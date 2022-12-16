Today is Friday, Dec. 16, the 350th day of 2022. There are 15 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 16, 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).

On this date:

In 1653, Oliver Cromwell became lord protector of England, Scotland and Ireland.

In 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.

In 1907, 16 U.S. Navy battleships, which came to be known as the “Great White Fleet,” set sail on a 14-month round-the-world voyage to demonstrate American sea power.

In 1950, President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a national state of emergency in order to fight “world conquest by Communist imperialism.”

In 1960, 134 people were killed when a United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collided over New York City.

In 1991, the U.N. General Assembly rescinded its 1975 resolution equating Zionism with racism by a vote of 111-25.

In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.

In 2001, after nine weeks of fighting, Afghan militia leaders claimed control of the last mountain bastion of Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida fighters, but bin Laden himself was nowhere to be seen.

In 2011, in San Francisco, eight years of being investigated for steroid allegations ended for home run king Barry Bonds with a 30-day sentence to be served at home. (Bonds never served the sentence; his conviction for obstruction of justice was overturned.)

In 2014, Taliban gunmen stormed a military-run school in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, killing at least 148 people, mostly children.

In 2019, House Democrats laid out their first impeachment case against President Donald Trump; a sweeping report from the House Judiciary Committee said Trump had “betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections.”

In 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccinations were underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus had killed 110,000 people. Tyson Foods said it had fired seven top managers at its largest pork plant after an investigation confirmed allegations that they had wagered on how many workers at the plant in Iowa would test positive for the coronavirus. (An outbreak centered around the plant infected more than 1,000 employees, at least six of whom died.)

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama visited Newtown, Connecticut, the scene of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre; after meeting privately with victims’ families, the president told an evening vigil he would use “whatever power” he had to prevent future shootings. A 23-year-old woman was brutally raped and beaten on a bus in New Delhi, a crime that triggered widespread protests in India. (The woman died 13 days later.)

Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy standing behind microphones with her husband, President John Kennedy, by her side addresses Venezuelans at La Morita, southwest of Caracas on Dec. 16, 1961, where her speech in Spanish drew the biggest cheers of the Kennedy?s first day in South America. Mrs. Kennedy spoke to the crowd after President Kennedy?s speech. (AP Photo)

A Japanese bomb hit this car in the raid on Honolulu and nearby Pearl Harbor, shown Dec. 16, 1941, which set off the war between Japan and the U.S. Three were killed and one hurt in the car. (AP Photo)

Astronaut John Glenn, center, wiggles his way into the cockpit of a scale model of the Wright Brothers’ first powered aircraft at Kitty Hawk, N.C. during activities in the 60th anniversary of powered flight, Dec. 16, 1963. Col. Glenn acted as moderator on a panel discussion of aviation and space flight. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, is heavily guarded as he speaks to an estimated crowd of 2,500 who braved freezing weather to attend an anti-segregation rally in downtown Hurt Park in Atlanta Sunday, Dec. 16, 1963. Police said the integration leaders life had not been threatened, but the officers were a precautionary measure. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Saundra Brown, 28, the first black woman on the Oakland police force gets instructions on how to shoot a shotgun from the hip by police range master Adolph Bischofberger on Dec. 16, 1970 in Oakland, California. Saundra graduates on Friday near the top of her class after 15 weeks of criminal law, report writing, first aid, firearms training and defensive tactics. I really feel very confident now, she said, but before I was totally afraid. I didn’t want to be around a gun. (AP Photo/Robert Klein)

Mike Tyson stands over Buster Mathis Jr. after delivering the knockout punch in the third round of their heavyweight elimination bout at the Spectrum in Philadelphia Saturday Dec. 16, 1995. (AP Photo/George Widman)

Black-outs or no black-outs, the Christmas shopping has to be done-and Londoners are seeing to it that it is done. This was what Oxford Street, famed London shopping centre, looked like shortly after six oclock, looking from a point near the marble arch towards Oxford Circus in London, Dec. 16, 1939. The film had a quarter of an hours exposure. The footpath looks rather like a New York sidewalk after a ticker-tape reception to a homecoming hero – the torches carried by the shoppers caused that effect. The left side of the road has long macaroni-like strips and the right is snow-white. The dimmed headlamps of the motorists caused that. It is a picture that makes you think London is not so dark in the black-out hours after all – but this is the cumulative effect of a quarter of an hours exposure; Londoners never see their capital like this in blackout time, when, we can assure you, the outlook is very black indeed. (AP Photo)

The new four-bladed Spitfires of a fighting French squadron in England on Dec. 16, 1942, fly in a formation in the sky, it is the national emblem of France ‘The Cross of Lorraine’. (AP Photo)

Five years ago: Two female couples tied the knot in Australia’s first same-sex weddings under new legislation allowing gay marriages.

One year ago: U.S. health officials said most Americans should get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot; the decision came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot. A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids; the judge found flaws in the way the bankruptcy settlement protected members of the Sackler family who owned the company from lawsuits. The last 12 hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped and held for ransom in Haiti were freed and were flown out of the country following a two-month ordeal; five others had been released earlier. Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him because of an accumulation of missteps.

Today’s Birthdays: Civil rights attorney and co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center Morris Dees is 86. Actor Joyce Bulifant is 85. Actor Liv Ullmann is 84. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 81. Pop musician Tony Hicks (The Hollies) is 77. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 76. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 73. Rock musician Bill Bateman (The Blasters) is 71. Actor Xander Berkeley is 67. Actor Alison LaPlaca is 63. Actor Sam Robards is 61. Actor Jon Tenney is 61. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 59. Actor-comedian JB Smoove is 57. Actor Miranda Otto is 55. Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 52. R&B singer Michael McCary is 51. Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 47. Actor Krysten Ritter is 41. Actor Zoe Jarman is 40. Country musician Chris Scruggs is 40. Actor Theo James is 38. Actor Amanda Setton is 37. Rock musician Dave Rublin (American Authors) is 36. Actor Hallee Hirsh is 35. Actor Anna Popplewell is 34. Actor Stephan James is 29.