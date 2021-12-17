This Day in History: December 17

Space Shuttle Challenger beings the process of being transferred to the high bay of the Vehicle Assembly building at Kennedy Space Center on Dec. 17, 1985 where it will be stacked with the solid rocket booster and external tank in preparation for the scheduled for launch as Mission 51-L in January 1986. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Today is Friday, Dec. 17, the 351st day of 2021. There are 14 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 17, 1944, the U.S. War Department announced it was ending its policy of excluding people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast.

On this date:

In 1777, France recognized American independence.

In 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer.

In 1933, in the inaugural NFL championship football game, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants, 23-21, at Wrigley Field.

In 1969, the U.S. Air Force closed its Project “Blue Book” by concluding there was no evidence of extraterrestrial spaceships behind thousands of UFO sightings.

In 1975, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme was sentenced in Sacramento, California, to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford. (She was paroled in Aug. 2009.)

In 1979, Arthur McDuffie, a Black insurance executive, was fatally injured after leading police on a chase with his motorcycle in Miami. (Four white police officers accused of beating McDuffie were later acquitted, sparking riots.)

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari signed the North American Free Trade Agreement in separate ceremonies. (After President Donald Trump demanded a new deal, the three countries signed a replacement agreement in 2018.)

In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush named Stanford professor Condoleezza Rice his national security adviser and Alberto Gonzales to the White House counsel’s job, the same day Bush was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

In 2001, Marines raised the Stars and Stripes over the long-abandoned American Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In 2007, Iran received its first nuclear fuel from Russia, paving the way for the startup of its reactor.

In 2014, the United States and Cuba restored diplomatic relations, sweeping away one of the last vestiges of the Cold War.

In 2018, a report from the Senate intelligence committee found that Russia’s political disinformation campaign on U.S. social media was more far-reaching than originally thought, with troll farms working to discourage Black voters and “blur the lines between reality and fiction” to help elect Donald Trump.

Ten years ago: North Korean leader Kim Jong Il died after more than a decade of iron rule; he was 69, according to official records, but some reports indicated he was 70.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump said he intended to nominate Mick Mulvaney, a conservative Republican congressman from South Carolina, to be the White House budget director. Dr. Henry Heimlich, the surgeon who created the life-saving Heimlich maneuver for choking victims, died in Cincinnati at age 96.

One year ago: A government advisory panel endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for the shot from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign. California reported 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day – equal to what the entire country had been averaging two months earlier – as the state emerged as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders. Federal authorities expressed increased alarm about a long-undetected intrusion into U.S. and other computer systems that officials suspected were carried out by Russian hackers. Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and accused U.S. intelligence agencies of fomenting the claims.

A cordon operation in a hamlet of hot-spot Phong Dien district in Thua Thien province, north of Hue, is commanded by Vietnamese district chief and conducted by soldiers of the 101st U.S. Airborne Division and Vietnamese territorial forces, Dec. 17, 1969. Soldiers guide people through police check points and give medical care among other things. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Luisa Brecciaroli, an Italian amateur archeologist, shows a carved stone found in a 2,600-year-old Etruscan tomb near Tarquinia, in central Italy, Dec. 17, 1969, by a group of amateur archeologists including Miss Brecciaroli. (AP Photo)

In Quang Ngai province, one of the areas where pacification has not yet made major inroads, meeting resistance of Communist regulars entrenched in that province, much of the rural population still live in refugee camps and resettlement villages and are still living in camps along the seacoast in Quang Ngai province, Vietnam, as shown Dec. 17, 1969. They are waiting for the government and the Americans to provide permanent security so that they can return to their homes and fields one day. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

A thick blanket of snow covers trees, streets and automobiles after weekend blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 17, 1975. Scene along a side street is typical of conditions throughout the citys residential districts. (AP Photo)

In the first San Francisco bullfight in more than 25 years Mexicos Gustavo Garza demonstrates the art in dimly lighted Cow Palace on Saturday, Dec. 17, 1977 in San Francisco. Garza of Monterrey, drew cheers for his performance. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

The long shutdown of Tehran’s bazaar has cluttered the narrow dirt alleyways with unsold goods creating a space problem. Merchants hope to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1978 in Tehran after a national day of mourning ends Monday. The merchants of the bazaar have traditionally backed religious leaders opposed to the Shah and closing down the bazaar is considered a form of protest. (AP Photo/Lipchitz Michel)

Radio reporter Alex Paen from KMPC Los Angeles walks to the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Dec. 17, 1979 with an Iranian woman as they carry thousands of Christmas cards for the American hostages. They have been sent, via the radio station, from well-wishers in the U.S. (AP Photo)

Radio reporter Alex Paen delivers a sack of Christmas cards sent to the U.S. hostages from well-wishers in the U.S. toTehran, Iran, Dec. 17, 1979. Guards accepted the mail and said it would be distributed after inspection. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher speaks at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 17, 1979 at Blair House in Washington. Mrs. Thatcher said Great Britain would support U.S. efforts to seek sanctions from the UN against Iran. (AP Photo)

Friday night reveler, right, chats with fellow passengers aboard a Tokyo subway train, Dec. 17, 1979. Fellow passengers happen to be modern day samurai swordsmen armed with pikes and, of course, swords, en route to a historical observance at a shrine in the Japanese capital. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

Ohio’s state’s Tim Spencer is lifted in the air by teammate Vaughn Broadnax after scoring his second touchdown of the night during 47-17 victory over Brigham Young University in the Holiday Bowl Friday, Dec. 17, 1982 in San Diego. Spencer gained 167 yards in the night and was the games’ most valuable player. (AP Photo)

Statue of Liberty at the start of removing scaffolding from Lady Liberty, Dec. 17, 1985 in New York. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Opposition presidential candidate Corazon Aquino, wearing eyeglasses, and her vice presidential candidate Salvador Laurel are welcomed by thousands of Filipinos during a campaign rally at her home province of Tarlac 70 miles north of Manila, Dec. 17, 1985. Residents screamed and cheered at Mrs. Aquino, who is President Ferdinand E. Marcos’ rival in the February 7 special presidential election. (AP Photo/Val Rodriguez)

Space Shuttle Challenger beings the process of being transferred to the high bay of the Vehicle Assembly building at Kennedy Space Center on Dec. 17, 1985 where it will be stacked with the solid rocket booster and external tank in preparation for the scheduled for launch as Mission 51-L in January 1986. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Howard Teicher, a Middle East specialist for the National Security Council, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 1986 after testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Teicher resigned earlier on Tuesday, effective on March 31. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

John Cleese speaks during an interview at a New York hotels, Dec. 17, 1987. Cleese was in town to promote his film company, Video Arts, which uses comedy to teach management skills. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Anti Communist protesters, one with a poster saying ?Lenin is a cheat? picket delegates as they arrive for the first session of the Congress of Peoples Deputies in the Kremlin, Moscow on Monday, Dec. 17, 1990. The Congress will discuss the mounting problems facing the USSR. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)



A Croatian soldier reassures an elderly Serbian woman in Sekulinci, central Croatia on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1991 that she would not be harmed after she and her husband were arrested when soldiers found a small arms cache in their house. Serbia angrily denounced the European Community?s decision to recognize Croatian and Slovenian independence as ?erasing Yugoslavia from the map of the world.? (AP Photo/Greg Marinovich)

In sub-freezing weather, Muscovites line up awaiting the end of changing of the guard in order to enter Lenin Mausoleum in Red Square, Moscow on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1991. As the disintegration of the Soviet Union continues, the mausoleum may soon be closed. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

A young Somali boy, toting a homemade, wooden gun, strides along side U.S. Marine Lt. Andrew Milburn in Mogadishu on Thursday, Dec. 17, 1992. Milburn, from San Clements, Calif., was on a patrol near the citys Green Line. Rising tension was reported in Somalia, and aid workers urged the troops to secure even more of the Horn of Africa country. As of now, troops are concentrated in southern Mogadishu, including the airport and part. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, New York City Mayor David Dinkins, center, and Rabbi Leib Glanz, hold hands while they pray at the conclusion of the screening ?The Liberators: Fighting in W.W. II at New York?s Apollo Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 17, 1992. The documentary centers on the participation of black American soldiers in the resuce of Jews in German concentration camps. (AP Photo/David Karp)

U.S. President Bill Clinton reads The Night Before Christmas to Washington area elementary school students, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Washington, Friday, Dec. 17, 1993. The president sat in a wicker rocking chair in front of a roaring fire as he read the Christmas classic to the students from six area elementary schools. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Russian Interior Ministry soldiers warm their hands in front of a fire near a check point on the Chechen border near Sleptsovsk, about 18 miles West of Grozny, Saturday, Dec. 17, 1994. Russian President Boris Yeltsin has given Chechen forces until Saturday at night to lay down their arms or face the full force of the Russian. (AP Photo/Sergel Karpukhin)

A New York City Transit policeman secures the scene of a shooting in the 14th Street subway station, Dec. 17, 1992. According to police, a gun-toting straphanger killed one attacker an wounded another following a disturbance on a southbound IRT No. 4 subway train. Police are still searching for a suspect. (AP Photo/Andrew Savulich)

Four outstanding tennis professionals leap a net at an indoor court in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 17, 1947, as they prepare for their forthcoming matches. From left: Pancho Segura of Ecuador; Bobby Riggs of the U.S.; Dinny Pails of Australia; and Jack Kramer, U.S. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigmitsu, second from left,and U.N. Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold, second from right, stand at United Nations Headquarters, New York, on Dec. 17, 1956, as the Japanese envoy paid a courtesy call on the U.N. official. With them are Japan’s Observer to the United nations, Toshikazu Kase, left, and Naotake Sato, who will be Japan’s permanent delegate to the U.N. Japan is scheduled to be admitted to the United Nations in formal ceremonied the next day. (AP Photo)

Mr. and Mrs. Graham Bennett of Sydney, Australia shown at the demonstration theatre of the National Milk Publicity Council in London, England on Dec. 17, 1963. They are shown with a special survival diet which they will live on for eleven days at the International Boat Show in Earls Court. The show opens on January 1. The diet has been prepared by South Coast Dairies. The Australian couple were chosen from volunteers after a nationwide search. (AP Photo/Worth)

The Swedish royal family poses for a family Christmas photo session in the Drottningholm palace, Dec. 17, 1982. From left: King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia holding baby Princess Madeleine, Crown Princess Victoria, and Prince Carl Philip. On the rug is the family dog, Charlie. (AP Photo/Bjorn Elgstrand)

U.S. soldiers bow their heads at memorial services at Lai Khe, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 1965, for comrades killed in action the week before. The rifles, helmets and boots belong to the seven casualties killed during a search and destroy operation in the jungle west of Lai Khe. (AP Photo/Henri Huet)

Wreckage of an Iberia DC10, with escape chutes extended, which crash landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport on a flight from Madrid, Dec. 17, 1973. Aboard were 167 persons including the crew. The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, said the plane skidded about 200 yards off the runway apparently after bouncing twice.(AP Photo/RH)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt is greeted by his four-year-old grandson John Boettiger Jr., as the much-traveled grandfather returns to the White House after a trip to Cairo and Tehran, Dec. 17, 1943. John Jr.’s mother Anna Boettiger is at left. (AP Photo)

Senator Guglielmo Marconi on the station which he has constructed at his villa on the Ligurian Coast in Italy on Dec. 17, 1931, where he is engaged in marking tests of short wave lengths. (AP Photo)

Women sleep in a corridor of the Grosvenor house hotel in London, Dec. 17, 1940, their bodies stretched over chairs and deck chairs. This is what might be termed a ?De Luxe? air raid shelter. (AP Photo)

These three girls, evacuated from London in the air blitzkrieg, run to greet their mother at Cambridge Dec. 17, 1940. The mother was evacuated from the British capital when the government on a more or less voluntary basis removed and billeted mothers, mothers-to-be, aged and blind. (AP Photo)

Writer H. G. Wells chatting to Sarah Churchill, Winston Churchill’s daughter, at the C. B. Cochran Jubliee Luncheon in London Dec 17, 1946 at Grosvenor House. Luncheon honored theatrical jubilee of Mr. Cochran, the famous impressario. (AP Photo)

End Tom Fears (55) of the Los Angeles Rams catches a 33-yard pass from quarterback Bob Waterfield on the Chicago Bears’ 35-yard line and eludes the grasp of halfback George McAfee (5) of the Bears to get loose for the Rams’ first touchdown in the playoff game in Los Angeles, Dec. 17, 1950. The Rams won, 24-4. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Frank Sinatra uses a camera to make pictures of the cast, crew and local citizens in France where he is working on a new film, “Kings Go Forth,” Dec. 17, 1957. Photography is Sinatra’s latest hobby. (AP Photo)

“Boy, they really flew by wire,” Astronaut John Glenn quipped as he checks over the control wires of the full scale model of the Wright Brothers first powered aircraft, Dec. 17, 1963, Kitty Hawk, N.C. The model was presented at ceremonies in observance of the 69th Anniversary of powered flight. Fly-by-wire is a modern space term meaning the Astronaut has manual control of capsule. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock)

U.S. soldiers hold a memorial service for seven men of the U.S. 101st Airborne Brigade in a clearing near a former French rubber plantation in Lai Khe, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 1965. Their boots, helmets and M16 rifles are set up with a field altar. The seven paratroopers were killed in action during a search-and-destroy mission against the Viet Cong in the jungles and plantation areas of Lai Khe, about 40 miles north of Saigon, during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Henri Huet)

Mayor Tom Currigan of Denver makes a statement in New York on Dec. 17, 1967 after he was selected to get U.S. Olympic support for the 1976 Olympic games. U.S. Olympic committee president Douglas Roby is at center, and Colorado Gov. John Love is at left. Denver was selected over Salt Lake City, Seattle and Lake Placid, N .Y.(AP Photo)

Charles Manson is pictured en route to a Los Angeles courtroom on Dec. 17, 1970. He is being arraigned on charges of murder in the disappearance of Donald J. “Shorty” Shea, who vanished about the time of the Sharon Tate murders, for which Manson is on trial. (AP Photo)

Kate Millett, left, author of the best selling feminist tract "Sexual Politics" listens as writer Gloria Steinem speaks at a news conference given by women’s liberation activists in New York City on Dec. 17, 1970. (AP Photo)

A partial lifting of the dust storm, which has obscured Mars since Mariner 9 went into orbit in mid-November, enabled the spacecraft to record this view of the surface from an elevation of 4000 miles on Dec. 17, 1971. The view shows a plateau in the Phoenicis Lacus area of about 17.5 degrees south of the Martian equator. (AP Photo/Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

The British assembled pre-production Concorde 01 taking to the air from Filton maiden flight, Dec. 17, 1971. The plane’s flight was cut short because of red warning lights on undercarriage circuit. It was landed at Fairford after direct flight there instead of longer trip, but Mr. Brian Trubhsaw, flight test director of BAC’s commercial aircraft division made perfect landing and said defect was apparently minor. (AP Photo)

Christmas scenes at Rockefeller Center mall in New York City on Dec. 17, 1974. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff )

The stores in Tehran’s giant bazaar are shuttered, and the normally thronged maze of streets and alleyways are devoid of shoppers and tourists in Tehran, Iran on Dec. 17, 1978. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Comedian Sid Caesar is shown on the set of the film “Grease II,” in Hollywood, Calif., Dec. 17, 1981. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, right, chats with tennis star Arthur Ashe at a news conference at the opening of Jackson’s state campaign headquarters in the Brooklyn section of New York, Dec. 17, 1983. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Pres. George H. W. Bush, center, signs the North American Free Trade Agreement during a ceremony at the Organization of American States headquarters, Thursday, Dec. 17, 1992, Washington, D.C. Canadian Amb. Derek Burney and U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills applaud during the signing. The president predicted an explosion of growth throughout North America as he signed the agreement. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

Former President George Bush, right, jestures as he talks with a patient Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2003 in Houston. The first President Bush, who spoke briefly to reporters while touring the vascular surgery program at the Houston Veterans Affairs Medical Center with famed heart surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey, center, and Dr. Peter Lin, left, acknowledged he had “great pride” in the news of Saddam Hussein’s capture. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Margaret Aldrich of New York is shown receiving a medal from President Franklin Roosevelt at his Hyde Park, N.Y., home, Dec. 17, 1939, in recognition of invaluable services to the United States Army in establishing and operating of hospitals in Puerto Rico during the Spanish American War. Mrs. Aldrich’s son, Richard watches the presentation. The gold medal was authorized by an act of Congress. (AP Photo)

These soldiers from Nepal-an independent state in the Himalayan Mountains of Northern India-have taken to jungle warfare in Malaya on Dec. 17, 1941 and have shown extra ordinary skill in concealment and surprise attack. A mortar team practices shell loadings. Nepal furnishes a force to the British Indian armies. (AP Photo)

President Bush, with (from left to right) Majority Leader Bill First, Sen. Joseph Lieberman, D-Conn., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Rep. Jane Harman, D-Calif. and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Peter Hoekstra, R-Mich., watching, signs into law the The Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004, Friday, Dec. 17, 2004, in Washington. The new law is the largest overhaul of U.S. intelligence gathering in 50 years, hoping to improve the spy network that failed to prevent the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

One of the Siberian Mongol families that multiplied in flight is standing outside one of their felt tents, which are called yurts in Mongolia on Dec. 17, 1947. Many of the Buriat families now refugeeing in Kalgan have carrier their yurt more than 1,000 miles since it began its flight from Communism 27 years ago. (AP Photo)

Marine Cpl. Charles Price of Chattanooga, Tenn., sounds taps for his buddies on Dec. 17, 1950 who died in the retreat of United Nations forces from the Changjin Reservoir area and now lie in fresh graves in a military cemetery at Hungnam. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

Now a glamorous brunette of 29, Shirley Temple is fitted into a gown by Marie Johnson as she prepares to return to the show business, in which she started as a cuddly blonde two-year-old, Dec. 17, 1957, Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo)

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, right pats nose of Arabian horse presented to him, Dec. 17, 1959 in Tunis by Tunisian President Habib Bourguiba second from right. The three-year-old animal wears colorfully decorated blinders. (AP Photo)

A motorcycle escort surrounds car in which President Eisenhower and President Habib Bourguiba of Tunisia rode from presidential palace to Tunis Airport, Dec. 17, 1959 in Tunis, where Ike boarded helicopter for flight back to cruiser Uss Des Moines. Ike, left, and President Bourguiba wave to crowd along the route. (AP Photo)

The scene at Olympia as Gosta Kruse and his elephants performed during the charity preview of Bertram Mills Circus Christmas season in London on Dec. 17, 1959. Thousands of children from hospitals, homes and orphanages watched the show. (AP Photo/Laurence Harris)

Firemen probe wreckage at Scene, Dec. 17, 1960 where jet airliner crashed on December 16 in Brooklyn, New York, after collision with another airliner over the New York City area. The other airliner crashed on Staten Island, New York. Death toll exceeded 130. (AP Photo)

The tail section and part of a wing lie in Brooklyn intersection following crash of United Airlines jet airliner in New York, Dec. 17, 1960. Other parts of wreckage and rubble fill street where a row of buildings, including a church, was set afire in the crash. The jetliner plunged into the Brooklyn residential section following collision in the air over Staten Island with a TWA airliner that crashed on Miller Army air field, Staten Island. At least 134 persons were killed in the disaster. (AP Photo)

Two of Ruperts performing brown bears ride a motor-scooter during the opening performance of the Bertram Mills Circus Christmas Season at Olympia, London on Dec. 17, 1963. The driver wears an oversize crash helmet as he steers the scooter around the ring. (AP Photo/Laurence Harris)

Her face showing pain, a pilgrim crawls on a hand-woven rug toward the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Dec . 17, 1963. She is accompanied by relatives. (AP Photo)

Pieces of the lighthouse, more than 500 feet high. Some of the old stones were picked up, after they fell down in an earthquake in the 14th century a. d., and put into a castle. Other pieces fell into the sea (some fishermen are fishing from one of them). You can see some of the original foundations, and other stones built into the castle in Alexandria, Egypt on Dec. 17, 1964. (AP Photo/Jim Becker)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., left, civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, receives the City of New Yorks Medallion of Honor from Mayor Robert F. Wagner in City Hall ceremony in New York City on Dec. 17, 1964. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl is 91. Pope Francis is 85. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 85. Actor Bernard Hill is 77. Actor Ernie Hudson is 76. Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 75. Actor Marilyn Hassett is 74. Actor Wes Studi is 74. Pop musician Jim Bonfanti (The Raspberries) is 73. Actor Joel Brooks is 72. Rock singer Paul Rodgers is 72. R&B singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn (The Emotions) is 70. Actor Bill Pullman is 68. Actor Barry Livingston is 68. Country singer Sharon White is 68. Producer-director-writer Peter Farrelly is 65. Rock musician Mike Mills (R.E.M.) is 63. Pop singer Sarah Dallin (Bananarama) is 60. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 55. Country musician Duane Propes is 55. Actor Laurie Holden is 52. DJ Homicide (Sugar Ray) is 51. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 51. Actor Claire Forlani is 50. Pop-rock musician Eddie Fisher (OneRepublic) is 48. Actor Sarah Paulson is 47. Actor Marissa Ribisi is 47. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 47. Actor Milla Jovovich (YO’-vuh-vich) is 46. Singer Bree Sharp is 46. Singer-songwriter Ben Goldwasser (MGMT) is 39. Rock singer Mikky Ekko is 38. Actor Shannon Woodward is 37. Actor Emma Bell is 35. Actor Vanessa Zima is 35. Rock musician Taylor York (Paramore) is 32. Actor Graham Rogers is 31. Actor-singer Nat Wolff is 27.