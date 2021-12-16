This Day in History: December 16

Circus performer Erich swings two of his four pretty partners during their table-top skating act at dress rehearsal of the Bertram Mills Circus, while a third partner watches in London, England on Dec. 16, 1954. The fourth girl is not shown. They are known as the Five Orlandos. (AP Photo/Laurence Harris)

Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, the 350th day of 2021. There are 15 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 16, 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.

On this date:

In 1653, Oliver Cromwell became lord protector of England, Scotland and Ireland.

In 1811, the first of the powerful New Madrid (MAD’-rihd) earthquakes struck the central Mississippi Valley with an estimated magnitude of 7.7.

In 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).

In 1950, President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a national state of emergency in order to fight “world conquest by Communist imperialism.”

In 1960, 134 people were killed when a United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collided over New York City.

In 1982, Environmental Protection Agency head Anne M. Gorsuch became the first Cabinet-level officer to be cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to submit documents requested by a congressional committee.

In 1991, the U.N. General Assembly rescinded its 1975 resolution equating Zionism with racism by a vote of 111-25.

In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.

In 2001, after nine weeks of fighting, Afghan militia leaders claimed control of the last mountain bastion of Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida fighters, but bin Laden himself was nowhere to be seen.

In 2012, President Barack Obama visited Newtown, Connecticut, the scene of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre; after meeting privately with victims’ families, the president told an evening vigil he would use “whatever power” he had to prevent future shootings.

In 2014, Taliban gunmen stormed a military-run school in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, killing at least 148 people, mostly children.

In 2019, House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against President Donald Trump; a sweeping report from the House Judiciary Committee said Trump had “betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections.” Boeing said it would temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet as it struggled to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air; it had been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

Ten years ago: In San Francisco, eight years of being investigated for steroid allegations ended for home run king Barry Bonds with a 30-day sentence to be served at home. (Bonds never served the sentence; his conviction for obstruction of justice was overturned.)

Five years ago: President Barack Obama put Russia’s Vladimir Putin on notice that the U.S. could use offensive cyber muscle to retaliate for interference in the U.S. presidential election, his strongest suggestion to date that Putin had been well aware of campaign email hacking. John Glenn’s home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the beloved astronaut and former U.S. senator starting with a public viewing of his flag-draped casket inside Ohio’s Statehouse rotunda in Columbus.

One year ago: The first COVID-19 vaccinations were underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus had killed 110,000 people. Tyson Foods said it had fired seven top managers at its largest pork plant after an investigation confirmed allegations that they had wagered on how many workers at the plant in Iowa would test positive for the coronavirus. (An outbreak centered around the plant infected more than 1,000 employees, at least six of whom died.) Major League Baseball reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and said it would count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of major league history.

Light British tanks roll up to the blasted shell of Fort Capuzzo, Libya, Dec. 16, 1962 in the drive that carried the British through salum toward eventual capture of Bardia and Tobruk. (AP Photo)

Edward Albert Seibold, charged with the murder of three girls in Alabama, leaves a judge’s chambers in Miami, Fla., Dec. 16, 1967, after agreeing to return to Alabama to face the charges. Seibold, a former Auburn University student, was indicted in Lee County, Ala., with three separate counts of first degree murder and one count of assault with intent to kill. (AP Photo/Toby Massey)

A message from John Lennon is seen on a billboard on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Dec. 16, 1969. It reads, “La Guerre est finie,” or “War is over.” (AP Photo)

Sara Jane Moore looks out the window of a U.S. marshal’s car in San Francisco, Dec. 16, 1975, on her way to the federal court where U.S. District Judge Samuel Conti accepted her plea of guilty to the attempted assassination of Pres. Gerald Ford. The judge ruled that no trial would be held and set her sentencing for Jan. 15. (AP Photo)

British actors Sean Connery, left, and Michael Caine, right, are accompanied by Caine’s wife Shakira at the world premiere of their latest film, ‘The Man Who Would Be King’, at Loews Astor Plaza Theater, New York, Dec. 16, 1975. The film is based on a story by Rudyard Kipling. (AP Photo)

Yogi Berra talks to reporters after he was named as the new manager of the New York Yankees, Dec. 16, 1983 in New York. Berra, 58, who was given a two-year contract, becomes the eighth manager Yankees’ owner, George Steinbrenner, has hired since 1973 when he headed a group of investors who purchased the team. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

The battleship USS Iowa fires its 16-inch guns during duty in the Persian Gulf on Dec. 16, 1987. In 1943, the Iowa ferried President Franklin Roosevelt home from the Teheran Conference, where post-WW II leaders divided up the world. The ship fought battles from the South Pacific to Korea and escorted convoys through the Persian Gulf. Forty-seven sailors died atop its deck when an explosion ripped through a gun turret. Now, the new port for the retired USS Iowa just might be the home of California’s annual asparagus festival, the gritty agriculture port town of Stockton on the San Joaquin River, about 80 miles inland from San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Interior of the mosque du Barbier in Kairouan, Tunisia on Dec. 16, 1938. (AP Photo)

Teresa Whelan, Helen Corbin, Sgt. Lawrence Lovell, Jane Peterson and Julie Bellus were into this army trucks innards in no time flat when Sgt. Lovell, as their instructor, gave advice in car repair, in Fort Lewis, Wash., Dec. 16, 1940. To lift heavy objects from the truck for repairs there would be a mechanical crane which the girls could operate easily. When asked how they would like to have plenty of work on their hands, one girl replied, Oh, this is fun. Give us a broken down truck and well show you. (AP Photo/Paul Wagner)

Mrs. Betty Wasser, housewife who registered for service at the headquarters of the American Womens Voluntary Services, wears an Indian Pump while Lieut. James A. Hoey of Hook and Ladder No. 2, explains its function in extinguishing incendiary bombs to women volunteers in New York on Dec. 16, 1941. (AP Photo/Charles Kenneth Lucas )

Cotton bales and cases of evaporated milk in the sheds on the docks in Liverpoool, England, Dec. 16, 1941 awaiting transportation to all parts of England. The arrival at this and other ports of the British Empire, of food supplies and war material from the United States. (AP Photo)

An exterior view of the Polski Theatre, the center of Warsaws world of Drama on Dec. 16, 1946 in Warsaw, Poland. Here Polish Drama is being re-born under the direction of Dr. Arnold Szyfman, who founded the theatre in 1913. (AP Photo/Michael Nash)

This was the scene at Seventh Avenue and Sterling Place in the Brooklyn borough of New York following the crash of a DC-8 airplane, as rescue workers going through the remains of the plane, Dec. 16, 1960. The plane collided with a TWA Constellation over Miller Field in Staten Island and the DC-8 hurtled and crashed in Brooklyn. The death toll exceeded 130. (AP Photo/Ben Schiff)

Tail section of UAL airliner blocks intersection of two streets in heavily populated area of Brooklyn, Dec. 16, 1960 after plane crashed as it approached Idlewild Airport for a landing. A section of planes wing can be seen at base of tree at right center. In background is block of apartment set ablaze when plane crash. Intersection at 7th avenue and sterling place. (AP Photo)

Astronaut John Glenn, center, wiggles his way into the cockpit of a scale model of the Wright Brothers’ first powered aircraft at Kitty Hawk, N.C. during activities in the 60th anniversary of powered flight, Dec. 16, 1963. Col. Glenn acted as moderator on a panel discussion of aviation and space flight. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock)

In the jumble of bright lights in downtown Tokyo, the five-ring Olympics symbol stands out, shown Dec. 16, 1963. The signs dot Tokyo as the host city prepares for the games, which start next October. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, is heavily guarded as he speaks to an estimated crowd of 2,500 who braved freezing weather to attend an anti-segregation rally in downtown Hurt Park in Atlanta Sunday, Dec. 16, 1963. Police said the integration leaders life had not been threatened, but the officers were a precautionary measure. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Skating chimpanzees (from left) Candy, Enoch and Marquis, frolic on the ice during their first rehearsal for the Christmas ice show at Wembley in London on Dec. 16, 1963. (AP Photo)

French pop singer Johnny Hallyday on stage of the Palais de Chaillot, during Gala of UNICEF, Dec. 16, 1967 in Paris. (AP Photo/Lipchitz)

New Yorks presidential electors file forward to cast the states 43 electoral votes for Democrat Hubert H. Humphrey in the Senate Chamber at the State Capitol in Albany, New York on Monday, Dec. 16, 1968. Many of the electors are opposed to the present system for choosing the president. (AP Photo)

Barbra Streisand arrival at the Rivoli Theatre Dec. 16, 1969, (AP Photo)

Elementary school children play on a gravel lot outside an old country store that has been turned into temporary classrooms for Caucasian children whose parents have refused to let them attend integrated public schools in Ville Platte, Louisiana on Dec. 16, 1969. A new private school system, known as Evangeline Academy, is using a number of makeshift buildings for classes until new facilities are constructed. (AP Photo)

Brigitte Bardot attended the Gala de l?Union ?Bonjour la Nuit?. At dinner table left to right are Sylvie Vartan, unidentified man and Brigitte Bardot, Dec. 16, 1971.(AP Photo/Marqueton)

William T. Ronan, chairman of the Metropolitan Transit Authority, presents Santa Claus with a return ticket to illustrate part of a new special “Gasless Sundays” fare plan instituted by the MTA in New York, Dec. 16, 1973. Under the plan being tested for the next four Sundays, travelers pay half fares for round-trips on subways and bus lines. A rider offering 35 cents at a subway station gets a token and a return coupon, good only for the same day. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Richard Nixon and Mrs. Pat Nixon meet with the Rev. and Mrs. Billy Graham in the White House on Sunday, Dec. 16, 1973 after a worship service. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Rabbi Meir Kahane, leader of the Jewish Defense League, is taken into custody by police officer as one of his supporters tries to hold him back. Kahane broke through police lines to protest the arrival of U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at Lod Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel on Dec. 16, 1973. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

NBC News correspondent Edwin Newman, on-camera reporter for “NBC Reports” is surrounded by the rock group KISS and their manager, Bill Aucoin, left, Dec. 16, 1977. Members of KISS are, from left to right: Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley. (AP Photo)

Polish soldiers black a street leading to the Gdansk Lenin shipyard, in Gdansk, Poland, Dec. 16, 1981. (AP Photo) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Singer Elton John points to the sketch of Vitas Gerulaitis who downed Bjorn Borg in the first annual Vitas Gerulaitis Youth Foundation Tennis event in New York, Dec. 16, 1981. And as Borg?s shirt shows Elton John will be lending his name to another tennis event. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)

Sen. John Glenn (D-Ohio) and wife, Anne, wave to crowd that attended a fund raiser in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 16, 1982. Glenn is exploring the possibility of running for the Democratic nomination for President. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Five-year-old Levan Merritt, who fall into the gorilla pit at Jersey Zoo, makes friends with Ludo, the gentle giant from the film Labyrinth in London on Dec. 16, 1986, when he was one of six young headline makers at Thames TV studios for the 150th edition of Sarah Kennedy’s programme daytime. (AP Photo)

Malachi Harris, one of Boston’s homeless, sits on the couch in a vacant lot where he lives in the city’s South End section, Dec. 16, 1987. A survey released by the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington says hunger and homelessness rose sharply in 1987. Boston Mayor Raymond Flynn, chairman of the conference task force on hunger and homelessness, blames the increase on Reagan administration policies. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A vintage American car drives alongside an East German Trabant in Havana, Cuba, Dec. 16, 1988. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Pres. George H. W. Bush, left, accepts a Toronto Blue Jays Jersey from Jays Joe Carter, right, during a ceremony honoring baseballs World Champs at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1992, Washington, D.C. Blue Jays President Paul Beston, second from right, and General Manager Paul Gillick, second from left, look on. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Irish Concern medical doctor Steve Collins, left, checks on adult Somalis gathered in a feeding center designed to provide for their needs on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1992 in Baidoa. Malnourished adults require more than the huge protein doses given to starving children. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

President-elect Bill Clinton gestures while speaking at the economic conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, Dec. 16, 1992. The two-day meeting ended late on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

Exterior view of Bloomingdale’s Department Store at Lexington Avenue and 59th Street in New York City, Dec. 16, 1977. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Rows of cells in the workhouse, one of the jails on Welfare Island in New York, is shown on Dec. 16, 1931. The city houses its lesser criminals here. Thousands of men, criminals sentenced for petty larceny, bigamy, arson, as well as many other offenses, are brought to serve their time. In the end they go back to the city with a new suit of clothes and twenty five cents to cope with society. (AP Photo)

Rhythmic two-step by two Askari Chiefs during a ceremonial war dance held by Askaris – native troops employed by the Italians – to celebrate victory on Dec. 16, 1935. An Italian officer is seen looking on.

Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson of Auburn University, gestures with a hat during a news conference at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, saying that when it’s time to make the decision between playing pro football or baseball, he will draw it from a hat, at Grapevine, Tex., Dec. 16, 1985. In background is Auburn’s head football coach Pat Dye (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

Left to right: Vincent Richards, Babe Ruth, Suzanne Lenglen and Walter Hagen, chatting on the roof garden of the Vancouver Hotel, Dec. 16, 1926 just before setting out to watch Hagen play his exhibition match on the new golf course Langara, in southern Vancouver, B.C. (AP Photo)

A flower vendor stands at the corner of 90th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York City, December 16, 1933. (AP Photo)

Students march in old Peiping (Beijing) against Japanese aggression, Dec. 16, 1935, forcing the postponement of the inaugural meeting of the semi-autonomous council for Hopeh and Chahar provinces. Sixty were injured in the demonstration. (AP Photo)

A crew of men is fitting pilings for the new bridge being built across a Flushing, New York creek on Dec. 16, 1936 in preparation for the Worlds Fair on the site in 1939. Three eight-hour shifts are in effect for fair site workers as officials push work on grading, filling in of land and construction of fair buildings. (AP Photo)

Police inquiring into the alleged plot against the state by the Cagoulards made the biggest discovery of arms since the conspiracy was revealed a month ago. Rifles and seven tons of bombs and ammunition were found in a cellar of a garage in the Boulevard Pictus in Paris. Some of the hidden Arsenal after discovery by the police, in Paris, on Dec. 16, 1937. (AP Photo)

This is a general view of Tunis, capital city of Tunisia, seen Dec. 16, 1938. (AP Photo)

The bewhiskered officer in center (carrying case) was identified by British sources in Cairo, as General Sebastino Gallina, Italian corps commander, taken prisoner, Dec. 16, 1941 at Sidi Barrani, Egypt. The two men with him are unidentified. They were photographed on their arrival by plane at Cairo. (AP Photo)

Malaya sailors make a periodic inspection of the floating boom which makes up part of the defense of Singapore harbor on Dec. 16, 1941. The sharp objects on the four corners of the floats and the cables connecting the floats are sharp steel points. (AP Photo)

The Vega Aircraft Assembly line from which roll B-17 heavy bombers for the U.S. Army Air Forces and Vega Ventura bombers for the British. This is the final assembly line and ships shown are the Ventura bombers. Planes are destined for the Royal Air Force in Burbank on Dec. 16, 1942. (AP Photo)

The new four-bladed Spitfires of a fighting French squadron in England on Dec. 16, 1942, fly in a formation in the sky, it is the national emblem of France ‘The Cross of Lorraine’. (AP Photo)



A Marine corps dive bomber, the Push Push, right, leaves formation to drop a smoke bomb (below plane) on the beach at Bougainville to mark a landing spot for marines on landing barges a quarter of a mile off shore to the entrance of Empress Augusta Bay on Dec. 16, 1943. (AP Photo)

The first batch of Wrens, 200 in all to be sent to Australia are now standing by for the order to start. They will take with them their new tropical uniforms part of which consists of skirt, shirt, shoes, ankle socks and cap all in white. Wren Mary James of Selby Yorks, and Wren Maureen Webb of Eastbourne, two of the Wrens in their new kit, Dec. 16, 1944. (AP Photo)

The world renowned Vienna Boys Choir are rehearsing for Christmas in the Chapel of the Horburg palace of the Emeroor of Austria where they live at the present time, Dec. 16, 1945. The choir consisting of 60 boys ranging in age from 10 to 14 years is split into two choirs on order to entertain as many American troops as possible and to give concerts for school children of Vienna. The boys will sing Christmas songs for American troops in Vienna on Christmas Eve and part of the choir will entertain troops in Saltsburg and Linz Austris. (AP Photo)

Wandering around the movie studios, the cameramen, picture directors and actors as they go about their business. For the directors, this includes both direct action as scenes are shot, and talk to prepare the actors for scenes. Here director Jacques Tourneur, left, gives Peter von Zerneck instructions for a scene in which von Zerneck 200-pound camera rope-suspended over his head doesnt amuse the clown on Dec. 16, 1947. (AP Photo)

A concrete bridge over the Songchon River at Hamhung is blown apart by United Nations engineers on Dec. 16, 1950 as the industrial city is abandoned to advancing Chinese. Naval bombardment on December 19 was helping to hold back the communist forces from the shrinking allied defense line around the Hungnam escape port. (AP Photo/Max Desfor

Ray Harroun, center, sits in a Marmon Wasp, which he drove to victory in the first 500-mile race at Indianapolis in 1911. At left is Wilbert Shaw, three-time winner of the classic and now President of the Indianapolis Speedway and at right is Johnny Parsons, Van Nuys, Calif., winner of 1950 event. The group are attending the annual dinner of the Indiana Society of Chicago at the Stevens Hotel, Chicago on Dec. 16, 1950. (AP Photo/Ed Maloney)

Sailors of the aircraft carrier USS Leyte use a powerful stream of salt water from a hose to clear the flight deck of snow on Dec. 16, 1950. As soon as the flight deck is rid of the snow, the Corsair fighter planes, already loaded with high velocity five inch rockets, continued their close and deep support missions in Korea. (AP Photo)

Oscar Fischers three elephants go through their paces at a dress rehearsal of the Bertram Mills Circus at Olympia, London on Dec. 16, 1954 and presenting them, is Madame Margarete, at left. A clown joins the elephant queue at right. Man in center unidentified. (AP Photo/Laurence Harris)

Hundreds of blacks march down a street in Albany, Ga. under arrest as they marched against segregation in the city on Dec. 16, 1961. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Today’s Birthdays: Civil rights attorney and co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center Morris Dees is 85. Actor Joyce Bulifant is 84. Actor Liv Ullmann is 83. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 80. Pop musician Tony Hicks (The Hollies) is 76. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 75. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 72. Rock musician Bill Bateman (The Blasters) is 70. Actor Xander Berkeley is 66. Actor Alison LaPlaca is 62. Actor Sam Robards is 60. Actor Jon Tenney is 60. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 58. Country singer-songwriter Jeff Carson is 58. Actor-comedian JB Smoove is 56. Actor Miranda Otto is 54. Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 51. R&B singer Michael McCary is 50. Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 46. Actor Krysten Ritter is 40. Actor Zoe Jarman is 39. Country musician Chris Scruggs is 39. Actor Theo James is 37. Actor Amanda Setton is 36. Rock musician Dave Rublin (American Authors) is 35. Actor Hallee Hirsh is 34. Actor Anna Popplewell is 33. Actor Stephan James is 28.