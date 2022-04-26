Today in History

Today is Tuesday, April 26, the 116th day of 2022. There are 249 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere. (Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.)

On this date:

In 1607, English colonists went ashore at present-day Cape Henry, Virginia, on an expedition to establish the first permanent English settlement in the Western Hemisphere.

In 1865, John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, was surrounded by federal troops near Port Royal, Virginia, and killed.

In 1913, Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old worker at a Georgia pencil factory, was strangled; Leo Frank, the factory superintendent, was convicted of her murder and sentenced to death. (Frank’s death sentence was commuted, but he was lynched by an anti-Semitic mob in 1915.)

In 1933, Nazi Germany’s infamous secret police, the Gestapo, was created.

In 1956, the first Godzilla movie, “Godzilla, King of the Monsters,” premiered in New York.

In 1964, the African nations of Tanganyika and Zanzibar merged to form Tanzania.

In 1968, the United States exploded beneath the Nevada desert a 1.3 megaton nuclear device called “Boxcar.”

In 1969, the band Humble Pie was formed.

Also in 1977, the legendary nightclub Studio 54 had its opening night in New York.

In 1982, singer Rod Stewart was mugged in Los Angeles in broad daylight. He was not hurt.

Also in 1982, Joe Strummer of The Clash disappeared for three weeks, forcing the band to cancel their tour of the UK. Strummer later explained that he had doubts about his career, so he went to Paris and had been “living like a bum.”

In 1984, bandleader Count Basie, 79, died in Hollywood, Florida.

In 1989, actor Lucille Ball died of an aortic rupture in Los Angeles at age 77.

In 1991, “General Hospital” star Emily McLaughlin died of cancer.

In 1994, voting began in South Africa’s first all-race elections, resulting in victory for the African National Congress and the inauguration of Nelson Mandela as president.

In 1995, singer Bobby Brown was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct following a nightclub fight in Orlando, Florida.

In 2000, Vermont Gov. Howard Dean signed the nation’s first bill allowing same-sex couples to form civil unions.

In 2009, the United States declared a public health emergency as more possible cases of swine flu surfaced from Canada to New Zealand; officials in Mexico City closed everything from concerts to sports matches to churches in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

In 2013, country singer George Jones died at the age of 81. He was in the middle of a farewell tour.

In 2018, comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. Cosby was later sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, but Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out the conviction and released him from prison in June 2021, ruling that the prosecutor in the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

Ten years ago: Former Liberian President Charles Taylor became the first head of state since World War II to be convicted by an international war crimes court as he was found guilty of arming Sierra Leone rebels in exchange for “blood diamonds” mined by slave laborers and smuggled across the border. (Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison.)

Five years ago: Dismissing concerns about ballooning federal deficits, President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals. NASA’s Cassini spacecraft survived an unprecedented trip between Saturn and its rings, sending back amazing pictures to show for it. Jonathan Demme (DEM’-mee), the Oscar-winning director of “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” died in New York at age 73.

Japan’s Emperor Hirohito is shown at his desk in Tokyo’s Imperial Palace, April 26, 1962. The emperor, regarded as a deity by his people prior to World War II, has adopted a more democratic way of life along with the rest of the country under Western influence. Hirohito will celebrate his 62nd birthday on April 29. (AP Photo)

A group of African-American boys watch a baseball game in New York, April 26, 1936. They are as engrossed a group of spectators as a team might want. (AP Photo)

President Richard Nixon poses for pictures in his White House office after delivering a nationwide television speech in Washington, April 26, 1972. Nixon said he is withdrawing another 20, 000 American troops from Vietnam by July 1. ìWe will not be defeated and we will never surrender our friends to Communist aggression,î he said. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Republican Party chairman George Bush calls a meeting of the Republican National Committee in Washington, April 26, 1973. He said he is still confident that President Nixon was not involved in any of the Watergate scandals. Bush said, “if I did not have confidence that President Nixon is telling the truth on Watergate, I would not stand here in this posture.” (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Quarterback Tony Eason of the University of Illinois holds up his new jersey after he arrived in Boston following his selection by the New England Patriots on the first round of the National Football League draft, April 26, 1983. The Walnut Grove, California, native ended his career owning nine NCAA passing and total offense records. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick)

Lucille Ball is arm in arm with Army Archerd, the columnist, in Los Angeles, Oct. 1945. (AP Photo)

In this 1986 aerial view of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine shows damage from an explosion and fire in reactor four on April 26, 1986 that sent large amounts of radioactive material into the atmosphere. only three Tass photographers were allowed in — Volodymyr Repik, Igor Kostin and Valery Zufarov. Two later died of radiation-related illnesses and Kostin suffered from the effects for decades before dying in a car accident in 2015. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion was only about 60 miles from photographer Efrem Lukatsky’s home, but he didnt learn about it until the next morning from a neighbor. Only a few photographers were allowed to cover the destroyed reactor and desperate cleanup efforts, and all of them paid for it with their health. I went a few months later, and have returned dozens of times. (AP Photo/Volodymyr Repik)

New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, left, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Major Gen. Dennis Nolan and Adm. Yates Stirling, right, as they attended the Rage Ball in the Hotel Astor in New York, April 26, 1935. (AP Photo)

Syrians hold their national flag and a portrait of their President Bashar Assad as they gather at Jdaidet Yabous a crossing point on the Syrian-Lebanese border, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Damascus, the Syrian capital, Tuesday, April 26, 2005 to celebrate the return of the last few hundred Syrian soldiers from Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bassem Tellawi)

Syrian soldiers lean out of the windows of their bus at Jdaidet Yabous a crossing point on the Syrian-Lebanese border, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Damascus, the Syrian capital, Tuesday, April 26, 2005 as they celebrate their return from Lebanon. Syria on Tuesday informed the United Nations its forces have completed their withdrawal from Lebanon, according to the Foreign Ministry. (AP Photo/Bassem Tellawi)

Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge who was drafted by Kansas City in the first round of NFL draf. Blackledge who lead Penn State to it’s first ever National Championship in 1982 was the seventh player chose. Blackledge is shown at University Park, Pa., April 26, 1983. (AP Photo/Craig Houtz)

Joe Montana, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, sits in the seat of his new 1990 Chrysler Convertible displaying the Professional Athlete of the Year award given to him by Victor Potamkin of the Potamkin Corp., Thursday, April 26, 1990 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Actress/model Brooke Shields is shown in Miami, Fla., April 26, 1989. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

An unidentified power plant worker is checked for radiation after fore mark nuclear power plant north of Stockholm had its staff evacuated, April 28, 1986, when a high rate of radiation was registered in the power plant surroundings. (AP Photo/Marie Hedberg)

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, escorted by young children, Chinese President Li Xiannian, left, and a policeman, walk down the red carpet during arrival ceremonies, April 26, 1984 in Peking. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

First lady Nancy Reagan looks back at President Ronald Reagan as they are greeted during arrival ceremonies, April 26, 1984 in Peking. In back is Chinese President Li Xiannian. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Accused murderer Theodore Bundy leans back in his chair and examines the various members of the media present in the courtroom as trial judge Edward Cowart outlined procedures the press would adhere to at the upcoming trial, in Tallahassee, Fla., April 26, 1979. Bundy’s lawyers are asking that cameras be barred from the proceedings but the Florida Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of cameras in the courtroom. (AP Photo/Mark Foley)

Lolo, the German shepherd with an overabundance of maternal instinct, helps these kittens’ natural mother clean, groom and care for them in Jacksonville, Fla., April 26, 1972. If the kittens wander far away, Lolo wails until they come back. The dog had a litter of pups three years ago and seems to have regained the feeling of motherhood. (AP Photo)

Workmen give minute touches inside the United States Pavilion before opening of Montreals Expo 67 on April 26, 1967. A model of the Lunar Excursion module, scheduled to land Apollo astronauts on the moon, is at right simulated moon surface. An Apollo spacecraft that made an unmanned dangles from three parachutes suspended from ceiling of the bubble building. Below parachute at left is a Lunar Orbiter. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Smiling behind rain-spattered car window, Svetlana Alliluyeva leaves New Yorks Plaza Hotel on April 26, 1967 after holding a press conference. The daughter of the late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin told newsmen that successors and cohorts of her father were equally guilty of the crimes with which they accused him. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Airman second class Billy Sisk, of Shelby, N. Carolina, photographs American evangelist Dr. Billy Graham during a visit by the latter to the U.S third air force base at Weathersfield, near Braintree, Essex, April 26, 1954. Graham is now on a crusade in Britain. (AP Photo)

A Syrian soldier flashes a victory sign sits on a military bus next to a portrait of Syrian President Bashar Assad as he crosses the Lebanese border point of Masnaa in the Bekaa Valley, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday April 26, 2005. The last Syrian soldiers left Lebanon on Tuesday, waving and flashing victory signs as they returned home in a surrender to international pressure and Lebanese demands that ended their country’s 29-year military presence in its smaller neighbor. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A nickel silver bust of Franklin D. Roosevelt was unveiled on April 26, 1939 in the sculpture court of the Federal Court of the Federal Building of the New York Worlds Fair by Sarah Delano Roosevelt, the presidents mother, left, Edward J. Flynn, U.S. commissioner to the fair, is in the center with Walter Russell, the sculptor, at right. This is the first large piece of sculpture to be made in this medium. (AP Photo)

Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC., Wednesday, April 26, 1989 after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case. The court’s decision may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade case which legalized abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rock star Mick Jagger smiles as he speaks with the press outside federal court in White Plains, N.Y. on Tuesday, April 26, 1988 after being found innocent by a six-person panel of stealing the song Just Another Night from Reggae artist Patrick Alley. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Castro’s militias are ready to go in to the operations zone, April 26, 1961, Bahía de Cochinos, Cuba. (AP Photo/Raoul Fornezza)

Dr. Richard Mulvaney of Mclean injects the new polio vaccine into the arm of six-year-old Randall Kerr, the first of some 100 children to be innoculated at McLean in Washington, D.C. on April 26, 1954. The vaccine against poliomyletis is being tested in selected areas across the nation. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

Tommy Collins, center, Boston fighter recently TKOed by lightweight boxing champion Jimmy Carter in Boston, and New York Yankees center fielder Mickey Mantle, right, listen as Ed Sullivan explains workings of TV camera, in New York, April 26, 1953. (AP Photo/Tom FitzSimmons)

A formal portrait of King George VI of Great Britain and his wife Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of their silver wedding anniversary in London on April 26, 1948. (AP Photo)

In the best McPherson manner, Aimee McPherson goes into winged action, pleading with her Los Angeles audience on April 26, 1937 to give property deed, car, gold teeth, anything of considerable value, to help her fight the slander suit brought by her former associate, Rheba Crawford. (AP Photo)

One year ago: The Census Bureau said U.S. population growth had slowed to its lowest rate since the Great Depression; Americans continued their march to the South and West, as Texas and Florida added enough population to gain congressional seats while New York and Ohio saw slow growth and lost political muscle. The Justice Department opened a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky, over the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police during a raid at her home. Apple rolled out a new privacy feature, following through on its pledge to crack down on Facebook and other snoopy apps that secretly shadowed people on their iPhones in order to target more advertising at users.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 89. R&B singer Maurice Williams is 84. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 84. Rock musician Gary Wright is 79. Actor Nancy Lenehan is 69. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 64. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 62. Actor Joan Chen is 61. Rock musician Chris Mars is 61. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 60. Actor Jet Li is 59. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 57. Author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey is 56. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 55. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 52. Former first lady Melania Trump is 52. Actor Shondrella Avery is 51. Actor Simbi Kali is 51. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 51. Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 46. Actor Jason Earles is 45. Actor Leonard Earl Howze is 45. Actor Amin Joseph is 45. Actor Tom Welling is 45. Actor Pablo Schreiber is 44. Actor Nyambi Nyambi is 43. Actor Jordana Brewster is 42. Actor Stana Katic is 42. Actor Marnette Patterson is 42. Actor Channing Tatum is 42. Americana/roots singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt is 38. Actor Emily Wickersham is 38. Actor Aaron Meeks is 36. Electro pop musician James Sunderland (Frenship) is 35. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 30.