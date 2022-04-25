Today in History

Today is Monday, April 25, the 115th day of 2022. There are 250 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On April 25, 1945, during World War II, U.S. and Soviet forces linked up on the Elbe (EL’-beh) River, a meeting that dramatized the collapse of Nazi Germany’s defenses.

On this date:

In 404 B.C., the Peloponnesian War ended as Athens surrendered to Sparta.

In 1507, a world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contained the first recorded use of the term “America,” in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci (veh-SPOO’-chee).

In 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.

In 1862, during the Civil War, a Union fleet commanded by Flag Officer David G. Farragut captured the city of New Orleans.

In 1898, the United States Congress declared war on Spain; the 10-week conflict resulted in an American victory.

In 1901, New York Gov. Benjamin Barker Odell, Jr. signed an automobile registration bill which imposed a 15 mph speed limit on highways.

In 1915, during World War I, Allied soldiers invaded the Gallipoli (guh-LIH’-puh-lee) Peninsula in an unsuccessful attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.

In 1945, delegates from some 50 countries gathered in San Francisco to organize the United Nations.

In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope’s primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)

In 1992, Islamic forces in Afghanistan took control of most of the capital of Kabul following the collapse of the Communist government.

In 2002, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of the Grammy-winning trio TLC died in an SUV crash in Honduras; she was 30.

In 2019, former Vice President Joe Biden entered the Democratic presidential race, declaring the fight against Donald Trump to be a “battle for the soul of this nation.”

Ten years ago: The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Arizona’s tough immigration law. (A divided court later threw out major parts of the law.)

Five years ago: A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that did not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, saying the president had no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending. Ivanka Trump drew groans and hisses from an audience in Berlin while defending her father’s attitude toward women, but brushed the negative reaction aside as “politics” during her first overseas trip as a White House adviser.

One year ago: America’s top general in Afghanistan said the U.S. military had begun closing down operations in the country and that Afghanistan’s security forces “must be ready” to take over. “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao’s portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards; Zhao was honored as best director.

Jacqueline Cochran, center, gesturing, is surrounded by female pilots during a bull session in the ready room at Avenger Field, near Sweetwater, Texas, on April 25, 1943. Cochran, an accomplished flight captain, is director of the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, and supervising the U.S. Army’s training program for auxiliary female pilots for non-combatant transport flights within the armed forces. (AP Photo)

A special rescue team from Mexico City removes the body of Luz Maria Vazquez Garcia, 23, from the rubble on Gante Street in the Reforma district of Guadalajara, Mexico, April 25, 1992. The woman was walking to work when a series of explosions in the sewer system ripped open streets, flattened buildings and hurled trucks and cars. The new head of Guadalajara’s sewer system said that a gas spill probably caused the explosion killed at least 176 people. (AP Photo/Damien Dovarganes)

Most of these prisoners are Russian and Polish Jews, just a few manage to raise themselves for the photographer on April 25, 1945 at Buchenwald concentration camp, Germany. The pained expression on the face of the one at extreme left, denotes the agony he is in. (AP Photo)

About 5,000 persons gathered at the site of the former Nazi extermination camp in a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Allied Armies in Bergen-Belsen, West Germany, April 25, 1965. (AP Photo/Helmuth Lohmann)

George Whitmore Jr., 19-year-old unemployed laborer is shown in a Brooklyn, N.Y. police station, April 25, 1964, where he was charged with homicide in the April 14 stab slaying of a Brooklyn woman. Police say the poker-faced suspect also admitted to the slayings of career girls Janice Wylie and Emily Hoffert in their New York apartment last August. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal)

The Ferrari “America” sports car, with a body by the Italian design firm Pininfarina, is shown at the 37th annual Turin International Automobile Show in Turin, Italy, April 25, 1955. The show opened on April 20. (AP Photo/Raoul Fornezza)

Infantrymen of the U.S. First Army , left, extend welcoming hands to Russian troops on a damaged bridge over the Elbe River at Torgau, Germany on April 25, 1945, near the end of World War II. (AP Photo)

A Royal Irish fusilier teases a Turkish sniper as his comrades rest in the Allied trenches at Gallipoli, Turkey, in 1915. British, French, Indian and ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand) troops were deployed to take pressure off the Russians. Allies lost 55,000 killed in battle, 76,000 wounded, 10,000 missing and 21,000 dead from disease. On April 25 is the anniversary of the landings during the 8-month World War I campaign. (AP Photo)

Richard Burton and his wife Elizabeth “Liz” Taylor pose with their awards which they won as best British actor and actress, after the presentation by Earl Mountbatton of Burma, during the 20th annual British Film Academy Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, England, April 25, 1967. At center stands the Oscar Mrs. Taylor was awarded with earlier this year for her role “Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf”. (AP Photo/Calvert)

Mayor Fiorello La Guardia and his children, Jean, left, and Eric, pictured with one of the circus clowns, Lew Jacobs, as they watched the big show in Madison Square Garden, New York on April 25, 1942. A good time was had by all. (AP Photo/RW)

A group of Seminole Indians from the Florida Everglades have pitched their camp at the New York World’s Fair where they loom as one of the attractions of the amusement zone, April 25, 1939. A family scene in one of the native huts, where an ancient sewing machine adds a modern note. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Al Pacino is 82. Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 78. Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (BYORN ul-VAY’-us) (ABBA) is 77. Actor Talia Shire is 77. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn is 75. Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 72. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 68. Actor Hank Azaria is 58. Rock singer Andy Bell (Erasure) is 58. Rock musician Eric Avery is 57. Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 57. TV personality Jane Clayson is 55. Actor Renee Zellweger is 53. Actor Gina Torres is 53. Actor Jason Lee is 52. Actor Jason Wiles is 52. Actor Emily Bergl is 47. Actor Marguerite Moreau is 45. Singer Jacob Underwood is 42. Actor Melonie Diaz is 38. Actor Sara Paxton is 34. Actor/producer Allisyn Snyder is 26. Actor Jayden Rey is 13.