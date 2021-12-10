This Day in History: December 10

Rosa Parks, who sparked the civil rights movement nearly 30 years ago by refusing to give up a bus seat in Montgomery, Ala., joins in a march at the South African Embassy in Washington, Dec. 10, 1984, protesting that country’s racial policies. Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Tex., marches behind her. (AP Photo)

Today is Friday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2021. There are 21 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 10, 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.

On this date:

In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th state of the Union.

In 1861, the Confederacy admitted Kentucky as it recognized a pro-Southern shadow state government that was acting without the authority of the pro-Union government in Frankfort.

In 1898, a treaty was signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.

In 1950, Ralph J. Bunche was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, becoming the first Black American to receive the award.

In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”

In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.

In 1996, South African President Nelson Mandela signed the country’s new constitution into law during a ceremony in Sharpeville.

In 2005, actor-comedian Richard Pryor died in Encino, California, at age 65.

In 2006, Former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet died at age 91.

In 2007, former Vice President Al Gore accepted the Nobel Peace Prize with a call for humanity to rise up against a looming climate crisis and stop waging war on the environment.

In 2013, South Africa held a memorial service for Nelson Mandela, during which U.S. President Barack Obama energized tens of thousands of spectators and nearly 100 visiting heads of state with a plea for the world to emulate “the last great liberator of the 20th century.” (The ceremony was marred by the presence of a sign-language interpreter who deaf advocates said was an impostor waving his arms around meaninglessly.) General Motors named product chief Mary Barra its new CEO, making her the first woman to run a U.S. car company.

In 2019, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, declaring that he “betrayed the nation” with his actions toward Ukraine and an obstruction of Congress’ investigation; Trump responded with a tweet of “WITCH HUNT!” At an evening rally in Pennsylvania, Trump mocked the impeachment effort and predicted it would lead to his reelection in 2020.

Ten years ago: Tens of thousands of Russians staged anti-government protests, charging electoral fraud and demanding an end to Vladimir Putin’s rule. Robert Griffin III beat out preseason favorite Andrew Luck to win the Heisman Trophy.

Five years ago: Donald Trump’s presidential transition team challenged the veracity of U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia had tried to tip the November election in his favor. Louisiana voters chose to send Republican state Treasurer John Kennedy to the nation’s capital, filling the nation’s last U.S. Senate seat and giving the GOP a 52-48 edge in the chamber when the new term began. In college football, Army ended a 14-year run of frustration against Navy with a 21-17 victory. Sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson became the first Louisville player to win the Heisman Trophy.

One year ago: A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, putting the country one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign. (The Food and Drug administration would authorize the vaccine the following day.) States drafted plans for who would get the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the nation’s death toll from the pandemic surpassed 3,100 in a single day for the first time. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee heeded calls from American athletes by announcing that it wouldn’t penalize them for raising their fists or kneeling on the medals stand at the Tokyo Games and beyond. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to shift about $8 million away from the police department and toward violence prevention and other programs, while keeping intact the mayor’s targeted staffing levels for sworn officers.

Three Hudsons of the Royal Air Force are shown in flight over Iceland, where Alliedarmed forces are stationed, Dec. 10, 1941. (AP Photo)

Harry Kelsch stands ready to throw the master switch which will plunge the Hotel Astor into darkness in the event it is necessary to blackout New York during an air raid alarm, Dec. 10, 1941. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

American ground crew completes wing assembly job on plane for Chinese Air Force somewhere in China Dec. 10, 1942. (AP Photo)

The interior of an American-made C-47 transport plane, which flies over Japanese territory in Burma, with supplies for Wingates Chindits. Two of the crew are manning machine guns against Japanese interceptors on Dec. 10, 1943. (AP Photo)

Jacqueline Cochran, racing pilot, looks from the cockpit of her P-51 Mustang at Palm Springs, Ca., Dec. 10, 1947. Written on the plane is Lockheed Aircraft’s slogan “Air Power is Peace Power.” (AP Photo)

This is a general view of Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, Ca., Dec. 10, 1947. (AP Photo)

A locomotive with North Korean refugees clinging to its sides starts to push cars filled with military supplies and other fleeing Koreans, out of the yards at Sinmak on Dec. 10, 1950, towards the 38th parallel to the south a few miles, ahead of advancing Chinese Communists. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)



Members of the rock group Santana are shown on arrival at the San Francisco International Airport, Dec. 10, 1971, after being deported from Peru where they were to give three benefit concerts for the 1970 Peruvian earthquake refugees. No reason was given for their expulsion. Band leader Carlos Santana is seen second from left. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)

Young villagers scrounge through a garbage dump for salvagable items on the outskirts of Saigon, Vietnam, Dec. 10, 1972. The villagers and their families make a living reselling items such as tin cans, string and discarded military equipment during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent)

Eight hot-line phones were installed, Dec. 10, 1974 at the Quai d Orsay at the disposal of the chiefs of delegations during summit meetings. Here are the phones of: Eire, West Germany, Denmark and Belgium. (AP Photo)

First lady Betty Ford comments on a bronze square tsun from the Western Chou Dynasty, 11th century, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1974 where the tsun and other artifacts from the People’s Republican of China are on display. An interpreter, in dark rimmed glasses, translates Mrs. Ford’s remarks for Lin Yang-chiao, head of the delegation from the People’s Republic of China. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

Rosa Parks, who sparked the civil rights movement nearly 30 years ago by refusing to give up a bus seat in Montgomery, Ala., joins in a march at the South African Embassy in Washington, Dec. 10, 1984, protesting that country’s racial policies. Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Tex., marches behind her. (AP Photo)

French pantomime Marcel Marceau performs in Paris in this Dec. 10, 1987 photo. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

Rock guitarist Carlos Santana performs for a crowd of an estimated 1,000 inmates in the recreation yard of San Quentin prison, San Quentin, Calif., Dec. 10, 1988. (AP Photo/Jeff Reinking)

The Chicago gangster Al Capone (in white hat) at left as he emerged from the federal building after the trial in Chicago on Dec. 10, 1931. The culmination of a long investigation by federal officials came in Chicago late in the fall of the year when Alphonse Al Capone was convicted on a charge of evading income tax returns. He was sentenced to a federal penitentiary term after a lengthy trial which attracted world-wide attention. (AP Photo)

As unidentified planes were reported over Los Angeles, the usually well-lighted downtown section of the city quickly faded to almost complete darkness, Dec. 10, 1941. The street lights have just been turned out, but Christmas and other lights still blaze. (AP Photo/Ira W. Guldner)

This is part of a crowd of 2,500 masked and robed Klansmen who turned out in the Macon, Ga., city auditorium, Dec. 10, 1948, for a public initiation of 300 new members of the hooded order, Ku Klux Klan guards mingle with the spectators packing the balcony. (AP Photo)



Looking like spacemen from another world, civil defense officials in Bad Godesberg, Germany, wear suits and masks designed to protect them against atomic radiation, in the first West German civil defense training program, Dec. 10, 1954. Their space guns are instruments for measuring radioactivity. (AP Photo)

These Brooklynites use a motor scooter for their transportation to work in New York City, on Dec. 10, 1957 as a strike of subway employees continued into the second day. From left: Ronnie Harron, George Nicholson, Peter Garland and John Avildsen. Instead of pushing into what subway trains are still running, the quartet has squeezed onto the scooter for their above ground ride. (AP Photo)

Police resort to tear as they attempt to quell riot of Cypriot students atop the Pancyprian Gymnasium School in Nicosia, on Dec. 10, 1957. Students bombarded security forces from atop the school after demonstrations flared in the city. The Turkish Cypriots were seeking revenge after a Turkish policeman had been wounded. (AP Photo)

Howdy Doody and Clarabell the clown look over a few of the bundles of smile pictures entered in a national contest, in Howdy?s New York office, Dec. 10, 1957. Howdy Doody is looking for the 10 children in the United States with the most winning smiles. Winners will be announced on the ?Howdy Doody? show. With one more week to go, 150,000 pictures have come in. The contest is open to children 10 years old and younger. Each of the 10 winners will receive a four-day trip to New York City, a $1,000 savings bond, a set of encyclopedias, and an electric sidewalk truck. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

Riot police in Algiers use tear gas bombs on Dec. 10, 1960, to disperse howling crowds of Algerian rightists demonstrating against President De Gaulles home-rule policy for strife-torn Algeria. Rightists also demonstrated against De Gaulle in Oran. (AP Photo)

Representatives of the Wisconsin chapter of the Congress for Racial Equality marched and carried signs near Wisconsin?s capitol in Madison as legislators met in special session to consider an accelerated high construction bill, Dec. 10, 1963. CORE members said they expected no civil rights legislation but wanted to call attention to legislature?s inaction on fair housing law. The demonstration was without incident. (AP Photo)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., delivers his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in the auditorium of Oslo University in Norway on Dec. 10, 1964. King, the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace prize, is recognized for his leadership in the American civil rights movement and for advocating non violence. (AP Photo)

Director Michael Anderson talks with Sophia Loren on the set of “Operation Crossbow” at MGM’s British Studios at Elstree near London, England, on Dec. 10, 1964. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King looks at his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 1964. (AP Photo)

Part of the commercial centre of Doha, Qatar on Dec. 10, 1968. (AP Photo)

Heavyweight Joe Frazier, right, flexes his muscles on scales at Philadelphia, Dec. 10, 1968 during the weigh-in for title fight against Challenger Oscar Bonavena, South American heavyweight. Frazier weighed in at 203 with Bonavena at 207. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

Three young woman, indicted by a Los Angeles Grand Jury for murder, leave court after arraignment in Los Angeles, Dec.10, 1969. Susan Denise Atkins, left, 21, and Linda Kasabian, right, 20, were charged with deaths of actress Sharon Tate and six others. Leslie Van Houten, foreground,19, is accused in the deaths of Leno Labianca and his wife the night following the Tate Slayings. (AP Photo)

Charles M. Manson, 35-year-old bearded leader of a communal clan he calls “the family” is shown as he arrived in Los Angeles, Dec. 10, 1969, to be jailed on murder-conspiracy charges in the deaths of actress Sharon Tate and six others. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. Three women indicted with him by a Los Angeles County grand jury Monday will appear for arraignment. (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)

Bootleg still in east Tennessee on Dec. 10, 1971. (AP Photo)

Nobel Peace Prize winners Al Gore, left and Rajendra Pachauri, the U.N. climate panel’s chief scientist, hold with their medals and diplomas at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at City Hall in Oslo, Monday, Dec. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/John McConnico)

Patty Hearst is accompanied by her lawyer (behind her) and several large-size bodyguards as she leaves court in Los Angeles Thursday, Dec. 10, 1976 after a brief court appearance. Shes been free on bail since November 19. Her Los Angeles trialon kidnapping and robbery chargeswill begin on April 4. 1977. (AP Photo)

A Russian girl tries out a Mickey Mouse telephone, one of the attractions at the American Bicentennial Exhibition in Moscow on Dec. 10, 1976. A variety of telephone models are included in the display. (AP Photo)

The supersonic aircraft Concordes inaugural flight from London to Singapore arrived, Dec. 10, 1977, half an hour ahead of schedule with 66 passengers aboard. The service is being operated jointly by British airways and Singapore airlines, making the journey in eight hours and 40 minutes. Passengers from London step down from the Concorde. (AP Photo/Tan Ah Soon)

Anti-Shah demonstrations are shown, Dec. 10, 1978 in Tehran. (AP Photo)

Mother Teresa addresses the audience after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo’s University Aula, Dec. 10, 1979. Members of the Norwegian Broadcasting Orchestra listen in the background. (AP Photo)

The American Eagle, billed as the countrys largest double-racing wooden roller coaster, awaits its first rider after completion at Marriotts Great America Amusement Park in Gurnee, Ill., Dec. 10, 1980. The roller coaster ride will plunge its riders a total of 147 feet at speeds of up to 66 miles per hour. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

A ray of light strikes a part of the crowd that attended a mass rally on Wenceslas Square, in Prague, Dec. 10, 1989, to bear witness to the success of their peaceful revolution which resulted in Czechoslovakia’s first non-communist dominated government since 1948. (AP Photo/Antonin Novy)

First Lady Barbara Bush laughs after cutting the ribbon to the Energy Departments Child Development Center, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1991, Washington, D.C. Center Director George Farnell and Dylan Glatt, a student at the center, look on. The rest of the group is unidentified. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Supporters of the Soviet Union voice their opposition to the Slavic commonwealth agreement in Moscow, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1991. Russian Federation President Boris Yeltsin along with the leaders of Ukraine and Byelorussia declared the Soviet Union politically dead on Sunday by signing a commonwealth agreement and invited other Soviet republics to join them. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Somalis clap their hands as a woman dances at a feeding station in Mogadishu, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 1992, in celebration of the American troops arrival into Somalia. The Somalis at the camp referred to the presence of U.S. Marines as ?the occupation.? (AP Photo/John Moore)

King Gustav presenting the Nobel prize for Physics to Professor James Chadwick of Liverpool, England, in Stockholm, on Dec. 10, 1935. (AP Photo)

Lady Nancy Astor tries to quiet a tearful child at the new nursery school she opened at the Stafford Street settlement, Peckham, London, on Dec. 10, 1935. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 80. Pop singer Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy) is 80. R&B singer Ralph Tavares is 80. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 75. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 75. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 70. Actor Susan Dey is 69. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 65. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 64. Actor John York (TV: “General Hospital”) is 63. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 61. Actor Nia Peeples is 60. TV chef Bobby Flay is 57. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 56. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 50. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 48. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 46. Actor Gavin Houston is 44. Actor Alano Miller is 42. Violinist Sarah Chang is 41. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 38. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 36. Actor Raven-Symone is 36. Actor/singer Teyana Taylor is 31. Actor Kiki Layne is 30.