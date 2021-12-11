This Day in History: December 11

Ground floor of Macy’s department store, in New York, decorated for the holiday and filled with shoppers, Dec. 11, 1931. (AP Photo)

Today is Saturday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2021. There are 20 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.

On this date:

In 1816, Indiana became the 19th state.

In 1910, French inventor Georges Claude publicly displayed his first neon lamp, consisting of two 38-foot-long tubes, at the Paris Expo.

In 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.

In 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States; the U.S. responded in kind.

In 1946, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental “superfund” to pay for cleaning up chemical spills and toxic waste dumps. “Magnum P.I.,” starring Tom Selleck, premiered on CBS.

In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth’s greenhouse gases.

In 1998, majority Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee pushed through three articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, over Democratic objections.

In 2001, in the first criminal indictment stemming from 9/11, federal prosecutors charged Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent, with conspiring to murder thousands in the suicide hijackings. (Moussaoui pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2005 and was sentenced to life in prison.)

In 2002, a congressional report found that intelligence agencies that were supposed to protect Americans from the Sept. 11 hijackers failed to do so because they were poorly organized, poorly equipped and slow to pursue clues that might have prevented the attacks.

In 2008, former Nasdaq chairman Bernie Madoff was arrested, accused of running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that wiped out the life savings of thousands of people and wrecked charities. (Madoff died in April 2021 while serving a 150-year federal prison sentence.)

In 2018, a Virginia jury called for a sentence of life in prison plus 419 years for the man who killed a woman when he rammed his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (James Alex Fields Jr. received that sentence in July, 2019.)

Ten years ago: Former military strongman Manuel Antonio Noriega was flown from France to Panama to face additional punishment in his home country after spending more than 20 years in U.S. and French prisons for drug trafficking and money laundering. A U.N. climate conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, reached a hard-fought agreement on a far-reaching program meant to set a new course for the global fight against climate change.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump called a recent CIA assessment of Russian hacking in the U.S. election “ridiculous” and said he wasn’t interested in getting daily intelligence briefings, telling “Fox News Sunday,” “I get it when I need it.”

One year ago: The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues that were rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court. The Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech; the decision came as the U.S. recorded a new daily high in the number of coronavirus deaths, at 3,309, and a new high in daily confirmed infections with more than 231,000. (Hours before the FDA action, according to two administration officials, a high-ranking White House official told the FDA’s chief that he could face firing if the vaccine was not cleared by day’s end.)

Well camouflaged gun in action during the British advance in the Western Desert, Dec. 11, 1941. (AP Photo)

British Indian troops use rubber boats to cross a lake in the Singapore area during maneuvers Dec. 11, 1941. Troops like these are part of Britains defense against the Japanese drive on Malaya. (AP Photo)

Adolf Herr Hitler, riding beside the driver, goes to the Reichstag in Berlin to tell the German people that papers have been handed the American representative on Dec. 11, 1941. Hitler passes in front of the Foreign Office inside which U.S. Charge DAffaires Leland B. Morris is receiving formal papers of the German governments declaration of war. (AP Photo)

Scene in the recreational center in Portland, Maine on Dec. 11, 1941 established by the Chamber of Commerce for sailors, soldiers, defense workers and their wives and girlfriends. (AP Photo)

Blanket-covered bodies of those killed in the occupation of French Morocco rest on this wagon as it is drawn up to the docks at Safi, Morocco, Dec. 11, 1942. Information as to the nationality of the casualties was unavailable. (AP Photo)

Gun crews aboard a cruiser participating in the American occupation of North Africa test their 5-inch gun batteries as a prelude to landing operations on Dec. 11, 1942. (AP Photo/PL)

The Del Mar Turf Club, where notables used to cheer on their favorites, has been turned into a war factory supplying bomber parts to the huge Douglas Aircraft plant in Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 11, 1943. Left to right Jean Welty, Marjorie Hickman and Ruby McPherson. (AP Photo)

A general view of the well-stocked open air fruit-market in Constanta, Romania’s Black Sea port, on Dec. 11, 1946. Apples and pears are plentiful in this part of the world. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Many peasants in Romania can scarcely afford ordinary train fares, so they hitch-hike on cattle wagons wherever possible. Two peasants are seen peering out of a hole in the side of a box car at Constanta station, Romania’s Black Sea port, on Dec. 11, 1946. Sometimes they wait for hours before the train pulls out. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

These four Korean speed skaters, en route to the 1948 Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland, try out the ice and limber up in the process on the Rockefeller Plaza outdoor rink, Dec. 11, 1947, New York. Left to right are Dong Sung Moon, Chong Kook Lee, Hyo Chang Lee and Young Chin Choi, who will also act as Olympics was partially sponsored by the contributions of U.S. soldiers stationed in Korea. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

A.D. Coleman, superintendent of Colorado Fur Resources, left, and Jack Culbreath of the State Game and Fish Department check a tag denoting source of a beaver pelt before selling it at auction, Dec. 11, 1947. Hides bring around $30 and a top grade coat costs around $1,500. (AP Photo/Edward O. Eisenhand)

Police officers examines a shotgun found about 25 feet from the scene where Attorney Sam Rummel, lawyer for Mickey Cohen, was found shot to death in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Dec. 11, 1950. Rummel was blasted as he entered the front gate at his home. From Left to right are: Sgt. S.A. Tullack and Detective A. R. McLaughlin. (AP Photo/Ellis R. Bosworth)

The United Nations site in New York Dec. 11, 1964 where a shell, fired from a bazooka across the East River, exploded in the river just north of 43rd Street. View looks east room Manhattan to the borough of Queens. (AP Photo)

Entertainer Sonny and Cher join the teen-agers on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood at night on Dec. 11, 1966 as protests continue over strict enforcement of curfew and liter loitering ordinances. An estimated 500 persons gathered in front of Pandora?s Box. Although 16 persons were arrested, no major incidents were reported by police. (AP Photo/EW)

Bundled against the chill a U.S. Marine reports to his headquarters on a radiotelephone during operation Kentucky near the demilitarized zone in South Vietnam on Dec. 11, 1967. Monsoon rains and temperatures that drop into the 40s and 50s at night make life miserable for the U.S. soldiers in the Northern provinces. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phuoc)

The prototype of the French-British supersonic transport plane Concorde made its first public appearance at Toulouse, France, Dec. 11, 1967. (AP Photo)

British-French supersonic airliner Concorde is shown during the roll out ceremony of the prototyped 001 in Toulouse, France, Dec. 11, 1967. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Herschel Bernardi who grew his own beard to star in the Broadway Musical Fiddler on the Roof, shaves off the growth in New York on Dec. 11, 1967 after two years in the part. Bernardi faces a starring role in a forthcoming television play. (AP Photo)

Former astronaut John Glenn, flanked by his mother, Clara, left, and wife Annie, smiles broadly on Dec. 11, 1969 while at a Columbus, Ohio news conference at which he announced he was seeking the Democratic party nomination for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the retirement of U.S. Senator Stephen Young. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)

Demonstrators mass on the steps of the Los Angeles City Hall, Dec. 11, 1969, protesting what black groups called “an obvious national pattern” to raids by police on Black Panther headquarters. Leaders of several black organizations called for a one-day strike by Los Angeles? black residents. The Los Angeles Panther headquarters was raided Dec. 8 after a four-hour siege by police. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones against a background of palm trees as he poses in Nice, France on Dec. 11, 1969, while spending 48 hours on the French Riviera looking for a house for summer. (AP Photo)

Indian soldier stands guard on balcony of government building overlooking central place in Jessore, Dec. 11, 1971 where first public mass rally of Bangla Desh Government was held. Nurses and secretaries crowd around soldiers. According to Muslim custom they did not join the demonstrators on the plaza. (AP Photo)

Consumer advocate Ralph Nader addresses newsmen on the energy crisis in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1973. A U.S. district judge ruled that the Center on Corporate Responsibility Inc., a group founded for Nader, is qualified to receive deductible charitable contributions. Activist Jesse Jackson ponders at left. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Muhammad Ali is tight lipped at his weigh-in on Thursday, Dec. 11, 1981 in Nassau for his bout with Trevor Berbick scheduled in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday night. Ali weighed in at 236 lbs. and Berbick at 214 lbs. (AP Photo/Bill Brodrick)

An unidentified couple wearing robes of the Ku Klux Klan kiss after wedding ceremony at the Paulding County Courthouse in Dallas, Georgia on Dec. 11, 1982 after a Klan march through the town. The couple refused to give their names. The march was held after the Klan was denied use of the high school gymnasium for a rally. (AP Photo/Ben Baxter)

Civil rights groups parade through the streets of Oroville, California, Saturday, Dec. 11, 1982, where they were protesting Nazi and KKK activities in the Northern California town. (AP Photo/Gary Reyes)

Yoko Ono, widow of former Beatle John Lennon, and her son, Sean Lennon, attend premier of film “Cotton Club” in New York at night on Monday, Dec. 11, 1984. The film, which cost about $48 million to make, celebrated its premier with a round of celebrity-studded parties. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)

Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu said he has given up on the Reagan administration, but still has hope Congress and the American people will continue efforts to end apartheid in South Africa, he also was not impressed with the Human Rights Day proclamation signed by President Ronald Reagan at a news conference in Houston, Dec. 11, 1986. Tutu was in Houston to make a human rights award. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Freed British hostage Steve Brown wears a steel combat helmet he retrieved from the Kuwait desert as he walks through Gatwick Airport after arriving, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1990. A group of 384 people held in Iraq and Kuwait arrived in Britain on an Iraqi Airways flight from Baghdad. (AP Photo/Nigel Marpel)

Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney gestures during a news conference on Friday, Dec. 11, 1992 in Brussels, Belgium. NATO allies Friday indicated for the first time their willingness to use force to end the carnage in the former Yugoslavia, but only if the U.N. asks them to intervene. (AP Photo/Pierre Thielemans)

A Marine helicopter hovers low over a crowd of Somalis, Dec. 11, 1992 in Mogadishu, to clear the street for a Marine-escorted motorcade carrying Somali warlord Ali Mahdi Mohamed to a scheduled meeting with rival clan leader Mohamed Farrah Aidid. (AP Photo/Tom Stathis)

New York City police search cars caught on the flooded FDR Drive when a storm send the waters of the East River surging over the roadway, Dec. 11, 1992. Clogged drains which had not been cleaned due to budget cuts turned the normally busy highway into a lake. (AP Photo/Joe Tabacca)

New York City Police in protective gear worn to combat the cold, search cars caught on the flooded FDR Drive in upper Manhattan, Dec. 11, 1992. More than 50 vehicles were caught in a surge of water which swamped portions of the highway. A combination of high winds and high tide flooded many roadways around the city as a giant winter storm gripped the northeast. No serious injuries were reported. (AP Photo/Joe Tabacca)

New York City police in protective gear wade along the FDR Drive on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where they searched stranded vehicles and rescued occupants, Dec. 11, 1992. A combination of high winds and high tide sent the East River washing over the highway and swamping traffic at the height of a giant storm which swept over the northeast. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Chechen soldiers take positions in trenches on the outskirts of Grozny, the capital of the breakaway republic of Chechnya, Sunday, Dec. 11, 1994. Russian troops and armored columns backed by jets and helicopters rolled into the breakaway republic of Chechnya on Sunday in a bid to restore Moscow?s control over the region. (AP Photo)

President Clinton appears at a news conference in Miami, Sunday, Dec. 11, 1994 following the conclusion of the Summit of the Americas. Clinton announced a drive to make Chile the first South American nation to join a free-trade pact that now covers the United States, Canada and Mexico. This should be evidence that we intend to accelerate the process of achieving the summits goal of trade without barriers across the two continents by the year 2005, Clinton said. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Navy Machinist’s Mate Third Class Edward D. Olsen, 26, who was killed in an automobile accident, is buried with a Navy honor guard and the rites of the Satanic Church which consigned his soul to the devil, Dec. 11, 1967. High priest Anton LaVey, holding the Sword of Power and the Book of Black Magic, presided over the service while a Navy bugler blew taps. At the foot of the casket is a floral wreath representing the symbol of Satan. (AP Photo/Robert W. Klein)

The Duke of Windsor and Bessie Wallis Warfield Simpson are seen on a holiday at Biarritz, France, in 1934. (AP Photo)

Pool champion Minnesota Fats shown during practice session for proposed television series Minnesota Fats Challenges the Stars, Dec. 11, 1965, Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/George Brich)

A U.S. crewman runs from a crashed CH-21 Shawnee troop helicopter near the village of Ca Mau in the southern tip of South Vietnam, Dec. 11, 1962. Two helicopters crashed without serious injuries during a government raid on the Viet Cong-infiltrated area. Both helicopters were destroyed to keep them out of enemy hands. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

New York Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt shown as he arrived on Dec. 11, 1930 in New York City, from Warm Springs, Georgia. He had been resting since his successful campaign for re-election. Roosevelt was widely entertained during his stay in the south. (AP Photo)

Lamb experts selecting animals for skins on the Bokhran plains, Uzbekistan around Dec. 11, 1930. (AP Photo)

Crowds gathered outside the Brownsville Branch of the Bank of the United States at Stone and Pitkin Street in New York City after it had been ordered to shut down. The Bank of the United States was ordered shut down by Joseph A. Broderick, Superintendent of Banks, and was taken over by the New York State Banking Department at New York on Dec. 11, 1930. (AP Photo)

Ground floor of Macy’s department store, in New York, decorated for the holiday and filled with shoppers, Dec. 11, 1931. (AP Photo)

Unusually heavy weather in the Atlantic Ocean has played Havoc with the schedules of passengers ships. The huge liner Europa, one of the fastest in the Atlantic service, is no exception as she arrived in New York City on Dec. 11, 1931 approximately 24 hours behind schedule. The deck of the ship on the westward crossing illustrates the cause of her delay. The peculiar shape of the bow of the Europa flattened. Rather than sharp accounts for the peculiar shape and height of the spray. (AP Photo)

A dispatch rider brings the Abdication Bill to Fort Belvedere for King Edward VIII to sign. King Edward ceased to be King at 1.52 on December 11, when the Abdication Bill, which received its first reading last night, was passed. A motorcycle dispatch rider took the document from Parliament to Fort Belvedere for the King?s signature. The dispatch rider arriving on Dec. 11, 1936, at the gates of Fort Belvedere, England with the Abdication bill. (AP Photo)

Some of the first cars to cross the new bridge on the San Francisco side of the bridge, on Dec. 11, 1936. (AP Photo)

The Sudan defense force is formed of Sudanese, fearless and natural soldiers, with British and native officers. The force is now being swiftly expanded and many recruits are in training. An inspection parade of Sudan defense force recruits, Dec. 11, 1940. (AP Photo)

Squadrons of Flying Fortresses, vapour trails marking their meteoric warpath above the clouds, stream through icy skies towards their target Bremen, where they bombed docks and submarine yards on Dec, 11, 1943. (AP Photo)

Troops of the 165th infantry, New Yorks former Fighting 69th advance on Butaritari Beach, Makin Atoll Dec. 11, 1943 which already was blazing from naval bombardment which preceded the November 20, attack when the American forces seized the Gilbert Island Atoll from the Japanese. (AP Photo)

The statue erected to “Balto” and other heroic sled dogs who carried serum to Nome, Alaska, through an Arctic blizzard and over treacherous ice and snow, is covered in snow in New York’s Central Park, Dec. 11, 1947. (AP Photo)

Chicago Bears’ quarterback Johnny Lujack (32) is congratulated by coach George Halas, left, on setting a National League aerial gain record of 468 yards in defeating their rivals, the Chicago Cardinals at Chicago, Dec. 11, 1949. Other players whooping it up in the dressing room are: Sid Luckman (42), Clyde “Bulldog” Turner (66), behind Lujack, Ray Bray (82), who is being kissed by Don Kindt; George McAfee, shirtless, and Chuck Drulis (21). The rest are unidentified. (AP Photo/Ed Maloney)

John Crow, halfback for Texas A&M is shown in New York with the Heisman Trophy, Dec. 11, 1957, at the Downtown Athletic Club. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

This is a view of Los Angeles on one of its frequent smoggy days, Dec. 11, 1958. On such days, a layer of warm air – temperature inversion – acts as a cover keeping impurities near the ground. Los Angeles officials claim automobiles cause most of the smog. Automotive and gasoline industries have been asked by the city to help in the fight against smog. (AP Photo)

Dr. Edward Teller, Director of Physics at the University of California, looks through the powerful monocular rangefinder of a long lens camera focused on ground zero at the AEC’s Project Gnome at Carlsbad, N.M., Sunday, Dec. 11, 1961. (AP Photo)

Sid, left, and Marty Krofft, creators, co-producers and co-directors of Les Poupees de Paris, check puppet figure of Loretta Young backstage at the Krofit Theater in New York on Dec. 11, 1962. The production, featuring a puppet cast of 128, is for adults in the style of the Ziegfeld and Lido revues. Sid and Marty, sons of a renowned puppeteer of Greece, represent the fifth generation of the family to bring the art of puppetry to the world since the original Krofft Theater was founded in the mid-1700s. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Sacks of cash, $140,000 in small notes, found in a London phone booth are examined by police officers in London, England, Dec. 11, 1963. An anonymous phone tip led Scotland Yard to the cash, which is part of the $7.3 million stolen in the Great Train Robbery Aug. 8. So far, 21 persons have been arrested in connection to the heist and $840,000 has been recovered. (AP Photo)

Beatle George Harrison, who arrived in Nassau from London for a rest, is shown with a Dachshund named Bendix at Harrison’s host home in the Bahamas, Dec. 11, 1964. (AP Photo)

Mickey Spottiswood counts "money" for Monopoly games at the Parker Brothers plant in Salem, Mass., Dec. 11, 1974. (AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin)

Muhammad Ali, right, takes a punch from Canadian Trevor Berbick during the first round of their 10-round bout in Nassau, Bahamas, Friday night, Dec. 11, 1981. Ali, who lost on a unanimous decision, fought his last fight. The referee is not identified. (AP Photo)

Brenda “Mama Fridge” Pickleman, right, puts the newly formed “Refrigerates” through their paces Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1985 during the squad’s official debut in Chicago. The nine member bevy of heafty bueaties decked out in hot pink and turqoise uniforms, wear sweaters with “72” on them, the number of their favorite Chicago Bears, William “Refrigerator” Perry. Sponsored by a Chicago restaurant, cheers naturally celebrate food. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

First lady Barbara Bush is joined by Washington area school children during a children?s Christmas party at the White House in Washington Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1991. From left are, David Hoai, second grader, Long Branch School, Arlington, Va., Christina Nance, second grader, Concord Elementary School, Forestville, Md., Mrs. Bush; and Yogita Tailor, third grader, Carole Highlands Elementary School, Takoma Park, Md. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

Max Schmeling, German ex-world heavyweight champion, during training, on Dec. 11, 1937, meets Harry Thomas, 26-year-old American heavyweight, at Madison Square Garden, New York on December 13. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 91. Actor Rita Moreno is 90. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 81. Actor Donna Mills is 81. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 80. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 78. Singer Brenda Lee is 77. Actor Lynda Day George is 77. Music producer Tony Brown is 75. Actor Teri Garr is 74. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 70. Actor Bess Armstrong is 68. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 67. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 64. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 63. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 60. Actor Ben Browder is 59. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 57. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 57. Actor Gary Dourdan is 55. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 54. Actor Max Martini is 52. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 48. Actor Rider Strong is 42. Actor Xosha Roquemore is 37. Actor Karla Souza is 35. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 25.