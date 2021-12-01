This Day in History: December 1

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2021. There are 30 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 1, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”

On this date:

In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed among John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.)

In 1941, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito approved waging war against the United States, Britain and the Netherlands after his government rejected U.S. demands contained in the Hull Note.

In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber that was desperately needed for the war effort by reducing the use of tires.

In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.

In 1965, an airlift of refugees from Cuba to the United States began in which thousands of Cubans were allowed to leave their homeland.

In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery since World War II.

In 1973, David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, died in Tel Aviv at age 87.

In 1974, TWA Flight 514, a Washington-bound Boeing 727, crashed in Virginia after being diverted from National Airport to Dulles International Airport; all 92 people on board were killed. Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 6231, a Boeing 727, crashed near Stony Point, New York, with the loss of its three crew members (the plane had been chartered to pick up the Baltimore Colts football team in Buffalo, New York).

In 1990, British and French workers digging the Channel Tunnel between their countries finally met after knocking out a passage in a service tunnel.

In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.

In 2005, a roadside bomb killed 10 U.S. Marines near Fallujah, Iraq.

In 2009, President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months.

Ten years ago: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton met with opposition leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi during a visit to Myanmar. Bobby Valentine was named the 45th manager of the Boston Red Sox. (He would be fired after one season.)

Five years ago: During the first stop of a “Thank you” tour, President-elect Donald Trump made a surprise announcement from the stage in Cincinnati, saying he had decided to offer the post of defense secretary to retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis. French President Francois Hollande announced in a televised address that he would not seek a second term. Former NFL player Joe McKnight, 28, was shot to death in Louisiana in what authorities said was a road-rage incident. (Ronald Gasser, who said he was defending himself when he shot McKnight, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years in prison but was granted a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts.)

One year ago: Disputing President Donald Trump’s persistent, baseless claims, Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press that the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election. Trump filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state. Republicans attempting to undo Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by Pennsylvania’s highest court. Florida joined Texas and California in surpassing 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A group of Japanese scientist under the leadership of Dr. Yoshio Nishina is working on the continuous measurement of cosmic ray intensity, measuring the mass of the meson, one of the elementary particles of atomic nucleus. The research is being done by Scientific Research Institute Limited headed by Dr. Nishina, who among other thins manufacturers penicillin to help defray the costs of the experiments as the government does not appreciate any funds for research. They carry on their work in a lab that would do justice to a Rube with dangling wires, broken down boxes used to house equipment and room heaters to try and control temperature and also keep the drafty, damp working quarters warm. Assistant checks over the Geiger-Muller counter at laboratory in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 1, 1949. (AP Photo)

Three American soldiers pause in a shack north of Kunu and watch two North Korean soldiers who squat on the ground on Dec. 1, 1950. The retreating troops took the prisoners right along with them. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Rescue work and fire fighting go side by side as Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic elementary school is turned into a holocaust in which 90 students and teachers perished on Chicago’s northwest side, Dec. 1, 1958. (AP Photo)

Three Freedom Riders wait to get into a private car in McComb, Miss., Dec. 1, 1961, after they arrived on a bus. They left the bus station with no incident with a police escort. The crowd at the bus station then vented their anger on newsmen and photographers. (AP Photo)

Actor Tony Curtis teaches Hollywood style swordsmanship to Argentine gauchos during the filming of Taras Bulba, in Argentina, Dec. 1, 1961. (AP Photo/Dick Strobel)

President John Kennedy poses with Ensign Joseph Bellino, left, former Midshipman football great and now coaching aide at Annapolis, and Ensign Allen Driscoll, after receiving a copy of the 1961 Naval Academy yearbook, ?The Lucky Bag,? at the White House in Washington on Dec. 1, 1961. (AP Photo)

Enos sits on the steps of the plane ramp at Patrick Air Force Base, taking it easy as he faced newsmen and photographers after a flight back to Cape Canaveral, Florida, Dec. 1, 1961 from Bermuda. Enos orbited the earth twice on Wednesday in a spacecraft launched by an Atlas missile. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)



George Melrod, 2, sips on nursing bottle as he sits on a bench across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York on Dec. 1, 1961. Infant, son of Mrs. Sephine Melrod, was one of a number of children and women demonstrating against continuance of nuclear testing. Childs mother holds the bottle to which a lettered balloon is tied by a string. (AP Photo)

Suspected members of the Mau Mau run from a maize plantation, near to Nyeri, Kenya, Dec. 1, 1952, chased by the ‘Home Guard’ and Kenyan Police. (AP Photo)

Standing ready for action if needed are these 155mm shells at the U.S. Marine Base Gio Linh on the southern edge of the demilitarized zone on Dec. 1, 1968. In background is the shells driving force, a 155mm Howitzer. Gio Linh is one of the bases from which the marines have been firing on suspected North Vietnamese troops moving through the buffer zone. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phuoc)

Transports and transportation in Egypt on Dec. 1, 1970. (AP Photo)

Neil Armstrong, first man to walk on the Moon, said I believe it is possible to land men on Mars in this century, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1971, Cincinnati, Ohio. Armstrong, now a University Professor of Aerospace Engineering at University of Cincinnati, said the landing, itself, would be no problem but the sticker is solving the problem of keeping men and equipment in space for the long period needed to reach the planet. (AP Photo/Gene Smith)

Chilean President Salvador Allende, right, waves to members of the Mexican Congress after being introduced by Luis H. Ducoing, Speaker of the House in Mexico City on Dec. 1, 1972. Allende addressed a joint session of the Congress. He is on a four day state visit. (AP Photo)

Cars line up at a Washington D.C. service station, Dec. 1, 1973, to fill up with gasoline in anticipation of the closing of the stations later that night, to help ease the fuel shortage. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

Rescue workers begin to move bodies from the wreckage of a TWA 727 that crashed near Upperville, Virginia, Dec. 1, 1974. Killing 93 people. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Christine Jorgensen stands with flowers in her Los Angeles home, Dec. 1, 1977, the 25th anniversary of her sex-change operation in a Danish hospital. “I have no regrets about the surgery…things don’t hurt the way they did then,” she said. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Two surfers watch another riding the crest of a wave in Malibu, California on Dec. 1, 1979. Temperatures in the Los Angeles area have been in the mid to upper 70s as much of the East and Midwest are covered by a blanket of snow. (AP Photo/Whitehead)

An Iranian soldier loads the machine gun on a Soviet-made tank captured from the Iraqi forces west of Dezful, Iran on Dec. 1, 1982. Even though the Iranians recaptured the area, it is still under constant shelling and attack by Iraqi aircraft. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

A Boeing 720 jetliner bursts into flames during the FAA/NASA Controlled Impact Demonstration at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1, 1984. The remotely controlled aircraft was crashed to test an anti-misting fuel that is supposed to resist the fireball effect. The plane was destroyed. (AP Photo)

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan are surrounded by Hollywood friends, Dec. 1, 1985 in Burbank, Calif., after the taping of a CBS-TV special honoring the president titled “All-Star Party For Dutch Reagan”. Seated, from left: Maureen Reagan, the president, Mrs. Reagan and Michael Reagan. Standing, from left: Frank Sinatra, Burt Reynolds, Dean Martin, Eydie Gorme, Vin Scully, Steve Lawrence, and Paul Keys. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

Gypsies were evacuated from a settlement camp in the southern suburbs of Rome Tuesday, Dec. 1, 1987. Romans living in the suburbs, blocked a rail line and roads to protest against plans of the city administration to build camp for gypsies. (AP Photo/Massimo Sambucetti)

Demonstrators lie in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House on Friday, Dec. 1, 1989 in Washington protesting the lack of government support in AIDS research Police later cleared the demonstrators. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hotel Pennsylvania shot from the 33rd St. side between the Avenue of the Americas and 7th Avenue in New York on Dec. 1, 1948. Mrs. May Bell jumped from a 16th story window down to skylight on the fifth floor and through the laundry room on the 4th floor. Skylight is covered with cloth. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Jack Nicklaus watches as the ball goes in the cup on the fourth hole for an eagle during final play of the Walt Disney World Golf Classic in Lake Vista, Fla., Dec. 1, 1973. (AP Photo/George Brich)

FILE – This is a Dec. 1, 1972 file photo of David Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust period pictured in Philadelphia. Bowie, the other-worldly musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship, nonconformity, striking visuals and a genre-bending persona he christened Ziggy Stardust, died of cancer Sunday Jan. 10, 2016. He was 69 and had just released a new album. (AP Photo, Brian Horton, File)

Grasshoppers, which are plaguing western New South Wales, Australia, present a serious threat to wheat crops and are shown swarming over a heard of cattle, Dec. 1, 1947. (AP Photo)

Phoenixville police dispatcher Susette Kehs zooms in on one of the close-circuit television cameras that the police use to monitor the downtown district of the Penn. town, Dec. 1, 1978. The police have been using cameras as a crime control aid for the past five years. (AP Photo/Steven M. Falk)

Bellevue businessman Fred Harrington, right, who returned to Seattle at night, Friday, Dec. 1, 1990 after being held hostage nearly four months in Iraq, displays the joy of being home with a show of unity with his wife Najmi, center, and son Dara Fooroohi, left, during a press conference as Seattle Tacoma International Airport. Harrington said he was used as a human shield and moved to four military installations in Iraq since that country invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Jim Davidson)

Chinese leader General Chiang Kai-Shek with his bride Mei Ling-Soong after their wedding in Shanghai, China, Dec. 1, 1927. (AP Photo)

Hunger marchers are shown en route to Washington, in Indianapolis, Ind., Dec. 1, 1932. (AP Photo)

Eleanor Roosevelt ladles soup into a bowl in the Grand Central Restaurant kitchen in New York City on Dec. 1, 1932 during the Great Depression. The U.S. president-elect’s wife walked into the restaurant’s kitchen to help feed unemployed women. (AP Photo)

A truck caravan in which hunger marchers are traveling to Washington to petition Congress for relief, passes through Philadelphia, Dec. 1, 1932 on their way to the capital. (AP Photo)

The first contingent of Hunger Marchers from New York stopped for a short time in Philadelphia, Pa., Dec. 1, 1932 on their way to Washington. The marchers convene on Reyburn Plaza in the heart of Philadelphia for their mass meeting before proceeding on their way. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt carves the turkey during the annual Thanksgiving dinner for polio patients at Warm Springs, Ga., with first lady Eleanor Roosevelt smiling beside him, Dec. 1, 1933. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt salutes the flag during a flag-raising on the main street of Warm Springs, Ga. in honor of the president, Dec. 1, 1933. (AP Photo)

The northern gateway to Lhasa, through which less than a dozen white men have passed, is one of the greatest architectural beauties of Asia, on Dec. 1, 1935. In a setting of placid water, azure blue sky and towering mountains, it stands 12, 000 feet above sea level. (AP Photo)

Only a twisted mass of metal and melted glass remains of the Crystal Palace, and firemen were still damping out the gutted ruins of the building. The scene of desolation which the Crystal Palace, in London, presented on Dec. 1, 1936. (AP Photo)

An aerial view of the twisted metal and melted glass, and one of the still-standing towers, which are all that remains of the Crystal Palace, in London, on Dec. 1, 1936. (AP Photo)

The windshield sticker bearing the message “Let’s ride together,” left, is a key part of the “Pontiac Plan” which is designed to conserve cars, tires and gasoline and at the same time solve traffic snarls, March 31, 1942, location unknown. Car occupants are unidentified. (AP Photo)

Motorist Irving Gilbert squeezes every drop he can from the gas pump at a station in New York, May 15, 1942, the first day of gas rationing on the eastern seaboard. Serviceman James McPartland is at right. His station and many others quickly exhausted their supplies of gas. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

A lone automobile stops at one of the toll gates of the Holland Tunnel in New York, May 17, 1942, the first Sunday that gasoline rationing has been in effect. (AP Photo/Joe Caneva)

Norman Wisdom, the British comedian, demonstrates his personal style for the benefit of members of the Moscow State folk-dance company, who had just seen a private showing of his film Trouble in Store, in London on Dec. 1, 1955. The dancers are appearing at Londons Empress Hall. (AP Photo/Robert Dear)

An official sifts through the wreckage of a Trans World Airlines jetliner near Upperville, VA. Dec. 1,1974, after the plane crashed with more than 90 people aboard. Police reported no survivors. (AP Photo)

The German entry into unoccupied France. Here a tank detachment is seen rolling through the streets of Toulouse, France on Dec. 1, 1942, watched by an a line of local inhabitants. (AP Photo)

Sunken shipping US half-submerged in the harbor of Tobruk, Dec. 1, 1942, beside blasted quays, after an Allied attack. (AP Photo)

A bridge near Port Lyautey, 90 miles North of Casablanca, leading to the town and to the oil storage plant (lower left), was smashed in early U.S. blows at the French West Africa strongpoints, Dec. 1, 1942. (AP Photo)

On 50th Street, off Broadway, this “medicine man” is peddles a tonic good for any of several score ailments while the crowd listens, Dec. 1, 19944. (AP Photo/TR)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-director Woody Allen is 86. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 82. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 82. Television producer David Salzman is 78. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 77. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 77. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 76. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 75. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (TV: “I Love Lucy”) is 71. Actor Treat Williams is 70. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 69. Country singer Kim Richey is 65. Actor Charlene Tilton is 63. Actor-model Carol Alt is 61. Actor Jeremy Northam is 60. Actor Katherine LaNasa is 55. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 55. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 54. Actor Golden Brooks is 51. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 51. Actor Ron Melendez is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Bart Millard is 49. Actor-writer-producer David Hornsby is 46. Singer Sarah Masen is 46. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 44. Actor Nate Torrence is 44. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 43. Actor Riz Ahmed (Film: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 39. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 37. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera is 36. R&B singer-actor Janelle Monae is 36. Actor Ashley Monique Clark is 33. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 33. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 33. Pop singer Nico Sereba (Nico & Vinz) is 31. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 18.