Today in History

Today is Sunday, April 24, the 114th day of 2022. There are 251 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 24, 1962, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved the first satellite relay of a television signal, between Camp Parks, California, and Westford, Massachusetts.

On this date:

In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.

In 1915, in what’s considered the start of the Armenian genocide, the Ottoman Empire began rounding up Armenian political and cultural leaders in Constantinople.

In 1957, Ricky Nelson released his first record, “Teenager’s Romance” backed with a cover of Fats Domino’s “I’m Walkin’.”

In 1958, Dion and the Belmonts’ first single, “I Wonder Why” backed with “Teen Angel,” was released.

In 1960, rioting erupted in Biloxi, Mississippi, after Black protesters staging a “wade-in” at a whites-only beach were attacked by a crowd of hostile whites.

In 1961, in the wake of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the White House issued a statement saying that President John F. Kennedy “bears sole responsibility for the events of the past few days.”

Also in 1961, Bob Dylan made his recording debut, playing harmonica on Harry Belafonte’s “Midnight Special” album. He was paid $50.

In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashed into the Earth after his parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.

Also in 1969, Muddy Waters recorded the live album “Fathers and Sons,” with a host of special guests, including Paul Butterfield and Mike Bloomfield.

In 1972, several people were injured and at least six teenage girls fainted in a stampede prior to a Jethro Tull concert in New York. About 2,500 people rushed the lobby of the concert hall trying to get tickets.

In 1974, comedian Bud Abbott of Abbott and Costello died in Woodland Hills, California. He was 78.

In 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.

In 1990, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.

Also in 1990, the road crew for Roger Waters of Pink Floyd discovered an unexploded World War Two-era bomb while constructing the set for “The Wall” in Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz.

In 1992, singer David Bowie and fashion model Iman got married in a secret ceremony in Switzerland. News of the wedding was not announced until more than a week later.

In 2002, singer Jewel broke her collarbone and a rib when she was thrown from a horse at her boyfriend’s ranch.

In 1995, the final bomb linked to the Unabomber exploded inside the Sacramento, California, offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski was later sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three men and injured 29 others.)

In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI formally began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church; the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger said in his installation homily that as pontiff he would listen to the will of God in governing the world’s 1.1 billion Catholics.

In 2013, in Bangladesh, a shoddily constructed eight-story commercial building housing garment factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

In 2018, rapper Meek Mill was freed from jail after being held for five months on violations of probation from a drug and guns conviction from ten years prior. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered him freed after questions were raised about the credibility of the arresting officer.

In 2019, avowed racist John William King was executed in Texas for the 1998 slaying of James Byrd Jr., who was chained to the back of a truck and dragged along a road outside Jasper, Texas; prosecutors said Byrd was targeted because he was Black.

In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration issued an alert about the dangers of using a malaria drug that President Donald Trump had repeatedly promoted for coronavirus patients. The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus, a day after Trump wondered aloud about that prospect during a White House briefing.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama went after the college vote, telling students at the University of North Carolina that he and first lady Michelle Obama had “been in your shoes” and didn’t pay off their student loans until eight years earlier. Republican Mitt Romney swept primaries in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York.

Five years ago: Two inmates received lethal injections on the same gurney about three hours apart as Arkansas completed the nation’s first double execution since 2000, just days after the state ended a nearly 12-year hiatus on administering capital punishment. Astronaut Peggy Whitson broke the U.S. record for most time in space and talked up Mars during a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump to the International Space Station.

One year ago: Flames engulfed the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients, claiming more than 80 lives and leaving more than 100 others injured. The United States formally declared that the systematic killing and deportation of more than a million Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century was “genocide,” a term that the White House had avoided using for decades for fear of alienating ally Turkey.

Mark Rudd, a leader of the student protest at Columbia University in New York City,is interviewed outside Low Memorial Library, background, April 25, 1968, which has been occupied since April 24 by students. Rudd said the purpose of the protest was to “hit at” what he claimed was the university’s policy of “racism and support for imperialism.” Standing on ledge, center, with hands in pockets, is Juan Gonzalez, another of the student leaders. (AP Photo)

Carolyn Warmus, the defendant in the “Fatal Attraction” murder case shields herself from photographers with her umbrella inside a car immediately after leaving Westchester County Court in White Plains, N.Y., April 24, 1991. The jury is still out deliberating her guilt or innocence. (AP Photo/Andrew Savulich)

An undamaged helicopter sits on the ground behind the charred remains of a second U.S. helicopter in the Iranian desert of Dasht-E-Kavir, April 26, 1980. The site, about 300 air miles from Teheran, was where the United States rescue effort for those held hostage in Teheran was abandoned, and where a U.S. helicopter and transport collided. (AP Photo)

This is the scene in Turkey in 1915 when Armenians were marched long distances and said to have been massacred. (AP Photo)

Pope Benedict XVI, flanked by rows of cardinals, takes his place during his installment Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 24, 2005. An estimated 500,000 pilgrims, many of them from the pontiff’s native Germany, arrived in Rome for the ceremony to formally install Pope Benedict XVI and offer the pontiff a major chance to set the tone for his papacy. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Outnumbered by three to one, The Beatles put up a spirited struggle as they find three are more than enough arms of the law to hold them, during a scene from their second and latest film, “Eigth Arms to Hold You” shot on the Thames River at Strand on the Green Chiswick, April 24, 1965 in London. The group from left are: Paul McCartney: John Lennon; George Harrison; and Ringo Starr. (AP Photo)

Earvin “Magic” Johnson spoke about his plans to try to be part of the 1996 Olympic basketball team while addressing the media in Long Beach, Calif., Monday, April 24, 1995. (AP Photo/Lois Bernstein)

An Oklahoma City police car, decorated with the words “We will never forget” and a small American flag, sits near the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on Monday, April 24, 1995. Rescue efforts continue in the nine-story building which was car-bombed on April 19. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Persian Gulf War veteran, Army Sgt. Joe M. Zuniga, shown at sunrise near the Marine Corps Memorial says he will risk automatic discharge and a promising career after he declares that he is gay at a reception, Saturday, April 24, 1993, Arlington, Va. Zuniga received awards for saving lives and maintaining morale as a combat medic and an Army journalist in Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)

Identifying himself only as Jesse, left, this demonstrator is led off San Franciscos Gate Bridge on Tuesday, April 24, 1990 by California Highway Patrol and National Park officers after he and seven other climbers were brought down from the cables by bridge ironworkers. The climbers, activists with Earth First, had planned to unfurl a banner on the bridge. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

Sixers Darryl Dawkins (53) muscles his way between Boston Celtics Larry Bird, left, and Robert Parish (00) to score lay-up shot Friday night in an NBA playoff game, April 24, 1981, Philadelphia, Pa. Philadelphia won the game, 110-100, and now lead the best of seven series, 2-1. (AP Photo/Clem Murray)

Tennis star Billie Jean King receives the 1977 Pinch Woman Athlete of the World award from Herman Merinoff, President of Renfield Importers, Ltd., on April 24, 1978. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Carolyn Spangler, 14, left, and Dawn Woodard, 13, both of Arlington, Texas, let their feelings be known as they speed through the first of two 360-degree loops in the new Shock Wave roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, April 24, 1978. A large crowd waited hours on the opening day of the ride to make the two-minute trip on the hair-raiser. The roller coaster track is at lower right and autos roll by on interstate 30 at the left. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo)

Dr. Helen B. Taussig, co-developer of the blue baby operation, examines an X-ray at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, April 24, 1968, where she is still active at the age of 69. She believes heart transplants one day may save infants born with severely malformed hearts. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)

Moscovites read of death of Soviet Cosmonaut Vladimir Komorov, killed April 24, 1967 when his spacecraft crashed during landing attempt. (AP Photo)

Norwegian guides at the Norway display of the New York Worlds Fair so some sightseeing near their exhibit on Thursday, April 24, 1964. Above Jorunn Bakker, left, and Else Stordalen are the cars of the Swiss Sky Ride. At right is the Sudan pavilion. (AP Photo)

The bride has a royal following Britain?s Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their son, Charles, Prince of Wales, lead the way as guests follow the bride on aisle at wedding of Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy, in London’s Westminster abbey, April 24, 1963. (AP Photo)

Princess Margaret wears a modified sack design dress in keeping with the latest fashion trends as she appears for a cornerstone laying ceremony at the New City Hall in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on April 24, 1958. Britains Princess is visiting Trinidad on her tour of the British West Indies. She is escorted by the Mayor of Port of Spain, Councilor Dennis Mahabir. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

This view shows the damage caused by the Irish Republican Army’s armed rebellion against British rule that took place on Easter Day in 1916, known as the Easter Rising, in Dublin, Ireland. At right is the O’Connell Bridge continuing into O’Connell Street with the O’Connell monument, at left, and the ruined area around the Eden Quay. (AP Photo)

American film star Steve McQueen, left, arrives at the Tokyo, Japan, District Court Monday morning, April 24, 1978 to testify in a $360 million damage suit filed by McQueen against four Japanese firms for using his still pictures without his permission. (AP Photo)

This photo shows anti-war demonstrators gathered on the Ellipse south of the White House in Washington to protest the Vietnam War on April 24, 1971. (AP Photo)

President Charles de Gaulle of France and President Eisenhower sit in a helicopter on the White House grounds, just before taking off for the Eisenhower farm at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on April 24, 1960. Between them is Col. Vernon K. Walters, interpreter for Eisenhower. (AP Photo/WJS)

The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., standing, holds a meeting with the Executive Board of the Montgomery Improvement Association, after orders were issured to end segregation by the Montgomery City Lines following a successful five month boycott, April 24, 1956. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Mannequins that represent a typical American family, will soon experience the fury of an atomic blast with the power of 40,000 tons of TNT, at Yucca Flats, Nev., April, 24, 1955. The test is being conducted to determine the survival chances of an atomic attack. Through the picture window is the tower 4700 feet away on which the detonation will occur. (AP Photo/Dick Strobel)

Lee Moates and Tonita Malau show their winning dance style during a Lindy contest on the block-long floor of Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom in New York April 24, 1953. (AP Photo/Hans von Nolde)

As part of a campaign to enroll 10,000 young women volunteers for Britains civil nursing reserve, which will operate emergency hospitals in the event of war, posters such as this appeared throughout Great Britain, on April 27. Miss Greta Berry, the model of the poster nurse, is beside one of the new issue at the Home Office, in London, April 24, 1939. (AP Photo)

The first government “greener pastures” migration started April 24, 1937 from northeastern Colorado to southwestern Colorado irrigated lands. More than 100 families will be moved from “Dust Bowl” lands to the federal project. The Hill and Kovach families load household goods for the westward trek. (AP Photo)

Eight-year-old Charlotte Louise Biddle, April 24, 1935 at the White House, Washington, D.C., as she presented to President Roosevelt the first buddy poppy of the 1935 veterans of foreign wars campaign. (AP Photo)

Defendents charged with maintaining a birth control clinical bureau in violation of the law are shown seated in the Chief Magistrate’s Court in New York City on April 24, 1929. From left to right are, Margaret Sanger, head of the clinic; Dr. Hannah M. Stone; Sigrid Brestwell; Antoinette Field and Marcelia Sideri. More than 500 persons, including prominent physicians, are supporting Sanger, the founder of the birth-control movement, and many will give testimony on her behalf. (AP Photo)

Directors of the Associated Press are shown here at organization meeting held on April 24, 1928. From left to right standing are: General Manager Kent Cooper, Assistant General Manager Elliott Directors J.R. Knowland, Oakland (Calif.) Tribune; Frederick I. Thompson, Mobile (Ala.) Register E. Lansing Ray, Stilouis Globe Democrat; Stuart H. Perry, Adrian (Mich.) Daily Telegram, Robert McLean, Philadelphia Bulletin, Richard Hocker, Spring field (Mass) Republican, Treasurer J.R. Youatt. Left to right sitting are: directors Clark Howell, Atlanta (Ga.) Constitution; Elbert H. Baker, Cleveland Plain Dealer; Adolph S. Ochs, New York Times; President Frank B. Noyes, Washington Star; Vice President Robert Ewing, New Orleans News Star; directors W.H. Cowles, Spokane (Wash.) Spokesman Review; B.H. Anthony, New Bedford (Mass.) Standard. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 88. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 80. Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 80. Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 79. Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. R&B singer Ann Peebles is 75. Former Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny is 71. Actor-playwright Eric Bogosian is 69. Rock singer-musician Jack Blades (Night Ranger) is 68. Actor Michael O’Keefe is 67. Rock musician David J (Bauhaus) is 65. Actor Glenn Morshower is 63. Rock musician Billy Gould is 59. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 58. Actor Djimon Hounsou is 58. Rock musician Patty Schemel is 55. Actor Stacy Haiduk is 54. Rock musician Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors) is 54. Actor Aidan Gillen is 54. Actor Melinda Clarke is 53. Actor Rory McCann is 53. Latin pop singer Alejandro Fernandez is 51. Country-rock musician Brad Morgan (Drive-By Truckers) is 51. Rock musician Brian Marshall (Creed; Alter Bridge) is 49. Actor Derek Luke is 48. Actor-producer Thad Luckinbill is 47. Actor Eric Balfour is 45. Actor Rebecca Mader is 45. Country singer Rebecca Lynn Howard is 43. Country singer Danny Gokey is 42. Actor Reagan Gomez is 42. Actor Austin Nichols is 42. Actor Sasha Barrese is 41. Contemporary Christian musician Jasen Rauch (Red) is 41. Singer Kelly Clarkson is 40. Rock singer-musician Tyson Ritter (The All-American Rejects) is 38. Country singer Carly Pearce is 32. Actor Joe Keery is 30. Actor Jack Quaid is 30. Actor Doc Shaw is 30. Actor Jordan Fisher is 28. Golfer Lydia Ko is 25.