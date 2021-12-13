This Day in History: December 13

Journalist, author and film producer Oswalt Kolle is seen suspended in the air swinging on a rope as he waves to his show partner Ruth Gassman riding on a horse, at a show in the Circus Krone, in Munich, December 13, 1968. (AP Photo/Claus Hampel)

Today is Monday, Dec. 13, the 347th day of 2021. There are 18 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 13, 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the U.S. Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.

On this date:

In 1835, Phillips Brooks, the American Episcopal bishop who wrote the words to “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” was born in Boston.

In 1928, George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” had its premiere at Carnegie Hall in New York.

In 1937, the Chinese city of Nanjing fell to Japanese forces during the Sino-Japanese War; what followed was a massacre of war prisoners, soldiers and citizens. (China maintains that up to 300,000 people were killed; Japanese nationalists say the death toll was far lower, and some maintain the massacre never happened.)

In 1978, the Philadelphia Mint began stamping the Susan B. Anthony dollar, which went into circulation the following July.

In 1981, authorities in Poland imposed martial law in a crackdown on the Solidarity labor movement. (Martial law formally ended in 1983.)

In 1993, the space shuttle Endeavour returned from its mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.

In 2001, the Pentagon publicly released a captured videotape of Osama bin Laden in which the al-Qaida leader said the deaths and destruction achieved by the September 11 attacks exceeded his “most optimistic” expectations.

In 2002, President George W. Bush announced he would take the smallpox vaccine along with U.S. military forces, but was not recommending the potentially risky inoculation for most Americans.

In 2003, Saddam Hussein was captured by U.S. forces while hiding in a hole under a farmhouse in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit.

In 2007, Major League Baseball’s Mitchell Report was released, identifying 85 names to differing degrees in connection with the alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.

In 2014, thousands of protesters marched in New York, Washington and other U.S. cities to call attention to the killing of unarmed Black men by white police officers who faced no criminal charges.

In 2019, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress in the investigation that followed.

Ten years ago: Early sound recordings by Alexander Graham Bell that were packed away at the Smithsonian Institution for more than a century were played publicly for the first time using new technology that read the sound with light and a 3D camera. (In one recording, a man recites part of Hamlet’s Soliloquy; on another, a voice recites the numbers 1 through 6.)

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump announced his choice of ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state. Actor Alan Thicke, best remembered as the beloved dad on the ABC series “Growing Pains,” died in Los Angeles at age 69.

One year ago: The first vials of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 began making their way to distribution sites across the United States. President Donald Trump said he was reversing an administration directive to vaccinate top government officials against COVID-19 while public distribution of the shot was limited to health care workers and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities; hours earlier, the administration had confirmed that senior U.S. officials would be offered vaccines in the days ahead.

A woman, standing over a Treason poster, screams at Ernesto Che Guevara as the aide to Cuban Premier Fidel Castro arrives at a CBS-TV studio in New York on Dec. 13, 1964 to appear on a news interview program. Police held more than 150 demonstrators behind barricades during Guevaras arrival. (AP Photo)

More than 41,000 students and children took part in a sports festival entitled Age of Revolution, held in the Monarbong Stadium at Pyongyang, North Korea on December 13, 1965. Consisting of a prologue, seven scenes and an epilogue, it drew high acclaim from the spectators for its callisthenic beauty and colorful, scenic display. In this scene children are depicted growing up in the comfort of a fatherland at peace. (AP Photo)

The Hungarian State Folk Dance ensemble is already tuning up for a guest tour of the United States and Canada beginning early in 1966. Wearing colorful traditional costumes, the ensemble is rehearsing a folk dance called Vintage Time by Farkas/Rabai on Dec. 13, 1965 in Hungary. None of the bottles were tumbled despite the fast, intricate steps of the dance and the swishing skirts of the ladies. (AP Photo)

New Yorkers by the thousands took to the streets on Dec. 13, 1970 as Fifth Avenue from 59th Street to 34th Street became a promenade with trams used as transportation. Scene is at 50th Street and Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Governor Jerry Brown of California, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president and a foe of nuclear power, tours the control room of the disabled. Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Middletown, Penn., Dec. 13, 1979. Brown was campaigning in the area when he decided to tour the plant. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

Singer Dolly Parton waves and talks to reporters outside the U.S. District Courthouse in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 13, 1985. She met with reporters on the steps of the courthouse to discuss a copyright suit that ha been filed against her. (AP Photo/Lennox McClendon)

Lt. Andy Milburn, second from left, directs his platoon after being the target of a sniper in Mogadishu, on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1992. Milburn from London, England, is with the 81st Mortar Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 29th Marines from Camp Pendleton, Ca. Up close, the Marines saw that to deliver food, they would have to pacify Somalia. Some of them wondered whether they had taken on more than they reckoned on. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Reporters watch the departure of a Eurotunnel freight shuttle for a test ride during a presentation of the various shuttles scheduled to travel through the Channel Tunnel at Sangatte terminal near Calais, northern France, Dec. 13, 1993. Each freight shuttle will carry up to 28 trucks through the tunnel, while tourist shuttles will carry 120 passenger cars and 12 buses in single and double-deck wagons. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

American pop star Madonna performs “Fever” in her 1993 Girlie Show World Tour concert before 30,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome, Japan, Dec. 13, 1993. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A group of Chechen separatist fighters form ranks in central Grozny to take up defensive positions on the outskirts of the capital in afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1994. Chechen President Dudayev declared a war for “life or death,” defying Russia’s bid to regain control over the breakaway republic. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze)

Real estate developer Donald J. Trump, one of the judges of the essay contest called “Most Gripping Moment of My Life,” speaks in New York’s Central Park where the winner of the contest won a car, Dec. 13, 1999. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

Police car is parked beside a stolen black van discovered in front of 595 East 95th Street in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 13, 1978, as forensics experts examine the vehicle, believed used in the Monday morning robbery at Kennedy Airport. Police suspect the van, reported stolen from Queens earlier this week, was used by thieves who escaped with more than $5 million in cash and jewels from a Kennedy Airport hangar. (AP Photo/Ken Murray)

Soldier boys at Fort Dix, N.J., learn something about guns during their working hours, as they show their girlfriends at a camp dance, Dec. 13, 1940. In front row, playing with the coin amusement gun, from left: Pvt. Tom D’Amato of West Orange; Rose Sinkewicz, behind gun site, of Trenton; Julia Ivans of Trenton, and Pvt. Vernon Landers of Kearney. Back row: Pvts. William Sargent and William Corlies of Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

President Truman inspects two turkeys as one spreads its wings and places a foot across the Chief executive’s arm on the White House porch in Washington, D.C., Dec. 13, 1948. The turkeys were gifts for the president’s Christmas dinner from the Poultry and Egg National Board and the National Turkey Federation. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)

The Earl of Carnarvon, son of the late archaeologist who opened the tomb of King Tutankhamen, is shown as he arrived in New York, Dec. 13, 1935. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

The Taiwan-registered oil tanker “Energy Determination”, seen ablaze and sinking off Coin Island in the Hormuz Straits on Thursday, Dec. 13, 1979. The cause of the fire was not known. The 320,000 ton tanker was empty and heading north when fire broke out around 0100 local time. Oman patrol boats responded to a distress call from the ship and rescued 37 crew members but one was still unaccounted for. (AP Photo)

Six American submarines and a submarine tender are tied up near Tiburon in San Francisco, California Bay December 13, 1930. Their work in the war finished. (AP Photo)

There is no doubt that this is George Herman Ruth, sultan of swat, despite the small sized cap that apparently belongs to the Japanese boy on his left. The Babe was photographed with this group of Japanese bat boys at the Koshien Stadium, Osaka, December 13, 1934, during his recent tour with a team of American baseball great. (AP Photo)

An Australian soldier in Egypt, with a towel over his head to keep off the scorching sun and driven, surveys his camp, Dec. 13, 1940 in Egypt. Although the climate is hot in the daytime, soldiers sleep under blankets for protection against the cold night. Australian troops have joined other British forces in the campaign against the Italian army in Egypt. (AP Photo)

As protection against possible Japanese air raids, sandbags are piled as high as the second story against the telephone company building in San Francisco, on December 13, 1941. (AP Photo/Jack Rice)

Mrs. Bennett Galer, left, housewife, is supervised by Mrs. Ray A. Wetzler of the American Women’s Volunteer Service as she cleans inflammable materials from her closet, Dec. 13, 1941. Such materials should be removed from the house. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Miss May Breen, national director for the American Womens Volunteer Service, shows Mrs. Alexander Kahan in New York Dec. 13, 1941 how to use the stirrup pump for putting out incendiary bombs while ladies of the A.W.V.S., and housewives pay close attention. The householder should keep the stirrup pump handy. By its proper use, an incendiary can be doused in approximately two minutes. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Sammy Baugh, quarterback for the Washington Redskins, intercepts a pass from the Chicago Bears in his own end zone to break up a Bears scoring threat in the fourth quarter of NFL Playoff Championship game in Washington, D.C., Dec. 13, 1942. Chicago Bears tackle in background is Lee Artoe (35). (AP Photo)

The grave of an Axis soldier in the Western Desert is shadowed by the wreckage of a tank which bears a painted “E.” The caption which accompanied the official British picture said the letter meant the tank had been “eliminated.” EL Agheila and Marshal Rommel and his Axis Forces were fleeing westward, December 13, 1942. (AP Photo)

Looking at this picture of a man and a boat capsizing in a whirlpool, you might not guess that the ten-foot boat was tossed and overturned in a movie sound stage tank containing only 3 ½ feet of water. A small turbine dreamed up at Universal by Willis Cooks staff of special effects technicians for Flesh and Fantasy produced the whirlpool effect. Foamy water was supplied by air houses under the surface, while wind machines added surface disturbance on Dec. 13, 1943. Oh yes, the gentleman whose head, left arm and leg you see belongs to actor Alan Curtis. (AP Photo)

A typical freedom-loving Corsican who aided in driving out the Nazi invader shown Dec. 13, 1943. (AP Photo)

Infantrymen of the first army plod through the snow in Krinkelter woods in Belgium, Dec. 13, 1944 as they advance to contact the enemy during action. (AP Photo)

Belgian girls are engaged in the manufacture of thousands of snow capes for American first army soldiers fighting in Germany. These white capes serve as excellent camouflage, when fighting on snow covered sectors of the front. Under the supervision of PFC Nathaniel Jacobson, and stitch thousands of snow capes at this Belgian factory, Dec. 13, 1944. (AP Photo)

His Highness the Aga Khan led the prayers at Calcutta, India, where he spent a few days. When he is weighed in diamonds, the proceeds will be handed over to charity. An autographed study of the Aga Khan, seen with his wife the Begum, in Calcutta, India, on Dec. 13, 1945. (AP Photo)

The tall chimneys of the Ploiesti oil refineries are again belching black smoke. This time the result of labors of the oilmen and not allied airmen. The refineries were severely damaged in bombing raids in 1943 to stem the flow of valuable oils to the enemy. Many daring fliers lost their lives attempting to put out of action this greatest oil producing center in Romania. Much of the present production is being shipped to Russia as part of Romanias reparations payment to the Soviet Union. A section of the industrious Ploiesti oil refineries in Romania on Dec. 13, 1946. Blast walls, some badly scarred by bombing, were built around storage tanks (seen in foreground) as protection against raids. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

A view of one of the many oilfields at Ploiesti in the Carpathian foothills of Romania on Dec. 13, 1946. From the time that oil is “struck” it is not seen until after it has been processed at the refineries miles away. The oil is pumped through pipes from the fields to the refineries. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Women, wearing sailor blouses, bloomers and long, black stockings, play basketball at Smith College in Northampton, Mass., Dec. 13, 1947. (AP Photo)

George Mikan, of the Minneapolis Lakers, polishes his name at the marquee at Madison Square Garden, in New York, on December 13, 1949. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

The Constitution of the United States is carried into the Archives Building in Washington, Dec. 13, 1952, after being moved from the Library of Congress. (AP Photo)

Harlem’s 125th Street is shown lighted for the Christmas season from the New York Central RR station, in New York, Dec. 13, 1954. (AP Photo/Robert Wands)

Queen Elizabeth II chats with this pair of colonial students when she visited the British council’s student hostel in London on Dec. 13, 1955, where 350 colonial men and women are students. The occasion of her visit was to help celebrate the 21st anniversary of the council. The two students, dressed in their colorful native garb are, Flanlayo Williams. 22, of Lagos, left, and Miss Remi Sekoni, of Ibadan, Nigeria. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)

Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn Dodgers star since breaking into Major League baseball in 1947, is shown with his wife, Rachel, and their four-year-old son, Jackie Jr., in their home in Stamford, Conn., Dec. 13, 1956. Robinson, 37, holds a banner for the rival New York Giants baseball club to which he was traded for relief pitcher Dick Littlefield and $35,000 in cash. Robinson retired in January, voiding the trade. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

The tentacle-like arms of “Mobot Mark II,” a mobile robot built by Hughes Aircraft Company of Culver City, Calif., close in on Colleen Adams as it demonstrates its almost human actions on Dec. 13, 1960. The robot was designed to perform tasks in areas too dangerous for humans. The six foot arms are double-jointed at shoulder, elbow and wrist, and television camera “eyes” transmit images of the robot’s perfomance to a human operator at a remote control console. (AP Photo)

This photo shows a scene from the Battle of Fredericksburg. The battle, which took place on Dec. 13-15, 1862, was a victory for the Confederate troops under Gen. Robert E. Lee. This photograph is the first taken of the American Army in combat. (AP Photo/ Mathew B. Brady)

Tiny Laura Lee Kimbrough of Atlanta, 3 months old, holds her very own Social Security card, Dec. 13, 1963. Laura was given stock by an aunt, and the law says any person owning stock must have a Social Security card. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his wife Coretta Scott King, dance Dec. 13, 1964, at the Malmen Hotel in Stockholm where he was a guest of honor on the one year anniversary festivals for the Republic of Kenya. King is this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner. (AP Photo/Reportagebild)

Cuba’s Ernesto “Che” Guevara makes an appearance on “Face the Nation” at CBS-TV studios in New York City, Dec. 13, 1964. Guevara makes a plea for better relations between Cuba and the United States. (AP Photo)

Actress Eartha Kitt, right, with Coretta King, wife of Dr.Martin Luther King on Dec. 13, 1977.(AP Photo)

Pope John Paul II talks with Mother Teresa, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, after he celebrated a mass for her in his private chapel, December 13, 1980. (AP Photo)

Actor, director and producer Clint Eastwood is shown at a screening of his movie “Honkytonk Man” with Alexa Kenin, left, and son Kyle, both costars in the movie, and his daughter Alison, right, in Los Angeles, Ca., Dec. 13, 1982. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Frank Billings Kellogg, the American diplomat, making a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in a ceremony at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway around Dec. 13, 1930. The award commemorates his origination of the famous Kellogg Peace Pact, which was signed by European Nations and by America in Paris. (AP Photo)

In heeding the appeal to drivers to help relieve transport congestion by offering regular lifts to those going to London, this operator complied by carrying a full load, Dec. 13, 1940. Those giving such assistance receive extra petrol rations. (AP Photo)

Followed the reopening of the Burma Road, military lorries are seen rolling along the famous road from the vicinity of Chungking, the nationalist capital of China, back to the Burma border on Dec. 13, 1940, where they will load up once more with war supplies and return with them to Chungking. (AP Photo)

Corporal Earl Erickson, of Minneapolis, Minn., opens a box for this orphaned English girl named Julie, Dec. 13, 1942, as he tells her that members of a U.S. infantry regiment have contributed money for her care in response to an appeal of the War Orphan Fund. (AP Photo)

American soldiers, somewhere in England, Dec. 13, 1942, receive the assistance of U.S. nurses in decorating their Christmas tree. Ping-pong balls play a large part nowadays in this delicate operation with tinsel and other metallic decorations being in short supply. Note on the right the giant Christmas card to, The old folks at home. (AP Photo)

Pamela Offor develops a deep affection for this giant toy rabbit, one of the many toys that were sent to British children in London by the Belgians, Dec. 13, 1944. Belgium has offered to send £15,000 gift of toys for British children, and these marked the arrival of the first shipment. (AP Photo)

Hundreds of women from all parts of the country marched to the House of Commons on Dec. 13, 1944, to demand the building of four million homes in five years, low rents, speed up of bomb repair damage, compulsory land purchase and Government control of the building industry. The women gathered in Caxton Hall, Westminster for a meeting before the mass deputation marched to the House. Many mothers had their children with them. The deputation with their banners outside the House of Commons. (AP Photo)

A newly formed German fighting unit has been formed. Known as the amphibious assault troops, the unit is composed of crack swimmers, wearing web shaped boats, light skin-tight rubber suit, and carrying oxygen apparatus. The Germans claim that men of this unit have already had successful operations against the railway bridge of Moerdijk and Nimwegen, in the Netherlands. A claim is that they have blown up the main gate to Antwerp, Belgium,  the Kreuzschanz Sluice, by swimming through the waters of the Scheldt and placing explosive charges to the gates. Here a member of the new German unit approaches a target, at an unknown location, towing a charge of explosive on Dec. 13, 1944. The net over his face serves as camouflage. (AP Photo)

Wire fence girdling the German slave labor camp in France on Dec. 13, 1944 found in the Vosges mountains was a veritable web of death. It was charged with high-voltage current that killed on contact. In addition to the wire the S.S. Guards had savage dogs that were set upon prisoners who incurred their displeasure. (AP Photo)

First ship under Greek flag to carry supplies to Greece from the U.S. since the beginning of the war, the S.S. Constantinos H. is blessed at the pier in Boston on Dec. 13, 1945, by Rev. James Coucouzes (center), Greek Orthodox Cathedral, before leaving port for the Dodecanese Islands with a cargo of relief supplies. On left of Coucouzes is C.A. Triantaphyllakos, Greek consul in Boston. (AP Photo/Abe Fox)

A German film cameraman busy photographing the first animated cartoon to be turned out in Germany since the war, a fairy tale called Caliph Stork being produced by a Hamburg movie company, had a little fun by placing a cut-out of a pretty girl against one of the cartoon stills for this effect on Dec. 13, 1949. Germans call animated cartoons trick movies because the characters in them can do tricks that humans cannot. (AP Photo)

President Harry S. Truman looks every inch the proud papa as he clasps an arm around his daughter Margaret, right, at the Father and Daughter dinner at the National Press Club in Washington, Dec. 13, 1950. It was the first public appearance for the twosome since the president wrote threatening to beat up a Washington Post music critic for saying his daughter’s voice was flat. At left is Drucie Snyder Horton, Margaret’s friend and the daughter of Treasury Secretary John W. Snyder. (AP Photo/Herbert K. White)

Dr. Walter Mach of Munich, Germany, demonstrates on a model the use of a new health device he has developed, to apply high frequency electric impulses to the skin, Dec. 13, 1951. Dr. Mach bases his treatment on the theory that various points on the skin are related closely to certain organs. He maintains that he can treat organic complaints by applying electric rays from his new generator to these points on the skin. On top of the generator is a cathode ray oscillograph for controlling the electric impulses. The electrodes are held on the skin by strips of sticking plaster. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden Sr.)

Some 300 unmarried Buddhist nuns and monks paraded from a downtown temple in Seoul on Dec. 13, 1954, to South Korean President Syngman Rhees mansion to ask his help in what they called a reform movement against their married counterparts. The nuns and monks marching towards Rhees mansion. The Buddhist nuns and monks demonstrated in the street after being stopped by the police. (AP Photo/D.H Son)

Undeterred by tear gas bombs, students heave stones at British security police from the roof of a Nicosia school during riots in the capital city of Cyprus on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1957. It was the fourth day of Island-wide demonstrations coinciding with the United Nations debate seeking a peaceful solution on the British-ruled Island, where Greek majorities and Turkish minorities are seeking union with their respective homelands. (AP Photo)

A British military policeman keeps a firm hold on a Greek Cypriote sympathizer after the youths arrest for throwing stones at the security forces during demonstrations in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, Dec. 13, 1957. Widespread disorder forces accompanied the 24-hours strike staged by inhabitants of the strife-town Mediterranean Island seeking the end of British rule and union with Greece. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 1961, file photo Caroline Kennedy wonders at the Christmas tree in the White House Blue Room before a party for White House employees given by her parents. First lady Jacqueline Kennedy began the tradition of a theme for White House Christmases when she chose to decorate the Blue Room tree with items evoking Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” In the background are Caroline’s aunt, Jean Kennedy Smith and cousin Stephen Smith, Jr. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs, File)

An armored Polish army vehicle is stationed at an intersection of a Warsaw street, Poland, December 1981. On Dec. 13, 1981, Wojciech Jaruzelski declared martial law, crushing a 16-month Solidarity upheaval against communist repression. The government jailed 10,000 opposition activists. Dozens were killed in clashes with police during ensuing strikes and protests. (AP Photo)

People crowd at the entrance of the Solidarity headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, waiting for news about the imposed curfew, December 1981. On Dec. 13, 1981, Wojciech Jaruzelski declared martial law on crushing a 16-month Solidarity upheaval against communist repression. The government jailed 10,000 opposition activists. Dozens were killed in clashes with police during ensuing strikes and protests. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 96. Country singer Buck White is 91. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 88. Singer John Davidson is 80. Actor Kathy Garver (TV: “Family Affair”) is 76. Singer Ted Nugent is 73. Rock musician Jeff “Skunk” Baxter is 73. Actor Robert Lindsay is 72. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 72. Actor Wendie Malick is 71. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 71. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is 68. Country singer John Anderson is 67. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 67. Singer-actor Morris Day is 65. Actor Steve Buscemi is 64. Actor Johnny Whitaker (TV: “Family Affair”) is 62. Rock musician John Munson (Semisonic; Twilight Hours) is 59. Actor-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 55. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 54. Actor Lusia Strus is 54. Actor Bart Johnson is 51. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 50. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 47. Rock singer-musician Thomas Delonge is 46. Actor James Kyson Lee is 46. Actor Kimee Balmilero (TV: “Hawaii Five-0”) is 42. Actor Chelsea Hertford is 40. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 40. Actor Michael Socha is 34. Actor Marcel Spears (TV: “The Mayor”) is 33. Singer Taylor Swift is 32. Actor Maisy Stella is 18.