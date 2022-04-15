Today is Friday, April 15, the 105th day of 2022. There are 260 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 15, 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland more than 2 1/2 hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.

The British liner Titanic sails out of Southampton, England, at the start of its doomed voyage on April 10, 1912. The ship struck an iceberg and sank on April 14-15, killing more than 1,500 of the 2,200 people aboard, many of them because there weren’t enough lifeboats. (AP Photo)

On this date:

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.

In 1892, General Electric Co., formed by the merger of the Edison Electric Light Co. and other firms, was incorporated in Schenectady, New York.

Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres stands in front of monument after laying a wreath at the Jewish memorial at former Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen, some 40 miles away from Hanover, Jan. 27, 1986. Some 50,000 people died in this camp during World War II before the British Army liberated the camp on April 15, 1945. Peres is in Germany on a three-day visit. (AP Photo/Michael Urban)

In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died on April 12, was buried at the Roosevelt family home in Hyde Park, New York.

In 1947, Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first Black major league player of the modern era, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. (The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.)

In 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first franchised McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois.

FILE – This April 15, 2005, file photo, shows a replica of Ray Kroc’s first McDonald’s franchise, which opened on April 15, 1955, that is now a museum in Des Plaines, Ill. McDonald’s Corp. has announced it will demolish the museum. Kroc built his first restaurant in 1955 in Des Plaines, after franchising the brand from the original owners, Richard and Maurice McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)

In 1974, members of the Symbionese Liberation Army held up a branch of the Hibernia Bank in San Francisco; a member of the group was SLA kidnap victim Patricia Hearst, who by this time was going by the name “Tania” (Hearst later said she’d been forced to participate).

In 1989, 96 people died in a crush of soccer fans at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England. Students in Beijing launched a series of pro-democracy protests; the demonstrations culminated in a government crackdown at Tiananmen Square.

In 1998, Pol Pot, the notorious leader of the Khmer Rouge, died at age 72, evading prosecution for the deaths of 2 million Cambodians.

In 2009, whipped up by conservative commentators and bloggers, tens of thousands of protesters staged “tea parties” around the country to tap into the collective angst stirred up by a bad economy, government spending and bailouts.

FILE – In this file photo taken April 15, 2009, in Springfield, Ill., a tea party member joins protesters carrying signs and American flags while participating in a tax day tea party rally at the Illinois State Capitol. Some Illinois tea party activists _ who believe the GOP has strayed from its conservative roots of fiscal restraint _ are evolving from sideline protesters to political insiders who are running for office or working for candidates who support their call for small government and a conservative agenda. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

In 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260. Suspected bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev (TAM’-ehr-luhn tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) died in a shootout with police; his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR’ tsahr-NEYE’-ehv), was tried, convicted and sentenced to death. (A federal appeals court threw out the death sentence, but the Supreme Court reinstated it in March 2022.)

FILE – In this Monday, April 15, 2013 file, an unidentified Boston Marathon runner cries as she leaves the course near Copley Square in Boston after two explosions at the finish line. The Boston Marathon bombing has been selected the sports story of the year in an annual vote conducted by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

In 2019, fire swept across the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral as the soaring Paris landmark underwent renovations; the blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but fire officials said the church’s structure had been saved.

In 2020, the government reported that the nation’s industrial output in March registered its biggest decline since the U.S. demobilized at the end of World War II as factories shut down amid the coronavirus epidemic. The Treasury Department confirmed that, in an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump’s name would appear on the stimulus checks that the IRS would be sending to tens of millions of Americans.

Ten years ago: North Korea’s new leader, Kim Jong Un, gave his first public speech since taking power upon death of his father, Kim Jong Il, the previous December, portraying himself as a strong military chief unafraid of foreign powers. Passengers and crew of the cruise ship MS Balmoral said prayers at the spot in the North Atlantic where the Titanic sank 100 years earlier.

FILE – In this Sunday, April 15, 2012 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a balcony at the end of a mass military parade in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square. China has shown a growing frustration with longtime ally North Korea and talk of a North Korean collapse is no longer a taboo subject it once was. There is no sign that the North Korean regime is in danger or that U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss that possibility when they meet starting Friday June 7, 2013 in California. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

Five years ago: North Korea paraded its intercontinental ballistic missiles in a massive military display in central Pyongyang as it celebrated the 1912 birthday of the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, with his grandson, Kim Jong Un, looking on with delight.

One year ago: Eight people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis by a former FedEx employee who then took his own life. The White House announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against dozens of people and companies; the moves were to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in the 2020 presidential election and the SolarWinds cyber hacking of federal government agencies. The defense at the Minneapolis murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd rested its case without putting Chauvin on the stand.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Claudia Cardinale is 84. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 82. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 79. Actor Michael Tucci is 76. Actor Lois Chiles is 75. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 75. Actor Amy Wright is 72. Columnist Heloise is 71. Actor Sam McMurray is 70. Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 63. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 61. Singer Samantha Fox is 56. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 55. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 54. Actor Flex Alexander is 52. Actor Danny Pino is 48. Actor Douglas Spain is 48. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 44. Actor Luke Evans is 43. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 42. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 40. Actor Alice Braga is 39. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 39. Rock musician De’Mar Hamilton (Plain White T’s) is 38. Actor Samira Wiley is 35. Actor Leonie Elliott is 34. Actor Emma Watson is 32. Actor Maisie Williams is 25.