Today in History

Today is Tuesday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2022. There are 263 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 12, 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

On this date:

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.

In 1954, Bill Haley and His Comets recorded “Rock Around The Clock” for Decca Records. It’s considered the first rock and roll song to top the charts.

In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.

In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly in space, orbiting the earth once before making a safe landing.

In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. During his time behind bars, King wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

In 1966, Jan Berry of the duo Jan and Dean crashed his Corvette into a parked truck in Los Angeles. He suffered extensive brain damage and paralysis and needed several years of rehabilitation.

In 1979, Mickey Thomas became the lead singer of Jefferson Starship.

In 1981, former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, 66, died in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 1985, Sen. Jake Garn, R-Utah, became the first sitting member of Congress to fly in space as the shuttle Discovery lifted off.

In 1988, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to Harvard University for a genetically engineered mouse, the first time a patent was granted for an animal life form.

In 1989, Herbert Mills of The Mills Brothers died in Las Vegas at age 77. The group was probably best known for the song “Paper Doll.”

In 1990, in its first meeting, East Germany’s first democratically elected parliament acknowledged responsibility for the Nazi Holocaust, and asked the forgiveness of Jews and others who had suffered.

In 1992, the Euro Disneyland theme park opened in France.

In 1993, actor Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from singer Lenny Kravitz. They had married in 1987.

In 1997, The Fugees played the first of two homecoming concerts in Haiti to raise money for Haitian refugees. The concerts ended up costing more money than they raised.

In 2015, Hillary Rodham Clinton jumped back into presidential politics, announcing in a video her much-awaited second campaign for the White House.

In 2018, police in Philadelphia arrested two black men at a Starbucks; the men had been asked to leave after one of them was denied access to the restroom (Starbucks apologized and, weeks later, closed thousands of stores for part of the day to conduct anti-bias training).

In 2020, Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus. St. Peter’s Square was barricaded to keep out crowds. Pope Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely vacant basilica, calling for global solidarity in the face of the pandemic and urging political leaders to give hope and opportunity to people who had lost jobs.

Ten years ago: Jury selection began in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the corruption trial of former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, charged with six counts of campaign finance fraud. (The jury ended up acquitting Edwards of accepting illegal campaign contributions while deadlocking on the other five counts; federal prosecutors later dropped the remaining charges.)

Five years ago: The United States and China struck what appeared to be an unusual bargain as President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t label China a currency manipulator and voiced confidence Chinese President Xi Jinping would help him deal with North Korea’s mounting threat.

One year ago: Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where an officer had fatally shot a Black man, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, during a traffic stop; Iran blamed Israel for sabotage at its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged its centrifuges; After months of lockdown from the coronavirus, shops, gyms, hairdressers and other “non-essential” businesses across Britain reopened; President Joe Biden said he would nominate Christine Wormuth, a former senior Pentagon official, to be the first woman to lead the Army (Wormuth would be confirmed the following month); India reported another record daily surge in coronavirus infections to overtake Brazil as the second-worst-hit country, behind the United States.

Sabrina and Wayne Steger parents of Kayce Steger, killed during a shooting spree at a Kentucky high school, watch attorney Mike Breen Monday, April 12, 1999, as he talks about the $130 million lawsuit against two Internet porn sites, several computer game companies and the makers and distributors of the 1995 Leonardo DiCaprio film “The Basketball Diaries.” Breen is representing the parents of the three girls that were gunned down by Michael Carneal Dec, 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Heath, Ky. (AP Photo/Jim Roshan)

Russell Means, left, and Dennis Banks, American Indian Movement (AIM) leaders are shown on trial in St. Paul, Minn., April 12, 1974. They are on trial for the occupation of Wounded Knee, S.D. in 1973. Means and Banks say the government is on trial, not them and predict they will be victorious. (AP Photo)

Presidential candidate Imelda Marcos greets supporters during a campaign rally on Sunday, April 12, 1992 in San Jose, north of Manila. Mrs. Marcos, the wife of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, has promised amnesty to Communist rebels if she is elected President. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

David Roth, attorney for the victim of the alleged sexual assault at Kennedy family compound, raises his hand as he tells reporters at a press briefing on Friday, April 12, 1991 in West Palm Beach, that he wont answer questions about his client. Roth did allege that witness tampering had taken place in connection with the case but refused to elaborate. (AP Photo/Bill Cooke)

A preliminary hearing held in Beverly Hills, Calif., for Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez, was postponed Friday as their lawyers fought to keep potentially incriminating evidence out of the case, April 12, 1991. Lyle, 23, and Eric, 20, are charged in the August 1989 shotgun murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. (APP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Local residents, left, welcome their comrades at the mission station in Oniipa, Namibia on April 12, 1989, after United Nations monitors (center back) had fetched the SWAPO guerrillas from an undisclosed location. Four SWAPO in all handed themselves over to the UN forces, two of them were wounded. (AP Photo/Greg English)

Actor Roy Scheider relaxes at the pool of the Beverly Hills Hotel during interview in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 1983. Scheider, who played policemen in The French Connection and Jaws, again dons a uniform in Blue Thunder, playing a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter pilot, a Vietnam veteran still, haunted by war nightmares. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Former New York Yankees superstar Joe DiMaggio shows his practiced opening day pitch form as he clutches at his coat tails with his free hand as he tosses the first pitch in Yankees home opener against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium in New York on April 12, 1983. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Beacon theater assistant manager Chuck Dishian pastes up a poster on Saturday, April 12, 1980 promoting The Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, one of a number of timeless classics to be screened in the Manhattan theater, New York City, as part of the worlds worst film festival. For every Citizen Kane there is a thing with two heads proclaims an ad for the festival, slated to begin on April 15. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

Actor Burt Reynolds is shown on the set with cast members of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” in New York, April 12, 1980. From left to right: Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, Gilda Radner, Reynolds, and Bill Murray. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

Gus Bacoyanis, systems manager for computer services, Field Enterprises, checks IBM System 7 computer which receives high speed stock market reports for the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Daily News in Chicago, April 12, 1977. Bottom photo shows IBM 370/138, which takes signal from System 7, composes, then sends stock downstairs to be set. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)

Accompanied by deputy U.S. Marshal John Brophy, Patty Hearst leaves the Federal building at San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 1976, hours after her sentencing on a bank robbery conviction. She faces additional charges at Los Angeles on Wednesday and is to undergo 90 days of psychiatric examination before final sentence is determined by U.S. District Judge Oliver J. Carter. (AP Photo)

Sen.Robert Kennedy, D-N.Y., standing center, talks with a student as he tours the Manpower Development and Training Center at Greenville, Miss. April 12, 1967. Sen. Kennedy is touring the area during a Congressional anti-poverty probe to see the progress of the “War on Poverty” programs. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

British fashion model Twiggy has her hair trimmed in the ABC television studio in New York City on April 12, 1967. The hairdresser is Leonard from London. (AP Photo)

The land is harsh, with none of America’s great waterways to make it fertile. But it is magnificent and beautiful  and the Navajos cling to it, and to their own unique culture. Those who leave often return, and there are 100,000 Navajos on or near their reservation of 24,000 square miles in northeastern Arizona reaching into New Mexico and Utah. This scene is in Monument Valley looking across Ford’s Point, April 12, 1966. Sheep graze on what they can find near the high buttes. (AP Photo)

North Korean Prime Minister Kim Il Sung, center, arrived at Bogor Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 12, 1965. Premier Kim and host President Sukarno are seated during a party in which pretty Indonesian girls in native dress performed Indonesian dance. The woman with glasses is President Sukarnos wife Hartini. (AP Photo)

Princess Anne talks with the Duchess of Beaufort (left) at the British horse society’s Badminton horse trials held at Badminton, Gloucestershire on April 12, 1962 in England. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest)

President John Kennedy answers a question during his ninth presidential news conference in Washington on April 12, 1961. The conference dealt largely with space exploration and international affairs. (AP Photo/RMB)

Hamburgs center-forward Uwe Seeler (light shirt) jumps and gets his head to the ball in a tussle with Barcelona centee-half Gensana in the first leg of their European cup semi-final at Barcelona, Spain on April 12, 1961. Barcelona won, 1-0. The second leg will be played in Hamburg, Germany. (AP Photo)

The capsule which will carry an astronaut on the U.S?s first manned space flight sits atop the Redstone rocket which will launch it, at Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 12, 1961. On top of the narrow capsule, in which the chosen astronaut will be strapped down, is a rocket escape tower. Should the Redstone develop trouble, the escape tower could pull the capsule away fast for a parachute drop into the ocean. (AP Photo)

Billy Graham, right, with Associated Presss Alvin Steinkopf, April 12, 1954. (AP Photo)

British pop singer Bob Geldof holds his baby as he and his wife, Paula Yates attend the pre-opening gala show for Euro Disney at Marne-la-Valles, east of Paris, France, Saturday night, April 12, 1992. (AP Photo/Laurent Robours)

Meryl Streep and Ben Kingsley, named best actress and best actor respectively, show off their Oscars backstage at the 55th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., April 12, 1983. (AP Photo)

Retired TV news anchorman Walter Cronkite speaks on the subject of television coverage in the U.S. Senate as he appears before the Senate Rules Committee on Capitol Hill, April 12, 1983. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

Donnie Dacus, front row center, is introduced as the new lead guitarist of the rock group Chicago, during a press conference in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 12, 1978. Dacus joins the group to replace the late Terry Kath, who died of an accidental gunshot. The other members are, back row from left : Brazilian percussionist Laudir De Oliveira, saxophonist Walter Parazaider, trumpet player and hornist Lee Loughnane, trombone player James Pankow, bass guitarist Peter Cetera, and drummer Danny Seraphine. Seated in the front row from left are: manager Herb Nanas, Dacus, and keyboarder Robert Lamm. (AP Photo)

George Willig, left, and Philippe Petit prepare to catch a bite at the base of New York’s twin World Trade Center Towers Wednesday, April 12. The two adventurers are more familiar with the skyscrapers from a different perspective; Petit for his tight rope walk between the two buildings, and Willig for his facade-climbing journey up the 110-story building last year. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

With a flotilla of more than 250 small craft as escort, the Royal yacht Britannia moves up the Brisbane River, on April 12, 1970, as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and Princess Anne arrive at Brisbane to begin the royal tour of Queensland, Australia. (AP Photo)

Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., right are taken by a policeman as they led a line of demonstrators into the business section of Birmingham, Ala., on April 12, 1963. (AP Photo)

In their strike against the alleged anti-Semitism and racial discrimination of two faculty members, City College of New York students march in a picket line in front of the main campus buildings, April 12, 1949. As the strike went into its second day an increasing number of students joined the picket line. Unlike the first day of the strike, no brawls marked the demonstration. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Golfers Ben Hogan, left and Byron Nelson are shown during the Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 1942, after they tied with a score of 280 at the conclusion of the 72-hole. The Texans willl compete for the title in the 18-hole match on April 13. Hogan made up a three stroke deficit in the final round to tie Nelson, who led at the three quarter mark. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 83. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 82. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 78. Actor Ed O’Neill is 76. Actor Dan Lauria is 75. Talk show host David Letterman is 75. Author Scott Turow is 73. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 71. R&B singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 70. Singer Pat Travers is 68. Actor Andy Garcia is 66. Movie director Walter Salles is 66. Country singer Vince Gill is 65. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 64. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 64. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 60. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 58. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 58. Actor Alicia Coppola is 54. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 52. Actor Retta is 52. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 51. Actor Shannen Doherty is 51. Actor Marley Shelton is 48. Actor Sarah Jane Morris is 45. Actor Jordana Spiro is 45. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Riley Smith is 44. Actor Claire Danes is 43. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 43. Actor Matt McGorry is 36. Actor Brooklyn Decker is 35. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 35. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 35. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 28.