dec. 18, 1931. (AP Photo)

William Connolly, known as the 11th Avenue Cowboy, is shown on the job guiding trains down the avenue and navigating the heavy traffic on the street in New York, Dec. 18, 1932. (AP Photo)

British pilot Amy Johnson, now Amy Mollison leaving Croydon Aerodrome, England on Dec. 18, 1932. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Advance parties from the two infantry battalions, the 1st Essex and the 1st East Lancashire, which are to form part of the Saar International Force, line up in Dover, England before embarking for Calais where they will proceed to the Saar on Dec. 18, 1934. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Emperor Haile Selassies new palace at Addis Ababa, Dec. 18, 1935. (AP Photo)

In comes the days fishing catch. Half the villagers and their two oxen shove at the big winch draws in the huge nets which are used for fishing at Fukue, in Aichi prefecture, Japan on Dec. 18, 1935, a famous fishing ground for tai, or red bream, Japans favorite fish. (AP Photo)

A Spanish woman stands amid the ruins of her home in Madrid as the battle for the capital rages on, Dec. 18, 1936. (AP Photo)

President Franklin Roosevelt received from Mildred Showalter, dressed as the spirit of the double-barred cross, and Barbara Sherman, health crusader, a set of the new tuberculosis Christmas seals for his personal stamp collection in Washington on Dec. 18, 1936. The seals are sold to aid the National Tuberculosis Association. (AP Photo)

Roger Peckinpaugh, former major league shortstop, began spring training in his Cleveland home by playing train with his eight-year-old son, John, Dec. 18, 1938. Peckinpaugh, former Cleveland manger, was appointed pilot of the New Orleans club of the southern association on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Pope Pius XII blesses the crowd in the Piazza of St. Mary Major in Rome on Dec. 18, 1939, after the visit of his holiness to that church to commemorate the fourteenth anniversary of the celebration of his first mass there forty years ago. (AP Photo)

The Royal Air Force ground staff carrying away the tail of a shot down German Dornier machine for inspection, somewhere in England, Dec. 18, 1939. (AP Photo)

The board of inquiry to discuss the failure of Hawaii’s defenders to be prepared when the Japanese attacked Dec. 7, 1941, held their second session in Washington, D.C. Dec. 18, after the ranking officers were relieved of their command. Left to right are: Brig. Gen. Joseph McNarmey, Admiral William H. Standley, Associate Justice Owen J. Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court, Rear Admiral Joseph M. Reeves and Maj. Gen. Frank Ross McCoy. (AP Photo)

Corp. John C. Smith, of Gadsden, Ala., sits in a bathtub on Makin Island, Kiribati on Dec. 18, 1943 after the islands capture from the Japanese. The tub was the only one on the island and useless because it had been pierced by a shell fragment. (AP Photo/Clarence Hamm)

Chinese officers touring military installations in this country found much to interest them at the Ordnance School, Maryland Dec. 18, 1944. While they inspected an artillery piece. Left to right: Maj. Ralph J. Russo, Director, Technical Training, Ordnance School; Lt. Col. Z. H. Lin; Capt. Halsted James, Jr., Chief Artillery Section, explaining a feature of the gun; Lt. Col. C. S. Chang and Maj. H. C. Chang. (AP Photo)

It was announced on December 18, 1944 that in support of the rapid advance of the 14th Army in Burma, a series of raids have been made by Commandos landed by the Royal Indian Navy along the 300 miles of coast below the Arakan front. This picture was taken when seaborne landing exercises were being carried out at a combined training center in Burma on Dec. 18, 1944, as a rehearsal for the actual operation. Brought from the mother ship in Ducks stores are transferred to Alligators. (AP Photo)

Harold J.E. Gesell, examiner of questioned documents and fingerprint expert in the Veterans? Administration?s investigation service, is shown as he ferrets out fraud and forgery in his complete and up-to-date laboratory in Washington, Dec. 18, 1945. He has helped save taxpayers and veterans a million dollars a year. (AP Photo)

The Cresta run at St. Moritz is the most thrilling course for skeleton tobogganing, Dec. 18, 1947, St. Moritz, Switzerland. On it expert sportsmen maintain a maximum speed of a mile-a-minute. (AP Photo/A. Steiner)

Tradition demands that well-bred young women in Japan be proficient in the tea ceremony ritual. It entails hours of sitting on the haunches, eating sweets and just passing the time of day with two or three cups of tea. Three women in the midst of the ceremony are pictured in Japan, Dec. 18, 1947. (AP Photo)

Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers, left, and Willard Marshall of the Boston Braves demonstrate the “Big Mitt” fielding form that put them into the baseball record books during a get-together in New York, Dec. 18, 1951. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Korean children are cheered by a visit from Italian doctors and nurses in their ward at a hospital in central Korea, on Dec. 18 1951. The Italian Red Cross Hospital Unit is only non-United Nations unit serving with the Allies the Korean conflict. They operate a 200-bed hospital concentrates on tending Korean civilians. From left, the Italians are: Dr. Giovanni Galvani, Genoa; Nurse Caterina Aimini, Turin; Dr. Carmine Fusco, Naples and Dr. Matteo Laygese, Naples. (AP Photo/GS)

Wild dancing during a West German jitterbug contest in Berlin, Dec. 18, 1952. (AP Photo/Werner Kreusch)

Marlene Dietrich in first night club appearance, Dec. 18, 1953. (AP Photo)





Firemen comb through burned debris at scene of crash of United Airlines jet in Brooklyn, N.Y. search for plane parts and missing persons continued in rubble and in burned-out buildings in neighborhood, Dec. 18, 1960. The jet crashed on December 16 after colliding with a Twa constellation which fell on Staten Island. (AP Photo)

A policeman uses a torch, to sever tail of wrecked United airliners jet to facilitate removal from the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood, Dec. 18, 1960 where the airliner crashed on December 16, after collision with a TWA constellation. The TWA plane fell on Staten Island. The disaster is considered the worst in aviation history. (AP Photo)

Zsa Zsa Gabor, left, and her daughter Francesca Hilton arrive for the premiere of the movie “El Cid,” Dec. 18, 1961, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Visiting American movie actor Charlton Heston and son Fraser posed for photographers at Tokyos Hannyaen Japanese restaurant, known for its beautiful Japanese Garden. Heston and Fraser, sitting on stairway steps, try Japanese tea in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 18, 1962. (AP Photo)

Robert Moses, the man behind the New York World’s Fair, poses next to a block map of the fair’s layout on April 22, 1964 in New York. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK, Dec. 18 1965., Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-NY, sings a few bars of "Silent Night" as his sister-in-law, Jacqueline Kennedy, peers at him and chuckles on one of their stops last night during a round of Xmas parties in the low-income Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. At left, Sen.Kennedy’s children, Kerry, 6, and Michael, 7, join their father in song. The parties were financed by a small trust started by Sen.Kennedy and several friends. (AP Photo/Matty ZImmerman)

A Volkswagen Beetle is unloaded at Emden harbor, Germany, as the first shipment of 1600 Beetles made in Mexico arrives on Sunday, Dec. 18, 1977. Volkswagen no longer has production lines in Germany and has to import them from the Mexican subsidiary for sales in Europe. (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau)

Teenagers set fire in the streets of the holy city of Qom to mark the “National Day of Mourning” called by exiled Muslim leader Ayatollah Khomeini in memory of those killed in recent clashes with military, Dec. 18, 1978. Several people were wounded in renewed outbreaks of violence in Tehran. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Engineers at Marshall Space Flight Center check a reading during a simulated launch of Space Shuttle Columbia on Thursday, Dec. 18, 1980 in Huntsville, Ala. The Huntsville Operations Support Center assists Kennedy Space Center where SS Columbia is undergoing shuttle integrated tests, or SIT. HOSC will trouble-shoot engine, booster, and tank problems that develop in early shuttle launches. (AP Photo)

Actress Jane Fonda waves to members of the Cleveland Working Women at a reception on Thursday, Dec. 18, 1980 in Shaker Heights, Ohio., hosted by Rena Blumberg, right, the Cleveland area group?s experiences were supposed to have inspired parts of Fonda?s new movie, ?Nine to Five?. (AP Photo)

Crowds thronged the Lane, on Dec. 18, 1938, the last Sunday for shopping before Christmas Day. The freezing cold weather did not damp the buying and selling spirit in the famous Sunday market. A scene in crowded Petticoat Lane, in London, on Dec. 18, 1938. (AP Photo)

Arrival of the postman at the front in France on Dec. 18, 1939. (AP Photo)

Man in the center is Sergeant Herbert Russe of the British Air Force, captured when he made forced landing during an air battle in which German pursuit plane repulsed 44 British bombers invading German territory in Germany on Dec. 18, 1939. At right and left are German soldiers. A German plane is in the background. (AP Photo)

A gun team, made up from the New Zealand Unit which has been completing its training in this country, at practice at an anti-tank gunnery school in the South of England on Dec. 18, 1940. (AP Photo)

A British fighter plane coming down during a battle over England on Dec. 18, 1940. (AP Photo)

A scene of busy activity in the London Docks on Dec. 18, 1940, as a load of meat is unloaded. (AP Photo)

A member of the British Ministry of Health Home Guard is wearing a camouflage suit on Dec. 18, 1941, made by Mrs. Lancod, who has been evacuated to Ely, Cambridgeshire. This camouflage suit was one of a number of exhibits of clothes, rugs, toys, etc., made by women evacuees, on view at the Ministry of Health. The display, said Ernest Brown, Minister of Health, originated from the welfare clubs up and down the country, and many of the clothes on view were made from odd scraps of garments. (AP Photo)

British Bren-gun carriers passing through a Malayan jungle swamp as they move up to strengthen the outer defenses of Singapore on Dec. 18, 1941. (AP Photo)

Lt. Col. Z. H. Lin sits in drivers seat of a breakdown model of a tank at the Ordnance School during the Chinese delegation inspection of military equipment in Maryland Dec. 18, 1944. Instructing Col. Lin is Capt. F. F. Fountain (right) chief of Automotive section. Others L to R: Maj. Ralph Russo, Lt. Col. C. S. Chang and Maj. H. C. Chang. (AP Photo)

Three boys formerly from the West Coast who renounced their U.S. citizenship wonder what is going to happen to them as they sit in their Japanese room at the camp in Japan on Dec. 18, 1945. (AP Photo)

Pentagon employees prepare next-of-kin messages in the Armys casualty branch in Arlington, Va., in a room decorated for Christmas on Dec. 18, 1951. The Army held a full crew on duty to speed preparation of telegrams notifying relatives of Americans whose names are on a prisoner-of-war list turned over to the United Nations command in Korea by the communists. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Roger Mosley is 83. Rock musician Keith Richards is 78. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 78. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 75. Blues artist Rod Piazza is 74. Movie director Gillian Armstrong is 71. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 71. Rock musician Elliot Easton is 68. Actor Ray Liotta is 67. Comedian Ron White is 65. R&B singer Angie Stone is 60. Actor Brad Pitt is 58. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 57. Actor Shawn Christian is 56. Actor Rachel Griffiths is 53. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 53. Actor Casper Van Dien is 53. Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Arantxa Sanchez Vicario is 50. DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit) is 49. Pop singer Sia is 46. Country singer Randy Houser is 45. Actor Josh Dallas is 43. Actor Katie Holmes is 43. Actor Ravi Patel is 43. Singer Christina Aguilera is 41. Actor Ashley Benson is 32. NHL defenseman Victor Hedman is 31. Actor-singer Bridgit Mendler is 29. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is 24. Electro-pop singer Billie Eilish is 20. Actor Isabella Crovetti is 17.