This Day in History: December 12

Comedian Bob Hope has his costume adjusted while on the set with entertainer Dolly Parton, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1988 in Miami, Fla. during taping for Bob Hope?s Christmas Special aboard the luxury cruise liner Royal Vikings Sun in the Port of Miami. The pair appears in a vignette dressed as reindeer. Hope?s Christmas Special will be aired on December 17, on NBC television. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Today is Sunday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2021. There are 19 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 12, 2015, nearly 200 nations meeting in Paris adopted the first global pact to fight climate change, calling on the world to collectively cut and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution but imposing no sanctions on countries that didn’t do so.

On this date:

In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina became the first Black lawmaker sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt nominated Oscar Straus to be Secretary of Commerce and Labor; Straus became the first Jewish Cabinet member.

In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the “Mona Lisa,” stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.

In 1915, singer-actor Frank Sinatra was born Francis Albert Sinatra in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane; at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s greatest rail disaster. Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town outside Omaha, Nebraska.

In 1939, swashbuckling actor Douglas Fairbanks died in Santa Monica, California, at age 56.

In 1977, the dance movie “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.

In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter crashed after takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland.

In 1995, by three votes, the Senate killed a constitutional amendment giving Congress authority to outlaw flag burning and other forms of desecration against Old Glory.

In 1997, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the international terrorist known as “Carlos the Jackal,” went on trial in Paris on charges of killing two French investigators and a Lebanese national. (Ramirez was convicted and is serving a life prison sentence.)

In 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election. The Marine Corps grounded all eight of its high-tech MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft following a fiery crash in North Carolina that killed four Marines. (The Osprey program was revived by the Pentagon in 2005.)

In 2010, the inflatable roof of the Minneapolis Metrodome collapsed following a snowstorm that had dumped 17 inches on the city. (The NFL was forced to shift an already rescheduled game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants to Detroit’s Ford Field.)

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama met at the White House with Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki; afterward, the president declared that U.S. troops were leaving Iraq “with honor and with their heads held high.”

Five years ago: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed investigations into the CIA’s belief that Russia had meddled in the November election to help Donald Trump win, a claim the president-elect called “ridiculous.”

One year ago: Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden; sporadic fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators after sundown, and four people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. A federal judge in Wisconsin who’d been appointed by Trump dismissed Trump’s lawsuit asking that the Republican-controlled Legislature name Trump the winner in the state; the judge said Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.” Charley Pride, the son of sharecroppers in Mississippi who became one of country music’s biggest stars and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died in Dallas at 86 from what a spokesman said were complications from COVID-19. John le Carre, the former spy whose novels defined the Cold War espionage thriller, died in England at the age of 89.

General view of famed Pieta sculpture, created by Michelangelo, shown Dec. 12, 1962, Saint Peters Basilica, Rome, Italy. The statue depicts Mary with the dead Christ lying across her knee, was made by Michelangelo when he was only 25 years old. It is slated to be shipped to America for the 1964 World’s Fair, at the request of Francis Cardinal Spellman, Archbishop of New York, to which Pope John XXIII agreed. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

American country singer Johnny Cash shown on location during the filming at the Sea of Galilee, Dec. 12, 1971. He is making a 90 minutes feature film on the life of Jesus Christ, in which Cash invested half a million of his own money. He narrates and sings on the soundtrack but does not appear in the film. (AP Photo)

John Travolta, left, and Lily Tomlin are seen at a news conference to discuss their new movie “Moment by Moment” in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 12, 1978. (AP Photo)

Trevor Berbick, left, and Muhammad Ali seem to have an equal reach as they slug it out during a Friday night boxing match on Dec. 12, 1981 in Nassau, Bahamas. Berbick won the 10 round bout with a unanimous decision. (AP Photo)

Women stand shoulder-to-shoulder around the perimeter fence at Greenham Common U.S.A.F. base, near Newbury, England, Dec. 12, 1982, to protest at British government plans to allow the siting of 96 Cruise missiles at the base. An estimated 12,000 people, mainly women, formed a human chain around the 9-mile fence. (AP Photo/David Caulkin).

First lady Nancy Reagan cuddles 6 month-old Bradley Hill of Fredericksburg, Va., during her traditional pre-Christmas visit to Children’s Hospital in Washington, Dec. 12, 1984. Mrs. Reagan gave away dolls and brought a giant gingerbread house made in the White House kitchen. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Teams of workers climb on a huge mound of rubble left by one of the many leveled buildings in quake-struck Leninakan, Armenia, Dec. 12, 1988. Severely damaged building is left standing at a dangerous tilt in the background at right. (AP Photo/Morten Hvaal)

Soldiers of the Free State Guard searching for arms and ammunition, Dec. 12, 1922, Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo)

Closely following Kawal (39) Washington Center, Cliff Battles (20, right) Washington back, tears around right end for five yards in the first period of the professional football championship battle at Chicago on Dec. 12, 1937 in which the Washington Redskins downed the Chicago Bears, 28-21. On ground is Michaels (18) Redskins Guard. Blocking Bausch (24) Bear Guard is Edwards (17) Washington tackle. (AP Photo)

Hundreds of people, many of whom have lost their homes through bombing, now use the caves in Hastings, a south-east English town, on Dec. 12, 1940, as their nightly refuge. Thousands of holidaymakers have toured these caves in peace time and legend links them with smugglers, but now they are serving a much more useful purpose. Special sections are reserved for games and recreation, and several people have ‘set up house’, bringing their own furniture and sleeping on their own beds. The local council are shortly going to install bunks and concrete the floors of the caves. (AP Photo)

Children of the John Muir school go through a sudden air raid drill in San Francisco, Dec. 12, 1941. At the first warning they are led from the classrooms into an inside hallway and set along the wall, with storytelling and singing to minimize fear. (AP Photo/Jack Rice)

Government-inspected horse meat for public consumption sells for 25 cents per pound at an open air meat counter in Boston, Mass., Dec. 12, 1942. The sale attracted attention as busy shoppers did their weekend buying. Eight hundred pounds had been sold up to noon. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

With mechanical shovels and bulldozers, men of the United States Corps of Engineers are tearing into the bomb-damaged buildings of London to make way for prefabricated homes. The advance guard of the building squads opened their campaign in the district of Lambeth. Additional squads will attack other blitzed boroughs of the capital. Three thousand American soldiers all skilled in the building trade have been thrown into the drive by General Eisenhower to clear bomb wrecked buildings, erect prefabricated bomes, and repair shattered homes. A demolition gang pushing down the wall of a blitzed building in Lambeth, London on Dec. 12, 1944. (AP Photo)

President John Kennedy and Henry Cabot Lodge, the Republican vice presidential candidate last year, confer in the President?s White House office on Dec. 12, 1961 in Washington. Lodge now is director general of the Atlantic Institute, a non-governmental agency trying to promote free world unity. (AP Photo)

A group of ?dwell ins? are evicted from a housing project in suburban Los Angeles by the police, Dec. 12, 1962. The group, sponsored by the Congress of Racial Equality, camp out on the door step of a house in projects obviously denying access to blacks. They hope that the resulting publicity will bring about a favorable public reaction. (AP Photo)

Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, left, at a Pentagon news conference discusses plans to close or reduce 33 military bases over a period of 3½ years, Dec. 12, 1963, Arlington, Va. He also said there may be additional reductions. (AP Photo)

Bing Crosby belts out a tune, joined by his wife, Kathryn, and their three children: Nathaniel, 7; Mary Frances, 9, and Harry Lillis, 11 (left to right) in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 1968, during taping of their annual appearance on the “Hollywood Palace” television Christmas show. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Demonstrators fill the Hall of Justice lobby in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 1969, as they continued what they called harassment of Black Panthers. The demonstration moved to the building, which houses the county jail and various courtrooms after demonstrating on the steps of City Hall nearby. Leaders had called for a one-day strike by blacks from schools and work. Eleven Panthers were arrested in Los Angeles after a four-hour siege by police of the groups headquarters. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Dubai Creek, The Smugglers Cove through which 170 million dollars worth of gold bullion flows every year on Dec. 12, 1969. (AP Photo/Stf/Ess)

An American Division soldier rushes for cover as his patrol is hit by North Vietnamese fire north of Guang Ngai in Viet Nam on Dec. 12, 1969. The men, with the divisions 198th light infantry brigade, were on a search and clear mission through the villages of the area. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi as she talked to a crowd of over 25,000 at Ramlila Ground, an open space between old and New Delhi Dec. 12, 1971 where she attacked rich allies. (AP Photo/Max Nash)

Jazz musician George Benson shakes hands in congratulations with musician Stevie Wonder during ?Billboard #1 Music Awards? in Santa Monica, California, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1977. The top jazz artist of the year award was given to Benson. Wonder claimed two of awards, male pop artist of the year, and top soul artist of the year. The awards were NBC?s Big Event honoring best selling artists. (AP Photo)

Singer and Actress Dolly Parton shown at a party following the premiere of her movie ?Nine to Five? in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 1980. (AP Photo/Harms)

Happy, bewildered, or just tired, these are some of the faces on a crowded train leaving Bhopal station as rumors made people leave their homes in case further gas leaks occurred at the Union Carbide plant, Dec. 12, 1984. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Indian Vice-Captain Kapil Dev hits the ball had into the field as England Captain David Gower, left, takes evasive action, watched by wicketkeeper Paul Downton, during the first days play in the Second Test in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 12, 1984. (AP Photo/Str.Kishore)

Unidentified miners are shown with the first coal cut after a year-long strike ended at Manton Colliery, near Worksop, England, Dec. 12, 1984. (AP Photo)

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show, The Price is Right in Los Angeles on July 25, 1985. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

A Lebanese farmer steers his animal drawn plough under the protection of a U.N. Nepalese soldier holding a U.N. flagand rifle in Yater, Lebanon, Dec. 12, 1985. Villagers living near Israel’s self proclaimed security zone say Israeli backed militiamen have stepped up attacks to force them to flee. (AP Photo/Henderson)

Rescue workers climb over the roofs of trains to reach the injured after three trains collided in rush hour near Clapham Junction in south London, England on Dec. 12, 1988. Thirty-five people died and five hundred were injured in the incident. (AP Photo/John Redman)

Crudely armed Zulu Inkatha supporters, do mock battle as they marched to attend a peace rally, to be addressed by their leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in the strife torn township on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 1990 in South Africa. Clashes between Zulus and Xhosas have claimed at least 83 lives in the past five days. (AP Photo/John Parkin)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 James Rathburn, Colorado Springs, Colo., a member of the 544th Maintenance Battalion based in Ft. Carson, Colo., left, and an unidentified man place calls from neighboring phone booths in a Saudi town, Dec. 12, 1990. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Calvin Klein model and pop music singer Marky Mark greets his fans at a Calvin Klein menswear promotion Saturday, Dec. 12, 1992 at Macys in San Francisco. Marky Mark has become a teenage icon for baring his chest in Calvin Klein underwear ads. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)

A Somali CARE worker hauls off a bag of beans into north Mogadishu warehouse under the watch of a U.S. Marine, Dec. 12, 1992. It was the first time since the arrival of the Marines that a food convoy benefited of an American armed escort. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Michael Jackson gestures to fans as he leaves New York’s Beth Israel Hospital-North Division Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1995. Jackson was hospitalized for nearly a week after collapsing while rehearsing for televisied concert. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The 48-lane bowling alley at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, is the first facility at the Garden to be completed, shown Dec. 12, 1967. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Iranian volunteers to “liberate” Palestine from the Jews, wait at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Iran, for a flight to Lebanon, Dec. 12, 1979. Lebanon has refused them permission to enter. (AP Photo/Aristotle Saris)

The first British troops to cross the Rhine to Cologne, to occupy their sector of the German Rhine provinces, Dec. 12, 1918. (AP Photo)

George Herman Babe Ruth with his pet calf Flossy on his farm at Sudbury, Massachusetts, Dec. 12, 1924. (AP Photo)

A religious man known as a Fakir in India around Dec. 12, 1930. (AP Photo)

Children skiing in the snow in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Dec. 12, 1034. (AP Photo/Staff/Puttnam)

Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh (33) is brought down after a gain through the Chicago Bears line during the National Football League Championship game against the Chicago Bears on a frozen Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 12, 1937. The Redskins won, 28-21. (AP Photo)

Freddie Steele, middleweight champ, pulled this strong man stunt Dec. 12, 1937 as part of his training program at Summit, N.J. for his battle with Fred Apostoli in New York in January. (AP Photo)

Some of the 500 young refugees from Germany, are given food on the quay after their arrival at Harwich, Essex, England, Dec. 12, 1938. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is seen, Dec. 12, 1938. At left, the ruins of an Arab cafe which was believed to be harboring insurgents, can be seen. (AP Photo)

A Flying Fortress about to land, somewhere in America on Dec. 12, 1940. The retractable under-carriage has been let down and the landing flaps on the wings can be clearly seen. The Flying Fortress is the first American plane to be fitted with these air brakes. (AP Photo)

Proclaiming the start of the Red Cross War Fund campaign for $50,000,000 President Roosevelt turned to look at the first war fund poster, Dec.12, 1941. Red Cross officials with him were (left to right), Claire Hobart, nurse, Mrs. Hendrich Eustis, associate director of volunteer service, S. Sloan Colt, campaign chairman, Norman Davis, national, chairman, Mrs. Dwight Davis, national volunteer service director. (AP Photo)

Young infantile paralysis victims cheer Babe Ruth as the slugger visits on Dec. 12, 1941 in New York’s Hospital for Joint Diseases. (AP Photo)

In front of a row of shops bearing French signs is a U.S. jeep on a street in Safi, French Morocco, Dec. 12, 1942. Safi is a port of occupation for the American troops in North Africa. (AP Photo)

Blind folded servicemen select a woman’s shoe from a pile and try to fit it on the correct foot as they play the slipper game with United Service Organizations (USO) hostesses at the 2-4-1 Canteen in New York City, Dec. 12, 1944. (AP Photo)

The new Waterloo Bridge, seen from the north side of the River Thames, London, Dec. 12, 1944, after it was opened to six lanes of traffic. Top right is Waterloo Railway Station. (AP Photo)

Buenos Aires heavyweight Antonio Rocca bites his tongue as he plants both feet on the shoulder and neck of Gene Stanles in their wrestling exhibition at Madision Square Garden in New York on Dec. 12, 1949.(AP Photo)

This is a view of Hester Street between Mulberry and Mott Streets in New York’s Little Italy neighborhood, Dec. 12, 1950. (AP Photo)

A group of anti-Communist Chinese forms a picket line outside the grounds at the United Nations Assembly in New York on Dec. 12, 1950, protesting the presence of Communist Chinese representatives at U.N. meetings. The orderly procession carried placards as it circled at the gates were delegates cars entered. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

“Commando Cody, the Sky Marshal of the Universe,” aka, George Wallace, appears to defy the laws of gravity, for a moment at least, as he lands in the arms of a prop man during production of the film ” Radar Men from the Moon,” at Red Rock Canyon in the Mojave Desert, 80 miles northeast of Hollywood, Calif., Dec. 12, 1951. Gravity may be defied in some the new movie serials based on the fantasies science fiction, but what goes up still comes down, even if the film wont let you see it. (AP Photo)

The helping hands of GIs protect USO Camp Show entertainers from the pouring rain while giving a performance to combat troops in Korea, Dec. 12, 1951. Knee-deep mud or choking dust likewise was no deterrent to the soldiers to the Camp Shows? various appearances in Korea. Over 80 professional variety companies comprising almost 1,000 entertainers are scheduled to go overseas in 1952. (AP Photo)

Host Jerome Ohrbach greets Zsa Zsa Gabor and her husband George Sanders on Dec. 12, 1952 in Los Angeles. Zsa Zsa and her husband have been separated for a long spell this year. (AP Photo/Eddie Widdis)

U.S. MPs carrying an Army blanket full of recovered military supplies into the recovery shed at Taegu Dec. 12, 1952. (AP Photo/Robert Elkins)

Director Frank Capra, right, talks with actor Frank Sinatra during filming of "Hole in the Head" on the movie set in Hollywood, Calif., Dec. 12, 1958. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Former TV host Bob Barker is 98. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 89. Singer Connie Francis is 84. Singer Dionne Warwick is 81. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 78. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 75. Actor Wings Hauser is 74. Actor Bill Nighy is 72. Actor Duane Chase (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 71. Country singer LaCosta is 71. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 69. Author Lorna Landvik is 67. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 64. Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 63. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 60. International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 59. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 58. Author Sophie Kinsella is 52. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 52. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 51. Actor Madchen Amick is 51. Actor Regina Hall is 51. Country singer Hank Williams III is 49. Actor Mayim Bialik is 46. Model Bridget Hall is 44. Actor Lucas Hedges is 25. Actor Sky Katz is 17.