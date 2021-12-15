This Day in History: December 15

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, the 349th day of 2021. There are 16 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 15, 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced he would grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China on New Year’s Day and sever official relations with Taiwan.

On this date:

In 1791, the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia.

In 1890, Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members were killed in Grand River, South Dakota, during a confrontation with Indian police.

In 1939, the Civil War motion picture epic “Gone with the Wind,” starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, had its world premiere in Atlanta.

In 1967, the Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, West Virginia, collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.

In 1971, the Secret Service appointed its first five female special agents.

In 1974, the horror spoof “Young Frankenstein,” starring Gene Wilder and directed by Mel Brooks, was released by 20th Century Fox.

In 1989, a popular uprising began in Romania that resulted in the downfall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.

In 2000, the long-troubled Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine was closed for good.

In 2001, with a crash and a large dust cloud, a 50-foot tall section of steel — the last standing piece of the World Trade Center’s facade — was brought down in New York.

In 2010, the U.N. Security Council gave a unanimous vote of confidence to the government of Iraq by lifting 19-year-old sanctions on weapons and civilian nuclear power.

In 2012, a day after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, President Barack Obama declared that “every parent in America has a heart heavy with hurt” and said it was time to “take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this.”

In 2013, Nelson Mandela was laid to rest in his childhood hometown, ending a 10-day mourning period for South Africa’s first Black president.

Ten years ago: The flag used by U.S. forces in Iraq was lowered in a low-key Baghdad airport ceremony marking the end of a war that had left 4,500 Americans and 110,000 Iraqis dead and cost more than $800 billion.

Five years ago: A federal jury in Charleston, South Carolina, convicted Dylann Roof of slaughtering nine Black church members who had welcomed him to their Bible study.

One year ago: Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the first kit that consumers could buy without a prescription to test themselves for COVID-19 entirely at home. After weeks of holding out, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Joe Biden on winning the presidential election. Biden nominated his former rival Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation. Two-time reigning NBA MVP Gannis Antetokounmpo said he’d signed an extension keeping him with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

Arthur Askey, dressed for his role as Martha Durden in the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk poses with two of the dancers in the show during a dress rehearsal at the London Palladium, England on Dec. 15, 1968. The show opens on Tuesday with Jimmy Tarbuck as Jack; Ivor Emmanuel as the King, Jran Bayless as the Princess, all unseen, and Arthur Askey. (AP Photo/Royle)

Bernadette Devlin, M.P. passes Protestant pickets outside Londonderry Court, Northern Ireland, on Dec. 15, 1969, as she leaves for lunch after the hearing of the cases against her. (AP Photo)

South Boston High School entered its first full week of federal receivership in Boston, Dec. 15, 1975, opening calmly with the usual number of students showing up. On hand as students trickled in were police and newsmen. (AP Photo)

Sen. Henry (Scoop) Jackson (D-Wash) and Vice President-elect Fritz Mondale talks with newsmen in afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1976 in downtown Plains, Ga. The two had spent the afternoon in conference with President-elect Jimmy Carter on energy policies. (AP Photo)

Singer Bing Crosby sings “White Christmas in front of New York’s City Hall, Dec. 15, 1976, during the Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. Mayor Abe Beame is seen in right background. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

Basketball’s Wilt Chamberlain, left, and jockey Bill Shoemaker warm up their bowling game before starting competition in “Dynamic Duos” match, Thursday, Dec. 15, 1977 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The show is being taped by the NBC sports network for showing in late January. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

President Jimmy Carter waves after he and his daughter Amy pressed the button that turned on the lights of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 15, 1978. The tree has been traditionally lighted by the President of the United States since 1923, when President Calvin Coolidge did the honors. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)

Dolly Parton, left, gestures as she chats with Jane Fonda, center and Lily Tomlin on Sunday, Dec. 15, 1980 in New York at a party following the premiere of the movie “9 To 5” in Manhattan. The three are stars of the film, which was shown on Sunday to benefit Working Women, the National Association of Office Workers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Veteran stand-up Comedian George Carlin, 44, reflects on the ups-and-downs of his career during a interview in New York on Dec. 15, 1981. He says, I do believe in surges in a career. Im getting ready, as far as Im concerned, for my big surge. (AP Photo/Marty Reichenthal)

Actress-model Brooke Shields, seen Dec. 15, 1983, adheres an anti-drunk driving bumper sticker to the back of a cab outside the Taxi Drivers’ Union in New York to help publicize the National Council on Alcoholism’s latest project — placing “Support Sober Driving stickers on 3,000 of the city’s yellow cabs. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Actress Jane Fonda jogs in place as she joins an early morning exercise class at her Jane Fonda Workout Studio on Thursday, Dec. 15, 1983 in Beverly Hills, California. She joined in on the exercise to put to rest recent rumors that she had been suffering from heart problems. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Refugee shelters at the main city stadium in Bhopal house only a few people as most of the evacuated residents fled Bhopal because they felt it was not safe to be in the city during the operation to render the remaining toxic gas harmless, Dec. 15, 1984. (AP Photo)

Mikhail S. Gorbachev widely believed to be the second man in the Soviet hierarchy. Gorbachev, for a one-week visit, Dec. 15, 1984 in London was to visit Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at Chequers and Foreign Minister Sir Geoffrey Howe was accompanied by his wife, Raisa. (AP Photo)

Raymond Burge, 73, poses earlier this month in the doorway of an old bus in which he lives in rural Kentucky. Some experts figure that 10 to 20 percent of an estimated nearly 3 million homeless Americans are in rural areas, but nobody knows for sure because they arent as conspicuous as people panhandling on city streets or sleeping on grates on Dec. 15, 1988. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

People pile on top of an armored carrier in the suburbs of Timisoara, Romania, during fighting between army and pro-Ceausescu forces, Dec. 23, 1989. It is reported that over 5,000 people were killed in Timisoara during this week. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic)

South Vietnamese woman returning to her home in Tam Binh, a village seven miles north of Saigon, cries bitterly as she walks through rubble of what’s left of her home, Dec. 15, 1972. She and other villagers had left their homes when North Vietnamese infiltrated the area. South Vietnamese planes dropped bombs against the foe, and dislodged them at the cost of heavy damage to the villagers property. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

A local Arab businessman surveys western fashions in the window of a department store in Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 1978. The new half-million dollar store is the first of its kind in the Persian Gulf. (AP Photo/Peter Olive)

Santa Claus in the person of Glen Campbell leads Bob Hope and members of his entertainment troupe in “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 15, 1971 in Hollywood, Calif.. (AP Photo)

Brewery worker stokes coal into the boiler of a 53-year-old steam engine put back into service in the face of threatened oil fuel cuts, Dec. 15, 1973. Marked “made in Bavaria” the 90-horsepower old timere drives a 65-kilowatt generator for lighting and refrigeration plus providing enough steam to heat brewing vats and plant, making brewery independent of oil supplies. (AP Photo/Claus Hampel)

A rescue worker stands aside as scuba a scuba diver enters the icy Ohio River where the Silver Bridge linking Ohio and West Virginia collapsed sending up to 75 vehicles into the river, Dec. 15, 1967. (AP Photo)

Several thousands of people staged a victory celebration in Arad, Romania, on December 23, 1989, after the Ceausescu regime was toppled. (AP Photo)

Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton University’s Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, N.J., Dec. 15, 1957. Oppenheimer has been leading an ivory tower career since the government banned him from classified science projects on security grounds. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

This is a partial view of floor construction of the upper Gatun Lock of the Panama Canal, showing wall form towers and sidewall culvert forms, Dec. 15, 1909. (AP Photo)

French painter and sculptor Henri Matisse is seen in this December 15, 1930 photograph. (AP Photo)

Professor Albert Einstein, author of the Theory of Relativity, calls upon Rabindranath Tagore, right, noted Indian poet and philosopher, in New York, December 15, 1930. (AP Photo)

Rin Tin Tin, Jr., the canine film actor known to theater audiences throughout the United States, rests with unidentified person Dec. 15 1935. (AP Photo)



Passengers are marshaled from a bus at 44th Street and Broadway in New York, Dec. 15, 1941, as that area was cleared of people in the civil defense drill. (AP Photo)

John Dyson, 63-year-old inventor, gets his perfected bomber destroyer, which is mounted on a bicycle cart, ready for a tour of London streets to impress the public, Dec. 15, 1941, since British Government authorities remain indifferent to its potentialities. Mr. Dyson blames the old-school-tie crowd in the Government for the disinterest shown in his working model. Mr. Dyson presses buttons, turns innumerable gadgets, and the steam whistles and something starts turning with squeaks of protests, and gradually the whole business starts whirling and bobbing up and down, and then, according to him, you are witnessing a model of the machine that will save any country from bombers. After lecturing the curious, he asks for coins so that he may continue his research and buy a new alarm clock, as a new clock would help the cause. (AP Photo)

The new American P-51B fighter plane, at a fighter base somewhere in England, on Dec. 15, 1943. (AP Photo)

A German prisoner of war camp was captured when General Pattons men overran the Lorraine pottery town of Sarreguemines. The camp held about one thousand Russian, Serbian, Italian, Polish and French prisoners, many had been in German hands since the Nazi occupation of Warsaw. Before leaving, the retreating Germans took most of the able bodied men with them. Prisoners complained bitterly of the food situation which was bad and many died from undernourishment. Freed prisoners, carrying bucket, pass through the stockade gate, to collect their water ration, in France, on Dec. 15, 1944. (AP Photo)

Marion E. Scott, of Jamaica, N.Y., works at her drawing board as she designs a poster to aid in the enlistment of voluntary blood donors at an advanced Dutch New Guinea on Dec. 15, 1944. Miss Scott is an American Red Cross field worker. (AP Photo)

Make-up is especially important for first night of the chorus girls’ performance as the critics look for smallest flaws in productions. Girls in dressing room busily get ready in the dressing room, Dec. 15, 1945. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Dancer and actor Fred Astaire demonstrates a dance step with Jo Ann Giles as his ballroom dancing instructors watch at his studio in New York City, Dec. 15, 1946. (AP Photo)

Displaced residents of the Jaffa-Tel Aviv border area in Palestine, who have left their homes because of clashes between Jews and Arabs, wash their dishes at the communal watering place in the tent city, Dec. 15, 1947. The refugee camp is provided by the local council on the outskirt of Tel Aviv. (AP Photo)

General view showing the Nihonbashi Bridge, the official center of Japan in background left to right is the Yokohama Species Bank, headquarters of the Naval Forces in the Far East, on the right the Mitsukoshi Dept store, one of Japans largest department stores. The street is the Ginza, Tokyos main shopping center shown Dec. 15, 1947. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Virginia Douglas, principal of P.S. 31 in lower Manhattan, decorates her Christmas tree in New York City on Dec. 15, 1951. When she was eight, the former Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the New York Sun asking, “Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?” Her letter evoked the famous Santa Claus editorial in 1897, which said, “Yes, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist.” (AP Photo)

Stan Musial, right, St. Louis Cardinal Slugger, gets a cooking sample from Frank Basso, restaurant chef in New York, Dec. 15, 1951. Musial attended party at which announcement was made that he and Phil Rizzuto, had won the Jack Singer Awards for Sportsmanship, in their respective leagues. The award honors Jack Singer, a baseball writer, killed serving as a war correspondent in World War 2. (AP Photo/John Lent)

J. Roksanov, a Russian employed as translator and announcer by the Voice of America, is at the mike for a broadcast beamed to the Soviet Union, Dec. 15, 1954, in Washington. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

The Golden Gate Bridge, with Fort Point at bottom left, is seen Dec. 15, 1958. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

General view of south end of Ice Arena, with corner of speed skating rink at left, Dec. 15, 1959, Squaw Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

Smiles prevail as President-elect John F. Kennedy poses with Arthur J. Goldberg, AFL-CIO special counsel, before the door of his Georgetown home in Washington, Dec. 15, 1960 as he announces Goldbergs selection for the cabinet post of Secretary of labor. Goldberg, 52-year-old Democrat, is a native of Chicago. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

Workmen put finishing touches on a billboard bearing a Christmas peace message from musicians and activists John Lennon and Yoko Ono in New York’s Times Square, Dec. 15, 1969. The billboard, located near the U.S. Armed Forces recruiting station, reads: “War Is Over! If You Want It. Happy Christmas from John and Yoko.” (AP Photo)

*** FILE *** Soviet Defense Minister Gen. Andrei Grechko, left, talks with Iraqi Minister of Interior Saddam Hussein in Baghdad, Dec. 15, 1971. The witnesses to Saddam Hussein’s impending execution gathered Friday, Dec. 29, 2006 in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone in final preparation for his hanging, as state television broadcast footage of his regime’s atrocities. (AP Photo)

George Bush looks over his material prior to delivering testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his qualification for the job of CIA director, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 1975. (AP Photo)



Beatles fans gather for a memorial service for slain musician John Lennon at the Band Shell in Central Park in New York City on Dec. 15, 1980. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Inspector Marx C. Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department instructing Connie Merriam in the use of an oxygen mask in Los Angeles, Dec. 15, 1941 as the department called for volunteers to form an auxiliary force of about 9,000 persons who may be called upon in time of air raids and other emergencies. Those who enlist will be given training in fire prevention and taught what to do in an air raid. (AP Photo)

The hectic scene at Derry and Toms, the well-known West End store, on Dec. 15, 1941, as crowds of women rush to buy silk stockings which were on sale there. (AP Photo)

A young Chinese girl war orphan making a speech against traitors to a very young and serious audience Dec. 15, 1942. (AP Photo)

Myriad pink blossoms on the cherry trees bordering the tidal basin at Washington, March 31, 1943, which were approaching peak bloom, frame the new Jefferson Memorial on the opposite side of the basin. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Churchill took time off during his visit to North Africa to see his old regiment, the 4th Queens Own Hussars who are here shown giving him three cheers on Dec. 15, 1943, in Cairo. During his address to the men on parade, he stated how pleased he was to be able to visit them for the third time in a year. (AP Photo)

Anna Brodicka emerges from her shelter home which she has made herself in the shell of a bomb-blasted building in Warsaw, Poland on Dec. 15, 1946. The wall she built from odd bricks picked out from surrounding rubble heaps. Note smoke stack which she has fitted to her home-made stove. (AP Photo/Michael Nash)

Young Berliners get a treat at the U.S. Army’s Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Dec. 15, 1948. Christmas gifts from a flying Santa, Lt. John Konop of Astoria, NY. This is the first planeload of gifts to be distributed to Berlin children under the Air Forces Christmas program, Operation Santa Claus. The gifts were donated by people in the United States and flown to Berlin via the air lift. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Dr. C.W. Pettinga (seated), associate biochemist at the Argonne National Laboratory, pours some radioactive morphine from a beaker at the lab near Chicago on Dec. 15, 1949. The morphine is extracted from radioactive opium poppies (background), grown in the labs atomic garden. Dr. N.J. Scully, chief of the radiobiology experiment station at the laboratory, watches the procedure. (AP Photo/Paul Cannon)

Screen stars Jeff Chandler and Marilyn Maxwell examine the wreckage of a C-47 cargo plane strewn across a section of Universal-International Studios back lot for use in a scene in East of Sumatra on Dec. 15, 1952. The studio obtained the wreckage from the site of an actual plane crash near Puente, California. (AP Photo/Ellis Bosworth)

American actor Kirk Douglas is greeted by his sons, Joel, left, 6, and Michael, 9, after arrival from Europe at Idlewild airport, Queens, New York City, USA on Dec. 15, 1953. Douglas, returning from 14 months of overseas filmmaking plans to spend Christmas with his sons who live with their mother Diana Dill, who is divorced from Douglas. (AP Photo)

The engagement of actor Burt Reynolds (second from left) to starlet Lori Nelson, left, is celebrated, Dec. 15, 1959 at a luncheon on board the Enterprise, setting for the NBC-TV series Riverboat. The host, Darren McGavin, busy serving salad, is the star of the series. Reynolds is the co-star. At right is Pat Crowley, a Riverboat guest star. The riverboat Enterprise, one of TVs largest props, sits on a Hollywood studio lot. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy?s limousine eases through picturesque old San Juan, Puerto Rico on Dec. 15, 1961 as Puerto Rico people shower confetti on him. President John Kennedy and Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy arrived in San Juan, the first stop on their South America trip. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., president of Southern Christian Leadership Conference, testifies, Dec. 15, 1966 before a Senate Government Operations Subcommittee studying urban problems and poverty. At left is his executive assistant, Andrew J. Young. Dr. King condemned violence, called the “black power” slogan “very unfortunate,” urged a guaranteed income to end poverty and said the Vietnam War should be stopped. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, considered as the “spiritual father” of the Beatles sits amidst George Harrison, left and John Lennon, during the UNICEF gala at the Palais du Chaillot in Paris, December 15, 1967. (AP Photo)

These are just ordinary English schoolboys of Dulwich college, getting used to wearing gas masks on Dec. 15, 1937. The teacher is instructing them what to do if England is attacked by a gas using enemy. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 82. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 79. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. Actor Don Johnson is 72. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 71. Movie director Julie Taymor is 69. Movie director Alex Cox is 67. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 66. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 65. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 62. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 61. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 60. Actor Helen Slater is 58. Actor Paul Kaye (TV: “Game of Thrones”) is 57. Actor Molly Price is 56. Actor Garrett Wang is 53. Actor Michael Shanks is 51. Actor Stuart Townsend is 49. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 48. Actor Geoff Stults is 45. Actor Adam Brody is 42. Actor Michelle Dockery is 40. Actor George O. Gore II is 39. Actor Camilla Luddington is 38. Rock musician and actor Alana Haim (HYM) is 30. Actor Maude Apatow is 24. Actor Stefania Owen is 24.